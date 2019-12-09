.

U.S. senators write foreign aid policy, rules and regulations thereby creating the financing mechanisms to transmit U.S. funds. Those same senators then received a portion of the laundered funds back through their various “institutes” and business connections to the foreign government offices; in this example Ukraine. [ex. Burisma to Biden]

The U.S. State Dept. serves as a distribution network for the authorization of the money laundering by granting conflict waivers, approvals for financing (think Clinton Global Initiative), and permission slips for the payment of foreign money. The officials within the State Dept. take a cut of the overall payments through a system of “indulgence fees”, junkets, gifts and expense payments to those with political oversight.

If anyone gets too close to revealing the process, writ large, they become a target of the entire apparatus. President Trump was considered an existential threat to this entire process. Hence our current political status with the ongoing coup. SOURCE

Y’all remember this citizen intelligence report that we posted in April 2018 ?

We are pleased that our Crimeline has had over a half million views. Have you saved a copy for your records? At the top of the page, we offer several versions for your files. The Crimeline represents two decades of research, a collection of thousands of pieces of evidence, and hyperlinks that are so thoroughly researched, it will take you days to find your way back to the home page again.

Many of the viewers downloaded the PDF version (thousands of pages, easily searchable) so that they canaccess the information outside of the internet and share with fellow crime-busters.

This is a sweeping indictment of the Pilgrim Society criminals and their foot soldiers all around the world. Some of these actors may even be doing harm to your country. Make sure your elected officials get a copy! Then hold their feet to the fire to clean it up and lock up the criminals, no matter how illustrious are their names, titles, and positions.

If every country would step up and help citizens clean the swamp, we could get this planet back on track to being the Greatest Planet in the Universe. Thanks to the new Ukrainian officials who are standing up to Nancy Pelosi and her gang.

With all the financial graft from now being discovered from opportunities in Ukraine…. Imagine how much the DC financial network extracted from their Libya endeavors? pic.twitter.com/8F3Ah8nJiM

Proof of British Pilgrims Society direct ties among ICG, Soros, Malloch-Brown (UN election rigging), Lord Patten (Oxford chancellor-Rhodes Trust), BBC (MSM) & CLINTONS-URANIUM ONE-RENAISSANCE CAPITAL uncovered

Pilgrims Society Member

Hong Kong governor

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-PILGRIMS-SOCIETY-US-British-Historical-Membership-List-includes-Biographies-and-Sources-2548-pgs-per-Name-by-Joel-van-der-Reijden-ISGP-last-updated-2017.pdf#page=1190

See Sir William Johnston “Tony” Keswick, son of Henry Simon Keswick

Last British Governor-General of Hong Kong

International Crisis Group (Soros, Sandberg, Summers, Clark, Malloch-Brown)

https://companycheck.co.uk/company/FC018735/THE-INTERNATIONAL-CRISIS-GROUP/companies-house-data

BBC Trust (MSM-propaganda control)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Patten

Oxford Chancellor (propaganda control, Russia, China)

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x2vusdo

Secretly Pro-Russian (playing both sides)

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/05341971

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/05341971/officers

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/05341971/filing-history

https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/05341971/filing-history?page=2

Lord Chris Patten of Barnes. (Jan. 25, 2005). Appointment of director or secretary, OXFORD RUSSIA FUND, Co. No. 05341971. Companies House (UK).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2005-01-25-OXFORD-RUSSIA-FUND-Co-No-05341971-Lord-Chris-Patten-of-Barnes-Appointmenmt-Companies-House-(UK)-Jan-25-2005.pdf

Igor Yurievich Yurgens. (Oct. 28, 2013). Appointment of director or secretary, OXFORD RUSSIA FUND, Co. No. 05341971. Companies House (UK).

OXFORD RUSSIA FUND, Co. No. 05341971. (Jan. 25, 2005). Certificate of Incorporation, Oxford University Magdalen College officers including Lord Christopher Francis Patten of Barnes and other related records. Companies House (UK).

Igor Yurievich Yurgens. (Oct. 28, 2013). Appointment as director, Oxford Russia Fund, Co. No. 05341971. Companies House (UK).

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2013-10-28-OXFORD-RUSSIA-FUND-Co-No-05341971-Igor-Yurievich-Yurgens-Appointment-as-director-Companies-House-(UK)-Oct-28-2013.pdf

TIES ICG/Soros/Oxford/Oxford Russia Fund/Sir Patten to Bill Clinton, Uranium One , Renaissance Capital Group

https://russiapedia.rt.com/prominent-russians/politics-and-society/igor-yurgens/

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#jun-29-2010-bill-clinton-$500k-renaissance-capital-moscow-speech

CONCLUSION

Sir Chris Patten, as Oxford chancellor and advisor to the Rhodes Trust, is a prima facie member of the Pilgrims Society. He is a director of the International Crisis Group (ICG) founded by George Soros, with directors including Larry Summers (Clinton, Bush, Obama, Economic Council), Sheryl Sandburg (Gmail, Facebook, Instagram), Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Gen. Wesley Clark.

Patten is therefore associated with Malloch-Brown’s well-known UN election rigging program Optech and Smartmatic. Batten helps direct BBC propaganda for the Pilgrims Society as a BBC director.

Patten is a founder of the Oxford Russia Fund that includes director Igor Yurgens. In 2005, Yurgens became a vice president of Renaissance Capital Group. Renaissance directed the financing of Uranium One and paid Bill Clinton $500K as a part of the Uranium One deal.

Therefore, this proves sedition among the American participants in this conspiracy of relationships.

Note from AIM patriot David who points out:

ANDREW MARLEY WOOD too.

Ambassador Wood

He was advising Renaissance Capital too when they paid Bill Clinton $500,000 for his Moscow speech, and Renaissance was one of the market makers for UrAsia (Frank Giustra – Clinton Foundation) sale to URANIUM ONE.

k_einarsson writes:

It’s interesting the FISA judges, including Roberts who is responsible for them, have said nothing about being lied to repeatedly, said nothing about FISA procedures being misused, & given no sign at all they want to do anything about it.

F L A S H B A C K 2017 …So what has Globalist Scumbag John Roberts done about this?! Tick Tock.

BasedMedicalDoctor posts:

We don’t advocate violence in any way, but just based on human psychology (I’m a psychiatrist), I can tell you the people are getting to the point where they will have to take the government back by force. And that’s incredibly sad. It shouldn’t ever come to the point it is going to.