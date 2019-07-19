Kamala Harris’ Horrible Skeletons in the Closet

Hamilton Brown, Kamala Harris’ paternal descendant, an attorney, enslaved Africans, Creole, Irish . . . white, black and brown alike, and persecuted Methodist and Baptist abolitionists

Kamala’s promotion of reparations should start with compensating the tens of thousands of souls enslaved by her ancestors in Jamaica—a British slave hub for the Americas

Kamala cannot be President because she is not a natural born citizen

Kamala’s family personally enslaved more than 4,000 black, white and brown souls

On Jan. 13, 2019, Professor Harris told Jamaica Global Online that Kamala’s paternal great grandmother, Christiana Brown, was a:

“. . . descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town.”

Hamilton Brown (1775-Sep 18, 1843) was an attorney, plantation-owner, slave-owner, slave-trader and Assemblyman in St. Ann’s Parish, Jamaica.

Brown’s Town (originally Hamilton Town) is named after him.

University College London has published about 100 pages of Hamilton Brown’s legacy of slave ownership based upon court records of his attorney work as a receiver, executor, trustee and awardee for numerous plantation owners and the claimed slave properties bought, sold and transferred.

Given the tribal, nepotistic nature of globalists, one can reasonably assume that the Brown-Harris family heritage of influence peddling, legal chicanery, human trafficking and abuse now falls upon Kamala to uphold.

(Jul. 19, 2019)—Kamala Harris’ father, Donald J. Harris, is a professor emeritus of economics from Stanford University.

Stanford’s website boasts a long list of Harris’ writing and associations. He has also consulted to successive prime ministers in his homeland of Jamaica.

Kamala’s father is an New World Order globalist

Professor Harris’ economic and political connections include Cambridge, Yale, Ford Foundation, Fulbright Scholar and Inter-American Development Bank. To say that he has been nurtured by New World Order globalists in his career would be an understatement.

Hamilton Brown enslaved 2,158 African & Creole and more than 2,000 Irish

These records reveal that Hamilton Brown managed 2,089 enslaved souls for his clients and was awarded 69 slaves in part payment for his legal fees.

The National Archives in London actually names each of Hamilton Brown’s 204 slaves owned personally as of Jun. 28, 1817: 100 males, 104 females.

In 1883, the British Parliament outlawed slavery by the Slavery Abolition Act. Harris vehemently fought this.

Hamilton Brown defiantly opposed freedom from human trafficking (aka slavery)

The year before, on Sep. 03, 1832, Henry Whiteley, a young English job-seeker had arrived from England hoping to get a job as a store clerk or plantation book-keeper. Whiteley’s notarized affidavit was published by the Anti-Slavery Society upon his return to England.

A draft of the Slavery Abolition Act, then called the “Order in Council for the Amelioration of Slavery,” was circulating throughout the Caribbean colonies.

Whiteley described that upon first meeting St. Ann’s Assemblyman Hamilton Brown, Brown swore by his Maker that abolition of slavery would never be permitted by the planters of Jamaica.

He also said that Brown and other slave owners waxed eloquent about the “happiness and comfort of the slaves of Jamaica” as compared to the destitute of England. Whitely would quickly discover that these self-serving assertions were horrifically false.

The young Whiteley chronicled his observations of brutal whippings, deprivations and rape by owners and overseers.

Whitely was forced to return England just seven weeks later by a mob representing the “Saint Ann’s Colonial Church Union.” Hamilton Brown was a member and leader of this Union. They had come to tar and feather him for the sin of asking questions of the slaves and inciting them to question their conditions. He pled guilty to all of the charges except preaching to a gathering of 150 slaves at one time.

To replace his newly-released African and Creole slaves, Limerick ‘Slaves’ for Jamaica by Carl Senior (1986) presented compelling research showing how Hamilton Brown and his fellow slavers and sub-agents used street pamphlets to lure Irish peasants hungry from the potato famine to move to Jamaica with the promise of: (1) free passage with food, (2) comfortable cottage, (3) medicine and medical care, (4) sow pig and milk cow, (5) barrels of oatmeal and herring, (6) good wages and (7) Roman Catholic churches and chapels.

Item 7 was especially disingenuous since Whitely had described how slaves were being whipped for even the sin of praying, not to mention Methodist and Baptist churches being destroyed for promoting prayer and devotion to God.

The Hibernian Anti-Slavery Society organized “friends of humanity” to help poor Irish from being entrapped by Brown’s “man-traps” and “Jamaican slave-ships.” Despite their best efforts, some 2,060 Irish men, women and children sailed to Jamaica in “the hope of a bettering their miserable condition.” Over 1,180 Germans and 92 Portuguese also made the trip.

Kamala Harris’ political conduct has precipitated this analysis of her heritage that was enriched by slavery

Kamala Harris is supporting reparations for slavery—specifically African slavery—in a cynical attempt to elicit African-American votes.

She is not even qualified to seek votes for the Presidency since she is not a natural born citizen. She was born to foreign students in the U.S. and does not meet the Constitutional requirements. Constitutional attorney Larry Klayman just made this case quite clearly.

Her reparations argument is equally fallacious since she ignores her own family heritage. Hamilton Brown’s enslavement of black, white and brown slaves was horrific and unrepentant.

Perhaps Kamala should first make reparations for the crimes of her own family.

Women who live in glass houses should not throw stones. And, it is outrageous that a person with her hideous family background would try to make an issue out of slavery reparations.