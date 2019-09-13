STUNNING REVELATIONS PROVE MEDIA IS MUCH MORE DANGEROUS THAN YOU CAN IMAGINE

Hard Evidence How Megalomaniac Newspapermen Have Polluted Our Modern Culture

The Pilgrim Society’s Empire Press Union created MI5, MI6 and GC&CS, now GCHQ in 1909

All the leading British and American newspapers were weaponized in 1909 by the British Government-led Pilgrims Society: Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, Times, Daily Mirror, Daily Express, Sunday Times, Observer, Financial Times, Washington Post, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Boston Globe, etc.

As radio and television emerged in the 1920s, the list of Pilgrim-weaponized intelligence propaganda media expanded to BBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CBC, CNN, CNBC, Comcast and now FOX

The C.I.A., FBI, NSA and State Department are the step-children under Pilgrims Society (British) control today

Benjamin Stone. (Mon., Jun. 07, 1909). Imperial Press Conference ‘Luncheon Party at the House of Commons’ given by the House of Commons Library. NPG x135514/ National Portrait Gallery. A second photo of this House of Commons press luncheon has been discovered in the Parliamentary Archives. The subjects are evidently from the same sitting as both photos are marked “Imperial Press Conference 1909. Luncheon Party at the House of Commons June 7th [1909]”. This version is much higher quality and has two distinct differences. Most sitters are wearing their top hats, and the men have moved around and some are in different sitting order or are chatting in the back. Also, some different sitters are present that are not in the one above, and most are unidentified or misidentified. For example, this second photo labels “Harry Buttain (?)MP” instead of Sir Harry Brittain—the organizer of the conference! The photo above appears to be him also (back row, 6th from left). This scrambling of sitters appears to be misdirection to obscure the true hidden agenda: recruiting the Imperial press to form three new intelligence groups: MI5, MI6 and GC&CS, renamed GCHQ). Reader assistance in verifying each of these participants in both photos is requested.



Sir Gilbert Parker MP, later the chief of American propaganda for the British War Propaganda Bureau (Wellington House) in WWI, appears to be labeled correctly in both photos.

This luncheon at the House of Commons occurred before the conference kickoff banquet on Jun. 07, 1909 that evening at White City, Shepherd’s Bush in the London West End. As the conference concluded, on Jun. 28, 1909, the Empire Press Union was being planned to carry forward the conference discussions, and then was formed several weeks later on Jul. 23, 1909. It was “directed by the Council in Fleet street [City of London Corporation]” and chaired by (later Sir) Harry L. W. (Levy-)Lawson, son and heir of the founder of The Daily Telegraph, Lord Burnham (Sir Edward Levy-Lawson). Lord Burnham was president of both the Imperial Press Conference and the Empire Press Union (see Officers roster, 1913). Viscount Northcliffe, owner of The Daily Mail, The Times, The Daily Mirror, Sunday Dispatch, Observer, The Sunday Times, among others was the treasurer for the Empire Press Union and vice-president of the Imperial Press Conference.

Back row, 3rd from left: Sir (Horatio) Gilbert George Parker, 1st Bt (1860-1932), Pilgrim Society; Assoc. editor, Sydney Morning Herald; WWI propagandist targeted Americans with sycophantic flattery; author of the “White Papers” propaganda published in the New York Times (1914); Director of American Propaganda, British War Propaganda Bureau, Wellington House, MP. See below for more detail on how the Empire Press Union co opted the American press and got them to publish their propaganda, often verbatim … to this day.

Back row, 6th from left: Sir Henry Ernest (‘Harry’) Brittain (1873-1974), Founder of the Pilgrims Society (1902); organizer of the Imperial Press Conference, 1909; Foreign Press Association; Association of American Correspondents in London; Institute of Journalists; director, Neue Freie Presse of Vienna and MP.

Back row, 7th from left: Sir John Henniker Heaton, 1st Bt (1848-1914); Pilgrim Society; Australian editor; British Post Office reforms for control of Wireless Telegraphy and Telephony; MP.

Back row, far right: Sir Alfred Moritz Mond, 1st Baron Melchett (1868-1930); Pilgrim Society; Privy Counselor; founder, chairman, The Finance Company of Great Britain and America, Ltd. (partnered with International Paper, Metropolitan Life, J.P. Morgan Chase, Chase Securities, Charles Schwab, Bethlehem Steel); owner, Brunner Mond & Co. Chemicals (Tata Chemicals today); Mond Nickel Co. (Int’l Nickel, Canada, today); director, Int’l Nickel Corp. of Canada (great profits in WWI, alleged he sold shares to Germans during the war, dismissed by Queen’s Court; director, Westminster Bank; director, Industrial Finance Investment Corp.; founder, chairman, Imperial Chemical Industries, (ICI), Ltd. (operates today); Cabinet, First Commissioner of Works; Minister of Health; director, Palestine Electric Company; likely Mustapha Mond character in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World (1932); president, donor, British Zionist Foundation; MP. Sir Alfred Mond said in 1922 that the reconstruction of the Temple in Jerusalem was very near, cited by a 1930 Crown Commission report to the United Nations.

Sir Alfred Moritz Mond

Canadian chemical and mining owner who profited greatly from WWI; “enthusiastic” Zionist; German Jewish heritage; pro-British imperialist; anti-Russian; chairman, The Finance Company of Great Britain and America, Ltd.; director, Westminster Bank; chairman of Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI), MP.

2019

(SEP. 12, 2019)—Prominent members of the 117-year old Pilgrims Society (1902)—a secretive group of self-styled UK-U.S. elitist Anglophile white supremacists—are listed in convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s “Little Black Book.”

Henry Kissinger (p.31), Larry Summers (“Lolita Express” Flight Manifests), Rupert Soames, OBE (p.50), Baron Conrad Black (p. 06) and Duke of York Andrew Windsor (p.16) are in Epstein’s contact book.

Our investigation has uncovered a sociopathic Pilgrim Society world takeover plan in which Kissinger, Summers, Soames, Black and Windsor are disciples.

How they have managed to pull this off is a separate question. We will focus on what they have done.

QUESTION : WHAT DO THESE MEN HAVE IN COMMON?

ANSWER: THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY MEMBERSHIP + PEDOPHILE EPSTEIN.

The Pilgrim Society’s Kissinger and Prince Andrew are well known, but Soames, Black and Summers less so.

Rupert Christopher Soames OBE

The Pilgrim Society’s Soames is the CEO of SERCO Limited, a global conglomerate that has its fingers in many pies in the US.

SERCO runs the Queen’s imperial atomic weapons systems (Atomic Weapons Establishment) around the world teamed with Lockheed Martin. The Queen holds ultimate control over these companies with her various “Golden Shares” in Rio Tinto, Urenco and British Nuclear Fuels Plc. (Note: Founding Pilgrims Society member Viscount Alfred Milner was chairman of Rio Tinto (1923-1925), which was heavily financed by N.M. Rothschild & Co. as was Cecil Rhodes’ De Beers mining operation.)

SERCO has thoroughly infiltrated the American military-industrial complex. They operate 63 US Air Traffic Control towers. The have over $5.5 trillion contracts with the U.S. federal government, with almost $1 trillion of that with the US Army and Navy (SpaceWars). They are paid $600 million to run FEMA Region 2, and another $610 million to run FEMA Region 9. They are being paid hundreds of millions of dollars to process all patent applications at the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). They are paid $1.2 billion to manage the Obamacare website for HHS. In the UK, SERCO owns equal shares with Lockheed Martin and the Queen (Golden Share) in the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWD). A dizzying array of subsidiaries all over the world with the Queen’s Privy Council Imperial domain.

