Field McConnell UPDATES

Our researchers were very concerned to hear that Field McConnell was arrested so we sent the miners in to see what they could find. Nope. Nothing on Field in Broward County or with the Feds.
UPDATE: We are currently looking in surrounding counties and will update this page as we uncover findings.
0 Federal
0 Broward County FL
Broward County Florida Court of Common Pleas
Then we went to Pierce County WI Circuit Court – Field McConnell
Nov. 05, 2019
2019CF000226 Case Details in Pierce County – Field McConnell
Joseph Boles – Ballotpedia
Below are the two items we posted on November 5, 2019 about Field McConnell. Our researchers did not find that he was arrested as described.