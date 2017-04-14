Exposing the Lineage of the New World Order

“What is most effective today and what will show itself to be an even more effective imperialism in the future will be its bearer — the Anglo-American people. As far as its name is concerned, it has shown itself to be something new: economic imperialism. Everything said about this economic imperialism is untrue and more or less consciously leads to untruthfulness.” Rudolf Steiner, The History and Actuality of Imperialism, Lecture 1, Imperialism, Dornach, February 20, 1920.

Father of the New World Order

President Woodrow Wilson, through his naïve intellectual worldview, was the unwitting father of the New World Order through his Fourteen Point plan and his League of Nations. Wilson was a political paradox and his efforts usually back-fired on him, becoming the opposite of what his idealistic political science fantasies imagined. Wilson embodied a certain type of blind intellectual hubris. His idealistic League of Nations eventually became the United Nations, the Mother and home of the New World Order and corporate imperialistic globalism. Wilson’s biggest mistake was listening to bankers and barons of industry who proffered a foreign policy that led America to enter WWI. Wilson was so clueless about leading the country that numerous intellectuals and bankers created an advisory group called “Inquiry” to instruct him. Wilson’s Fourteen Points were based on the research of the Inquiry, a team of about 150 advisers led by foreign-policy advisor Edward M. House.

Inquiry’s advice steered Wilson from being an idealistic isolationist to becoming a leader in global democracy, making America the watchdog of the world. Wilson’s “instructions” from the Inquiry led him to loan money to both side of the war and pass the debt on to the American people through payroll taxes assessed by the Internal Revenue Service. Domestically, Wilson gave the country over to greedy corporate tycoons who used their government positions to amass more personal wealth. It was during the Woodrow Wilson presidency that corporate imperialism of globalists were able to sell out Americans and the people of every nation under the guiding direction of the United Nations and the warlord bankers and brokers who created it.

KEY POINT: The Inquiry eventually transformed into the Council on Foreign Relations which is still filled with globalists and corporate warlords who sell out America for personal gain and control the White House policies on foreign affairs.

There is a direct “mafia-like” lineage of corporate imperialists starting with Charles Dawes who taught Edwin Pauley and Allen Dulles, who then taught Henry Kissinger and George Bush Sr. This globalist mafia lineage has controlled American foreign and domestic policy since the presidency of Woodrow Wilson.

Wilson is, quite literally, the father of the New World Order based upon his political science fantasies and the strong-arm techniques of the rich corporate warlords he put in control.

During his presidency, Wilson was responsible for the following naïve and shortsighted actions:

Wilson’s own words are his best indictment:

“A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is privately concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated, governments in the civilized world—no longer a government by free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and the duress of small groups of dominant men.” The New Freedom “Since I entered politics, I have chiefly had men’s views confided to me privately. Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacture, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so complete, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it.”

A few quotes from Wilson’s writing will demonstrate that he was no friend of the U.S. Constitution and saw his position as president as one of supreme authority. Many of Wilson’s ideas could be interpreted as racist and fascist.

“No doubt a lot of nonsense has been talked about the inalienable rights of the individual, and a great deal that was mere sentiment and pleasing speculation has been put forward as fundamental principle.” “I am an advocate of peace, but there are some splendid things that come to a nation through the discipline of war.” “The Constitution was not meant to hold the government back to the time of horses and wagons.”

Wilson Guts the Bill of Rights, Constitution, and Rule of Law

Wilson’s reputation suffered from the Sedition Act and the Espionage Act, laws he supported and signed in his second term, convinced that winning World War I required a crackdown on home-front dissent. He permitted a variety of transgressions against civil liberties, leading to about 175,000 arrests and 2,000 wartime prosecutions. His postmaster general banned the mailing of a variety of liberal, socialist, and radical publications. His Justice Department rounded up and arrested labor organizers. Vigilantes attacked innocent people for the crime of being German-American. The socialist leader Eugene Debs, who’d run against him in the four-way election of 1912, was tried and sentenced to 10 years for making antiwar speeches.

Woodrow Wilson indeed birthed a new form of “economic imperialism” and handed it over to the most ruthless capitalists in America, men he was “afraid” to even speak about openly. He was a weak president who had no practical skills in foreign diplomacy or domestic policy, learning everything from books or taking advice from the Inquiry.

Wilson essentially sold America to the highest bidders from the banking and oil industries that had already terrorized the U.S. economy and wished to gain new global markets to manipulate and exploit. The New World Order plan may have been initiated by Wilson and the Inquiry, but it has been fortified and entrenched year after year, president after president, until today where citizens around the world face the horrific leviathan of global governance and world-wide fascism.

The Inquiry Becomes the Council on Foreign Relations

The Inquiry was tasked to create options for Wilson. Through 1917-18, the Inquiry advisers gathered in New York City to assemble strategies. In 1919, the scholars traveled to the Paris Peace Conference. In a meeting with British counterparts at the Hotel Majestic, both the Council on Foreign Relations and its British counterpart, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, formerly known as Chatham House in London, were born.

The Inquiry, or Council, became controlled by New York financiers and international lawyers headed by Elihu Root, J. P. Morgan’s lawyer, and was formally established in New York on July 29, 1921, with 108 founding members, including John W. Davis, the chief counsel for J. P. Morgan & Co., and former Solicitor General for President Wilson, as its founding president. Other members included John Foster Dulles, Herbert Lehman, Henry Stimson, Averell Harriman, the Rockefeller family’s public relations expert, Ivy Lee, and Paul M. Warburg and Otto H. Kahn of the law firm Kuhn Loeb.

The Council initially had strong connections to the Morgan interests, such as the lawyer, Paul Cravath, whose pre-eminent New York law firm (Cravath, Swaine & Moore) represented Morgan businesses. Morgan partner, Russell Leffingwell, later became its first chairman. The head of the group’s finance committee was Alexander Hemphill, chairman of Morgan’s Guaranty Trust Company. Harvard economist Edwin F. Gay, editor of the New York Evening Post, owned by Morgan partner Thomas W. Lamont, served as Secretary-Treasurer of the organization. Other members related to Morgan included Frank L. Polk, former Under-Secretary of State and attorney for J.P. Morgan & Co. Former Wilson Under-Secretary of State Norman H. Davis was a banking associate of the Morgans. Over time, however, the locus of power shifted inexorably to the Rockefeller family. Paul Cravath’s law firm also represented the Rockefeller family.

Even from its inception, the Council was funded by John D. Rockefeller, Jr. who was a regular benefactor, making annual contributions, as well as a large gift of money towards its first headquarters. Several of Rockefeller’s sons joined the council when they came of age. David Rockefeller joined the council as its youngest-ever director. Rockefeller Brothers Fund has also funded the Council.

The secrecy surrounding this group was such that the Council members that comprised the “outer circles” were not involved in its deliberations and were unaware of the study group’s existence. It was divided into four functional topic groups: economic and financial, security and armaments, territorial, and political. The security and armaments group was headed by Allen Dulles who later became a pivotal figure in the OSS and CIA.

Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, as former attorney for Standard Oil and a longtime board member of the Rockefeller Foundation, maintained strong ties to the Council and to the Rockefellers. Dulles gave a speech for the Council in which he announced a new direction for foreign policy: “There is no local defense which alone will contain the mighty land power of the communist world. Local defenses must be reinforced by the further deterrent of massive retaliatory power.”

After this speech, the council convened a session on “Nuclear Weapons and Foreign Policy” and chose a Harvard scholar, Henry Kissinger, to head it. Kissinger spent the following academic year working on the project at Council headquarters. The book that he published from his research in 1957 gave him national recognition, topping the national bestseller lists. Kissinger continued to publish in Foreign Affairs and was appointed by President Nixon to serve as National Security Adviser in 1969.

Reader note: For a deeper understanding of Kissinger, see our article Henry Kissinger- PUBLIC ENEMY #1- AND HIS LAWLESS REIGN OVER AMERICA

Charles Gates Dawes –Warlord Oil Baron and Wilson’s Right Hand Man

Charles Gates Dawes (1865–1951) was an American banker, politician, and military general who was the 30th Vice President of the United States. Dawes served in the First World War, was the Comptroller of the Currency, the first director of the Bureau of the Budget, and, in later life, the Ambassador to the United Kingdom. Throughout, Dawes kept his eye on profits, especially personal profits gleaned from the power of governmental positions.

Dawes made his fortune in gas and oil by acquiring interests in Midwestern gas plants. He also became the president of both the La Crosse Gas Light Company and the Northwestern Gas Light and Coke Company. His success brought him to the attention of Republican party leaders who asked Dawes to manage the Illinois portion of William McKinley’s bid for president. McKinley rewarded Dawes by appointing him Comptroller of the Currency, United States Department of the Treasury.

In 1902, Dawes organized the Central Trust Company of Illinois, where he served as its president until 1921. Through this company, Dawes helped support the first Anglo-French Loan to the Entente powers of $500 million. Dawes represented the House of Morgan which needed the appearance of a “non-Morgan” banker.

During the First World War, Dawes was promoted to brigadier general and served in France during WWI as chairman of the purchasing board for the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF), a member of the Military Board of Allied Supply, and a member of the Liquidation Commission of the United States War Department.

In 1921, President Warren G. Harding appointed Dawes the first director of the Bureau of the Budget. Hoover appointed him to the Allied Reparations Commission in 1923. At the 1924 Republican National Convention, President Calvin Coolidge was quickly selected almost without opposition to be the Republican presidential nominee. The delegates chose Dawes to be the vice-presidential nominee.

As the Great Depression continued to ravage the United States, Dawes accepted President Herbert Hoover’s appeal to leave diplomatic office and head the newly created Reconstruction Finance Corporation (RFC). Dawes resumed a role in the banking business, serving for nearly two decades as chairman of the board of the City National Bank and Trust Co. Charles Dawes died a very wealthy man and was the archetypal example of a warlord banker who becomes an oil baron, even while holding public office. Dawes was a close friend of Woodrow Wilson and became his “right hand man” after the war.

Wilson’s Failure during the Treaty of Versailles

The Treaty of Versailles, which ended the WWI between the German Empire and the Allied and Associated Powers, did not use the word “guilt” but it served as a legal basis to compel Germany to pay reparations for the war. Article 231 was the key point of controversy. It specified:

“The Allied and Associated Governments affirm and Germany accepts the responsibility of Germany and her allies for causing all the loss and damage to which the Allied and Associated Governments and their nationals have been subjected as a consequence of the war imposed upon them by the aggression of Germany and her allies.”

Later, this article was referred to as the guilt clause and was again and again referred to by Adolf Hitler as a just cause for another war.

Unable to agree upon the amount that Germany should pay in reparations at the Paris Peace Conference in 1919, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and the other Allies established a Reparation Commission to settle the question. In the spring of 1921, the Commission, headed by Dawes, set the final bill at $31.5 billion.

Under the Dawes Plan, J. P. Morgan loaned the German government $200 million to help encourage economic stabilization. U.S. banks continued to lend Germany enough money to enable it to meet its reparation payments to countries such as France and the United Kingdom. These countries, in turn, used their reparation payments from Germany to service their war debts to the United States. In 1928, the Young Plan called for the establishment of a Bank for International Settlements, designed to facilitate the payment of reparations.

When Germany defaulted on a payment in January 1923, France and Belgium occupied the Ruhr to force payment. Inflation in Germany, which had begun to accelerate in 1922, spiraled into hyperinflation. The value of the German currency collapsed as reparations caused a depression.

In 1931, as the world sunk ever deeper into depression, a one-year moratorium on all debt and reparation payments was declared at the behest of President Herbert Hoover; an effort to renew the moratorium the following year failed. By mid-1933, all European debtor nations except Finland had defaulted on their loans from the United States and the Dawes and Young plans failed miserably leaving America holding the bag – an empty bag. Dawes plans of reparations were a total failure and many say they inexorably led to WWII.

Edwin W. Pauley – Dawes Student and Kissinger Mentor

“We must claim all we can accept. The U.S. might well demand more reparations except that we are limited as to the kind and type of thing we can take. We cannot use plants, machinery, and labor. But we can take and should assert to the fullest extent our demand for gold currencies, foreign assets, patents, processes, and technical knowhow of every type.” Edwin Pauley, U. S. Ambassador, 1945.

Following in the footsteps of his mentor Charles Dawes, Edwin Pauley oversaw assigning and collecting war reparations after WWII as Dawes had done after WWI. Dawes charged Germany and her allies huge unpayable reparations that lead Germany into WWII due to the unjust and greedy demands and because of the nature of Article 231 – the “guilt” clause.

Pauley was the archetypal warlord banker who had in insatiable lust for gold, oil, and money and used his governmental positions to become extraordinarily rich. Edwin Pauley’s greed was far beyond that of Charles Dawes. Pauley was first a banker and then an oil man who sold one of his oil companies to Rockefeller and later joined with George Bush Sr. in Zapata Oil, a company that became a front for the Central Intelligence Agency.

Pauley was the key player during and after WWII in controlling currencies, assets, oil, gas, gold, and war reparations (national debt). Pauley was fully in charge of the “spoils of war” after WWII. His actions continued to empower the U. S. Federal Reserve, the Council on Foreign Relations, the United Nations, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the Bank of International Settlements. These organizations evolved into the machinery that now constitute the financial branch of the New World Order.

It was the negligence of Pauley’s mentor, Charles Dawes, that allowed the tenants of the secret Sykes-Picot Treaty (1916) and the Brest-Litovsk Treaty (1918) to go unchallenged because Woodrow Wilson could not get the Treaty of Versailles, the Fourteen Points, or the League of Nations ratified by the Versailles Peace Talks or the U. S. Congress.

KEY POINT: Pauley’s actions supported the “spoils” of the Ottoman Empire being divided between the British, French, and Russians and the oil wars that ensued.

