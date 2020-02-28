Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell

CORONAVIRUS UNCOVERS ROTHSCHILD LORD PIRBRIGHT AS KEY TO THE 140-YR. PILGRIMS SOCIETY MONOPOLY OVER WORLD CULTURE, COMMERCE & WAR
.
The British Crown and the C.I.A. teamed up treasonously via QinetiQ Group Plc controlled by the Monarch
Lord Pirbright (Rothschild) and his banker cousins at N.M. Rothschild & Co. were godfathers of the 2nd Boer War concentration camps (1899-1902) to drive the French, Dutch and Germans out of South Africa
New Evidence: Leading London Jews were running the first modern war concentration camps where over 60,000 whites and blacks died, including more than 14,000 mostly white children who were subjected to Burroughs Wellcome & Co. (now Wellcome Trust–Coronavirus funder and GlaxoSmithKline) vaccine experiments
These Privy Council and Parliamentary records have been discovered after much difficulty and missing documents
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS | OPINION | AMERICANS FOR INNOVATION | FEB. 28, 2020 | PDF | https://tinyurl.com/utex8ys
Fig. 1—Henry (Rothschild) de Worms 1st Baron Pilbright (1840-1903), also called Lord Pirbright. Baron Pilbright’s grandmother was Schönche Jeannette Rothschild (1771–1859). Her father was Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744–1812), the founder of the Rothschild colonial banking business in Ceylon where Lord Pirbright’s father Solomon de Worms ran the “Rothschild” coffee and tea plantation with slave, and nearly slave labor.
Pirbright grew up in Ceylon on “The Rothschild Estate” where they grew coffee, tea and spices sold through their Rothschild-financed British East India Company. At age 45, Baron Pirbright became the British minister of trade and colonies (1885-1892). During those years just prior to the founding of the Pilgrims Society in 1902, Pirbright promoted Cecil Rhodes, N.M. Rothschild, Alfred Milner and John Buchan in the Boer Wars. He also oversaw the British patent office when Nikola Tesla’s began filing his wireless telegraphy patents. Regarding Tesla, Pirbright secretly allowed the British Admiralty and Post Office to steal from Tesla using Guglielmo Marconi as their fake inventor and make monopolistic deals with Marconi Wireless.
Pirbright also coached Henry S. Wellcome and Sir Henry M. Stanley in their rapacious acquisition of valuable African poisons and cures used in extensive vaccine experimentation on human beings—including black and Boer (German, Dutch and French) prisoners they had put in concentration camps. Pirbright gave Cecil Rhodes an almost free hand in the British South Africa Company to write laws, collect taxes and run his own police force in their new British Imperial-Fascist Corporatism model for reorganizing the British Empire while continuing to control the resources of their colonies, even after Home Rule was implement (like Rio Tinto).
Base Photo: National Portrait Gallery; Fair Use; Educational purposes only.
(FEB. 20, 2020)—Once we discovered that the Coronavirus was created and patented (U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701) by “The Pirbright Institute, Woking, Pirbright, Surrey,” we were compelled to learn more about this Pirbright organization and the village of Pirbright. See previous post.
One of our conclusions from this investigation is that The Pirbright Institute is very evidently part of the Pilgrims Society’s 200-year Rhodes-ian plan to create an un-elected one-world government where America is made subservient to the Pilgrims Society and its United Nations. As we are just now discovering, Rhodes had a mentor for his 200-year plan.
As a direct result of investigations to track down the ownership of responsibility for the current Coronavirus outbreak, a new ring leader in the creation of the Pilgrims Society (1902) has just emerged from hiding in the history books.
The tracing of patent ownership lineage of “U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701, Coronavirus” led us to The Pirbright Institute, Surrey, UK, near Woking and Guildford.
The man who appears to be the Pilgrims Society nexus point is not Cecil Rhodes, but rather Rhodes’ Rothschild family mentor Henry (Rothschild) de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright, sometimes referenced simply as “Lord Pirbright” or “Baron Pirbright.)
The topic “Pirbright” has many tentacles.
PIRBRIGHT—PRONOUNCED “PURR-BRIGHT” AS IN A CAT PURRING
We’ll start with the name “Pirbright.”
On the surface, Pirbright is a posh little English village in the Greater West London county of Surrey, less than 6 miles southwest of Woking and 7 miles northwest of Guildford.
However, literal Frankensteins lurk in Pirbright’s meadows.
