Crown Virus False Flag Update

Our miners spent the last few days filling in research details on the citizen intelligence report about Coronavirus. If you haven’t read this EXTENSIVE article or if you haven’t seen the great comments truth warriors have left in the comment boxes, it’s worth a re-visit. Make sure to leave your own glass beads, as well.

Then check out the update links we have for you below. Don’t let false flags narratives scare you into believing this British (Pilgrims Society) hoax. Their Christopher Steele Russia dossier was a bust so they are trying something new.

It’s just a false flag, folks. They want us to go crazy so that we will take their deadly vaccine. We aren’t biting because our research shows that British Pirbright is behind this. If two old retired school teachers from Michigan know this….our President does.

So chillax…. and enjoy the show. Below are some links that contain important updates. Our AFI miners have spent several days packaging this glass bead for you.

The Bibliographic tags are now all included:

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/01/coronavirus-traced-to-british-crown.html

DARPA and Gates helped bankroll

The Pirbright 2019 Annual Report mentions DARPA.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-01-28-The-Pinbright-Institute-Woking-GB-Coronavirus-et-al-Patents-Assigned-to-AN_Pinbright-compiled-Jan-28-2020.pdf#page=2

It is apparent now that Wellcome Trust has been driving the pharam-eugenics agenda for the Pilgrims Society since 1902

See this patent from 2007

U.S. Patent No. 7,220,852. (May 22, 2007). CORONAVIRUS ISOLATED FROM HUMANS, Rota et al. U.S. Patent Office.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2007-US-Patent-No-7220852-CORONAVIRUS-ISOLATED-FROM-HUMANS-Rota-et-al-US-Patent-Office-May-22-2007.pdf

This is probably where the CDC comes up. But let’s not forget, patriots, who is the director of the CDC?

ROD ROSENSTEIN’S sister! Two days ago, Rod’s Wikipedia page contained the information below. Today – POOF- it’s all gone. The Pilgrims don’t want you to know that ‘Senior Executive Services Rod’ and Nancy are related.

Rod J. Rosenstein was born in Philadelphia on January 13, 1965,[15][16] to Robert, who ran a small business, and Gerri Rosenstein, a bookkeeper and local school board president. He grew up in Lower Moreland Township, Pennsylvania.[17] He has one sister, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.[18][19]

Do you see how their operatives in government agencies, para-federal groups and NGOs – and the propaganda media – whip up frenzy for their false flags.

Notice that the president doesn’t seem nearly as concerned about this flu as Rosenstein’s sister and the CDC are. Inquiring minds want to know – WHY?

A British AIM Patriot writes to us:

Absolutely incredible–https://patriots4truth.org/2020/01/28/corona-virus-is-a-globalist-bioweapon/

Thanks for tracing the Pirbright/UK connection to the Wellcome Trust and Viscount Milner, the Boer camps–incredible–the long hand of history. Vaccines were meant to kill, apparently! That it all goes back to the Imperial Press Conference, Empire Press Union and MI/MI6-GCHQ via sponsorship links is mindblowing!

Sounds like there was a eugenics/genocide link from way back too…what if vaccines have long been intended to be bioweapons, not health-care?!

Another AIM Patriot writes:

The proof is in who paid for and patented it: the now usual globalist suspects dedicated to eugenics. Hello, folks. Wake up. There are no coincidences with these demons! No time to give them more time for the benefit of the doubt. We must move!

The British have been poisoning people for centuries. They use bioweapons to kill humanity. They use FIVE EYES to spy on us, SERCO to steal American patents, and Sir Nick Clegg’s Facebook to rig elections.

Douglas and Michael explain how British and American media have been weaponized by the Pilgrims Society. Coronavirus, Wellcome death boxes, Cecil Rhodes, imperialism, globalism, eugenics…it’s all related, folks.

Now really….why are these two in Canada? Not that they have contracted the virus, but why now and why Canada?