The Sykes-Picot Treaty divided the Ottoman Empire into Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Israel, Iran, and Iraq and assigned those countries to the winners of WWI, except for the United States. This set the “stage” for Middle Eastern chaos which was the imperialistic parceling out of the spoils of war and the rich oil resources each country possessed.

There was no consideration for the people who lived in those countries, their well-being, or a just consideration for the resources that the countries themselves should benefit from, instead of the conquering nations who claimed everything of value for themselves. These arbitrary and greedy decisions have led to a continuing series of “oil wars.” They also allowed Pauley to divide the oil resources between his friends who were warlord bankers and oil barons, assuring that Pauley himself got his profits.

Pauley learned from Charles Dawes how to starve and control a defeated nation and fleece its assets. He learned from his close friend Allen Dulles, who started the OSS (Office of Special Services) which became the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), how to confiscate the spoils of war and turn them into CIA fronts that launder confiscated gold, currencies, assets, and oil into the open market. Edwin Pauley made sure that the CIA had control of the U. S. Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund so that it could control the laundered spoils and ensure that currency wars would be controlled by the CIA.

Pauley and Allen Dulles worked together closely to establish the original Deep State that controls the U. S. economy and its wars.

Edwin Pauley was also a friend and associate of the richest American of all times, John D. Rockefeller, who had control of 85% of the oil used in WWI. Dawes and Pauley made sure that the Rockefellers got their share of oil profits throughout WWI and WWII.

Throughout WWII, Pauley worked with corrupt bankers like Prescott Bush (George Bush Sr.’s father) to finance the war. Pauley was a double agent openly working for America but secretly working for his own profits and the profits of his close friends, which including the Nazis. Some of Pauley’s friends became rich beyond imagination and Dulles’s CIA took control of untold amounts of war spoils from Germany and Japan who had stolen them from every country they conquered during both world wars. The gold spoils alone made the CIA corporate “fronts” some of the richest companies in the world. Dawes and Pauley had fleeced the world and built an unstoppable CIA “company” that was secret and could manipulate world markets, currencies, oil, and “oil futures,” which were invented by his friend John Rockefeller.

Reader note: We have written several exposes on the CIA. Please browse through our website using the search word “CIA.”

Edwin Pauley was an evil genius whose efforts continue to harm the world and advance the corporate imperialism of globalists, especially Big Oil Barons. Pauley’s manipulation of oil markets was the blueprint for Henry Kissinger to lead OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) to manipulate world economies at will through an imaginary belief in U. S. fiat currency which drove the petro-dollar to dominate the world for decades. Pauley weaponized the power of Big Oil barons to take over global wealth and terrorize the world with “oil wars” that continue to this day.

Essentially, Edwin Pauley was the original “Godfather” of Rockefeller, Dulles, Kissinger, Bush Sr., and the 128 Rothschild controlled central banks throughout the world. No one person has ever had the power and control over the global agenda that Edwin Pauley had for forty years. Henry Kissinger, George Bush Sr., George Soros, and the rest of the die-hard globalist are simply good students of Edwin Pauley, the oil mafia Godfather.

Edwin Pauley – Big Oil Godfather

Edwin Pauley was an oil magnate who advised presidents and organized the nation’s first comprehensive petroleum policy. Along the way, he gained great power in the Democratic Party. Pauley founded the Petrol Corporation, an independent petroleum producer, in 1928. He later sold the company to Rockefeller’s Standard Oil. In 1958, he incorporated Pauley Petroleum Inc., serving as chairman of the board, and teamed up with Howard Hughes to expand oil production in the Gulf of Mexico through a highly productive offshore petroleum reserves.

Pauley became involved with the Democratic Party as a fundraiser in 1930s, eventually becoming treasurer of the Democratic National Committee. In the summer of 1944, while treasurer of the DNC, Pauley was part of a group that persuaded Roosevelt to choose Truman over Henry Wallace as the vice-presidential nominee. To thank him, President Roosevelt chose Pauley to be Washington’s petroleum manager at the onset of World War II, coordinating lend-lease supplies to Britain and the Soviet Union.

After the war, Pauley served as the American representative on the Allied Reparations Commission from 1945-1947. Pauley traveled to Europe and Asia to assess what reparations the defeated Axis powers could afford to pay the victors. He served in Truman’s ‘kitchen cabinet’ and later advised Presidents Kennedy and Johnson.

Some political offices that Pauley held were:

1941 – Petroleum Coordinator for War in Europe on petroleum lend-lease supplies for Russia and England

1941 – Secretary of the Democratic National Committee

1942-48 – Treasurer of the Democratic National Committee

1944 – Director of the Democratic National Convention

1944-48 – Democratic National Committeeman

1945-47 – U.S. Representative on the Reparations Commission as Ambassador

1947 – Special Assistant to the Secretary of the Army

1947-48 – Adviser to the Secretary of State on reparations

Edwin Pauley worked together with Dulles as a covert CIA agent in the Roosevelt and Truman administrations. Pauley also had the loyalty of President Truman, especially for his role in getting him the delegate numbers to replace Henry Wallace as vice president in 1944, which ultimately took Truman to the White House when Roosevelt died in 1945.

Pauley was always committed to profit and, like the Dulles brothers, did not distinguish between his own interests and his public duties. During World War II he was in the perfect position to assist the Dulles brothers in their Nazi oil deals. Pauley organized the Petroleum Administration for War, and more important for Allen Dulles, Pauley also held the key position of Petroleum Coordinator of Lend-Lease Supplies for the Soviet Union and Britain while he secretly pushed his own private oil interests in Mexico. After the war, Pauley became partners with an independent oil producer named George H. W. Bush.



Truman appointed Pauley to be the industrial and commercial adviser to the Potsdam Conference where his chief task was to renegotiate the reparations agreements formulated at Yalta. There was a lot of money involved, and much of it belonged to the Dulles brothers’ clients who were shifting Nazi assets out of Europe. They didn’t want the Soviets to get their hands on these assets or even know they had existed. Pauley played a significant role in solving this problem for the Dulles brothers. The major part of Nazi Germany’s industrial assets was in the zones occupied by the West’s forces. Pauley managed to deceive the Soviets for long enough to allow Allen Dulles to spirit much of the remaining Nazi assets out of the country.

Pauley was then given the job of surveying Japan’s assets and determining the amount of its war debt. Again, it was another job that was crucial to the Dulles secret financial and intelligence operations.

In 1958, Pauley founded Pauley Petroleum and teamed up with Howard Hughes to expand oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Pauley Petroleum discovered a highly productive offshore petroleum reserve and in 1959 became involved in a dispute with the Mexican Government, which considered the royalties from the wells to be too low. Hughes and Pauley were working for the CIA from time to time while advancing their own financial interests in the lucrative Mexican oil fields.