In the UK they manage hospitals, trains, entertainment centers, pathology labs, parking, waste dumps, immigration housing as well as defense technologies, satellites and space-based weaponry. SERCO is “The Internet of Things” in the UK and Commonwealth. See full GSA spreadsheet of SERCO’s 5,000 federal contracts (not counting the 50 U.S. states).

With so much grave responsibility in running SERCO, why is Rupert Soames, OBE, cavorting with Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express to and from pedophile island?

SERCO appears to be the world’s largest Imperial busybody company. See SERCO’s global reach chart. With its pedophile history, how can any good product or service be produced out of such debauchery?

Conrad Moffat Black, Baron Black of Crossharbour, KCSG

The Pilgrim Society’s Conrad Black was the owner of The Daily Telegraph (UK, 1986-2004) founded in 1855 by Lord Burnham (Edward Levy-Lawson). He has also owned Chicago Sun-Times (U.S.), The Jerusalem Post (Israel), National Post (Canada), as well as most of the leading newspapers in Australia and Canada. His relatives have owned a stake in The Daily Telegraph since Lord Burnham’s day.

A thorough analysis of the The Daily Telegraph and its seminal involvement in the formation of the Pilgrims Society in 1902 is covered below.

Lawrence Henry Summers

Pilgrim Society’s Larry Summers was president at Harvard (2001-2006) when the C.I.A. was setting up Mark Zuckerberg as their cardboard cut-out (2002-2004). He arranged for the Harvard Crimson to give Zuckerberg and “thefacebook” more press coverage during his sophomore year than any world leader or event. At Harvard, Summers was boss to Marne Levine (Deutch) (2001-2006) (“Meandering with a sense of purpose”). Marne Deutch is the daughter-in-law to John M. Deutch, Bill Clinton’s disgraced Secretary of Defense (1994-1995), then C.I.A. director (1995-1996, and member). Deutch too is a Pilgrim Society member. Levine was Summers’ chief of staff at the National Economic Council (the “bail out” 2008-2009) and is now COO at Instagram after being chief of AOL Mail / Revolution Money (2006-2008). Summers is a decades-long Harvard mentor and serial employer to Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg.

Before Facebook, Sandberg was Gmail chief at Google (2001-2007). Summers was also chief economist at the World Bank (1991-1992) responsible for the disastrous privatization vouchers in the collapsing Soviet Union, Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton (1999-2001), director of the hedge fund D.E. .Shaw (2006-2008), director of Instagram, director to Andreessen Horowitz and director of Square (2011-current), the point of sale transaction device.

Summers was Obama’s 2008 bank bailout director (2008-2010) who funneled $100’s of billions to Pilgrim Society members J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, AMEX, Citigroup, etc. to cover their evidently intentional toxic mortgage bundles. Goldman even sent over $5 billion to their Moscow office associated with Yuri Milner and oligarch Alisher Usmanov (“Russia’s Richest Man”) who became Facebook’s largest outside investor. See Congressional Briefing Timeline. See also Pilgrims Society membership list.

Citizens of the world must call for an immediate end to this 117-year Pilgrim Society megalomania.

Light is the best disinfectant.

We believe we have uncovered the body of this octopus Leviathan—the Pilgrims Society.

DISCOVERY: THE PILGRIM SOCIETY IS THE BRAIN OF A 117-YEAR OLD “DEEP STATE” GLOBALIST LEVIATHAN

Ben Garrison. (ca. Sep. 10, 2019). Releasing the Kraken. Grrrgraphics.com.

For over five years, AFI researchers have been investigating each tentacle of a “Deep State” shadow government beast whose body we could only vaguely see through a thick fog. As we discovered each new tentacle, we investigated and documented indictable proofs of the crimes uncovered. These tentacles have finally led us to head of this Leviathan.

The Pilgrims Society is the Leviathan’s head. It was founded by British and American globalists in 1902. These hegemonic sociopaths want corporate imperialism and a new world order. These self-anointed elites rule through a British federal aristocracy run out of Fleet Street, The City of London UK and use British white privilege peerage with knights, dukes, earls, barons, counts, lords and viscounts as ego strokers and insurance. They hide in the secretive Privy Council behind Queen’s Court protection from liability for their deadly crimes against humanity. For the masses they want socialism because it best restricts resource use and social unrest.

There is no room for faith, love, hope and humankind’s free will in this Pilgrim Society system. They are Satanists who abjure morality and people of faith. The communist Soviet Union was one of their failed experiments, as was the fascist Third Reich—both were mere experiments with their demonic one-world theories. The world has seen 193 conflicts since the Pilgrims Society was founded on Jul. 11, 1902. We are concluding from this new research that WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Boer Wars, etc. were all faked “false flags” to enable the Pilgrims to consolidate one-world government power and reduce the population (eugenics). 216 million dead souls in two world wars, and 46 million aborted baby souls, is just collateral damage to these devils. They must be stopped. We welcome you to prove these observations incorrect.

BW&Co. Anti-German War Propaganda. (Nov. 16, 1918). The German Chemical Octopus Crippled By Burroughs Wellcome &Co. The Lancet.

We have observed that these globalist Pilgrims’ propaganda accuses their opponents of the very acts that they are committing or promoting. With that tactic, they force their opponents to swat at air and prove negatives. (Q: “When will you stop beating your children?” A: “I have never beaten my children.” Reply: “Prove it.”) Listen to their incessant propaganda with new ears. Whatever they are accusing someone of is what they are doing. Sex, drugs, pedophilia, human trafficking, extortion, liable, defamation, money laundering, counterfeiting, tax evasion, drug smuggling, hypocrisy, homosexuality, infidelity, fornication, bestiality, insanity, mental illness, sodomy, climate abuse, cow farts, plastic straw fetish, child abuse, spouse abuse, homophobia, xenophobia, necrophilia, brainwashing, conspiracy theory, mind control, misogyny.

The Nov. 16, 1918 British Burroughs Wellcome war propaganda poster above depicts its German pharmaceutical rivals as the Leviathan octopus that threatens the British Empire. The fact is, the British-American Pilgrims Society was the Leviathan that was determined to enslave the world… in the name of peace and security, of course. Was not that the same excuse the George W. Bush administration used to abolish the Bill of Rights in The Patriot Act? Safety and security. Its been the same Pilgrims deception for 117 years. Abuse rights, create a fake press hue and cry, then get paid to repair what you broke.

This is a classic Saul Alinsky Rules for Radicals tactic to demonize your opponent by saying they are doing exactly what you are doing.

1909

ACCORDING TO PILGRIM SOCIETY PRESS RELEASES, THEY JUST DO BANQUETS AND AWARDS. RIGHT? WRONG.

ALL ROADS LEAD BACK TO FLEET STREET, CITY OF LONDON, UK IN 1909

On July 29, 1909, the British Prime Minister Asquith, in a conspiracy with the Pilgrims Society (and its junior varsity recruiting feeder the English-Speaking Union) secretly recruited the leading newspapermen of the Empire, including their London bureau chiefs for the U.S. press, to form his intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GC&CS (renamed GCHQ)

American imperialist sycophants supported this one-world “Manifesto to all English-Speaking Peoples” as expressed and funded by Cecil Rhodes and his disciples in The Round Table, with the help of bankers like N.M. Rothschild & Co., Rockefeller and J.P. Morgan.

