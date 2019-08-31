Evil Eric Schmidt and His Plan for Prison Planet

The Anonymous Patriots at the American Intelligence Media have reported that Eric Schmidt’s motto would more appropriately be “Just Do Evil” as he uses his cyber-warfare to support China, directly interferes in U.S. elections, and attacks free speech and privacy on social media and search engine platforms. Even Peter Thiel appealed to the public and President Trump to stop Schmidt from giving more IP (intellectual property) to the Chinese, especial AI (artificial intelligence). Evil Eric is still in control of research and development for Alphabet (Google), Boston Dynamics (robot warriors), and DeepMind Technologies (AI), as well as many other companies both foreign and domestic.

Eric Schmidt is a Chinese spy who has sold out America to the Communist Central Committee.

In this citizen intelligence report, we reveal the mechanisms that Eric Schmidt used to centralize the Chinese communist’s new program of Social Credit System, which is used to curtail the freedom of citizens who don’t maintain an acceptable cyber-score. This system of totalitarian control is now being used against corporations who fall prey to the Chinese “One Belt, One Road” trading deal that, in effect, is more like imperial piracy. Over one hundred million Chinese have had their freedoms restricted, jailed, or even put in “vocational retraining camps” where it is reported that over 1.5 million people have been murdered.

Evil Eric gave the communist Chinese this social credit system to be used against the citizens of China. His OpenPOWER Foundation that is the central control system that can filter out anything the Chinese communist government does not want its citizens (slaves) to see, do, or communicate. Schmidt has also designed Dragonfly, a system that was tailor-made for China, but was built on what Schmidt had already designed and tested like Google, You Tube, and Gmail.

Eric Schmidt, when caught red-handed coming home from his Chinese communist collaborations, lied and said that Dragonfly and the Chinese Social Credit System is not “finished” yet and won’t be operable for years. Even the propaganda “news” reported that Alphabet and Google staff say Schmidt is lying. But it doesn’t matter either way because after Schmidt left China, the systems became operable and are moving into high gear. Eric got his control mechanisms inserted early into the entire Chinese cyber/digital world through OpenPOWER, a central control system that all Chinese companies, and any companies doing business with Chinese, must use if they have a contract with the Chinese government. All corporate contracts in China include the Communist Central Committee as the control agent. To operate in China, corporations must comply with the totalitarian government’s commands or it shows its true political nature as fascist capitalism as it takes over the non-compliant company. Anyone who does business with China must understand that ‘deals” and contracts do not have to be honored by the Chinese.

Eric Schmidt also gave android technology to North Korea recently while sanctions were placed on the country by President Trump. Eric even took his daughter into North Korea and she wrote a dairy about the entire trip. She failed to mention that Eric gave Little Kim his smart phone technology and set him up to use Schmidt’s satellite 5G technology to support Little Kim’s smart phone. After being a North Korean spy selling American smart phone IP, Eric quietly snuck into China where he spent months firming up the OpenPOWER Foundation and changing his technology companies in China into new companies, all the while working closely with Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo (Chinese IBM), and other Chinese companies to develop the Chinese plan for technology dominance through 5G land-lines throughout the world.

Cell phone production, IBM laptop production through Lenovo, and Chinese semi-conductors and microchips were taking over the world both in military and public digital technology. Schmidt, along with Henry Kissinger, James Breyer, and Mark Zuckerberg (and many other Silicon Valley and Hollywood moguls) had already sold America out to the new super-power — the Chinese economy. Then, the great disruptor, President Trump, put sanctions on anyone who does business with Huawei. He also removed all Chinese microchips from U.S. military and banned certain Chinese cyber companies. Trump also called China out for gold manipulation, currency manipulation, using American media for propaganda, stealing IP, ripping off America on trade deal, manipulating the World Trade Organization and World Bank, among many other evil practices.

It looks like “Just Do Evil” Eric Schmidt didn’t count on Trump upsetting his cyber apple-cart. Schmidt is representing IBM OpenPOWER Foundation and secretly sold the highest-level technology IP to China because he thought that Hillary Clinton (another Chinese communist spy and sell-out) would be in power and that the Chinese plan to stroll into American and take over without ever firing a shot was working nicely. But now, it looks like China is crashing and burning as Trump defangs the Communist Central Committee. The Clintons and President Xi Jinping never expected this to happen.

