Kamala Harris Family Slave Register

Kamala Harris has a much bigger slave reparations problem than 99.95% of the American white population.

Moral: A Jamaican-Indian Caucasian who lives in a glass house should not throw stones.

To learn more about the fraudster named Kamala Harris, see our other posts:

Then read what this prominent Washington attorney has to say about her eligibility as President:

LARRY KLAYMAN:

Not “Natural Born Citizens”

Incorrect, Larry. You write in your article that “her father is described as “an African-American from Jamaica.” You do not give a source for this information. Our copy of Kamala Harris’ original birth certificate shows that her father indicated “Jamaican” as race. Harris’ father, in an interview, described himself as Jamaican, not black. Larry, again…what is your source for your statement?

Harris is culturally appropriating the American black experience for her personal gain.

Other than that, Larry posts a nice article explaining why Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard are ineligible to hold the office or President or Vice President of the United States.