British Directly Linked to Coronavirus

Baron Henry de Worms’ record of appointment to Queen Victoria’s Privy Council (Jun. 02, 1889), as well as Cecil J. Rhodes’ six years later, is being disappeared from the web and official histories. Not even W.T. Stead mentions Rhodes’ appointment in his official 1902 biography. Download these files to stop this attempt to falsify British history’s connection to the CORONAVIRUS via The Pirbright Institute, Pirbright, Surrey.

China did it!? Nice try British-American Pilgrims Society MSM propagandists.

Ignored by the mainstream media (as well as most alt-media), the patent for the CORONAVIRUS is owned by The Pirbright Institute, Pirbright, UK (U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701)–funded and operated by Wellcome Trust, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, U.S. Department of Defense (DARPA-CDC), EU, World Health Organization, British Ministry of Defense (DERA). See AFI. (Jan. 30, 2020). Coronavirus traced to the British Crown. Americans for Innovation.

The man who donated the land for the Pirbright Institute was Henry [Rothschild] de Worms 1st Baron Pirbright around 1903.

Baron de Worms was appointed to the Privy Council on Jan. 02, 1889.

Baron Pirbright’s confident Cecil J. Rhodes was appointed to the Privy Council on Feb. 02, 1895, six years later.

Both men were strong advocates of the Boer Wars and the establishment of the British South Africa Company that Rhodes would chair. Baron Pirbright’s cousins running N.M. Rothschild & Co. loaned the money for Rhodes to start De Beers Consolidated Mines. Evidently, the Queen had given her blessing for the ruthless British takeover of South African mining and the extermination and virus experimentation (by Burroughs Wellcome & Co. – a close colleague of Baron de Worms and Cecil Rhodes) on the opposition via the 2nd Boer War Concentration Camps of French and the Dutch East India Companies, as well as the German Hanseatic League. See AFI. (Jan. 24, 2019).

So you thought Rhodes Scholarships were good? Americans for Innovation. See also AFI. (Jan. 08, 2019). The 100-year Anglo-American Propaganda War Is Coming To An End. Americans for Innovation.

The 2nd Boer War Concentration Camps (Privy Councillors General Lord Roberts [“the King’s general”] and Viscount Alfred Milner-led, where approx. 60,000 whites and blacks murdered, including 14,000 mostly white children) were approved by the Queen and associate the Monarchy in history with eugenics, Wellcome Trust, The Pirbright Institute, and vaccine weaponization.

The British self-styled elites believe the reorganized British Empire had to steal, murder, destroy and exterminate to preserve their Imperialism? Is this what the Monarchists today (incl. Wikipedia) are trying to hide about Baron de Worms and Cecil Rhodes?

This black mark on the Monarchy regarding weaponizing of viruses at Pirbright is certainly a motivation to disappear records showing the Queen’s intimate relationship to four of her/his power-mongering Privy Councillors: Henry de Worms 1st Lord Pirbright, Cecil J. Rhodes, Lord General Roberts and Viscount Alfred Milner.