Hillary Clinton’s super secret email @fb.com found

To successfully take out the enemy, it is imperative that information warriors determine their method of communication so that it can be blown up to smithereens.

The miners at AFI took up Betsy’s challenge to find out how they communicate electronically. Let’s see how the swamp reacts when their channel of communication is busted up, leaving them in the darkness of confusion.

Betsy asked: How do the Pilgrims Society and its foot soldiers, like Senior Executive Services , communicate electronically, yet “off the grid” around the world

Answer from the AFI team: Special Facebook email.

(e.g., USgovernment@fb.com )

Listen to Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben explain Hillary Clinton’s super secret way of communicating…until now.

We Busted Them!

From Hillary Clinton’s private email server; Proof of obstruction of justice and fraud in the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement trial then underway

Hillary’s Secret Contracts with Facebook to communicate and rig elections (and obstruct justice in Leader v. Facebook – aka steal Leader Technologies’ social networking invention to communicate with her Pilgrims Society collaborators)

On Sep. 26, 2009, Hillary Clinton and the State Department signed a $120,000 Contract No. SAQMMA09M1870 with Facebook to provide “Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day.” The Facebook contact was Dmitry Shevelenko whose LinkedIn profile states that between Feb. 2009 and Aug. 2010 he was a Facebook Relationship Manager. Hillary Clinton & U.S. State Department paid $120,000 to Facebook to supply “template for winning elections“—a.k.a. illegal election rigging by U.S. government officials.

[389] U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 26, 2009). U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 26, 2009). Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day. Contact: Dmitry Shevelenko. Facebook Contract SAQMMA09M1870, Judicial Watch v. U.S. Dept. of State, Case No. F-2013-06356, Doc. No. C05516677, 04/03/2014.

[390] U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 30, 2010). U.S. Dept. of State Contract. (Sep. 30, 2010). Facebook pages to build an international community to discuss relevant issues of the day. Contact: Dmitry Shevelenko. Facebook Contract SAQMMA09M1870, Judicial Watch v. U.S. Dept. of State, Case No. F-2013-06356, Doc. No. C05516676, 04/03/2014.

[248] United States. Department of State. Facebook Part 1: Getting Started with Facebook – A field guide for missions, posts and IRCs. International Information Programs, Office of Innovative Engagement, Dec. 26, 2012. Judicial Watch v. U.S. State Department, Doc. No. C05371180, Case No. F-2012-29278, 09/04/2013 (promotes insecure Facebook and Gmail email use; this first numbered document in the four-part series is nonsensically the last dated item).

[249] United States. Department of State. Facebook Part 2: Creating and Customizing Your Page – A field guide for missions, posts and IRCs. International Information Programs, Office of Innovative Engagement, Jun. 26, 2012. Judicial Watch v. U.S. State Department (FOIA), Doc. No. C05371175, Case No. F-2012-29278, 09/04/2013 (promotes insecure USgovernment@fb.com email use).

[250] United States. Department of State. Facebook Part 3: Creating and Customizing Groups – A field guide for missions, posts and IRCs. International Information Programs, Office of Innovative Engagement, Oct. 24, 2012. Judicial Watch v. U.S. State Department (FOIA), Doc. No. C05371173, Case No. F-2012-29278, 09/04/2013.

[251] United States. Department of State. Facebook Part 4: Metrics, Analytics and Resources – A field guide for missions, posts and IRCs. International Information Programs, Office of Innovative Engagement, Jul. 27, 2012. Judicial Watch v. U.S. State Department (FOIA), Doc. No. C05371179, Case No. F-2012-29278, 09/04/2013 (states “this is the end of the Facebook Field Guide, yet is nonsensically dated second in the four-part field guides published by the U.S. State Department).

.

Statement from Michael T. McKibben

Following Judicial Watch’s discovery of secret State Dept./Hillary Facebook instruction manuals, I filed this FOIA.

The only responses received were: (1) acknowledgement that it had been received, (2) then a notice that I would be charged for doing the search of all of Facebook’s emails with Hillary and the State Department.

Subsequently, the State Department began stonewalling Congress’s request for documents. Therefore, I have reserved further action since it was evident that I would be stonewalled as well and that we would have to wait for a different administration. To date, the Trump State Department has not responded to this FOIA either.

Michael T. McKibben. (Oct. 14, 2015). FOIA Request for Facebook communications. Judicial Watch, U.S. State Department.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2015-10-14-Michael-T-McKibben-FOIA-Request-COPY-US-Dept-of-State-Oct-14-2015.pdf

See also Crimeline references for the dates above at: