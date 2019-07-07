Exposing Sir Kim Durroch as an Enemy of America

Sir Kim Darroch, the latest Privy Council cardboard cut-out Trump hater with no real world experience, is intimately tied to U.N. globalists associated with George Soros , Open Society , Smartmatic and Hart InterCivic electronic voting machines – Mitt Romney

In 2016, Sir Kim said called Trump’s victory “historic and impressive”

In 2018, Sir Kim said he “always found him [Trump] to be absolutely charming.”

Today, Sir Kim trashes Trump – the definition of a lying globalist (apologies for being redundant)

The Privy Council NWO getting desperate to stop the Trump Train?

Hooked by the Privy Council

Nigel Kim Darroch. (Dec. 31, 1997). CMG, Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George, New Years Honours, Counsellor, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). No. 54993, p. 3. The London Gazette.

Head mounted on the wall of the Privy Council

Nigel Kim Darroch. (Jun. 14, 2008). KCMG, Knight Commander of the Order of St. Michael and St. George, Birthday Honours, UK Permanent Representative, Brussels, No. 58729, Pg. B2. The London Gazette.

https://www.gov.uk/government/people/kim-darroch

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Kim_Darroch

http://powerbase.info/index.php/Kim_Darroch

https://www.thisismoney.co.uk/wires/pa/article-7221115/Sir-Kim-Darroch-A-profile-UK-s-man-Washington.html (In his first interview after the controversy, Sir Kim hailed Mr Trump’s “historic and impressive” election victory and called the so-called special relationship between the US and the UK “stronger than ever”… “But in an interview with the Financial Times last year, the diplomat gave the president a more ringing endorsement, saying: “I have met him seven or eight times and always found him to be absolutely charming.”)

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7220423/Sir-Kim-Darroch-secured-prestige-position-winning-scholarship-20-000-private-school.html?printingPage=true

(After finishing his A-levels, he studied zoology at Durham University because – in his own words – he was ‘naturally lazy’ and it was an ‘easier option’.

He joined the Foreign Office in 1977 after graduating because ‘they were the first people to offer me a job’ and started his ascent through the ranks at Embassies around the world, including top roles dealing with EU bureaucrats in Brussels.”)

Tied to Lord Mark-Malloch Brown, and therefore to George Soros and Mitt Romney

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/07/part-ii-lord-mark-malloch-brown.html

http://burmacampaign.org.uk/media/Parliament_Feb_08.pdf

22 February 2008: The Minister of State, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Lord Malloch-Brown): My honourable friend the Minister for Europe (Jim Murphy) has made the following Written Ministerial Statement. My right honourable friend the Foreign Secretary (David Miliband) and Kim Darroch (UK Permanent Representative to the EU) represented the UK at the General Affairs and External Relations Council (GAERC) in Brussels

