It’s a Full Blown Coup

Happening right now on Capitol Hill. As events progress, we will add to this post. Finally, American patriots in the House are standing up to Adam Schiff’s Starchamber coup. In their own way, they are going local (gathering outside of the room of sedition), getting vocal, and sending the message global (just love that social media).

About two dozen frustrated House Republicans on Wednesday stormed the secret room where House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been running the closed-door impeachment inquiry.

Led by House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), the Republican lawmakers attempted to enter the room where Schiff has been bringing in current and former State Department officials to testify on whether President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine in exchange for alleged help with the 2020 election. READ MORE

Adam Schiff just SHUT DOWN his secret underground impeachment hearing after I led a group of Republicans into the room. Now he’s threatening me with an Ethics complaint! I’m on the Armed Services Cmte but being blocked from the Dept. Asst. SecDef’s testimony. This is a SHAM! pic.twitter.com/6qUMerxENC

— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) October 23, 2019

You cannot fight the Great Information War and save the Republic with manners .

Time for all patriots to do some major redpilling in order to save our republic.

All hands on deck. NOW!

This is undermining free and fair elections.

More details: Byrne was yelling in Schiff’s face. Rep. Val Demings shouted back at both Byrne and Louie Gohmert, who were yelling about the process.

“It was closest thing I’ve seen around here to mass civil unrest as a member of Congress,” source tells mehttps://t.co/Dm1hZiEjYT

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 23, 2019

Call up your Congressperson and support the actions needed to put down this Democrat – Nevertrump coup of the American Republic! They need to hear from patriots that we support them!

If it gets physical, send in Jim Jordan. He’ll have pencil neck Schiff on the mat in 5 seconds flat.

GLOBALIST ENEMIES OF AMERICA PICTURED BELOW