Fig. 2—The Pirbright Institute & Cobbett Hill Earthstation, both use British Ministry of Defense (MOD) property once owned by Henry (Rothschild) de Worms 1st Baron Pirbright. between 1886-1892 Pirbright sponsored Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Milner, N.M. Rothschild banking, the Boer Wars, the British South Africa Company, De Beers Mining, Burroughs Wellcome rape of African medicinals, Henry Stanley’s claims over Congo diamond and gold, theft of Nikola Tesla’s inventions, creation of Marconi Wireless as a state monopoly, Round Table, Milner’s Kindergarten, Pilgrims Society,
The Pirbright Institute is a research institute in Surrey, England, dedicated to the study of infectious diseases of farm animals. It is located on 200 acres of land controlled by the British Ministry of Defense (MOD), just south of the village of Pirbright.
The Pirbright Institute has close affiliations with vaccine pharmaceuticals including British Merial (originally a joint venture between drug companies U.S. Merck and French Sanofi-Aventis), German Boehringer-Ingelheim, British Wellcome Trust, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Wellcome Trust and the Gates Foundation are the two largest investors in pharma research on the planet and heavily fund The Pirbright Institute.
Fig. 3—Editor. (Aug. 05, 2007). Foot-and-mouth strain identified. BBC News. Institute for Animal Health, Pirbright laboratory, Merial Animal Health, Institute for Animal Health, Surrey, UK, site of the foot and mouth outbreak.
The investigation into Merial cited extreme sloppiness such as bio security lapses, poor drainage systems, poor maintenance and inspection, poor communications, lack of oversight of contractors working on the site, poor record-keeping, conflicts of interest within the government entities and Merial’s commercial interests.
Merial and its key shareholder, the French company Sanofil, were together acquired by German Boehringer Ingelheim on Jan. 03, 2017.
Merial was founded in the UK on Mar. 07, 1997 through the merger of the animal health businesses of Merck and Rhone Merieuxm (also named Sanofi-Aventis) and is one of the top 10 players in the UK pharmaceuticals industry. They operate in more than 150 countries, employ more than 5,000 people, and boasted 2007 sales of £1.1billion.
On Feb. 09, 2017, Boehringer-Ingelheim bought Merial-Sanofil and continues to operate Merial’s vaccine manufacturing facilities at The Pirbright Institute.
Fig. 4—The “Coronavirus” is British-owned U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701 – CORONAVIRUS, The Pirbright Institute (UK). Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health that is now headquartered at The Pirbright Institute (UK), was formerly Merial Animal Health Limited (UK) Co. No. 01961886, then Merial-Sanofil, was the site of the of the AUG. 03, 2007 FOOT AND MOUTH OUTBREAK that was blamed on conflicts of business interests (corruption), poor records, sloppy controls, poor management oversight and unsanitary facilities at The Pirbright Institute.
VACCINE SHELL GAMES
Merial Animal Health Limited (50% owned by U.S. Merck) was sold to French Sanofil on Jul. 30, 2009; then three months later on Oct. 12, 2009, built a $70 million production plant named Merial Animal Health Co., Ltd. (Nanchang, China); then sold to German Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH on Feb. 09, 2017), but still produces poultry vaccines from their 12-acre plant having retained the name Merial Animal Health Co., Ltd. (China) – just a 4 hour drive from Wuhan, China. Map of The Pirbright Institute, Pirbright, Surrey, UK.
Note, Pilgrims Society at the BBC and Reuters are floating a malicious “false flag” propaganda currently from unattributed assertions that the Pirbright Coronavirus patent is a different, weakened coronavirus, not the one involved in the current outbreak. Such an assertion would violate U.S. Patent Office “inequitable conduct” rules—lying to the Office. See sidebar on right.
In other words, you are forbidden from giving a patent application misleading name. Indeed, there are currently 75 patents with coronavirus in the title. The Coronavirus patent is one of 11 awarded to The Pirbright Institute. These titles described the uniquenesses of each claim (a requirement). For The Pirbright Institute U.S. Pat. No. 10,130,701 to be allowed the name simply “CORONAVIRUS” means what it says. Also remember, British SERCO manages the patent approval process at the U.S. Patent Office, the the possibility of fraud is heightened, especially considering that SERCO’s sister company QinetiQ–both controlled by the Monarch’s Golden Share giving 100% veto power over operations–essentially approved the patent to themselves. This is evident fraud.
U.S. PATENT OFFICE: “A finding of “fraud,” “inequitable conduct,” or violation of duty of disclosure with respect to any claim in an application or patent, renders all the claims thereof unpatentable or invalid.”
Question: When is the U.S. Patent Office going to disclose its fraud and treason in contracting with British Crown companies SERCO and QinetiQ?