The total takeover of America by the Chinese was just one election away from happening. That is why Eric Schmidt worked so hard to rig American elections for Obama and Hillary.

.

Eric Schmidt knew that the Democrats would need to control the Whitehouse to continue with the “China First” policies of the Clintons and Obamas. Once 5G, owned by Broadcom/Qualcom, was installed, the Chinese could turn up the 5G transmission of milli-waves (more powerful than micro-waves) and create illness, mental confusion and aggression, and eventually sterility. The Chinese/Clinton plan was almost successful until Trump found out that Broadcom was Hillary and the Chinese working together to take over the 5G band of EMF transmission which is also used by the military in a program called Active Denial, a deadly weapon that can put a human to sleep or death.

Yes, 5G can kill and Eric Schmidt knows this because he has been one of the most active members of the globalist, transnational think tank responsible for the weaponization of thousands of patents stolen from American inventors.

The process is simple, the transnational Highlands Group (Forum) works out of the Office of Naval Intelligence’s Office of Net Assessment through their guru Andrew Marshall (now replaced by Dick O’Neil) who steals all American patents and brings them to the group to see if they can be weaponized. If the warlords, cyberlords, Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and the transnational military contractors agree with DARPA and In-Q-Tel that the patent could be weaponized, the usual venture capitalists (including Goldman Sacs) put up the money to start a dummy company run by dummy Silicon Valley cut-outs. Enter: Eric the Evil, Brin and Page, Mark of the Zuckerbeast, crazy Peter Thiel, Bitcoin salesman John McAfee, loony Elon Musk and the other shills who obviously did not create their mega-cyber companies and haven’t “created” anything since their first big hit. Basically, they are front-men for the Highlands Group that is an international insider-trading club for weaponized patents that are fostered by the Department of Defense and the CIA.

Once the successful DARPA/ In-Q-Tel project is seen as a good weapon, the venture capitalists and the insiders buy into the dummy company before it goes public and when it magically starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange as a successful monopoly with no-bid government contracts. Basically, the insiders get rich. Then, the new company buys up all competition and continues to get government contracts until they are billionaires running a monopoly. This is “military industrial complex” business as usual – just another day at the office.

Eric Schmidt is a product of this system and is, in fact, one of the most consciously evil participants in these groups where technology is sold to the highest bidder and the person selling it becomes rich. This system of patent theft is conducted by the usual suspects who have been working with Bill and Hillary Clinton, who are communist spies ever since the Chinese infiltrated Arkansas and Hillary’s Rose Law Firm in Little Rock. Evil Eric holds a special spot in this evil tech cabal. It was Eric, through the IBM Eclipse Foundation, who helped steal Leader Technologies’ trade secrets to move Google into the age of YouTube, Gmail, Google Earth and 100% surveillance of all Internet users.

Eric’s Chinese OpenPOWER Foundation is essentially IBM Eclipse Foundation 2.0, using the same play book in China that was used in the U.S. The playbook: Steal the patents, then offer them as “open source” programs, all which have “back doors” built into every aspect of the programs which have already been coordinated with OpenPOWER or IBM Eclipse Foundation. Evil Eric didn’t even create a new model for the Chinese, he simply replicated what he was part of here in America with IBM’s fake open source, open code projects. They are both complete fakes lead by the same cyber-techlords.

Evil Eric’s plan to take over the world as a seeming dark Sith Lord doesn’t end with the ideas we have presented so far. Eric has infiltrated election rigging, online cyber warfare, cyber targeting, social manipulation through the Internet, political manipulation, industrial espionage, and many other paths of perdition. We have accumulated some of those affiliations below as separate entries with standard definitions of Eric’s fine accomplishments that the propaganda “news” would report as great strides of technological evolution led by Mr. Eric Schmidt, the Silicon wonderboy. Nowhere, does anyone criticize Eric’s lunatic view of the future or the horrible things he says about the people he manipulates through his many companies. When asked about his evil, Eric simply defers to his god-complex and makes statements that clearly show his true immoral intent. Those statement have also been gathered together below so that Eric, in his own words, can condemn his own inhuman actions.

Simply put, Eric Schmidt is an enemy of America and a true follower of totalitarianism controlled through cyber-warfare. Eric not only lies about all his crimes, but even makes excuses and then is appointed to the highest tech positions in the U. S. government. Crime after crime is ignored, even the crime of giving AI to China for the purposes of conquering America.