Many feeder organization* tentacles have been created, but they all lead to the Leviathan’s head: the Pilgrims Society.

IN AMERICA: Senior Executive Service (SES), English-Speaking Society of America, Bilderberg Group, Atlantic Council, Tri-Lateral Commission, World Economic Forum (Davos), Aspen Institute, Knights of Malta, Council on Foreign Relations, United Nations, European Union, OPIC, USAID, IBM, BAE, GE, Silicon Valley, C.I.A., FBI, NSA, State Department, Department of Defense, the Admiralty, Securities and Exchange Commission, Bureau of Broadcasting Governors and Department of Commerce, to name a few.

IN BRITAIN: The Anglo-American White Race rules through such institutions as The Crown, Privy Council, Crown Agents, English-Speaking Society of Great Britain, Fleet Street, MI5, MI6, GCHQ, BBC, SERCO, European Union, BAE, endless Charity fronts, intertwined corporations and The City of London UK.

1902

On Jul. 16, 1902, the Pilgrims Society was formed by Sir Harry Brittain. Much evidence now shows that it was a secret British Government intelligence propaganda initiative. Therefore, any American Pilgrim recruited to loyal membership was engaging in treason and sedition against the U.S. Constitution.

See George Putnam’s speech, Declaration of Interdependence on Jul. 04, 1918. This event was sponsored by Sir John Buchan, Pilgrims Society founding member, Cecil Rhodes disciple, Pilgrim Viscount Alfred Milner’s former chief of staff, and WWI Minister of Information (Propaganda) for the British War Cabinet. Buchan had pursued an aggressive propaganda operation against America, even though America was Britain’s key ally in the war. This operation involved hundreds of American Pilgrims.

Buchan is the very man who pushed the War Cabinet to mount a “Psychological Offensive” to form a League of Nations (to dampen America’s growing dominance and economic threat to the Empire). Putnam called for a revision of American “over-patriotic” history books (p.21) to paint Britain more favorably and for “a League of English-speaking peoples” (p.25) to carry out the Declaration of Interdependence.

PILGRIM SOCIETY IS THE “DEEP STATE”

The Pilgrim Society has meticulously carried out Cecil Rhodes’ 1910 instructions to use Jesuit-like stealth and secrecy to achieve the goal of Anglo-American White Race dominance over the world. They are still at it as we speak. It became British Government policy by attrition, payoffs, pedophilia and peerage, and American Government policy by secret takeover of our agencies by the Senior Executive Service (SES). Today its generic name the “Deep State” and “shadow government.”

HOW DID WE ARRIVE AT THIS COMPROMISE OF WORLD AFFAIRS, COMMUNICATIONS AND CULTURE?

However, to understand the world in which the Pilgrim Society was creation, we must first examine some of the major world forces shaping this period, especially the emergence of corporate “robber baron” monopolies in banking, mining and technology.

1858

“THE VICTORIAN INTERNET” BEGAN ON AUG. 15, 1858

The seeds of the Pilgrim Society strategy in 1902 until today were planted with the laying of the transoceanic telegraph cables several years before the American Civil War.

On August 15, 1858, Queen Victoria sent a telegram to President Buchanan. It congratulated him on the successful completion of the transatlantic cable. The dreams of a connected global community were born.

At the same time, banks and corporations saw the opportunity to create profits from continuous wars by manipulating news and propaganda if they could control telegraphy and and eventually wireless. They had been creating wars and profits from fake news since carrier pigeon days. They knew it worked. So, the committed themselves to control it.

From the late 1850’s, a power struggle for the control of this new British global communications infrastructure roiled.

The newspapers, navy, banks, colonial mining and oil corporations and pharmaceuticals all sought advantages. As more telegraph cables were laid, message costs dropped and message delivery took hours, even minutes, instead of weeks and months.

1891-1900

WIRELESS TELEGRAPHY WAS INVENTED IN 1891 BY NIKOLA TESLA (NOT G. MARCONI)

In 1891, Nikola Tesla, a Serbian-born American son of an Orthodox Christian priest, invented wireless telegraphy.

On May 20, 1891, Nikola Tesla gave his first lecture on the invention to the American Institute of Electrical Engineers (AIEE).

On Mar. 01, 1893, Nikola Tesla gave his first public demonstration in St. Louis.

In Dec. 1894, Italian Guillermo Marconi, Tesla’s ostensible rival, claimed that his mother witnessed a set-up that made a bell ring on the other side of the room. This was over 3.5 years after the Tesla AIEE lecture. Marconi’s has only his word and his mother’s to verify his dubious claim.

On Sep. 02, 1897, Nikola Tesla filed a patent application for a “System of Transmission of Electrical Energy” (wireless radio).

On Mar. 20, 1900, Nikola Tesla was awarded U.S. Patent No. 645,576 for a System of Transmission of Electrical Energy (wirelessly).

Despite Tesla’s evident claim to be the true inventor of wireless telegraphy, the British Government showered Marconi with lucrative monopolistic contracts to build wireless telegraphy intercept stations all over the British Empire. He was given honors and awards very quickly in both Italy, Britain, Norway and America. In 1902 the Order of the Crown of Italy. In 1909 a Nobel Prize. In 1914 an Italian senate seat. In 1918 a Franklin Medal in the US. These are just a few. This plethora of titles and awards is now a familiar pattern among the world’s self-anointed monopolistic elitists. It seems to keep their conspiracies and crimes secret and protected by the Queen’s Court and news-intelligence agencies.

BRITISH & AMERICAN GOVERNMENTS DECEIVED THE WORLD ABOUT MARCONI’S CLAIMS

Marconi was evidently a useful cardboard cut-out, just like Mark Zuckerberg is today regarding his fraudulent claims to inventorship of social networking. The fact is, Facebook was given the code by the IBM Eclipse Foundation after IBM stole it from Leader Technologies, just like Marconi plagiarized Tesla’s patents to get his own, which the British patent office issued illegitimately.

1940-1946

Now we will jump to the midway point in this 117-year saga for more context.

BRITISH & AMERICAN PILGRIMS CONSPIRED IN 1940 TO STEAL OVER 50,000 PATENTS AND FREELY GIVE THEM TO THEMSELVES; “FIVE EYES” ANGLO-AMERICAN (PILGRIMS) SPY AGENCY FORMED IN 1946

On Aug. 06, 1940, Rep. Dr. Lt. Commander Jacob Thorkelson (MT 1st, 1939-1941) submitted the first of ten remarkable submissions into the Congressional Record between then and Sep. 05, 1940 titled “Steps Toward British Union, a World State, and International Strife.”

These extremely well-researched submissions laid out hard evidence proving the subversion of the American Republic by the Pilgrims Society and its minor league recruiting organization, the English-Speaking Union.

Rep. Dr. Lt. Commander Jacob Thorkelson (Montana-1st, 1939-1941), Medical Doctor, Naval Lieutenant Commander, and Hero of the American Republic.

Thorkelson wrote:

“Few Americans realize the magnitude of British influence in this country. When I write frankly on this subject I fully understand that I lay myself open to the accusation of favoring Britain’s enemies. That is not at all the case. I am only following the single track of being pro-American, and I would be grateful to any critics if they would join me on that straight road. I clearly see the menace of all subversive movements, as well as the great necessity of combating all these un-American activities.”