Doesn’t the USPTO fraud invalidate everything they’ve done since contracting with SERCO in 2006, 2013, 2015, Overview, see full spreadsheet list of 15,769 federal (Senior Executive Service) contracts with SERCO).
Currently, individual U.S. inventors filing for patents are screwed by this Pilgrims Society global patent theft ring run by the British.
On Oct. 12, 2009, Merial invested over $70 million (US) to build a “Merial Animal Health Co. (China)” 50,000 sq. meters poultry vaccine production plant in Nanchang, China. Nanchang is only a four hour drive from Wuhan.
This Merial plant was founded on Oct. 12, 2007)—just two months after the Aug. 05, 2007 foot and mouth outbreak in the U.K. Given current Chinese prohibition of foreign ownership control, the Chinese government would control Merial (China) with the The Pirbright Institute—British Ministry of Defense, and/or QinetiQ as possible minority stockholders. The big pharma shell game is quite evident.
Fig. 5—Merial Animal Health Co., Ltd., Nanchang, China 梅里亚动物保健有限公司, formed out of The Pirbright Institute (UK) on Oct. 12, 2009, just a four hour drive from Wuhan, China. Map of Merial Animal Health Co., Ltd., Nanchung, China. Map of the 216 mile distance between Nanchang to Wuhan, China.
Henry (Rothschild) de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright evidently had a vision to combine vaccines, wireless, propaganda, mind control and banking and use these technologies to control the masses and make money for his Pilgrims Society conspirators.
WHAT DO VACCINES & THE WIRELESS EARTHSTATION TELEPORT AT PIRBRIGHT HAVE IN COMMON?
On the same property as The Pirbright Institute is Cobbett Hill Earth Station—a satellite teleport that boasts “more than 25 antennas with active operations on 13 satellites” using C and KU-band antennas that are powerful enough for directed energy weaponry.
Fig. 6—Army Training Center (ATC) Pirbright (Surrey, UK) is located just 8 miles north of Cobbett Hill Earthstation and The Pirbright Institute. ATC trains Army recruits, including electronic and biological warfare.
Experts in electronic warfare who have studied the Pirbright property footprint believe it is almost certain that both the Pirbright Institute and the adjacent Cobbett Hill Earthstation teleport share “hardened” underground facilities that are able to withstand direct attacks. This conclusion was further affirmed by CETel GMBH CEO Guido Neumann who boasted on Jun. 01, 2019:
“Cobbett Hill is located only 25 miles from central London in the UK, and occupies a seven-acre secure compound on 200 acres of land. Currently, it houses more than 25 antennas with active operations on 13 satellites plus spare capacity enabling quick turnaround times on even short-notice customer requirements. Due to the locations historical use by the British Ministry of Defence it has blanket planning permission for unlimited antenna installations within the 200 acres and operate within an RF exclusion zone preventing any local interference.”
Trigger words projecting secret underground government and conspiring-corporate activity: “quick turnaround times,” “blanket planning permission,” “unlimited antenna installations within the 200 acres,” “RF exclusion zone preventing local interference,” “seven acres on 200 acres,” and “historical use by the British Ministry of Defence.”
Fig. 7—SERCO & QinetiQ are both controlled by the Monarch’s Golden Share.
On Nov. 11, 2002, this MOD property housing both the Pirbright Institute and Cobbett Hill Earthstation was sold to QinetiQ Holdings Limited. The British Monarch held a “Special Share” (aka “Golden Share”) giving it complete control of QinetiQ.
Then, in 2004 Qinetiq “sold” Cobbett Hill according to official Parliamentary debate records.
In a now familiar globalist shell games like we just examined with the pharmaceutical companies operating at The Pirbright Institute property, the Cobbett Hill Earthstation satellite facility was first “privatized” by QinetiQ in 2004.
We think this “sale” of a key British MOD facility at Cobbett Hill Earthstation was window dressing to hide their biological and electronic warfare activities occurring on its “secure” Pirbright property. Notably, Cobbett Hill part of the quarantined hot zone in the 2007 foot and mouth outbreak, as the effluent from Merial flowed south over Cobbett Hill.
Fig. 8—Sir John A.R. Chisholm, founder of DERA, the British equivalent of DARPA.
Back in 1991, Sir John R. Chisholm had been asked by the Ministry of Defence to combine the government’s many research organizations into one which became the Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA).
On Nov. 08, 2002, Chisholm spun off ¾ of DERA to form Qinetiq. Timing-wise, this was concurrent with the creation of SERCO Service Inc. as a Monarch-controlled data, intelligence, propaganda and information monolith.
On Mar. 10, 2003, Chisholm was appointed a director QinetiQ—the entity he created two years earlier!