Evil Eric’s experimental programs of social control, Internet manipulation, AI squelching of free speech, news manipulation, total surveillance of every person using a smart device, phone, TV, or anything connected to the Internet of Things, and the many other cyber invasive tools Eric developed through Alphabet, DeepMind, Google and his other associations were the field tests for what has now become Dragonfly and the Chinese Social Credit System. Make no mistake, Eric has already infiltrated American cyber space completely and is working against every American, every Chinese and potentially every person on the earth.

Evil Eric’s DARPA/In-Q-Tel Roadmap

Eric Schmidt’s fake history through one DARPA/In-Q-Tel dummy Silicon Valley company after the next is laughable. As an intern at Bell Labs, Schmidt supposedly did a complete re-write of Lex, a software program that generates lexical analyzers for the UNIX computer operating system. The fake history continues that he did all this while on summer break, undoubtedly in his garage where all good, fake high-tech Silicon Valley boys invent the code that changes the world.

Schmidt held a series of technical positions with IT companies including Byzromotti Design, Bell Labs, Zilog, and Palo Alto Research Center (PARC). In 1983, Schmidt joined Sun Microsystems as its first software manager. He rose to become director of software engineering, vice president and general manager of the software products division, vice president of the general systems group, and president of Sun Technology Enterprises — that received one government contract after the next. In April 1997, Schmidt became the CEO and chairman of the board of Novell as he presided over the period of its demise through his pathetic leadership.

Eric Schmidt is known for being the CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011, Executive Chairman of Google from 2011 to 2015, and executive chairman of Alphabet Inc. from 2015 to 2017. Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin recruited Schmidt to run their company in 2001 under the guidance of DARPA venture capitalists John Doerr (Perkins Kline) and Michael Moritz (Sequoia). Prior to the Google initial public offering, Schmidt had responsibilities typically assigned to the CEO of a public company and focused on the management of the vice presidents and the sales organization — not writing that brilliant code of his that ostensibly evolved technology. On January 20, 2011, Google announced that Schmidt would step down as the CEO of Google and they gave him a $100 million equity award.

Schmidt is one of a few people who have ever became billionaires based on stock options received as an employee in a corporation of which they were neither the founders nor relatives of the founders. In 2017, Schmidt was worth an estimated wealth of US$11.1 billion for his efforts of bringing Google under the wings of the Highland Group to become a surveillance agent and laboratory for cyber-warfare psychological operations.

Schmidt has served on various other boards in academia and industry, including the Boards of Trustees for Carnegie Mellon University, Apple, Princeton University, and Mayo Clinic, among many others. As a matter of fact, there is hardly a single powerful high-tech board that Eric is not a member of. The cyber-world has been handed to Eric on a digital platter and the power has gone to his transhuman head.

Schmidt’s Evil Projects

There are countless projects that Eric Schmidt benefits from that comprise one of the most comprehensive collection of fascist and totalitarian cyber-tools ever created in history. Just looking at the list will impress anyone with the forward-thinking cyber-wizard who has his hands in every bag of gold. Following the damaging and dangerous projects of Evil Eric demonstrate to us the “ways of perditions” and the paths of the “Seven Deadly Sins.”

Eric has sold out America to China and yet plays like he is a not a traitor. He is no one’s friend by the looks of the companies he has started and the projects he champions. Eric’s choices of de-humanizing technologies lead to illness, cancer, addiction, and new forms of stress and dehumanization that have never been seen before. Eric would like to put neural nets in every human head so that cyborg-humans can more easily connect to the Internet of Things (IOT). In essence, the IOT is an aggressive remote-control system that Eric’s friend Richard C. Walker developed to control all things – including humans.

The list below is shocking if you haven’t realized that one person is in control of the most sensitive and powerful technologies on the earth.

Eric needs to be exposed for his corruption, tax evasion, fraud, patent theft, espionage, sedition, and his many other crimes. Just read the list below and we believe you will agree with us that Evil Eric is cyber enemy #1 and should be indicted and easily convicted of heinous crimes.

Notice that the first project Eric is involved with is with the Chinese. If this project would not have been stopped by Trump, Chinese domination of America was eminent.