Pauley invented an intelligence money-laundering system in Mexico, which was refined in the 1970s as part of Nixon’s Watergate scandal. At one point CIA agents used Pemex, the Mexican government’s oil monopoly, as a business cover at the same time Pemex was being used as a money laundry for Pauley’s campaign contributions. Mexico became part of the “revolving door” between the oil industry and the intelligence community. Pauley was the originator of the use of Mexican oil fronts to create a slush fund for Richard Nixon’s various campaigns.



In the mid-1950s, Bush established Zapata Petroleum and leased oil rigs to Edwin Pauley and took a commission from all the oil Pauley pumped out of the Gulf of Mexico. Pauley was George Bush’s most important customer and close friend. The deals Bush cut with Pauley in Mexico catapulted him into political life. In 1960, Bush became a protégé of Richard Nixon, who was then running for president of the United States.

Bush’s Zapata oil company caught the attention of Allen Dulles, who was the man who recruited Bush’s company as a part-time purchasing front for the CIA. Zapata provided commercial supplies for one of Dulles’s most notorious operations, the Bay of Pigs invasion. Bush started working for the agency in 1960 using his oil business as a cover for clandestine activities. Bush described Nixon as his “mentor,” and in 1972, Nixon appointed Bush as head of the Republican National Committee to maintain Pauley’s corrupt campaign donation scheme.

It was Bush who told Nixon that the Watergate investigations might start uncovering the skeletons in the Republican party’s closet. Bush told Nixon that he could not shift the blame for the Mexican slush fund to the CIA without wrecking the intelligence community. Bush himself acknowledged that he wrote Nixon a letter asking him to step down. The day after Bush did so, Nixon resigned. Bush had hoped to become Gerald Ford’s vice president upon Nixon’s resignation, but he was appointed U.S. ambassador to the UN (New World Order) and Nelson Rockefeller became vice president.

Pauley had also taught Bush how to launder money through corporate subsidiaries to be used for political payoffs as well as in financing of campaigns. Both Pauley and Bush used this system to finance Richard Nixon’s presidential campaigns, and it was this laundering scheme which was discovered after the 1972 election, when a check drawn on a Mexican bank account of a subsidiary of a Houston corporation controlled by Bush’s friends appeared in the Miami bank account of a Watergate plumber. The Nixon tapes revealed that the financing scheme could blow the lid of the “whole Bay of Pigs Thing.”

In 1975, Bush was brought back to become head of the CIA. After all, he had previous experience with protecting the Agency from the Watergate investigation.

Key points to consider:

Prescott Bush worked with Allen Dulles to finance the Third Reich and then, when war broke out, cloaked their activities under the cover of intelligence operations.

George Bush Sr. established an oil leasing business in Texas, the biggest client of which was Edwin Pauley, Dulles’s confidant, Nixon’s bagman, and a front man for CIA money laundering. Bush himself played a minor role in CIA covert operations from the early 1960s.

Through Pauley, Nixon recruited Bush to handle a variety of sensitive assignments. Bush later asked Nixon to resign for fear that the Watergate investigations might uncover further scandals.

Allen Dulles – Founder of the CIA – Bush Sr.’s Boss

The CIA (originally the OSS) was created as a government-funded, PRIVATE INTERNATIONAL POLICE FORCE which watched over the investments and interests of the rich. John F. Kennedy was assassinated by the CIA (Allen Dulles & associates) because he was not a globalist who bowed down to the rich elite. JFK fired Allen Dulles, but Dulles refused to surrender his position. JFK stood against the institutions of globalism and spoke openly about the ills of the IMF, World Bank, and the families who owned shares in and controlled shares of the central banks throughout the world.

Certain elite family businesses and organizations were going to lose out from future JFK polices and investigations, especially Executive Order 11110. Among them were the Dulles, Cabots, Forbes, Rockefellers, Stillmans, Whitneys, Bechtels, Hoovers, Bushs and people associated with the Morgan group.

Dulles himself said “I’m more of a Wall Street lawyer than a spy.” Dulles, with the help of Pauley, created a “CIA inside of the CIA” by using the German Black Eagle Trust and Yamashita gold that was part of the spoils of WWII that were stolen from Germany and Japan. Allen Dulles became manager of these funds and commodities when he became CIA head.

The Dallas CIA shooters of JFK came up from Mexico with the help of the Permargo Corporation and E. Howard Hunt. Permargo was a company formed by Dulles operatives Edwin Pauley and George Bush Sr. Edwin Pauley used the Black Eagle gold to bribe U.S. politicians; later Reverend Sun Myung Moon became part of this operation and Bush Sr. received over $10 million from the Moon organization. Prescott Bush and Allen Dulles became close friends after working together in 1938 to place more Saudi oil under USA control.

In 1960, Bush Sr. created a new oil company, Perforaciones Marinas del Golfo (Permargo) with Edwin Pauley of Pan American Petroleum. Bush hid his investment in Permargo from the Mexican government, skirting Mexican foreign-ownership laws. The Securities and Exchange Commission destroyed the related documents after Bush became vice president in 1981. In 1979, in the Gulf of Mexico Ixtoc I’s offshore drilling rig, set up by the Perforaciones Marinas del Golfo was destroyed by the blast of an oil eruption. Ixtoc I’s well blowout spewed oil for 290 days, dumping 140 million gallons of oil into the Gulf waters. This spill, from offshore rigs owned by Bush and Pauley, was the largest in history.

Zapata Petroleum began through Bush’s joint efforts with Thomas J. Devine, a CIA staffer who had resigned his agency position that same year to go into private business, but who continued to work for the CIA under commercial cover. During the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban Missile Crisis, Zapata allowed its oil rigs to be used as listening posts. Essentially, Zapata was a purchasing front and money laundering corporation for the CIA.

By 1963, Zapata Off-Shore had four operational oil-drilling rigs that merged with South Penn Oil and other six other subsidiaries to become Pennzoil. In 1964, Bush ran for the United States Senate, and lost; he continued as president of Zapata Off-Shore until 1966 when he ran for the U.S. House of Representatives.

When Bush was director of the CIA in the 1970s, the agency published false oil data to justify the arming of the Arab nations. After Bush returned to office in the 1980s, his arms-for-oil agenda became clear: U.S. purchases of Iraqi oil increased twelve-fold to over one million barrels a day, which helped finance Iraq’s war machine. Bush was pro-Arab, a bias that colored American oil and arms policy in the Middle East.

George Bush’s grandfather, George Herbert Walker, founded the banking and investment firm of G. H. Walker and Company in 1900. Walker was one of Hitler’s most powerful financial supporters in the United States. Brown Brothers Harriman was another bank that specialized in investments in Germany. Walker made Prescott Bush vice president of W. A. Harriman and they created Union Banking that became a Nazi money-laundering machine. Prescott Bush specialized in British investors in Nazi Germany, and Walker handled the Americans. While the United States suffered in the Depression, Walker made millions for his clients by investing in Germany’s economic revival.