On Dec. 08, 2005, QinetiQ Holdings Limited was renamed QinetiQ Group Plc.
Today, approximately 164 subsidiaries now carry “QinetiQ” in their names, or former names, including Perspecta, IntrinsiQ, Gyldan (formerly Qinetiz Partnership Finance Ltd.), F. Miller and Commerce Decisions.
In 2004, QinetiQ ostensibly sold the satellite teleport on the 174-acre MOD Pirbright property to Cobbett Hill Earthstation Limited.
Records are unclear how The Pirbright Institute property was bundled into the sale or leasing to QinetiQ. We think it was and that the entire satellite and biomedical animal-testing facility was all part of the same MOD activity to obfuscate and hide their illegal activities on the entire 200 acres.
The entire DERA-to-QinetiQ transaction is shrouded in British government secrecy, but one thing is certain: the Monarch’s Golden Share has powerful preemptitve rights and “clawback” options over all property in the United Kingdom. The Monarch’s Golden Share is a super veto power over all activities of the company. This “Special Share” gave the Monarch 100% control of selected corporations after “divestiture” or “privatization” which was window dressing to make these companies look private, but to keep them controlled by the Monarchy and the Privy Council.
Fig. 9—Qinetiq Group Plc. Co. No. 4586941. (Jun. 03, 2003). Resolutions at General Meeting Re. the Monarch’s SPECIAL SHARE. Companies House (UK).
Fig. 10—Christopher J. Pocotte, founder and CEO, Aksiom Group Limited, funder of the 2019 consolidation of CETel GMBH (ostensible manager of Cobbett Hill Earthstation) and Axesat into AXESS Networks. Picotte is a fellow director of various companies secretly directed by the Privy Council and Pilgrims Society holding Monarch “Special Shares” otherwise called “Golden Shares” giving the Monarch 100% control of those companies and their activities. More specifically, he is a fellow director of North Sea Infrastructure Partners Limited with Sir Roy A. Gardner, Chairman of SERCO Group Plc.
On Jun. 24, 2019, just last summer, Cobbett Hill ostensibly sold itself to CETel GMBH (Central European Telecom Services). Four months later, on Sep. 19, 2019, Aksiom Group Limited combined CETel GMBH with Axesat to and funded AXESS Networks.
Aksiom’s American chairman and founder, Christopher James Picotte, sits on the boards of numerous companies with direct ties to the British Crown, including Centrica Plc valued at £5.1b (2019).
Fig. 11—Sir Roy Alan Gardner, Chairman of SERCO Group Plc; founder and chairman, North Sea Infrastructure Partners Limited; Centrica Plc, director; among others.
Picotte has direct linking relationships with Sir Roy Gardner, chairman of SERCO Group Plc through a now typical shell game of shell companies with no activity.
For example, Picotte is a director of Aksiom Group Holdings Limited that formed AXESS Networks in order to acquire CETel GMBH that had just a few months earlier had acquired Cobbett Hill Earthstation Limited.
Aksiom-AXESS’s director-funder Pichotte is also a director of North Sea Infrastructure Partners Limited. One of North Sea’s directors is Centrica Directors Limited, formerly named Centrica Nominees No. 2. Limited, whose sole owner is GB Gas Holdings Limited. A founding director of GB Gas in 1996 is Sir Roy Alan Gardner, the current chairman of SERCO Group Plc.
Sir Roy’s other directorships make it quit clear that his task in the Privy Council is to consolidate ALL electronic warfare capability in the British government under SERCO and QinetiQ.
Sir Roy A. Gardner was Centrica Plc chairman with Picotte.
Gardner is also the current chairman of SERCO Group Plc. SERCO’s CEO is Rupert Soames. Soames’ name appears in pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s little black book. SERCO is also controlled by the Monarch’s Golden Share. [CITE].
Fig. 12—Rupert C. Soames, CEO of SERCO Group Plc; member of Jeffrey Epstein’s “Pedophile Island” Little Black Book.
THE UNITED STATES HAS BEEN BOARDED BY BRITISH PIRATES
As we showed in our previous post, available here, SERCO has been awarded almost $10 billion in from the U.S. Patent Office, FEMA, OMB, Navy SPAWAR, OPM, State Department, DoD, Army, Navy, FAA, FEC, etc. In short, America’s ship has already been boarded by British pirates in defense, space and technology projects by a Pilgrim’s Society-complicit Senior Executive Services (SES).
We were shocked to discovered that QinetiQ has an almost equal number of U.S. contracts.
QinetiQ has received over $8.5 billion U.S. federal contracts. (PDF | Excel-downloads directly to your Downloads folder).