Eric’s Chinese Undersea Cable

Pacific Light Network is an 8,000-mile, $300 million undersea cable which is a project between Google, Facebook, and a Chinese investor called Dr. Peng Telecom & Media Group. The goal of the project is to establish high-speed Internet connectivity between the U.S., Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippine. The Justice Department is concerned about the Chinese investor, as well as the security implications of linking American (L.A.) systems directly to Hong Kong.

Google (or more precisely its parent company, Alphabet Inc.) requested permission to begin work on the Hong Kong-L.A. cable in 2017 and obtained temporary permits for preliminary construction and testing, but the Justice and Defense Departments asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to delay final approval until a national security review could be completed. The review is still officially in progress with no fixed completion date.

Translation: Just as Trump stopped Broadcom, he stopped Eric’s highspeed cable that would have let China control Broadcom 5G in America. This cable was necessary for the 5G weapons that Eric and China have already developed and have deployed in England, some E. U. states, and significant parts of China.

Artificial Intelligence

DeepMind Technologies is a UK company founded in September 2010, currently owned by Alphabet Inc. based in London. DeepMind has created a neural network that learns how to play video games in a fashion similar to that of humans, as well as a Neural Turing machine able to access an external memory that mimics the short-term memory of the human brain. The company was afterwards renamed Google DeepMind and has established its own artificial intelligence ethics board. The ethics board for AI research remains a mystery, with both Google and DeepMind declining to reveal who sits on the board.

Translation: Eric recently gave AI DeepMind to the Chinese to control their Social Credit System and Dragonfly.

Robot Warriors

Atlas is a bipedal humanoid robot primarily developed by the American robotics company Boston Dynamics, with funding and oversight from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The 6 ft. robot is designed for a variety of search and rescue tasks and was unveiled to the public on July 11, 2013.

Translation: Eric’s robot warrior plans have been given to China who already is bragging about it. Eric’s robot warrior, Atlas, is already used by the U. S. military along with a horse and a dog. Bullets simply bounce off these robots but they do need Eric’s 5G satellites to bathe the battlefield for the robots to work effectively. Eric gave China the 5G satellite plans also to accompany the AI (DeepMind) who controls these unstoppable robots.

Chinese Social Credit System

The Social Credit System is a Chinese national reputation system used by the Chinese government to standardize the assessment of citizens’ and businesses’ economic and social reputation, with one social credit score for each citizen and business. The system is considered a form of mass surveillance which uses big data analysis technology. The System is coordinated by the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reforms that is intent on controlling the behavior of individuals and businesses.

People have already faced various punishments for violating social protocols. The system has been used to block 100 million people with “low scores” from purchasing domestic flights, banned people and their children from certain schools, prevented low scorers from renting hotels, using credit cards, and blacklisted individuals from being able to procure employment. The system has also been used to rate individuals on their internet habits, personal shopping habits, and a variety of other personal actions. The Social Credit System has been described by Human Rights Watch as “chilling” and filled with arbitrary abuses.

Translation: Eric’s Social Credit System is complete cyber-totalitarianism that ends all free speech and all civil rights. Over one million Chinese Uighur Muslims have been killed in the Chinese “vocational training” camps that are the end result of those with low Credit scores. These tactics are already being used for commercial purposes in America.

Chinese Dragonfly

The Dragonfly project is an Internet search engine created by Google that was designed to be compatible with China’s state censorship provisions. The public learned of Dragonfly’s existence in August 2018, when The Intercept leaked an internal memo written by a Google employee about the project. Dragonfly was designed to link users’ phone numbers to their search queries and censor websites such as Wikipedia and those that publish information about freedom of speech, human rights, democracy, religion, and other issues considered sensitive by the Chinese government.

Google’s relations with China have been close since the tech giant’s arrival there in 2006. Google’s first China-specific platform, Google.cn, was also a self-censored one. It was engineered so as not to return results for topics blacklisted by the Chinese government.

Translation: Dragonfly is Eric’s Google search engine filtered through the Chinese Central Committee to maintain strict totalitarian control of people and businesses. Eric has lied continuously about this project, even though his employees busted him and refused to finish the project. That is why Eric himself delivered the finished project to the Chinese himself.

IBM Eclipse Foundation

The IBM Eclipse Foundation was originally created by IBM in November 2001 and is supported by a consortium of software vendors and is still used by millions of developers and 275 members. It is an independent, not-for-profit corporation that acts as a steward of the Eclipse open source software development community. The Foundation focuses on intellectual property (IP) management, ecosystem development, development process, and IT infrastructure.