In 1931, Harriman & Company merged with a British-American investment company to become Brown Brothers Harriman. Walker also set up a deal to take over the North American operations of the Hamburg-Amerika Line, a cover for I. G. Farben’s Nazi espionage unit in the United States. The shipping line smuggled in German agents, propaganda, and money for bribing American politicians to see things Hitler’s way. The holding company was Walker’s American Shipping & Commerce, which shared the offices with Union Banking. In an elaborate corporate paper trail, Harriman’s stock in American Shipping & Commerce was controlled by yet another holding company, the Harriman Fifteen Corporation, run out of Walker’s office.

The directors of this company were Averell Harriman, George Herbert Walker, and Prescott Bush.

A 1934 congressional investigation alleged that Walker’s “Hamburg Amerika Line subsidized a wide range of pro-Nazi propaganda efforts both in Germany and the United States.” Bush hired Allen Dulles to hide the assets.

Standard Oil of New Jersey had completed a major stock transaction with Dulles’s Nazi client, I. G. Farben. By the end of January 1937, Dulles had merged all his cloaking activities into one client account: “Brown Brothers Harriman-Schroeder Rock.” Schroder was the Nazi bank on whose board Dulles sat. The “Rock” were the Rockefellers of Standard Oil, who were already coming under scrutiny for their Nazi deals. Under the

Trading with the Enemy Act, all the shares of the Union Banking Corporation were seized as being in effect held for enemy nationals. Union Banking was an affiliate of Brown Brothers Harriman. The U.S. government found that huge sections of Prescott Bush’s empire had been operated on behalf of Nazi Germany and had greatly assisted the German war effort.

As part of the settlement, Walker and Prescott Bush became spies for Allen Dulles. Walker went to Supreme Allied Headquarters in London to advise on covert “psychological operations.” Prescott Bush’s clients, including the Thyssens, fled to Switzerland, where they joined Dulles’s efforts.

The Clandestine Mission of the OSS and the CIA

Almost without exception, the men trained as agents for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) were investment bankers and attorneys either on Wall Street in New York or affiliated in some manner with such firms through a network of business relationships that spanned the American continent and reached across international boundaries. They had learned to use the U.S. diplomatic service in negotiating with foreign governments to protect American capital invested abroad, often using diplomats in covert roles to protect their own commercial interests.

After World War II, the permanent CIA was created under Allen Dulles, who had been an attorney with Sullivan & Cromwell on Wall Street along with his brother, John Foster Dulles, who became Eisenhower’s Secretary of State. Sullivan & Cromwell had been the law firm which had long represented the Rockefellers in business and banking.

The importance of Post War Commissions for Reparations of World War II set the stage for a massive plan for moving assets across international borders through mechanisms set up by international businessmen and lawyers strategically placed within their respective governments, following the same model used after the first world war. It was necessary to ensure that the people in power would appoint the “right” person to oversee dividing the spoils of war.

In 1933, Saudi Arabia granted an oil concession to an affiliate of Standard Oil of California (Socal/Chevron) which changed its name to Aramco in 1944. The new refinery, built with U.S. military financial support opened in 1945. In 1950, Aramco had discovered how to manipulate income taxes. A Treasury Department official had drafted a tax law for the Saudis, to directly tax the income received by Aramco. The Saudis would get the same revenue they would have received for an increased royalty; yet Aramco could deduct the foreign tax from any U.S. income tax liability, resulting in a windfall to the consortium members in the corporation and greatly reduced taxes paid to the U.S.

Throughout the 1950s, U.S. foreign policy was totally in the hands of the oil syndicate’s enforcement team of John Foster and Allen Dulles, who instituted the cold war against Soviet Communism. There was also a belief in the necessity of an ongoing foreign intelligence-gathering agency to protect investment abroad, which would not have to be paid for by the private companies who had borne those expenses prior to the creation of the OSS. With that in mind, Truman was convinced of the need for the continuation of the intelligence function of the government, and the CIA was created with legislation drafted—naturally– by attorneys who had long represented the oil syndicate’s business interests.

John D. Rockefeller – Oil Warlord

In 1859, John D. Rockefeller tended his business and hired substitute soldiers while his brother Frank fought in the Civil War. In 1863, John D. Rockefeller got into oil, building an oil refinery in Cleveland’s burgeoning industrial area. At that time, the federal government was subsidizing oil prices, driving the price up from $.35 a barrel to as high as $13.75. This created an oil-drilling glut, with thousands of speculators attempting to make their fortunes.

While other refineries would keep the 60% of oil product that became kerosene, but dump the other 40% in rivers and massive sludge piles, Rockefeller used it to fuel the refinery selling the rest as lubricating oil, petroleum jelly, paraffin wax, tar for paving, and naphtha. Likewise, Rockefeller’s refineries hired their own plumbers, cutting the cost of pipe-laying in half. Barrels that cost $2.50 each ended up only $.96 when Rockefeller bought the wood and had the barrels built for himself.

In 1866, William Rockefeller Jr., John’s brother, built another refinery in Cleveland and brought John into the partnership. By 1868, it was the largest oil refinery in the world and Standard Oil Company was incorporated. Standard Oil quickly became one of the largest shippers of oil and kerosene in the country.

Rockefeller continued with his cycle of buying the least efficient competing refiners, improving the efficiency of his operations, pressing for discounts on oil shipments, undercutting his competition, making secret deals, raising investment pools, and buying rivals out. In less than four months in 1872, in what was later known as “The Cleveland Massacre,” Standard Oil absorbed 22 of its 26 Cleveland competitors. By the end of the 1870s, Standard was refining over 90% of the oil in the U.S. Its share of world oil refining topped out above 90%.

Rockefeller created the issuance of certificates against oil stored in his pipelines. These certificates became traded by speculators, thus creating the first oil-futures market which effectively set spot market prices from then on.

In 1911, the Supreme Court of the United States found Standard Oil Company of New Jersey in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. The court ruled that the trust originated in illegal monopoly practices and ordered it to be broken up into 34 new companies. Seven of the Standard Oil spin-offs continued to have such a strong presence that they were dubbed the “Seven Sisters” and would go on to be the foundation for today’s oil industry. Below, we break-down how two of the Seven Sisters evolved over time and where the companies are today. From one they became seven, and through mergers they now are four.

Aramco

In 1944, the name was changed from California-Arabian Standard Oil Co. to Arabian American Oil Co. (Aramco). In 1948, Standard Oil of New Jersey (Exxon) purchased 30% and Socony Vacuum (Mobil) purchased 10% of the company, with SoCal and Texaco retaining 30% each. In 1950, King Abdulaziz threatened to nationalize his country’s oil facilities, thus pressuring Aramco to agree to share profits 50/50. In 1973, the Saudi Arabian government acquired a 25% stake in Aramco. It increased its shareholding to 60% by 1974, and finally took full control of Aramco by 1980, by acquiring a 100% stake in the company. In 1988, it changed its name to Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) and took the management and operations control of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas fields from Aramco and its partners. In 2005, Saudi Aramco was the world’s largest company with an estimated market value of $781 billion.