Of course, the Imperialist spy-media (see below) in the U.S. hurled ad hominem propaganda attacks at Rep. Thorkelson as an anti-semitic Nazi (sound familiar?), but he was undeterred, and no one refuted Thorkelson’s facts.

Hindsight being 20-20, Thorkelson could not have known that British Zionism would emerge from the ashes of World War II. It would be led by irreligious Jewish British peers who were secretly bankrolling Hitler (Thorkelson disclosed that hundreds of British Jewish members of the Pilgrims Society many of whom had changed their names to mask their ethnicity, like Sir Charles Hambro, Special Operations Executive – SOE chief, precursor to the C.I.A.). These same British peers helped lead the Zionist charge for a new way for the British to control Palestine. The horrific Holocaust was only part of the eugenics wicked ticket to the dance. May the memories of the victims be eternal.

AFI researchers can attest to the veracity of Thorkelson’s research since we had arrived his same conclusions from our own research, long before we were sent clues to Thorkelson’s work by a woman in the midwest (thank you!).

On Sep. 09, 1940, General George C. Marshall, Chief of Staff of the U.S. War Department, secretly approved “Interchange of Secret Technical Information with Representatives of the British Government.” Hindsight shows this was a euphemism for freely exchanging intelligence among Pilgrim Society newspaper spies in America and Britain. In a now evident ruse, Marshall ordered the newspaper spies “to protect the rights of such United States patentees”

Marshall’s order to protect patents was ignored profoundly by the Pilgrims Society secret newspaper intelligence system. Since marshall law was then in effect, could it be that the theft of patents like Tesla’s may still be actionable offenses since the claims would be tolled (no statute of limitation) under adverse domination laws?

Remember, at the beginning of World War II (1 September 1939 – 2 September 1945) many top American and British officials were members of the Pilgrims Society or its beneficiaries, including the bankers who were bankrolling all sides British, American, German and Italy. Here are just a few individuals and companies: Marquess of Lothian, David Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, Thomas W. Lamont, RCA, GE, House of Morgan, Henry Morgenthau, Western Electric, BBC, The New York Times, Winston Churchill, Neville Chamberlain, Sir Charles Hambro (chief of Special Operations Executive (SOE) in 1943), numerous Privy Counselors, De Beers, Rothschilds, Warburg, Prescott Bush, DuPont, Krupp, IBM, Thomas J. Watson.

On Dec. 07, 1942, President Roosevelt confiscated over 50,000 Axis and occupied territories patents on, a their redistribution to American and British companies by an ironically named “Patents At Work” program overseen by the “Alien Property Custodian of the U.S.” and the U.S. Patent Office. In short, America’s supposed guardians of inventors and patents were our chief global patent thieves in conspiracy with their British Pilgrim Society members.

On Jun. 15, 1943, General George C. Marshall, U.S. Army Chief of Staff, signed an ULTRA SECRET agreement with the British to share “Special Intelligence.” But, to do so his attorneys determined to wipe out inventor patent claims that hindered their free sharing of the information gathered by various patented means. This agreement was the precursor to the Jun. 05, 1946 agreement now called “Five Eyes.”

On Jun. 21, 1943, seven days later,, the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated ALL of Marconi’s claims to wireless telegraphy, thus affirming that Nikola Tesla was the true inventor of wireless. But, Marconi had died a decade earlier (1937). This invalidation sufficiently confused the patent rights landscape that America began to treat Tesla’s wireless inventions as “open source” and paid nobody for the free use of Tesla’s genius—just like America and Britain have done so far with Leader Technologies’ social networking inventions. At least, that is, until President Trump pays the First Amended Miller Act Notice by Leader Technologies.

These actions during the 2nd World War beg the questions:

Was World War II merely a ruse for the Pilgrim Society to further consolidate control of the world’s valuable patent resources?

Were the deaths of 85 million souls in WWII merely more collateral damage and eugenics population reduction using the weaponized stolen patents?

Indeed, much otherwise illegitimate product testing can be carried out in the fog of continuous wars.

1902-1919

Now we turn our attention back to the 1902-1919 time frame for new clues to the Pilgrim Society’s power, wealth and depopulation agenda.

BRITISH GOVERNMENT POLICY BEFORE 1902 WAS TO STEAL WIRELESS TELEGRAPHY FROM TESLA & FUND A MARCONI MONOPOLY

On Mar. 07, 1912, the British Postmaster-General secretly signed a contract with Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company, Limited committing the British Government to hire Marconi for “the erection of these wireless stations” for which MP Sir Henry Norman said “The evidence makes it clear that the Marconi Company…claim what amounts to a monopoly in this country.” Norman stated further, “It is also a fact that the Marconi Company has been helped from the beginning by British authorities in these efforts to establish monopoly.”

Following a plethora of MP complaints about the secretive government business dealings with Marconi Wireless, formal Parliamentary debate were scheduled.

On Jun. 19, 1913, two MPs and Pilgrims, David Lloyd-George (later Prime Minister, 1916-1922) and King’s Counselor Sir Rufus Isaacs, were censured for using insider stock information to purchase shares of Marconi Wireless, America just before the secretive British contract was signed.

The press at that time named it the “Marconi Scandal.” It almost derailed Lloyd George’s political career, but that same press let him wiggle out of accountability.

Perhaps the world would have been better off if his political career had died. Lloyd-George subsequently presided over the carnage of WWI, and formed The Tavistock Institute (for brainwashing and mind control) using returning soldiers diagnosed with “shell shock” as their lab rats.

Notably, Tavistock was heavily funded by the Rockefeller Foundation, the Rothschilds and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace—the same families financing the Pilgrims Society today.

On Aug. 08, 1913, the British Government agreement with Marconi Wireless was approved. The House divided: Ayes, 221; Noes, 140.

Most telling was the MP responsible for marshaling the draft agreement: MP Charles Masterman.

Thanks to UK genealogists it has been confirmed that Charles F.G. Masterman was a blood relative of Cecil Rhodes. Masterman was also a Pilgrim Society founding member.

BRITISH WAR PROPAGANDA BUREAU (1914-1916), SUCCEEDED BY THE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION (PROPAGANDA) (1916-Dec. 20, 1918)

Masterman was also a disciple of the Rhodes/Milner’s Anglo-American white supremacy English-Speaking Society. Prime Minister Asquith appointed him to create of the British War Propaganda Bureau on Sep. 05, 1914 that operated from his insurance company premises at Wellington House. See AFI. (Jan. 24, 2019). So you thought Rhodes Scholarships Were Good? Americans for Innovation.

Earlier that year, on Jan. 20, 1914, Pilgrim MP Sydney C. Buxton had pressed the Cabinet to make Marconi Wireless compulsory by all ship owners. This agreement occurred.

At that time Buxton was President of the Board of Trade. Winston Churchill had held this post from 1908-1910. At the time of Buxton’s full court press for the Marconi monopoly, Churchill was 1st Lord of the Admiralty. Earlier, Buxton had succeeded Cecil Rhodes and Viscount Alfred Milner as Governor-General of South Africa (1914-1920).

RHODES’ RELATIVE CHARLES F.G. MASTERMAN WAS THE LYNCH-PIN BETWEEN THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY AND NEWSPAPER PROPAGANDA

Charles Masterman is the lynch pin to a 117-year Anglo-American white supremacist conspiracy to co-opt wireless communications for intelligence, mass surveillance, eugenics and propaganda—all directed by the Pilgrims Society.

1901-1902

With the evident connections among wireless technology, propaganda, eugenics, intelligence and mass surveillance now established, we must look more closely now at the sequence of events in 1902. Hindsight shows that they were meticulously planned..

THE BOER WARS WERE FALSE FLAGS TO CONSOLIDATE AFRICAN WEALTH FOR IMPERIAL CORPORATIONS

The true purposes of the 1st Boer War (run by Cecil Rhodes, 1880-1881), and the 2nd Boer War (run by Rhodes disciple Viscount Alfred Milner, 1899-1902) were for the British to seize control over the vast mining resources of West Africa from Egypt to Cape Town, and to drive out their business and political competition from Afrikaners of the Dutch East India Company, Germans, French and Portuguese.

To facilitate this control of African resources, especially diamonds and gold, bankers N.M. Rothschild & Sons funded De Beers Consolidated Mining established by Cecil Rhodes on Mar. 12, 1888.

To justify this naked white racist British hegemony, Rhodes penned his “Manifesto” for Anglo-American English-Speaking dominance in the world through a secret society. He called for a reorganized Imperial British Empire run by corporations in English-speaking brotherhood with their American oligarch robber barons like Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, DuPont and Carnegie. Rhodes instructed them to use secrecy and rapacious Jesuit-style ruthless politics.

They were dedicated to establishing a one-world government run either from London or New York, Rhodes didn’t care, in fact, he appeared to prefer setting it up in America which would avoid some of the baggage of Empire, while continuing to enjoy the Privy Council’s protection by the King’s Court.

Rhodes was adamant that America should return to the British white supremacist English-speaking fold and told his followers this should happen no matter the cost. To this end he set up Rhodes Scholarships to recruit and train his future Anglophile one-world government leaders.

Rhodes had dedicated followers, like Sir Harry Brittain, Viscount Alfred Milner, Sir John Buchan, Sir Edward Levy-Lawson (Lord Burnham), N.M. Rothschild and Lord Northcliffe, among others.

Rhodes’ Round Table was essentially the forerunner of the Pilgrims Society which picked up the banner upon his death in 1902. Viscount Alfred Milner carried on a parallel entity called the Round Table Movement as well. See below.

On Jun. 16, 1901, Parliament equivocated on addressing the deaths of women and children in the 2nd British Boer War concentration camps that were built and perpetuated by soon-to-be Pilgrim Society founders Viscount Alfred Milner, John Buchan and General Lord Frederick Roberts.

On Mar. 04, 1902, Parliament condemned the Rhodes Round Table men, including its founder Cecil Rhodes, Viscount Alfred Milner, Milner chief of staff John Buchan (later Governor General of Canada, 1935–1940) and General Lord Frederick Roberts (Milner’s 2nd Boer War general) for setting up what is today known as the progenitor for the modern concentration death camp.

On Mar. 26, 1902, Cecil Rhodes died, but not before he had set up and funded his Rhodes Scholarships with De Beers money for recruiting English-Speaking students to his white supremacist Anglo-American one-world Manifesto.

After the death of Cecil Rhodes, the inner core of his Round Table secret society fell under the control of Lord Alfred Milner, Governor-General and High Commissioner of South Africa. Management of the Rhodes Scholarships was a key task. “As director of a number of public banks and as corporate precursor of England’s Midland Bank, he became one of the greatest political and financial powers in the world. Milner recruited into his secret society a group of young men chiefly from Oxford and Toynbee Hall.” (G. Edward Griffin, The Creature From Jekyll Island).

On May 31, 1902, the Boers surrendered to the British in the Peace Treaty of Vereeniging, but not before 17,000 white Afrikaner men, women, including 14,284 children, mostly white Afrikaners, perished along with 14,000 black South Africans in concentration camps.

On Jul. 16, 1902, the Pilgrims Society was formed. Sir Harry Brittain was named chairman. General Lord Frederick Roberts (2nd Boer concentration camp founder) was named president.

Other founding members were Lord Burnham (Edward Levy-Lawson), owner of The Daily Telegraph; Burnham’s son Harry Levy-Lawson; Lord Northcliffe, owner of The Daily Mail, The Times, The Daily Mirror, Sunday Dispatch, Observer, The Sunday Times, The Children’s Encyclopedia and Harmsworth’s Universal Encyclopedia.

The Pilgrims first set up in London, got organized, then started their New York chapter on January 13, 1903. They made the British and American memberships reciprocal, meaning if you were a member in Britain, you were automatically an American member without additional membership requirements.

Only self-anointed elitists could join or be patrons of the Pilgrims Society, and join they did. J.P. Morgan, Jacob Astor, John D. Rockefeller, Prescott Bush, Andrew Carnegie, Rothschild, Viscount Alfred Milner, Lord Burnham, Lord Edward Levy-Lawson, His Majesty Edward VII (Windsor), Sir Stewart Menzies, H.G. Wells, J.P. Morgan, Thomas W. Lamont, Thomas J. Watson (IBM), Baring, Rockefellers, Winston Churchill, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Neville Chamberlain, Forbes, Knights of Malta, Rudyard Kipling, as well as many viscounts, dukes, earls, barons, lords and knights, etc.

The Pilgrim Society’s first president, 2nd Boer War General Lord Frederick Roberts, had previously been a lieutenant in the British East India Company Army.

In fact, Cecil Rhodes’ property in Cape Colony had been owned by the British East India Company’s. This army was separate from the regular British Army. It had its own administration and much better global intelligence. The British Army was working to absorb and disempower this network, but had a haphazard network of agents at best.

By 1909, the Pilgrims Society was well organized in both Britain and America. On the surface, they gathered innocently for dinners and social events. Often times the British monarch would attend or send his greetings. However, the devil is in this detail. Over drinks and cigars, they plotted in secret how best to carry out the Cecil Rhodes vision of an Anglophile world government.

Their membership by 1909 included Astor, Morgan, Chase, Carnegie, Rothschild, Chamberlain, Churchill, Milner, Heinz, Schiff, Buchan, Burnham, Levy-Lawson, Forbes, Northcliffe, Rockefeller, Smuts, Kennedy, Dupont, Roberts, Curzon, Dillon, Vanderbilt, Mark Twain, Taft, Lamont, Windsor, etc.

1909

THE DAY THE MODERN WORLD WAS INTRODUCED TO FAKE NEWS AND MEDIA-CONTROLLED GOVERNMENT INTELLIGENCE

On Jun. 05, 1909, Pilgrim founders Sir Harry Brittain and Lord Burnham (Sir Edward Levy-Lawson) organized a 650-person Imperial Press Conference, 1909 at Shepherds Bush, White City, in London’s West End.

The 1909 conference site is the current home of BBC TV Centre. The themes of the conference were “Parliament of the Press” and “The Evolution of Journalism Etcetera.”

Speaker after speaker extolled the virtues of British imperialism, the supremacy of the white race to control the world, the right of the white race to organize the world and its resources, and most notably, the imperative that newspapers CREATE public opinion as the only way to have lasting peace.

The delegates were given three documents totaling over 1,271 pages—all or mostly all underwritten by the big pharmaceutical and chemical giant Burroughs Wellcome.

(1) “Parliament of the Press”—a fully illustrated record of the proceedings, 248 pgs. (Editor’s Note: This is a rare book since only a few thousand copies were printed. Strangely, the Wellcome Trust Library archives appears not to have saved it like they did the other two. A copy has been located and will be processed, hopefully within a week of this post, so check back in a few days!). Many historians and journalists cite this book, so its contents are well known.