Translation: The tech cabal stole Leader Technologies IP and gave it out to everyone after the Department of Defense/CIA (DARPA/In-Q-Tel) put back doors into the “free” source code.

Chinese OpenPOWER Foundation

The OpenPOWER Foundation is a collaboration of 250 members around Power ISA-based products initiated by IBM and announced as the “OpenPOWER Consortium” on August 6, 2013. The goal is to enable the server vendor ecosystem to build their own customized server, networking and storage hardware for future data centers and cloud computing. Power.org is the governing body around the Power ISA instruction set and specific implementations are now free to use under a liberal license granted by IBM. Processors based on IBM’s IP can now be fabricated on any foundry and mixed with other hardware products of the integrator’s choice.

Translation: This is simply IBM Eclipse Foundation in a new form made for communists who wish to do to Chinese collaborators what the Eclipse Foundation did for Silicon Valley.

Eric Schmidt’s U. S. Government Controls

The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) is a council, chartered in each administration with a broad mandate to advise the President of the United States on science and technology. PCAST has been enlarged since its inception and currently consists of 18 members plus the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, who serves as the Council’s Co-Chair. The council members, distinguished individuals appointed by the President, are drawn from industry, education, research institutions, and other NGOs. Eric has been the chairman of this group for years.

The Defense Innovation Board (DIB) is an organization set up in 2016 to bring the technological innovation and best practice of Silicon Valley to the U.S. Military. The board has up to a dozen members selected by the chair (Eric Schmidt) in consultation with the US Secretary of Defense.

The mission of the Defense Innovation Board is to provide the Secretary of Defense, Deputy Secretary of Defense, and other senior leaders across the Department with independent advice and recommendations on innovative means to address future challenges through the prism of three focus areas: people and culture, technology and capabilities, and practices and operations.

The DIB harnesses the experiences and ideas of its members to provide independent advice to the Secretary of Defense and other senior leaders on catalyzing innovation in DoD. Recruited specifically for their expertise outside the Department.

Translation: It is through these committees, and others, that Eric controls U. S. military cyber funding. Eric is the mouthpiece for the Highlands Group that steal patents and weaponize them. Eric’s knowledge of these insider’s plans makes him will-informed about all that is going on in all realms of warfare.

Schmidt’s Digital News Initiative

The Digital News Initiative is a European organization created by Google to “support high-quality journalism through technology and innovation.” It encompasses an “Innovation Fund” worth €150m, which in 2018 issued grants to 461 projects at news organizations across Europe and America.

Translation: This group screens all news in America and red-flags any news agency not conforming with the Fake News narrative. Eric donated this program to the Associated Press and it screens and scrubs all news produced by Avid and Isis Management who provide most the news that crawls across all Fake News screens as well as the news on newscaster’s prompting screens. The Digital News Initiative has already ended free speech in Europe and is actively trying to do the same in America.

LifeLog Becomes Facebook

LifeLog was a project of the Information Processing Techniques Office of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD). It was to be an ontology-based sub-system that captures, stores, and makes accessible the flow of one person’s experience in and interactions with the world in order to support a broad spectrum of associates and other system capabilities. The objective of the LifeLog concept was to be able to trace the ‘threads’ of an individual’s life in terms of events, states, and relationships, and it had the ability to take in all of a subject’s experience, from phone numbers dialed and e-mail messages viewed to every breath taken, step made and place visited.

LifeLog aimed to compile a massive electronic database of every activity and relationship a person engages in. This was to include credit card purchases, web sites visited, the content of telephone calls and e-mails sent and received, scans of faxes and postal mail sent and received, instant messages sent and received, books and magazines read, television and radio selections, physical location recorded via wearable GPS sensors, biomedical data captured through wearable sensors. The high-level goal of this data logging was to identify preferences, plans, goals, and other markers of intentionality.

LifeLog had a predictive function that sought to find meaningful patterns in the timeline, to infer the user’s routines, habits, and relationships with other people, organizations, places, and objects, and to exploit these patterns to ease its task.

Translation: LifeLog became Facebook and Eric was an insider who made billions from the fraud of Facebook’s theft of Leader Technologies IP that made LifeLog scalable for the Internet. Facebook became the CIA’s best tool to experiment on Americans and the world.

.