Chevron

In 1879, the Pacific Coast Oil Company, acquired the assets of Star Oil. Pacific Coast Oil was purchased by Standard Oil in 1900 and became Standard Oil Company or California Standard (Chevron). In 1936 Texas Fuel Company (Texaco) formed a joint venture with California Standard named Caltex, to drill and produce oil in Saudi Arabia. In 1933, Saudi Arabia granted California Standard a concession to find oil, which led to the discovery of oil in 1938. In 1948, California Standard discovered the world’s largest oil field in Saudi Arabia. California Standard’s subsidiary, California-Arabian Standard Oil Company, grew over the years and became the Arabian American Oil Company (ARAMCO) in 1944.

Standard Oil of California and Gulf Oil merged in 1984, which was the largest merger in history at that time. In 2000, Chevron announced acquisition of Texaco in a deal valued at $45 billion, creating the second-largest oil company in the United States and the world’s fourth-largest publicly traded oil company with a combined market value of approximately $95 billion.

Wealth, Power, and Fear: Kissinger Creates the Petro-Dollar

OPEC, which stands for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, is a word synonymous with prodigious wealth, arbitrary power, and fear. The wealth is from the combined oil sales of its thirteen member nations; the power from the fact that its members control nearly two thirds of the free world’s oil reserves; and the fear from the threat that OPEC might cut off this lifeline of energy, paralyzing the world’s economy. OPEC was taken so seriously that in 1979 President Jimmy Carter specifically blamed OPEC for both the recession and inflation, and there were even hints from Henry Kissinger of American military actions against OPEC.

In 1973, Henry Kissinger held a meeting in Bilderberg in the Netherlands with an influential group of men: Lord Greenhill of BP, David Rockefeller of Chase Manhattan Bank, George Ball of Lehman Brothers and Zbigniew Brzezinski. They concluded that OPEC “could completely disorganize and undermine the world monetary system” and so they decided to target the commodity it controlled. Kissinger preached that oil was to save their banks and financial interests from the collapse of the dollar. Shortly thereafter, Kissinger negotiated with the Saudi monarchy an agreement between Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Kissinger’s objective was to find a way to convert the then hostile Saudis to U.S. allies and by doing so create the petro-dollar to reanimate the ailing US economy.

The U.S. agreed it would guarantee the survival of the House of Saud, provide military security for the Saudi oil fields, as well as sell arms and weapons to the Saudi government. In return, Saudi Arabia would use its leverage in OPEC to ensure all oil transactions would be in U.S. dollars, invest its own dollars generated from oil sales in US investments, maintain influence over price levels, and prevent another oil embargo.

This alliance marked a paradigm shift, the transition to the “petro-dollar system.” It enabled the U.S. to fill the vacuum that was left by the closure of the gold window. The oil conglomerates and financial oligarchs secured the flow of funds by creating a new wave of demand for U.S. dollars.

Big Oil – Big Wars – Big Money

On March 2nd, 2007, retired general of the United States Army Wesley Clark revealed that the U.S. government had planned just ten days after 9/11 to attack seven countries in five years, “starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Iran.”

The “Big Oil” wars being played out currently by the world powers largely boils down to the United States, China, and Russia fighting for control over Eurasian oil and gas resources ever since the former Soviet Union split up. Russia is adamant on keeping the Americans out of its Central Asian backyard. Russia aims to increase European gas dominance whereas the U.S. wants the European Union to diversify its energy supply, primarily away from Russian dominance. There are already three major Russian pipelines that are supplying energy to Europe, and Russia has planned two new pipelines.

According to former Vice President Dick Cheney, Iraq’s oil and gas fields are a major U. S. “national security” issue. This is the same Dick Cheney who conceded that as Halliburton CEO he opposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, even though as Vice President he strongly supported them. Cheney explained that as a private sector official, he didn’t have any responsibility to be concerned about the impact of his company’s dealings with Iran. As he indicated when asked about the federal investigation into his illegal actions of breaking the sanctions, he said: “That’s a whole set of considerations that a CEO doesn’t have to worry about, that a private company doesn’t have to worry about.”

Cheney and Halliburton evaded U.S. law to do business deals with Iran. In 1995, President Clinton signed an executive order barring U.S. investment in Iran’s energy sector. To evade U.S. law, Halliburton set up an offshore subsidiary that engaged in dealings with Iran claiming that “what we do with respect to Iran and Libya is done through foreign subsidiaries totally in compliance with U.S. law.”

Cheney has been criticized for his leadership of Halliburton, including the company’s contracts for Iraq reconstruction and its overbilling for services in that country. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department investigated top officials, involving a consortium that included a Halliburton subsidiary which paid millions of dollars in bribes to win oil contracts in Nigeria. The Justice Department also accused Halliburton officials of taking $6.3 million in kickbacks in Iraq. The Pentagon investigated whether the company overcharged U.S. taxpayers by more than $186 million for meals never served to U.S. troops abroad.

Location of Oil Wars

It is no coincidence that the worst war-torn countries also have large oil and gas resources. Big oil creates big wars that need loans from big central banks to feed the big war-machine. After the government is toppled and civil war ravages the country, fleecing the country is easy to do. The list below consists of war-torn countries that are being destroyed to gain profits for U.S. oil companies.

Afghanistan – controls an oil/gas pipeline for Central Asian – Unocal’s proposed $7.6 billion, 1,040 mile-long TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India pipeline). China is also pushing for an alternative to TAPI with a Turkmenistan-Afghan-China pipeline.

Iraq – The U.S. openly attacked Iraq to overthrow its government and take control of its oil. George W. Bush is quoted as saying “mission accomplished” for Iraq.

Iran – Civil unrest began due to a threat to nationalize the oil/gas industry. The Turkmenistan-Iran gas pipeline, constructed in 1997, was the first new pipeline going out from Central Asia. Iran signed a $120 billion gas exploration deal with China. Iran also plans to sell its gas to Europe through its Persian Gas pipeline which can become a rival to the US Nabucco pipeline. It is also the key party in the proposed Iran-Pakistan (IP) pipeline which will sell gas from its mega South Pars fields to Pakistan and India. China has also shown interest in the construction of IP on the Pakistani side and further expanding it to China.

Libya – Obama illegally attacked Libya and did not get congressional authorization for use of force or a declaration of war. Obama and Clinton instigated the Arab Spring which lead to civil war and the theft of Libyan oil.

Israel – In June 2010, the Leviathan, the largest gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean that stretches from Egypt to Syria was discovered by Noble Energy. The natural gas reserves in that find that are in Palestinian, Lebanese Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Syrian territorial waters are estimated to be 25 trillion cubic feet. Some experts are estimating that there might also be up to 600 million barrels of oil. That discovery is now causing enormous political and economic consequences.

