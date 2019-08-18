Salute to America’s First Flag

Rush Limbaugh joined the Betsy Ross “First Flag” movement and was happy to see American patriots love their flag like Marines raising the U. S. Flag over Iwo Jima. Citizen journalists are patriots who fight for TRUTH every day, whether as journalists like Thomas Paine or meme creators like Betsy Ross. It was Betsy’s meme that the colonists rallied around as the symbol of American independence. Those first American patriots put it all on the line for truth and freedom, just like modern citizen journalists who are proudly raising the flag.

The_Donald on Redditt has given a good foothold to plant the flag-pole as Rush Limbaugh and Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse are raising the original First Flag to its upright position, reinstating the intentions of the first American rebels and displaying the political union of the Original 13 Colonies. Thomas Paine and Betsy Ross (American Intelligence Media) honor the flag and are ready for the war of independence from British tyranny. They have invited patriots around the world to join them in the pursuit of global peace and prosperity, freedom and liberty.

The “fake news” media is in ashes and shambles on the ground due to their continuous lies, propaganda, and deceit spewed on moral and decent people everywhere who reject their falsehoods and evil.

The opposition party’s fake news machines are spent, broken, and crumbled into a trash-heap of garbage.

These “major media corporations” knowingly defile American freedoms and “truth in broadcasting” as a comprehensive form of yellow journalism and media-controlled political spin. The false narratives and post-truth news reporting has lost the interest of Americans who have turned off their broadcasts of continuous lies and fixed their gaze on the patriotism of Betsy Ross and her original American meme. This one image, above all others, represents the new American Revolution that is being waged right now in the Great Information War battlefield.

Keep your eye on the prize of American patriotism, freedom, and the civil liberties our ancestors fought so hard to win for the sake of their children. We honor their indomitable spirit and have not forgotten their original ideas or personal sacrifices.