Schmidt DARPA/In-Q-Tel Projects

The Information Awareness Office (IAO) was established by the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in January 2002 to bring together several DARPA projects focused on applying surveillance and information technology to track and monitor citizens and asymmetric threats to U.S. national security by achieving “Total Information Awareness.” This was achieved by creating enormous computer databases to gather and store the personal information of everyone in the United States, including personal e-mails, social networks, credit card records, phone calls, medical records, and numerous other sources, without any requirement for a search warrant. Additionally, the program included funding for biometric surveillance technologies that could identify and track individuals using surveillance cameras, and other methods.

Translation: Eric bragged many times about his new Alphabet project that would essentially be the same as the Total Information Awareness project which was the major tool of the IAO. Google was essentially free because it was a spy tool gathering information to sell to commercial interests but also to feed the government what it needs to control any opposition to federal policies and White House communism.

Total Information Awareness

Total Information Awareness (TIA) was a program of the United States Information Awareness Office that began during the 2003 fiscal year. Based on the concept of predictive policing, TIA aimed to gather detailed information about citizens in order to anticipate and prevent crimes before they are committed. According to Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), TIA was the “biggest surveillance program in the history of the United States.”

Translation: The intent of TIA was to “police” and stop crimes before they happened by predicting what the user might do considering their actions on the Internet. Big Brother seems to meet total Chinese totalitarian, fascist, communism in this program. Google, Gmail, You Tube and Facebook are essentially the TIA program on steroids.

Basketball

Basketball is a data mining software, like TIA, adopted by government agencies with only superficial changes. The core architecture of TIA continued development under Basketball. The legacy of Total Information Awareness is quietly thriving at the National Security Agency (NSA) in the Basketball program.

Translation: Further developments of Schmidt’s refining of his digital prison for Internet users.

Human Identification at a Distance

Human Identification at a Distance (HumanID) project developed automated biometric identification technologies to detect, recognize and identify humans at great distances for force protection, crime prevention, and homeland security/defense purposes.

Translation: This is part of Eric’s desire to aggressively remote control everything and everyone. This is another component of the Chinese Social Credit System.

Evidence Extraction and Link Discovery

Evidence Extraction and Link Discovery (EELD) is a DARPA project that developed technologies and tools for automated discovery, extraction and linking of sparse evidence contained in large amounts of classified and unclassified data sources (such as phone call records from the NSA call database, internet histories, or bank records). EELD was designed with the ability to extract data from multiple sources (e.g., text messages, social networking sites, financial records, and web pages). It was to develop the ability to detect patterns comprising multiple types of links between data items or people communicating (e.g., financial transactions, communications, travel, etc.).

Translation: This is another part of Dragonfly and the Chinese Social Credit System that was tested on Americans who were not aware they were being surveilled and controlled.

Genisys

Genisys aimed at developing technologies which would enable ultra-large, all-source information repositories. Vast amounts of information were being collected and analyzed, and the available database technology at the time was insufficient for storing and organizing such enormous quantities of data. DARPA/In-Q-Tel developed techniques for virtual data aggregation in order to support effective analysis across heterogeneous databases, as well as unstructured public data sources, such as the World Wide Web.

Translation: This project made it necessary to use Silicon Valley cyberlords to store data “in the clouds” for the military, government, NSA, CIA, FBI, and the entire US intelligence community. Google and Alphabet have all of the capacities of the projects being described here because Eric was behind the Highlands Group development of these DARPA projects and took full advantage of the insider information.

Scalable Social Network Analysis

Scalable Social Network Analysis (SSNA) aimed at developing techniques based on social network analysis for modeling the key characteristics of specified groups and discriminating these groups from other types. The purpose of the SSNA algorithms program is to extend techniques of social network analysis to assist with distinguishing groups of people.

Translation: Eric the Evil’s cyber profiling developed through Google searches, You Tube choices, and Gmail surveillance and analysis.

Wargaming the Asymmetric Environment

Wargaming the Asymmetric Environment (WAE) focused on developing automated technology capable of identifying predictive indicators of terrorist activity or impending attacks by examining individual and group behavior in broad environmental context and examining the motivation of specific individuals.

Translation: By analyzing Internet actions, the very motivations of individuals using Google can be predicted and modified. This used to be called brain-washing. Eric calls it as conditions of the User Agreement.

