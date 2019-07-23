Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Shocking Report on the Harvesting of Baby Parts

Congress Reveals Ghastly Institutionalized Inhumanity: Congressional Investigative Panel Final Report on the Harvesting of Baby Parts by Abortion Clinics

Rep. Marsha Blackburn. (Dec. 30, 2016). Final Report, Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives of the Energy & Commerce Committee, 485 pgs. U.S. House of Representatives.

stem cells.jpg

p. 143 – Email Request that Planned Parenthood provide “disarticulated” body parts (brain, thymus, spleen, liver) from a freshly aborted child.

fetal tissue 1.jpg

p. 241

stem cell 2

p. 249

fetal tissue 2.jpg

p. 156

fetal tissue 3.jpg

p. 301

fetal tissue 4.jpg

p. 302

fetal tissue 5

STEM EXPRESS Customers, p. 235

  1. All Cells, LLC
  2. Baylor
  3. Beckman Research
  4. Children’s Hospital Philadelphia
  5. Colorado State
  6. Columbia
  7. Dartmouth
  8. Drexel
  9. Ganogen
  10. George Washington University
  11. Harvard
  12. Howard Medical Institute
  13. Johns Hopkins
  14. Mass General
  15. Minnesota
  16. Rockefeller University
  17. Stanford
  18. Thomas Jefferson University
  19. UCLA
  20. UConn
  21. UNC
  22. UPenn
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. Yale
  25. Zyagen

Starts at p. 97

stem express 1cedar river 1presidential women centerstem express 2.jpgmarsha blackburn.jpg

p. 219

tissue technician.jpg

Baby body parts menu:

p. 221

body parts menu.jpg

p. 229

stem express 3

p. 253 – Customers that Received Fetal Tissue from DaVinci and DVB

  1. Abbvie, Inc.
  2. AgenSys
  3. Aloecorp, Inc.
  4. Amira Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  5. Applied StemCell, Inc.
  6. Baylor College of Medicine
  7. B-Bridge International Inc.
  8. Brigham & Women’s Hospital
  9. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
  10. Cellular Dynamics International
  11. City of Hope
  12. Cleveland Clinic
  13. Creative Biolabs, Inc.
  14. Earth Science Tech.370
  15. Fisher Scientific
  16. Gentech
  17. iPierian, Inc.
  18. J. David Gladstone Institutes
  19. Life Technologies
  20. MatTek Corporation
  21. National Institutes of Health
  22. New York Medical Center
  23. New York University Langone Center
  24. Omeros Corporation
  25. Organovo
  26. Procter & Gamble
  27. Miami Valley Innovation
  28. Quorum Innovations
  29. RaNa Therapeutics, Inc.
  30. Royspec
  31. SA Biosciences Corporation
  32. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
  33. Stanford University
  34. StemCell Technologies, Inc.
  35. The University of Utah Cell Therapy Facility
  36. Trim-edcine
  37. Tufts University
  38. Tufts University Department of Biomedical Research
  39. University California Merced
  40. University of California Irvine Department of Radiation
  41. University of Connecticut Health Center
  42. University of Texas Medical Branch
  43. University of Texas San Antonio
  44. University of Washington
  45. University of Wisconsin Medical College
  46. UNIVSION USA
  47. VA Health Center – Long Beach
  48. WuXi App Tech, Inc.
  49. Zyagen

fetal tissue 6

p. 280 – According to productions made by 25 clinics from which ABR has received fetal tissue:

health centers.jpg

fetal tissue sales.jpg

p. 283

fetal tissue sales 2.jpg

p. 287

fetal tissue xx

health centers 2

p. 292

summary.jpgfetal tissue bank

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2016-12-30-Final-Report-Select-Investigative-Panel-on-Infant-Lives-of-the-Energy-and-Commerce-Committee-Rep-Marsha-Blackburn-US-House-of-Representatives-Dec-30-2016.pdf#page=312

Douglas Gabriel and Christopher Strunk – HARVESTED

.

Nazi Human Medical Experiments in America

.

 

 

 

 

 

 