(2) “Evolution of Journalism Etcetera”—Full-page portraits and biographies of Britain’s leading newspapermen and writers, promotion of Burroughs Wellcome & Co offerings in chemistry and pathology in great scientific detail, 371 pgs. Bizarrely, a wide array of Burroughs Wellcome vaccines, chemicals, medical boxes and cures for pathogens ranging from typhoid fever and the plague to acne vaccines (that do not exist to this day) were presented. On the surface, this mix of journalism and vaccines and chemicals made no sense, until we investigated Burroughs Wellcome’s role in British eugenic policy and their desire to take out their chief pharmaceutical and chemical competitor: Germany.

(3) “Souvenir Guide to London”—An overblown illustrated cursory romp through the history of Britain and Empire, conveniently leaving out the unflattering episodes. It was a 652 page entertainment and propaganda guide for the President of the Board of Trade at the time—Winston Churchill.

In hindsight, the true purpose of the Imperial Press Conference, 1909 was to recruit newspapermen from across the Empire to form the new British intelligence services Home Defence (MI5), Colonial Defence (MI6) and Intelligence Archiving (GC&CS, renamed GCHQ)

Why? The Pilgrim Society’s first president, 2nd Boer War General Lord Frederick Roberts—the criminal behind the world’s first modern mass extermination concentration camp—had previously been a lieutenant in the British East India Company Army. In fact, Cecil Rhodes’ property in Cape Colony had been the British East India Company’s. This army was separate and often in competition with the regular British Army. It had its own administration and much better global intelligence. The British Army was working to absorb and disempower this network, but had no network of agents to replace it.

Therefore, the real purpose of the Imperial Press Conference, 1909 was to start Military Intelligence MI5, MI6 and GC&CS with newspapermen from across the British Empire and America. It was a ready-made global information network ripe for subversion.

On Jun. 05, 1909, the conference held a kickoff banquet.

On Jun. 07, 1909, some 50 delegates were hosted at a “Imperial Press Conference, 1909. Luncheon Party at the House of Commons, June 7th.” See also Fig. 1 above.

The organizers who were led by Lord Burnham pampered the delegates, many of whom wrote gushingly about British hospitality. Many were given high level access to British officials and celebrities which would be news in itself and force them to write themselves into the news about the fine treatment.

The speeches all pointed to the need for more unified Empire communications and intelligence (via wireless). They wrote about the solemn duty of Empire newspapermen to provide the leadership.

Guglielmo Marconi, the faked British Government inventor of wireless, even proposed in one of the closing speeches to set up a global “Marconigram” system.

Behind the scenes, Brittain, Burnham, Milner, Buchan and others were meeting with Prime Minister Asquith and Churchill (president of the Board of Trade, then Home Secretary, then First Lord of the Admiralty).

THE SECRET 1909 ANGLO-AMERICAN PILGRIM SOCIETY PLOT FOR THEIR NEWSPAPERMEN MEMBERS TO BE THE WORLD’S SPIES

These men were secretly plotting how newspapermen were the best positioned around the Empire to keep the Prime Minister supplied with accurate intelligence at now wireless speeds. Fig. 1 shows one of their official meetings at the Parliament on Jun. 07, 1909.

The Conference ended on Saturday, Jun. 26, 1909. Just prior to the close of the conference.

On Jun. 23, 1909, selected delegates met to form the Empire Press Union which was to be a “permanent body” to carry forward the work of the Conference. It was organized and staffed by Pilgrims Society members. Lord Burnham (Edward Levy-Lawson) its first president.

On Jun. 26, 1909, the Imperial Press Conference ended having formed the Empire Press Union to carry forward their vision to create public opinion.

IMPERIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, 1909, BEES

IMPERIAL PRESS CONFERENCE, 1909, BUTTERFLIES

We consulted a PhD expert on comparative religions and occult symbolism to determine why two entire pages of an international press conference document would be dedicated to bees and butterflies. It is now known that back then, graphics of butterfly wings and leaves were often used by spies to hide secret messages. Given the now suspicious typhoid fever epidemic among Afrikaner prisoners in the 2nd Boer War, and their now proven uses of the Burroughs Wellcome vaccines, chemicals, medicine boxes and other experimental brews and concoctions, including mortality tables on Burroughs Wellcome vaccine experiments, the possibility that these illustrations could be secret eugenics notices to the spy-press cannot be ruled out. Here is this expert’s response:

The two images found in the Imperial Press Conference book are most unusual and insinuate odd references into the Burroughs Wellcome Company logo.

The first image shows a naked child standing on a beehive holding an upside-down pentagram with the company logo inside. The child is naked and has butterfly wings and there is a long banner flying around the child covering the intimate parts of the naked body. Overtly, the beehive represents “industry” and the refined natural chemicals of honey, wax, propolis, sting venom, royal jelly, and pheromes which held a somewhat magical status in the history of chemistry. The beehive also represents the new “intelligence network” that was being formed by Burroughs Wellcome. All the bees (spies) report back to the “hive-mind” what they find and they follow the orders of the hive-collective centered around the queen bee (monarchy).

The naked child is holding an inverted pentagram which is usually associated with the devil Baphomet. An upside-down pentagram, with two points projecting upwards, is a symbol of evil and attracts sinister forces because it overturns the proper order of things and demonstrates the triumph of evil over spirit. Baphomet is the “goat of lust” attacking the heavens with its horns and is a well-known symbol of black magic.

The Knights Templar were accused of worshipping the “Sabbatic Goat” or Baphomet. The image above was drawn by the magician Eliphas Levi was later adopted as the Sigil of the Church of Satan.

When we combine the all the symbols we find that the newly created spies (bees) working for the monarchical beehive are rewarded with naked children through the Burroughs Wellcome Company’s demonic intelligence organization. Butterfly wings on children, or butterflies in general, can refer to pedophilia and sexual desire. The naked child can also be taken as an image of Eros, the original Cupid, who is the god of desire. The banner covering the sexual parts of the child also add to the idea of pedophilia gained through working with demonic or evil forces. Overall, the symbols are enigmatic unless taken for the simple interpretation that the “new spy” looking at the illustration would read into these two artistic drawings. Simple put, being a good intelligence spy for the monarchy brings any evil desire you want.

The second artistic illustration shows another beehive with bees flying out into the world to find pollen. The bees seem to be charging towards the butterflies but have not reached them. On the top of the page in the limbs of a tree we find the words “There’s a Time for Work”, seemingly associated with the busy bees flying from the hive to flowers. In the middle of the page we see the words, “Welfare Work”, referencing the phrase above that “work” is some type of “welfare work” that the bees are doing for the butterflies when they have, “Time for Play” which is written underneath the butterflies.

There is no simple logical answer to the question of what these symbols and words mean. They are, on the surface, inexplicable. But once we put together the two artistic illustrations, we can see that the message is clear – the bees get the butterflies to play with once the “welfare work” is done. The “welfare work” indicates that the “superior” bees are doing a favor (welfare work) for the world and then get the butterflies as a reward. When we add the well-known meaning of butterflies, pedophilia, to both pictures it seems quite clear that the bees are up to no good and are consciously working with evil forces to gain the “reward” of their desire for butterflies, children.

Taken in context with the overall mission of Burroughs Wellcome Co. and their enlisting of journalists, military, war correspondents, authors, bankers, judges, and anyone sympathetic with attacking Germany through the first corporate industrial espionage association parading as a chemical company, these illustrations are undoubtedly nefarious no matter how you interpret them.