SERCO has received over $9.5 billion U.S. federal contracts. PDF | Excel-downloads directly to your Downloads folder)
THE COMMON AGENDA AMONG PIRBRIGHT, ROTHSCHILD, WELLCOME, RHODES, MILNER, MARCONI, PILGRIMS?
On Nov. 15, 1895, Henry De Worms (1840-1903) was appointed to be 1st Baron Pirbright, of Pirbright, County of Surrey (UK)—the current site of The Pirbright Institute and Cobbett Hill Earthstation teleport.
Fig. 13—Henry (Rothschild) De Worms (1840-1903) was appointed to be 1st Baron Pirbright appears to have been the spiritual leader directing the likes of Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Milner and the Boer Wars, not to mention Pilgrims Society, Empire Press Union, First Imperial Press Conference 1909, MI6, MI5 and GC&CS renamed GCHQ in 1947.
On Oct. 03, 1893, Lord Pirbright inherited a substantial sum in those days—about £350,000—as residuary legatee of his mother Henrietta Samuel’s estate. He used these funds to fund great mischief, including purchasing the land in the greater Pirbright area on land that today houses MOD (Ministry of Defense) facilities associated with British Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA), including The Pirbright Institute, essentially controlled by the Wellcome Trust and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—two key funders of the Pirbright Institute along with U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Cobbett Hill Earthstation, that are both adjacent to the Army Training Center – Pirbright land acquired by the Army in about 1875.
Lord Pirbright also bankrolled Henry Wellcome’s meteoric rise in the pharmaceutical business as well as Sir Henry M. Stanley’s expeditions to Africa to collect new cures and poisons for Henry Wellcome, as well as secure west African mining rights for Belgium King Leopold II, the British South Africa Company and his protégés Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Milner, N.M. Rothschild & Sons, Winston Churchill and John Buchan, among others.
Fig. 14—Cecil John Rhodes now appears to have taken his new-world order orders from Henry de Worms 1st Lord Pirbright, his mentor.
Henry (Rothschild) De Worms, First Baron Pirbright’s paternal grandmother was Schönche Jeannette Rothschild (1771–1859). Jeanette’s father, Pirbright’s great grandfather, was Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812)—the founder of Rothschild banking. See Dict. of Nat. Bio (1914), pp. 495-496, 51 MB (be patient when downloading).
A young Henry de Worms lived his early years on the family coffee, tea and spice plantation in Ceylon actually named “Rothschild.” This bound the de Worms to the rapacious imperialism of the British East India Company that the Rothschilds bankrolled. The Jewish Chronicle (London), Jan. 20, 1903 (9.6 MB).
Indeed, Pirbright led Britain’s imperial trading empire when he was Parliamentary Secretary to the Board of Trade (1885-88), and Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies (1888-92) under Lord Salisbury.
For context, on the Board of Trade, Henry (Rothschild) De Worms 1st Baron Pirbright was succeeded by political Zionist Lord Balfour (1989-1992). Balfour was also President of the Board of Trade with Sydney Buxton (2nd Governor General of the British South Africa Company) and future prime ministers Churchill and Lloyd George.
Balfour was the author of the Balfour Declaration letter to Baron Lionel W. Rothschild (Pirbright’s cousin and fellow leader of the London Jewish community, and the funder of Cecil Rhodes’ British South Africa Company and De Beers Consolidated Mines in Cape Colony, South Africa). Balfour’s letter called for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. In 1902-1905, Bonar Law took the same post and later becane privy councillor (1911), British war cabinet during WWI (1916-1918), and later prime minister (1922-1923).
Fig. 15—Viscount Alfred Milner 1st Governor of the Transvaal and Orange River Colony; Member of the Imperial War Cabinet (WWI, 1916-1918); organizer of the 2nd Boer War concentraiton camps.
On the colonial post, succeeding Pirbright was Sydney Buxton (1892-1895). Nineteen years later as President of the Board of Trade (1914), Buxton championed the Marconi Wireless monopoly as a cabinet secretary that Pirbright had earlier helped create by supporting Marconi’s theft by the Post Office and Admiralty of Nikola Tesla’s wireless telegraphy patents.
Fig. 16—General Lord Frederick Sleigh Roberts, British commander of the 2nd Boer War forces; organizer of the 2nd Boer War concentration camps; first president of the Pilgrims Society.
Also succeeding Pirbright in the colonial post was Winston Churchill (1905-1908). Churchill had also held Buxton’s post as President of the Board of Trade (1908-1910).