ADVISE

ADVISE (Analysis, Dissemination, Visualization, Insight, and Semantic Enhancement) is a research and development program within the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Threat and Vulnerability Testing and Assessment (TVTA) portfolio. It has developed a massive data mining system, which collects and analyzes data on everyone in the United States and performs threat analysis on them. The data can be anything from financial records, phone records, emails, blog entries, website searches, to any other electronic information that can be put into a computer system. This information is then analyzed and used to monitor social threats such as community-forming, terrorism, political organizing, or crime. ADVISE possesses the ability to store one quadrillion data entities.

Translation: Notice that Eric’s access to all forms of data is quite complete – just like the Chinese Social Credit System. All corporations using the IBM Eclipse Foundation’s original source code and trade secrets have back doors that allow for the government to “see into” all data. This system already made America into a cyber communist state.

PRISM

PRISM is a code name for a program under which the United States National Security Agency (NSA) collects internet communications from various U.S. internet companies. PRISM collects stored internet communications based on demands made to internet companies such as Google LLC under Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 to turn over any data that match court-approved search terms. The NSA can use these PRISM requests to target communications that were encrypted when they traveled across the internet backbone. PRISM began in 2007 and is operated under the supervision of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA Court).

Translation: This project is proof that the U. S. military and CIA, through the NSA collects and manipulates a complete data set on every American and can break any encryption system. The FISA court itself is fully compliant with this abnegation of the U. S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. After PRISM, the Chinese Social Credit System was just a simple refinement.

SEAS

Synthetic Environment for Analysis and Simulations, (SEAS) is currently being used by Homeland Security and the US Defense Department to simulate crises on the US mainland. SEAS enables researchers and organizations to try out their models or techniques in a publicly known, realistically detailed environment. It is now capable of running real-time simulations for up to 62 nations, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and China. The simulations gobble up breaking news, census data, economic indicators, and climactic events in the real world, along with proprietary information such as military intelligence.

Translation: This is the basis for real time false flags, including: active shooters, bombings, and international false-flags.

The Sentient World Simulation Project

The Sentient World Simulation Project (SWS) is a continuously running, continually updated mirror model of the real world that can be used to predict and evaluate future events and courses of action. SWS reacts to actual events that occur anywhere in the world and incorporate newly sensed data from the real world. Analysis can be performed on the trends in the synthetic world to validate alternate approaches. Information can be easily displayed and readily transitioned from one focus to another using detailed modeling, such as engineering level modeling, to aggregated strategic, theater, or campaign-level modeling.

Translation: Eric the Evil bragged about how great it would be to have this system in place for all users of Google. He promised that he would deliver this system to Americans as soon as Google turned into Alphabet. Those plans were foiled by Trump, but he did deliver it to China and lied about it.

Schmidt Election Interference

Project Narwhal

Schmidt’s Project Narwhal is the name of a computer program used by the 2012 campaign of Barack Obama. Schmidt created the company and funded it, but this project was not claimed as a campaign donation. Special algorithms were developed to favor Obama. Studies have shown that Schmidt’s modified algorithms could have changed as many as 25 million votes with Narwhal through surveillance, targeting, and specifically tailored attacks meant to change voter’s minds.

Translation: Schmidt meddled in the elections “hugely.”

Project Houdini

Schmidt’s Project Houdini is a computer program used by the 2008 U.S. presidential campaign of Barack Obama. Although it originally had missteps, it has been credited with helping increase Democratic Party turnout and was even more weaponized and effective than Narwhal. Again, Evil Eric doesn’t mind overtly meddling in the election and even brags about it. Eric owned Project Houdini outright and its costs were not claimed as an election donation by Obama, let alone the outright fraud, racketeering, and corruption.

Translation: Eric got away with helping put Obama in office a second time and no one seemed to notice the outright corruption, deceit, or god-complex of Eric Schmidt.

The Groundwork

Schmidt’s The Groundwork is a privately held technology firm that was formed in June 2014 and served Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Most of The Groundwork’s employees were back-end software developers from Google who were responsible for the critical functions of modern campaigning by using technological resources to consume digital data about voters, and then develop the technological means to assist the Clinton campaign to target these voters for fundraising, advertising, outreach.

Translation: Eric thought he could hand the election to Hillary on a cyber silver platter. He again owned The Groundwork and did not claim it as a campaign donation.

