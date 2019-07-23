Shocking Report on the Harvesting of Baby Parts

Congress Reveals Ghastly Institutionalized Inhumanity: Congressional Investigative Panel Final Report on the Harvesting of Baby Parts by Abortion Clinics

Rep. Marsha Blackburn. (Dec. 30, 2016). Final Report, Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives of the Energy & Commerce Committee, 485 pgs. U.S. House of Representatives.

p. 143 – Email Request that Planned Parenthood provide “disarticulated” body parts (brain, thymus, spleen, liver) from a freshly aborted child.

p. 241

p. 249

p. 156

p. 301

p. 302

STEM EXPRESS Customers, p. 235

All Cells, LLC Baylor Beckman Research Children’s Hospital Philadelphia Colorado State Columbia Dartmouth Drexel Ganogen George Washington University Harvard Howard Medical Institute Johns Hopkins Mass General Minnesota Rockefeller University Stanford Thomas Jefferson University UCLA UConn UNC UPenn Vanderbilt Yale Zyagen

Starts at p. 97

p. 219

Baby body parts menu:

p. 221

p. 229

p. 253 – Customers that Received Fetal Tissue from DaVinci and DVB

Abbvie, Inc. AgenSys Aloecorp, Inc. Amira Pharmaceuticals Inc. Applied StemCell, Inc. Baylor College of Medicine B-Bridge International Inc. Brigham & Women’s Hospital Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Cellular Dynamics International City of Hope Cleveland Clinic Creative Biolabs, Inc. Earth Science Tech.370 Fisher Scientific Gentech iPierian, Inc. J. David Gladstone Institutes Life Technologies MatTek Corporation National Institutes of Health New York Medical Center New York University Langone Center Omeros Corporation Organovo Procter & Gamble Miami Valley Innovation Quorum Innovations RaNa Therapeutics, Inc. Royspec SA Biosciences Corporation Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. Stanford University StemCell Technologies, Inc. The University of Utah Cell Therapy Facility Trim-edcine Tufts University Tufts University Department of Biomedical Research University California Merced University of California Irvine Department of Radiation University of Connecticut Health Center University of Texas Medical Branch University of Texas San Antonio University of Washington University of Wisconsin Medical College UNIVSION USA VA Health Center – Long Beach WuXi App Tech, Inc. Zyagen

p. 280 – According to productions made by 25 clinics from which ABR has received fetal tissue:

p. 283

p. 287

p. 292

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2016-12-30-Final-Report-Select-Investigative-Panel-on-Infant-Lives-of-the-Energy-and-Commerce-Committee-Rep-Marsha-Blackburn-US-House-of-Representatives-Dec-30-2016.pdf#page=312