LORDS PIRBRIGHT AND SALISBURY EXPLOITED AN AILING QUEEN VICTORIA IN THE 1880-90’S
Henry (Rothschild) De Worms and Lord Salisbury subdued the British Parliament in the 1880-90’s to promote the Boer Wars in the Transvaal, South Africa to, among other things to : (1) crush the stiff colonial business competition from the German Hanseatic League, Dutch East India Company and the French East India Company, (2) to further consolidate the Rothschild monopoly over the Bank of England, (3) monopolize African mining through Cecil Rhodes, N.M. Rothschild and De Beers, as the way to finance, (4) a new privatized, imperial corporatist-fascist model for the British Empire named the British South Africa Company, (5) recruit new blood into this ruthless elitist club by funding Rhodes Scholarships at Oxford in perpetuity.
Rhodes established The Round Table to promote this “English-speaking” hegemony over the the world. His new club of self-aggrandizing elitist Robber barons (including Americans) was a moral grab bag of ideas that borrowed from John Ruskin’s settlement movement ideas where elites would rule over socialist/communist communities as overlords, dispensing their wisdom over the hapless masses in their charge. Tellingly, the leaders of the 2nd Boer War, Viscount Alfred Milner and General Lord Roberts, were Ruskin fans. Also tellingly, Ruskin eschewed spirituality and religion until late in life.
The Round Table organized as a secret society that borrowed Jesuit stealth takeover processes to hide their hegemonic intentions. With Rhodes’ blessing, they employed any tactic needed to acquire the resources to achieve their 200-year imperial corporatist-fascist goals “…(3) The seizure of the wealth necessary.”
On 13 March 1888, Rhodes launched De Beers Consolidated Mines where Rhodes was first chairman , with funding from N.M. Rothschild & Sons supplied in 1887.
Fig. 17—Henry (Rothschild) de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright. Appointed to key cabinet positions that gave him great influence over patents (incl. Nikola Tesla’s wireless telegraphy invention), animal-testing (vaccines), mining rights and establishment of the British South Africa Company.
In 1888, Queen Victoria appointed Baron Henry De Worms to the Privy Council. His barony was extinguished upon his death since he had no male heirs. However, he appears to have given away his land holdings to the Ministry of Defence which had been under his authority.
On Dec. 20, 1889, De Worms, Rothschild and Salisbury supported the formation of an autonomous British South Africa Company to enable Cecil J. Rhodes to form a replacement corporatist (Robber baron) model to replace the British East India Company. In this model the lower classes would be ruled under socialism and culled with eugenics (war, poison vaccines, man-made disasters) while the upper class rulers would live lives of luxury under the British peerage system. In their system, free thinking could not be tolerated, therefore, the Judeo-Christian ethic of free will would have to be neutralized or abolished. According to Rhodes’ 200-year plan, these commercial princes would operate as a secret society and use Jesuit stealth tactics to lie, cheat and steal to achieve their plan. Rhodes encouraged them that the resources to achieve this plan must be acquired at any cost.
The British South Africa Company would empower Rhodes to run South Africa as a corporation with its own laws, taxes and police force. This profligate governance model eventually led to Milner and Roberts establishing the world’s first concentrations camps in the 2nd Boer War. Over 60,000 souls, including 14,000 children were murdered in these barbaric camps via suspicious outbreaks of measles, typhoid and dysentery. Family described to our researchers that children with even sniffles were taken away from their parents and never returned, presumed murdered. Notably, Henry Wellcome supplied his medicine chests full of experimental vaccines to the British Army that were used in these death camps.
The British acknowledge that the concentration camps helped break the backs of the Boers and led to their defeat. This ghoulish model was repeated by Adolf Hitler thirty years later.
Fig. 18—Henry Morton Stanley, British explorer conspired with Henry (Rothschild) de Worms, Henry Wellcome and Cecil Rhodes to secure British monopolies in South Africa over diamond and gold mining, and pharmaceuticals. Stanley is buried in Pirbright, Surrey, UK.
The lionized British explorer Sir Henry M. Stanley is buried in Pirbright. His legend says he explored “Darkest Africa” and allegedly said upon encountering missionary David Livingstone who he was searching for: “Mr. Livingstone, I presume.” Given our new information into the propaganda surrounding the Stanley, we are wondering if any of this is true. It may have just been a tall tale that sold a lot of newspapers. It may have been a learning lesson for newspapermen that they could make up stories out of whole-cloth and the public would believe them unquestioningly.