Burroughs Wellcome even published microscopic views of numerous pathogens and goulish morality charts for diphtheria vaccine tests at a British mental asylum. Again, why provide such data to a group of partying journalists from all over the British Empire who came to London for a good time? Such information would not be useful outside a laboratory, unless it was to be used by civilians for poisoning. In fact, if civilians even attempted to apply this pathogen information, many people would certainly die.

PATHOGENS AND THE SPY PRESS

Curiously, no historian we have reviewed mentions these lavishly produced Burroughs Wellcome Imperial Press Conference, 1909 books.

We have been able to confirm that the Wellcome products, medical boxes and vaccines, some experimental, some snake oil (like multiple vaccines for acne), were used by the British Army in the 2nd Boer War and may have contributed to the epidemics of typhoid fever and the plague. Most histories attempt to explain away this experimentation as ultimately helpful a decade later. Over 30,000 white and black men, women and children had died. Parliament reports say 14,000 were children, mostly white.

Pilgrim Society’s founders including Lord Roberts, Alfred Milner and Buchan were complicit in the concentration camps. Morning Post war correspondent Winston Churchill also fanned the flames of British Imperialism in that war.

BURROUGHS WELLCOME ANTI-GERMAN WAR PROPAGANDA

BW&Co. Anti-German War Propaganda. (Mar. 23, 1918). Some Powerful Enemy Positions Stormed by Burroughs Wellcome &Co. The Lancet.

Burroughs Wellcome became Glaxo Wellcome, which is today GSK-Glaxo Smith Kline. Wellcome Trust operates today as a powerful UK pharmaceutical lobby and eugenics promoter. In fact, Dr. Ana Padilla, the paramour and baby-mommy of Facebook vice-president of European communications, Baron Richard Allan, is a consultant for the Wellcome Trust in Parliament. See AFI. (Dec. 04, 2018). Facebook no-name [Baron Richard B. Allan] sent to spook the markets. Americans for Innovation.

.

THE BIRTH OF MI5, MI6 & GC&CS (NOW GCHQ)

On Jul. 29, 1909, just three days later, Prime Minister Asquith informed Parliament that he was going to form three intelligence sub committees focused on Home Defence (MI5), Colonial Defence (MI6) and Information Archiving (GC&CS, renamed GCHQ).

Under the secret Imperial, English-Speaking, white supremacist, corporatist guiding hand of the Pilgrims Societies of Britain and the United States, the Empire Press Union (later renamed the Commonwealth Press Union, now CPU Trust) became the primary recruiting and organizing vehicle for British MI5, MI6 & GCHQ. It was a perfect cover for Anglo-American spies now called “Five Eyes” following the Mar. 05, 1946 intelligence sharing agreement where America essentially allow Britain full access to almost all intelligence.

Most tellingly, Asquith mentioned the participants of the Imperial Conference (newspapermen) as prime new sources for this intelligence:

Prime Minister Asquith to Parliament, Jul. 29, 1909:

“For instance, at this particular moment I hope that before the distinguished representatives of the Colonies who have come here to attend the Imperial Conference leave these shores we may have the opportunity of inviting some of them to take part in a meeting of the Defence Committee [he already did at the Jun. 05, kickoff luncheon at the House of Commons!], and to consider there some of the problems which concern them and us alike. I only mention that in order to point out to the House that it is extremely important that we should not have the Defence Committee a stereotyped body, but that we should be able to meet from time to time representative men from all parts of the Empire to contribute to the common stock of knowledge and experience.”

This was a politician’s (Asquith’s) oblique way of telling the Parliament that he is going to recruit newspapermen to be his spies!

In short, the Imperial Press Conference, 1909 was the front for a spy recruiting effort by Imperial Britain to staff its newly forming intelligence agencies with newspaper spies from all over the Empire. This recruitment included the London correspondents for American newspapers.

Newspapers and media were weaponized into tools of pure propaganda for the Pilgrim Society worldwide.

1922-1929

BBC WAS WEAPONIZED FROM DAY 1; AS WERE RCA & NBC (ALL THREE CONTROLLED BY GE)

The Empire Press Union’s fingerprint on the BBC, RCA and NBC is unmistakable.

The BBC predates RCA and NBC and set the standard for how radio, TV (and now Internet) would be operated as pure media-spy intelligence that would be sold to the British and American Governments if they followed their quid pro quo wishes.

On Oct. 18, 1922, the British Broadcasting Company (BBC) incorporated. Telegraphing the control of its formation by the Anglo-America Pilgrims Society, six British and American companies were given equal numbers of shares.

These companies were spying equally for Britain and America by loyal Pilgrims Society members who were carrying forward the Rhodes Manifesto of British imperial corporatism and white supremacy.

Rhodes’ biographer W.T. Stead wrote in 1902:

“Mr. Rhodes was colour-blind between the British Empire and the American Republic … In his Will he aimed at making Oxford University the educational centre of the English-speaking race … a secret society organised like Loyola’s [Jesuit], supported by the accumulated wealth.”

That accumulated wealth, run by Pilgrim Society newspapers, still rules through secrecy, intelligence, money laundering, drug trafficking, influence peddling, pedophilia and Satanism to this very day.

The Pilgrim Society through its Empire Press Union (renamed the Commonwealth Press Union and now CPU Trust) controlled all six companies who first invested in the BBC. They are:

(1) GE (included RCA from 1932, now SERCO),

(2) Western Electric (now AT&T, Lucent, Nokia),

(3) British Thomson-Houston (now GE),

(4) Radio Communications (now BAE),

(5) Marconi Wireless (then GE, now BAE),

(6) Metropolitan-Vickers (then GE, then Marconi, now BAE).

All military and intelligence, all the time.

On Sep. 10, 1929, RCA Photophone LIMITED was registered in The City of London UK with two shares, one British and one American.

The name was changed to RCA GREAT BRITAIN LIMITED on May 14, 1956.

The name was changed again to RCA LIMITED on Mar. 03, 1969.

The name was changed yet again to SERCO LIMITED on Jul. 29, 1987, which it remains to this day.

This brings us now back to SERCO and Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and Rupert C. Soames, OBE.

We have investigated the nefarious SERCO and Rupert C. Soames thoroughly. Here are links to previous posts:

AFI. (Apr. 20, 2018). The shadow government uses SES, Serco and OPIC as portals into horrific corruption. Americans for Innovation.

AFI. (May 16, 2018). SES SERCO “wet-ware” soft kill plan is happening, but can be stopped: Defund them, now! Americans for Innovation.

AFI. (Jun 03, 2018). SPY-GATE PART I: [Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie] Spy-Gate is directed by the Crown’s courtiers [Privy Council] in the UK, not by Russia. Americans for Innovation.

AFI. (Jul. 20, 2018). SPY-GATE PART II: Lord Mark Malloch-Brown – The globalist racketeer kingpin running the Queen’s Privy Council with George Soros. Americans for Innovation.

We have come full circle back to the current CEO of SERCO is Rupert M. Soames, OBE who is a member of the Pilgrim Society and listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s Little Black book.

PILGRIMS OPENLY DECLARED A DECLARATION OF INTERDEPENDENCE WITH BRITAIN IN 1919

THEY CALLED FOR A PRO-BRITISH REVISION OF AMERICAN HISTORY IN TEXT-BOOKS, UNIVERSITIES, HIGH SCHOOLS, PRIMARY SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, STAGE AND CINEMA

Rep. Dr. Thorkelson quoted the very spy-news sources whose ad hominem attacks were so vicious. He stood his ground—because he had well-researched facts on his side.