Syria – Obama illegally attacked Syria and did not get congressional authorization for use of force or a declaration of war. Russia and China have both vetoed every UN Resolution put forward by the United States to use military force against Syria. Syria is an integral part of the proposed 1,200 km Arab Gas Pipeline. Regime change was planned against Syria, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan and Iran over 20 years ago by the CIA. Turkey, Israel and the U.S. want an assured flow of gas through Syria and don’t want a Syrian regime which is not loyal to those three countries to stand in the way of the pipelines.

Lebanon – part of the Leviathan, the largest gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Palestine – part of the Leviathan, the largest gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean. Continuous war with its competing oil nation of Israel.

Greece – In 2010, the Greek Energy Ministry formed Greece’s Energean Oil & Gas to research the prospects for oil and gas in Greek waters. Preliminary estimates now are that total offshore oil in Greek waters exceeds 22 billion barrels in the Ionian Sea off western Greece and some 4 billion barrels in the northern Aegean Sea around $9 trillion dollars in estimated value.

A list of oil rich nations. Follow the Big Oil and you follow the Oil Wars.

Dividing the Spoils of War

The Sykes–Picot Agreement (officially known as the Asia Minor Agreement) was a secret 1916 agreement between Great Britain and France, to which the Russian Empire assented. The agreement defined their mutually agreed spheres of influence and control in Southwestern Asia. The agreement was based on the premise that the Triple Entente would succeed in defeating the Ottoman Empire during World War I. The agreement is still mentioned when considering the region and its present-day conflicts.

The agreement allocated to Britain control of areas roughly comprising the coastal strip between the Mediterranean Sea and the River Jordan, Jordan, southern Iraq, and an additional small area that included the ports of Haifa and Acre, to allow access to the Mediterranean. France got control of southeastern Turkey, northern Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Russia was to get Istanbul, the Turkish Straits, and Armenia.

Given Ottoman defeat in 1918 and the subsequent partitioning of the Ottoman Empire, the agreement effectively divided the Ottoman Arab provinces outside the Arabian peninsula into areas of British and French control and influence. An international administration was proposed for Palestine apart to the Acre-Haifa zone which was intended to be a British enclave in northern Palestine to enable access to the Mediterranean. The British gained control of the territory in 1920 and ruled it as Mandatory Palestine from 1923 until 1948. They also ruled Mandatory Iraq from 1920 until 1932, while the French Mandate for Syria and the Lebanon lasted from 1923 to 1946.

The agreement is seen by many as a turning point in Western and Arab relations. It negated the UK’s promises to Arabs made through Colonel T. E. Lawrence for a national Arab homeland in the area of Greater Syria. The Anglo-French Declaration of November 1918 pledged that Great Britain and France would “assist in the establishment of indigenous governments and administrations in Syria and Mesopotamia” by “setting up of national governments and administrations deriving their authority from the free exercise of the initiative and choice of the indigenous populations.”

France had decided to govern Syria directly, and took action to enforce the French Mandate of Syria before the terms had been accepted by the Council of the League of Nations. The French issued an ultimatum and intervened militarily at the Battle of Maysalun in June 1920. They deposed the indigenous Arab government, and removed King Faisal from Damascus in August 1920. Great Britain also appointed a High Commissioner and established their own mandatory regime in Palestine, without first obtaining approval from the Council of the League of Nations, or obtaining the formal cession of the territory from the former sovereign, Turkey.

In 1919, the British and French implemented the 1916 Sykes-Picot Agreement and divided the Arab world into nation-states.

The Sykes-Picot Agreement is frequently cited as having created “artificial” borders in the Middle East, “without any regard to ethnic or sectarian characteristics, which has resulted in endless conflict.” The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claims one of the goals of its insurgency is to reverse the effects of the Sykes–Picot Agreement. The treaty marked the beginning of the partitioning of the Ottoman Empire, and its ultimate annihilation.

Let’s see what good has come from the Skyes-Picot Agreement in relationship to the countries that were divided up from the Ottoman Empire.

Turkey

The terms of the treaty brewed hostility and nationalist feeling among Turks. The signatories of the treaty were stripped of their citizenship by the Grand National Assembly led by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and the treaty ultimately led to the Turkish War of Independence, following which Atatürk and most Turkish nationalists accepted a new treaty, the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. This effectively brought into being the modern-day Republic of Turkey.

Iraq

The British Mandate of Iraq was completed on 25 April, 1920, at the San Remo conference. Oil concession in this region was given to the British-controlled Turkish Petroleum Company (TPC) which had held concessionary rights to the Mosul Vilayet (province). With elimination of the Ottoman Empire with this treaty, British and Iraqi negotiators held discussions over the new oil concessions. In 1925, the TPC was renamed as the Iraq Petroleum Company (IPC), and granted a full and complete concession for a period of 75 years.

Israel

In1917, the British Government, also adopted by the other Allied Powers, voted in favor of the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.

Syria and Lebanon

The region was divided under the French into four governments and Faisal ibn Husayn, who had been proclaimed king of Syria by a Syrian National Congress in Damascus in March 1920, was ejected by the French in July of the same year.

Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom of Hejaz was granted international recognition. The biggest cities were the Holy Places of Mecca and Medina. It formerly constituted the Vilayet of Hejaz, but during the war became an independent kingdom under British influence.

Iran

In 1919, Britain attempted to establish a protectorate in Iran, which was unsuccessful. The Constitutionalist movement of Gilan and the central power vacuum caused by the instability of the Qajar government resulted in the rise of Reza Shah Pahlavi and the establishment of the Pahlavi dynasty in 1925. Reza Shah ruled for almost 16 years until 1941, when he was forced to abdicate by the Anglo-Soviet invasion of Iran. Iran was ruled as an autocracy under the shah with American support from that time until the revolution.

The Iranian government entered agreement with an international consortium of foreign companies which ran the Iranian oil facilities for the next 25 years splitting profits fifty-fifty with Iran. In 1973, the Shah returned the oil industry to national control. Mohammad Reza Pahlavi left the country for exile in January 1979 after strikes and demonstrations paralyzed the country, and on February 1, 1979 Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Tehran to a greeting of several million Iranians.

In the long run, Arabs were unwilling to accept French rule in Syria, the Turks around Mosul attacked the British, and Arabs were in arms against the British rule in Baghdad. There was also disorder in Egypt. The modern-day crisis events in these countries all go back to the division of the “spoils of war.” Thus, the Skyes-Picot Agreement was a disaster that stole sovereign from nations for Big Oil profits.

What is Big Oil Today?

Big Oil is a name used to describe the world’s seven or eight largest publicly owned oil and gas companies, also known as supermajors. The supermajors are considered to be BP plc, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, Total SA and Eni SpA. The use of the term often excludes the national producers and OPEC oil companies who have a much greater role in setting prices than the supermajors. Two state-owned Chinese oil companies, CNPC and Sinopec, had greater revenues in 2014 than any of the supermajors except Royal Dutch Shell.

The history of the supermajors traces back to the “Seven Sisters”, the seven oil companies which formed the “Consortium for Iran” cartel and dominated the global petroleum industry from 1944 to the 1970s. Before the oil crisis of 1973, the members of the Seven Sisters controlled around 85% of the world’s oil reserves.