In 1874, Stanley’s second African expedition was finance by two newspapers , The New York Herald and Britain’s Daily Telegraph. The Daily Telegraph’s editor, Edward Levy Lawson, later Lord Burnham, co-founder of the Pilgrims Society (1902), was chairman of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, and founded the Empire Press Union and while organizing of British MI6, MI5 and GC&CS, now GCHQ)—the last three events all in the summer of 1909.
Henry Wellcome told the story of Stanley’s use of his medicine chests full of experimental vaccines in his The Evolution of Journalism Etcetera (pp. 150, 151, 291) that he presented to the 650 newspapermen delegates at the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909. In that conference he asked the delegates to repeat Stanley’s efforts to collect toxins, cures and poisons and he would reimburse them to be sent to his Wellcome laboratories in the UK for analysis.
Wellcome helped finance Stanely’s expeditions. Stanely also helped Belgium’s Prince Leopold II secure the Congo for the Rothschilds and De Beers’ diamond and gold interests.
Wellcome and Stanley were both born promoters who used the corridors of power to secure their wealth and influence. Wellcome Trust today is the second largest grant-maker in the world after The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Now we must return to Wellcome’s, Rhodes’s, Milner’s, Robert’s and Stanley’s Parliamentary sponsor Henry de Worms 1’s Baron Pirbright.
In his powerful positions at the Board of Trade and as overseer of the Colonies, De Worms was responsible for all patents and trademarks.
During this time, a bright young Serbian-born inventor named Nicholai Tesla was inventing wireless telegraphy, electric light, motors, power and free energy devices. His first patent, for an electric arc lamp, was awarded on Sep. 02, 1886 30, 1884. (De Worms assumed control of the Board if Trade in 1885).
Therefore, during De Worms trade and colonial oversight of the British patent office (1885-1892), Tesla filed 56 patents.
Hindsight makes it quite evident now that we can see the forces behind the transition of the British Empire from control by the British East India Company to a new form of British corporatist imperial fascism, that they would apply Rhodes’ admonition to acquire resources at any cost, to stealing Tesla’s wireless telegraphy invention for use in their imperial communications scheme for use in the Admiralty and as a propaganda tool to control the masses and “create public opinion.”
It is our strong belief that these Robber barons created Guglielmo Giovanni Maria Marconi as their cardboard cut-out front man to create a British global monopoly named Marconi Wireless on emerging wireless telegraphy. In short, Marconi’s alleged parallel invention of wireless telegraphy is all fake.
Indeed, during deWorms oversight of trade and the colonies, the British post office began secretly creating deals with Marconi Wireless without the knowledge of Parliament. The insider trading got so bad that in 1913 it almost took down a future Prime Minister (David Lloyd George) and King’s Counsellor Rufus Daniel Isaacs. These men while knowing that Marconi’s monopoly (organized by De Worms and his Rhodes’ relative Charles F.G. Masterman—later chief of the British War Propaganda Bureau) was unassailable, had secretly bought shares for themselves in Marconi America, just before Marconi Wireless Britain went public.
The unmistakable commonality here in Britain’s new corporatist-fascist imperial plan for the new British Empire was to have unanimity of vision and direction across banking (dominated by Rothschilds), pharma (dominated by Wellcome), government (controlled ultimately by the Pilgrims Society), Wireless Technology (controlled by the Marconi Wireless monopoly), propaganda (controlled by the Empire Press Union) and information (controlled by MI6, MI5, GC& CS, renamed GCHQ).
According to Rhodes’ instructions, these men were compelled to nudge America back into the Empire. They used these levers of power and control to achieve this goals, and they are still at it today. After forming their secret Pilgrims Society and took control of global newspapers, intelligence, wireless and cable, they set out to recapture America.
Andrew Carnegie even bankrolled American education, textbooks and libraries to change American opinion about Britain in order to condition the population for re-assimilation.
They use the Crown Agents to press this plan globally.
They promoted the Round Table and Milner’s Kindergarten.
They promoted Fabianism.
They promoted Zionism.
They promoted Bolshevism, Socialism and Communism.
They formed Reuters and Associated Press.
They direct Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, The Times, Washington Post, New York Times.
They funded American libraries and textbooks.
They promoted the League of Nations.
They promoted the U.S. Federal Reserve.
They promoted Fascism.
The promoted The Inquiry.
They crashed the U.S. stock market in 1929 to consolidate their ability to control American banks.
They promoted the Council on Foreign Relations
They formed organizations like the Tri-Lateral Commission, the Atlantic Council, NATO, Bilderberg, Aspen Institute, Bohemian Grove to promote their reassimilation of American into their new world order Empire.
They promoted NATO.
They promoted the World Bank and IMF.
They stole the social networking inventions from Columbus-innovator Leader Technologies via the IBM Eclipse Foundation to unify and accelerate their activities world.