“1918: [At a meeting of] The American Historical Association, [Pilgrim] Carnegie endowed, meeting in London … the agreement was made to rewrite American history to please England. (See American Historical Year Book, 1918.)”

London Times July 4, 1919: Owen Wister, Ulysses S. Grant biographer:

“A movement to correct the school [history] books of the United States [to be pro-British] has been started, and it will go on.”

The English-Speaking Union, July 4, 1918, “Declaration of Interdependence” (sponsored by the British Ministry of Information (Pilgrim John Buchan): Publisher George Putnam, senior officer in the English-Speaking Union, and likely also a Pilgrims Society member):

“I want to see not a Declaration of Independence, but a Declaration of Interdependence – an acknowledgment that the two peoples belong together.”

This citation is contained in David Hirshfield. (May 23, 1923). Report on Investigation of Pro-British History Text-Books in Use in the Public Schools of The City of New York, 88 pgs. NY Commissioner of Accounts.

Dr. Thorkelson raised the clarion call that the Pilgrims Society was undermining the U.S. Constitution.

Sadly, the pitched fever for war and patent theft was too great. Dr. Thorkelson’s voice was muted by a spy-press jealous to keep their one-world order secrets away from the understanding of the populace for a while longer.

This Gordian knot of intertwined stockholdings meant that from its inception, while the BBC was a monarch-chartered monopoly, it was run by British and American Pilgrims who dictated the world news 24x7x365.

Indeed Lord Burnham’s son and Daily Telegraph proprietor, Harry Levy-Lawson told The Fourth Estate back on Mar. 03, 1923, intent on controlling global propaganda through a unified media empire.

BBC, RCA & NBC: ALL IN THE FAMILY OF SPIES

A related entity, RCA, was founded three years earlier than the BBC in 1919. RCA was simply a Marconi Wireless front.

RCA was a wholly-owned GE subsidiary by Pilgrims Owen D. Young and David Sarnoff.

AT&T bought RCA shares early (July 1, 1920). RCA then moved into 30 Rockefeller Plaza, NY in 1933 after it had bought controlling interest in NBC (now Comcast) which is partnered with GE.

Viscount Burnham (Harry Levy-Lawson)

On Mar. 03, 1923, Lord Burnham’s son and The Daily Telegraph owner, Pilgrim Harry Levy-Lawson, having succeeded his father as Viscount Burnham, told The Fourth Estate on his American speaking tour:

“The present difficulties threatening the world with chaos and anarchy [Memo to Viscount Burnham: WWI ended in 1918, five years earlier, bro] must be settled by an overwhelming public opinion. The newspapers, which create and guide this majestic force, occupy one great editorial room with adjoining desks by reason of the present marvelous methods of communication. They must create public opinion, acting and reacting without regard to international boundaries. [The Pilgrims Society one-world agenda, precisely] I believe that with modern methods of communication, the wireless and the radio, the future tranquility of the world reposes, and safely so, among the editors who guide public opinion. In the editorial room of the English-speaking world quibbling and hair-splitting must be eradicated.” —Viscount Burnham.

Viscount Burnham spoke to three groups on his American visit: Associated Press, English-Speaking Union, and The Pilgrims Society of America.

The megalomania of the Pilgrim Society could not have been expressed more clearly.

THE MSM MEDIA IS INFESTED WITH SPIES WHO ONLY KNOW HOW TO LIE

One can easily see that from the beginning, the British Pilgrims were determined to intertwine their media operations called MI6, MI5 and GC&CS so tightly into American media and C.I.A., FBI and NSA that it would be a Gordian knot of Pilgrim Society interconnections that could not be unraveled … until it was too late to stop them.

THE SCENE OF THE CRIME

Tellingly, the BBC housed itself in 1922, and to this day, at the scene of the devil’s great crime—The Imperial Press Conference, 1909—at Shepherds Bush, White City in London’s West End. BBC Television Central produces radio, TV and movies in more than 15 studios there today.

VISCOUNT BURNHAM: PRESS PROPAGANDA HAS THE POWER TO DECLARE WARS, AND END THEM

On Jan. 27, 1923, Viscount Burnham (Jr.), whose father was the founder and owner of The Daily Telegraph since 1855, founding member of the Pilgrim Society, organizer of Imperial Press Conference, 1909 and founder of the Empire Press Union, told the Associated Press:

“We are responsible among us for most of the influences which form the opinion and determine the conduct of the world. Whether we like it or not we are responsible for a large part of the life of the world. If by any coincidence you could assemble in one room the directors and editors of the world’s newspapers, and they were to agree—which I grant you is almost inconceivable—to proclaim peace, there would be peace, but if they were to declare war, war there assuredly would be.”

CONCLUSION

Our modern mass communications world is run by spies.

These immoral people have manipulated our governments and modern life from their “private” office suites at CNN, NBC, BBC, Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph, The Times, Washington Post, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Facebook, Google, Alphabet, YouTube, Instagram, Yahoo!, Twitter, Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen Hamilton, Halliburton, PayPal, Palantir, Symantec, Cloudflare, Entrust, L3, AT&T, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Apple, Verizon, Atlantic Crossing, Orange, British Telecom, Deutsche Telecom, Nokia, Broadcom, Qualcomm, etc.

These people have convinced themselves that they alone are worthy of creating public opinion. They admit to starting and stopping war with propaganda.

As a result, our public morality has been heavily dictated to by totally evil people, attorneys, bankers, technologists, judges and academicians who only know how to lie for a living.

This is the consciousness that has poisoned world culture for over 120 years of world culture.

They have been directly responsible for the slaughter of over 216 million souls in wars and perhaps 60 million pre and post birth infanticides, in the name of population reduction.

Just look at the horrific mess they have created.

These people are demonic.

CLARION CALL TO CITIZENS OF AMERICA AND THE WORLD:

It is now time for citizens of the world to throw off this 120-year old corruption of press spies and raise our moral and social consciousness guided by the Golden Rule:

“Do to others whatever you would have them do to you. This is the law and the prophets. St. Matthew 7:12.

Put another way, when Christ was asked which was the greatest commandments, he answered:

“‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments. —Matthew 22:36-40

These same bedrock moral principles of human society are similar throughout most communities of faith. Where a group does not share this morality of decency and respect, no laws can stop them from wreaking havoc. Therefore, they should not be permitted to resided or benefit from the peace in any country where those moral values are required as a basis for peace, citizenship and brotherhood.

We must turn off the evil people who control the Pilgrims Society and our media who are spew harmful fake news propaganda 24x7x365 … Very intentionally to disturb and confuse human consciousness in order to dominate it.

Wrap your head around this:

We have just proved with hard evidence that the press controls government & corporate intelligence, banking, pharma, education, propaganda, commerce, finance and tech.

The Solution: Support honest-broker politicians who are as incensed as we are about this profound globalist corruption of our world. We must dismiss the Pilgrims Society members from all of their positions of authority. We must call for the Pilgrims Society members to disgorge all their ill gotten gain. And, as distasteful as peaceable people find this, we must prosecute, imprison, and in some cases hang members of the Piligrims Society and their feeder organizations for treason and sedition against the U.S. Constitution.

We have treason laws and punishments for a reason. We must use them. Otherwise, we leave these hideously immoral people in place to continue wrecking our world and its citizens, which are beautifully and wonderfully made.

