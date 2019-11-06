Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Field McConnell UPDATES

Our researchers were very concerned to hear that Field McConnell was arrested so we sent the miners in to see what they could find. Nope. Nothing on Field in Broward County or with the Feds.

UPDATE: We are currently looking in surrounding counties and will update this page as we uncover findings.

0 Federal

0 Broward County FL

field Mcconnell.JPG

Broward County Florida Court of Common Pleas

field mcconnell 2.JPGfield mcconnell 3.JPG

Then we went to Pierce County WI Circuit Court – Field McConnell

Nov. 05, 2019

wisconsin court records.JPG

field video.JPG

2019CF000226 Case Details in Pierce County – Field McConnell

Joseph Boles – Ballotpedia

.

Below are the two items we posted on November 5, 2019 about Field McConnell. Our researchers did not find that he was arrested as described.

Breaking: Field McConnell in Custody
Click here for details mentioned in Nancy’s video
It is being reported that the video below is what got Field in trouble.