As a group, the supermajors control around 6% of global oil and gas reserves. Conversely, 88% of global oil and gas reserves are controlled by the OPEC cartel and state-owned oil companies, primarily located in the Middle East. The label “The New Seven Sisters” refers to a group of the most influential national oil and gas companies based in countries with nationalized oil companies, namely CNPC (China), Gazprom (Russia), National Iranian Oil Company (Iran), Petrobras (Brazil), PDVSA (Venezuela), Petronas (Malaysia), IPC Company (Iran), Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia.)

Old Sisters vs New Sisters

The global economy is embroiled in an oil war between petro-dollars (the old Seven Sisters) and the new largest oil producing companies that are nationally owned (the new Seven Sisters). To make matters worse, the oil wars have been surrounded by economic imperialistic organizations that maintain and support continuing war.

As you learned earlier in this article, Woodrow Wilson helped many of those governmental agencies and international globalist organizations come into being through his naïve mixing of politics and capitalistic economics with the League of Nations. Wilson eroded the foundations of the U.S. Constitution and the U.S. Bill of Rights through selling-out to corporations. The United Nations now controls the world through the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Bank of International Settlements and the privately owned central banks of the world.

Mixing politics and corporate influence was welcomed by Wilson, the father of the New World Order. He ignored the U.S. Constitution and gave away every governmental appointment to the most wealth candidate. These same machinations continue in our government as seen by the “career of politics” that is controlled by large donations to campaigns and perpetual lobbying. Big Oil makes huge donations to buy candidates and assure friendly legislation and relaxed regulations. Big Oil has Big Lobbyists. The overt pay-to-play politics of Washington institutionalized by Wilson through Dawes, Pauley, Dulles, Bush Sr. and Kissinger still runs rampant today.

Big 10 Oil Revenue In 2014

Sinopec (China) – (New Star, Addax, Daylight Energy) – $455 billion in revenue, assets $226 billion

China National Petroleum (PetroKazakhstan) – $432 billion in revenue

PetroChina – $367 billion in revenue

Royal Dutch Shell – (Mexican Eagle Petroleum, Shell Oil and BG Group) – $265 billion

Exxon Mobile– (XTO) – $268 billion

Saudi Aramco – $478 billion in revenue, assets of $30 trillion

Kuwait Petroleum Corp. – $252 billion

BP – (Standard Oil, Amoco and ARCO) – $222 billion

Total S.A. – (Petrofina) – $212 billion

Chevron Corporation – (Gulf Oil, Texaco and Unocal Corporation) – $192.31 billion in revenue

Big Oil owns the U.S. Congress and gives astounding tax breaks that seem to be directly proportional to Big Oil’s lobbying donations. Is it any wonder that Congress always approves the wars and military interventions in oil rich countries that support the profits of Big Oil? It is any wonder that the rich who own Big Oil are untouchable tax-evaders who instigate wars throughout oil rich countries and go unchecked and have governmental protection for their actions?

Suggestions for Defeating Big Oil

The Anonymous Patriots have put forth many articles that describe who the people are that own the major corporations in the military industrial complex. Just scan our many citizen intelligence reports at the American Intelligence Media to see how deep the swamp really is.

These shareholders hide behind hundreds of asset management corporations, trust funds, off-shore accounts, capital investment corporations, holding companies and a vast array of legal subterfuge. But rest assured that the “owners” are the same people who are hiding behind the private ownership of the Federal Reserve Systems and its central banks.

They are the same families that Wilson called on to lead the way in fleecing the world after WWI. They are the same families that the Dulles brothers worked for through the OSS and the CIA. They are the same families who have produced many politicians, some of whom sat in the White House and used that office for personal gain. These avenues of power and money were laid down when Woodrow Wilson gave America away through the Inquiry group which later became the Council on Foreign Relations, that still rules Washington’s foreign policy to this day.

Through Wilson’s government give-away, federal agencies took over the American government and have yet to surrender it to American citizens. We have been in a continuous political civil war since Woodrow Wilson took office as the president. Many of us are just waking up to this awful situation. American patriots must now fight to stop America from being transformed from a nation based upon the U.S. Constitution to one based upon United Nations globalism. A long line of concessions to industry, oil barons, warlord bankers, and market brokers have sold out U.S. freedoms and liberties to economic globalists who wish to take-over all nation states under the umbrella of the United Nations.

The time has come to carefully look at the roots of U.S. history that are entangled with viscous corporate capitalism that is a form of economic terrorism and imperialism that has removed the rights of citizens to live freely and not be oppressed by political or economic domination.

U.S. federal agencies have had complete disregard for law and order. The very people at the top of government, who we naïvely believed were there to defend and support the U.S. Constitution are, like Wilson, the exact opposite. THEY ARE THE ENEMY.

The complete globalist take-over of the federal government has led to corruption that is treasonous and is the reason we are now engaged in the Second American Revolution.

Many have died because the Big Oil barons wanted to get richer. Wars have been, and are being, fought over oil rights and oil prices. New anti-fossil fuel technologies have been squelched and inventors killed due to Big Oil’s tight grip on the energy industry. Alternative technologies are largely ignored in America while pipeline spills and off-shore oil spill disasters continue non-stop. Even the thousands of earthquakes caused by fracking for oil does not disturb a single politician, even as the Capitol building crumbles from earthquakes.

There is no doubt that Big Oil is King and that no one should think otherwise, without meeting severe repercussions.

The time has come that Big Oil corporation should not be sheltered by the government any longer. Big Oil should pay its taxes and not be allowed to control the congress through campaign donation manipulation. Vigilant citizens around the world, not just here in the United States, should protest loudly whenever it appears that the CIA is instigating wars for Big Oil corporate interests. Wars that are determined by politicians that use taxpayer money should not benefit corporations in the long run. There needs to be a complete re-evaluation of the distance between Big Oil and the U.S. government. The time has come to unmask the people behind the wars and shine a bright light on the true motivation of Big Oil.

Suggestions to Combat Big Oil

End all lobbying of government by Big Oil.

End all tax breaks for Big Oil.

Disassociate all political action from corporate benefit.

End America’s participation in all aspects of the United Nations.

End American participation in the International Monetary Fund and its economic terrorism of third world countries.

End American participation in the World Bank.

End American participation in the Bank of International Settlements.

Audit and confiscate all assets of the CIA. Curtail or end all secret actions of the CIA.

Sever the CIA tie to the U.S. Treasury’s Exchange Stabilization Fund.

Add new taxes to oil companies that are making large profits to amend for previous tax breaks.

Investigate and prosecute the Seven Sisters for price fixing.

Charge Big Oil (Seven Sisters) a new tax for development of renewable energy.

Investigate and prosecute Big Oil for industrial espionage and the murder of inventors of new technologies that were suppressed.

End all globalization of oil resources.

Stop the current regime changes in Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Nigeria, Libya, Yemen, and any other country were “rebel forces” are being paid by the CIA to overthrow a government.