The Crown Agents successfully formed the Senior Executive Service (SES), the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), USAID, The Aerospace Corporation to take over the Executive Branch with a permanent Pilgrims Society bureaucracy.
We return to the question of why the Pirbright Institute—the patent holder of CORONAVIRUS—is situated on the same Ministry of Defence property as the Cobbett Hill Earthstation with massive array of powerful, weapons-grade antennas and dishes. And, that is only what we can see from satellite images.
As with most secret government labs doing often questionable and illegal research, these facilities are probably massive underground.
On paper, QinetiQ sold Cobbett Hill in 2004, but this appears to have been a shell game to hide the fact that the government flipped the property in order to avoid scrutiny. Given the fact that former C.I.A. director George Tenet was a QinetiQ director on Oct. 24, 2006 (see also QinetiQ 2006 Annual Report) along with former Deputy Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr. (Oct. 08, 2008), who is believed to still be a director, continued use of Cobbett Hill for illegal intelligence activity is sure. Such facilities are difficult to build and are not easily replaced.
Fig. 13—George J. Tenet, outgoing C.I.A. Director became an QinetiQ director on Oct. 24, 2006.
Fig. 14—Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr., outgoing Deputy Chief of the Joint Chief of Staff became an QinetiQ director on Oct. 08, 2008.
One thing is certain, QinetiQ’s current address in nearby Farnborough, near the airport, is not a good location for such satellites given all the interference from airport flight communications. In radio communications, once you get a “clean” spot free of extraneous electronic noise, you tend to keep it.
The Pirbright Institute records show that it is heavily financed by Wellcome Trust, Bill Gates, the European Commission, the World Health Organization and U.S. DARPA. In addition to Wellcome, the pharmaceutical AstraZenica provides vaccine research funding also.
HOW DO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY AND VACCINES GO TOGETHER?
Researchers all know that stress increases disease.
Imagine a Coronavirus specially constructed to lie dormant in a person’s body until it is triggered by the right radio frequency.
Imagine nano tech devices that can hide inside a vaccine and be triggered by wireless transmissions passing through your body.
Imagine 5G technology that, on command from Cobbett Hill Earthstation, can trigger nono tech devices in all the bodies of the citizens in an entire city.
Is this farfetched? Not at all.
“Directed Energy Weapons” are being openly disclosed by the military. While their propagandists are quick to say the tech is non-lethal, but the assertions are not believable given their history of lying. Their own descriptions indicate the ability to stun, dazzle, blind, deafen, scream at “or even kill” at people while they think they are hearing the voice of God.
5G technology disperses these capabilities to be able to deliver signals to all people in a target area or group at the same time.
The Pirbright Institute appears to be using the Cobbett Hill satellite teleport facilities to communicate with their Pilgrim Society minions worldwide. Perhaps Nellie Ohr’s shortwave set was actually communicating with Qinetiq at Cobbett Hill and the Pirbright Institute.
ARE THE C.I.A., MI6 & DARPA BUILDING BIO-WEAPONS LIKE CORONAVIRUS VIA QINETIQ, SERCO AND THE PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE?
One thing is certain:
American and British Pilgrims Society, newspapers, intelligence, tech and banks must confess that they are using Crown-controlled QinetiQ and SERCO to get over $18 billion in U.S. defense contracts to build bio-weapons at The Pirbright Institute, Wellcome Trust, AstraZeneca, Crown Agents and Senior Executive Service (SES) to kill us.
In conclusion, as we go to press with this post, the author of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 (BWATA), international law professor Francis A. Boyle indicates that the University of North Carolina was involved with the Coronavirus outbreak in China.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation heavily finances both The Pirbright Institute and the University of North Carolina.
CONCLUSION:
The evidence is overwhelming that the Pilgrims Society (which is often called the Deep State, Senior Executive Service, Crown Agents, shadow government) is manipulating the public to achieve its new world order objectives.
The evidence is also overwhelming that the Pilgrims Society strategy, perhaps conceived long ago by Henry (Rothschild) de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright, has been stealing and weaponizing patents since about the 1880’s.
The patents being stolen focus on vaccines, wireless technology, communications, computers, propaganda, mind control and educational delivery systems.
DEFUND, DISGORGE, REBUILD GUIDED BY THE GOLDEN RULE
Now that the activities of the Pilgrims Society are becoming known, we citizens of the world must demand that their source of money be cut, force them to disgorge their ill-gotten gain to their victims, and (re)create governments that actually follow the Golden Rule—”Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Leviticus 19:18, Matthew 7:12 , Luke 6:31).