Civis Analytics

Schmidt’s Civis Analytics is an Eric Schmidt-backed data science software and consultancy company founded by Dan Wagner in 2013. Wagner served as the Chief Analytics Officer for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign. Civis Analytics helps campaigns understand their data, use that data to make predictions, and get recommendations on what steps to take next.

Translation: This is Eric’s personal Cambridge Analytica that he uses to aggregate voter data and target individual voters with every trick he has up his cyber sleeve – which is quite considerable.

United States Digital Service

Schmidt’s United States Digital Service is an elite technology unit housed within Obama’s Executive Office of the President of the United States, launched on August 11, 2014. It provides consultation and coordination services to federal agencies on information technology.

Translation: Eric donated $1.5 billion to build this cyber war-room for Obama to help Hillary get elected. Taxpayer money paid for parts of it and Google staff ran the operation out of the White House. Amazing that with all this fire power Eric still let Hillary down. Perhaps that is why Hillary can’t understand why she lost.

Illegal Campaign Donations

Eric Schmidt illegally donated $1.5 billion to the Hillary campaign that she did not declare. This is proof of the 2016 presidential election meddling by Schmidt.

Translation: Eric also donated to George Soros’s Super Pacs that supported Hillary, making the total amount Schmidt donated in goods and services somewhere above $3.5 billion to the Clinton 2016 presidential campaign. Soros donated $84 billion to his Non-Governmental Organizations who backed Hillary. Together, Schmidt and Soros meddled much more than Russians.

Evil Eric: in His Own Words

Eric Schmidt, the gaffe-prone, prior CEO of Google/Alphabet has made many public statements that make people question whether the company’s slogan still is “Don’t Be Evil”, or has it changed to “Just Do Evil.” In interview after interview, Schmidt has made tactless, if not plain evil, comments on sensitive and controversial topics such as online privacy and net neutrality which Silicon Valley giants have been fined and sued over.

Here are some of Eric Schmidt’s nasty remarks that indict his immoral intent through his own words. No human being with a warm heart could make the machine link remarks that Eric is well-know for making. He doesn’t apologize, but in fact, usually double downs when asked to try and muster some human compassion and love instead of only cold, machine thinking that worships artificial intelligence instead of human intelligence.

“The average American doesn’t realize how much of the laws are written by lobbyists.”

Translation: Google spent $1.34 million last quarter on lobbyists–and $2.72 million in the first half of 2010.

“We know where you are. We know where you’ve been. We can more or less know what you’re thinking about.”

Translation: You lower IQ beings use human thought which is far below my machine thought.

“I don’t believe society understands what happens when everything is available, knowable and recorded by everyone all the time.”

Translation: Proof of his 100% surveillance, targeting, and manipulation.

“Just remember when you post something, the computers remembers forever.”

Translation: This is the reason for Google needing endless “cloud” memory.

“There’s such an overwhelming amount of information now, we can search where you are, see what you’re looking at if you take a picture with your camera and no exactly where you are and where you have been. One way to think about this is, we’re trying to make people better people, literally give them better ideas—augmenting their experience. Think of it as augmented humanity.”

Translation: Eric wants to control augmenting humanity with artificial intelligence as superior to human intelligence. In his world, machines tell humans what to do because humans are imperfect and less than machines.

“The best thing that would happen is for Facebook to open up its data. Failing that, there are other ways to get that information.”

Translation: Eric, the brain, slipping up and admitting total surveillance across all Internet platforms. He is proud, smug, filled with hubris and stupidity.

“We can suggest what you should do next, what you care about. Imagine: We know where you are, we know what you like.”

Translation: This is Eric’s version of aggressive remote control, which he believes knowns more than stupid humans.

“If you have something that you don’t want anyone to know maybe you shouldn’t be doing it in the first place.”

Translation: We agree Eric, that is why we wrote this Intelligence Report to show what you “shouldn’t have been doing.”

“I actually think most people don’t want Google to answer their questions, they want Google to tell them what they should be doing next.”

Translation: This leads to Eric’s ideas that the ultimate AI will tell humans what to do, and it will be illegal not to obey, just as it will soon be with the Chinese Social Credit System.

“The Internet of Things (IOT) will augment your brain.”

Translation: These are the delusions of a madman who believes in machines instead of human beings. He needs to be stopped before his insane love of machines kills more people.

“You can trust us with your data.”

Translation: If Eric’s lips are moving, he is lying.

