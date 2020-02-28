Coronavirus, QinetiQ, and the Rothschild Bombshell

On Oct. 03, 1893, Lord Pirbright inherited a substantial sum in those days—about £350,000—as residuary legatee of his mother Henrietta Samuel’s estate. He used these funds to fund great mischief, including purchasing the land in the greater Pirbright area on land that today houses MOD (Ministry of Defense) facilities associated with British Defence Evaluation and Research Agency (DERA), including The Pirbright Institute, essentially controlled by the Wellcome Trust and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—two key funders of the Pirbright Institute along with U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and Cobbett Hill Earthstation, that are both adjacent to the Army Training Center – Pirbright land acquired by the Army in about 1875.

Lord Pirbright also bankrolled Henry Wellcome’s meteoric rise in the pharmaceutical business as well as Sir Henry M. Stanley’s expeditions to Africa to collect new cures and poisons for Henry Wellcome, as well as secure west African mining rights for Belgium King Leopold II, the British South Africa Company and his protégés Cecil Rhodes, Alfred Milner, N.M. Rothschild & Sons, Winston Churchill and John Buchan, among others.

Fig. 14—Cecil John Rhodes now appears to have taken his new-world order orders from Henry de Worms 1st Lord Pirbright, his mentor.

Henry (Rothschild) De Worms, First Baron Pirbright’s paternal grandmother was Schönche Jeannette Rothschild (1771–1859). Jeanette’s father, Pirbright’s great grandfather, was Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812)—the founder of Rothschild banking. See Dict. of Nat. Bio (1914), pp. 495-496, 51 MB (be patient when downloading).

A young Henry de Worms lived his early years on the family coffee, tea and spice plantation in Ceylon actually named “Rothschild.” This bound the de Worms to the rapacious imperialism of the British East India Company that the Rothschilds bankrolled. The Jewish Chronicle (London), Jan. 20, 1903 (9.6 MB).

Indeed, Pirbright led Britain’s imperial trading empire when he was Parliamentary Secretary to the Board of Trade (1885-88), and Under-Secretary of State for the Colonies (1888-92) under Lord Salisbury.

For context, on the Board of Trade, Henry (Rothschild) De Worms 1st Baron Pirbright was succeeded by political Zionist Lord Balfour (1989-1992). Balfour was also President of the Board of Trade with Sydney Buxton (2nd Governor General of the British South Africa Company) and future prime ministers Churchill and Lloyd George.

Balfour was the author of the Balfour Declaration letter to Baron Lionel W. Rothschild (Pirbright’s cousin and fellow leader of the London Jewish community, and the funder of Cecil Rhodes’ British South Africa Company and De Beers Consolidated Mines in Cape Colony, South Africa). Balfour’s letter called for a Jewish homeland in Palestine. In 1902-1905, Bonar Law took the same post and later becane privy councillor (1911), British war cabinet during WWI (1916-1918), and later prime minister (1922-1923).

Fig. 15—Viscount Alfred Milner 1st Governor of the Transvaal and Orange River Colony; Member of the Imperial War Cabinet (WWI, 1916-1918); organizer of the 2nd Boer War concentraiton camps.

On the colonial post, succeeding Pirbright was Sydney Buxton (1892-1895). Nineteen years later as President of the Board of Trade (1914), Buxton championed the Marconi Wireless monopoly as a cabinet secretary that Pirbright had earlier helped create by supporting Marconi’s theft by the Post Office and Admiralty of Nikola Tesla’s wireless telegraphy patents.

Fig. 16—General Lord Frederick Sleigh Roberts, British commander of the 2nd Boer War forces; organizer of the 2nd Boer War concentration camps; first president of the Pilgrims Society.

Also succeeding Pirbright in the colonial post was Winston Churchill (1905-1908). Churchill had also held Buxton’s post as President of the Board of Trade (1908-1910).

LORDS PIRBRIGHT AND SALISBURY EXPLOITED AN AILING QUEEN VICTORIA IN THE 1880-90’S

Henry (Rothschild) De Worms and Lord Salisbury subdued the British Parliament in the 1880-90’s to promote the Boer Wars in the Transvaal, South Africa to, among other things to : (1) crush the stiff colonial business competition from the German Hanseatic League, Dutch East India Company and the French East India Company, (2) to further consolidate the Rothschild monopoly over the Bank of England, (3) monopolize African mining through Cecil Rhodes, N.M. Rothschild and De Beers, as the way to finance, (4) a new privatized, imperial corporatist-fascist model for the British Empire named the British South Africa Company, (5) recruit new blood into this ruthless elitist club by funding Rhodes Scholarships at Oxford in perpetuity.

Rhodes established The Round Table to promote this “English-speaking” hegemony over the the world. His new club of self-aggrandizing elitist Robber barons (including Americans) was a moral grab bag of ideas that borrowed from John Ruskin’s settlement movement ideas where elites would rule over socialist/communist communities as overlords, dispensing their wisdom over the hapless masses in their charge. Tellingly, the leaders of the 2nd Boer War, Viscount Alfred Milner and General Lord Roberts, were Ruskin fans. Also tellingly, Ruskin eschewed spirituality and religion until late in life.

The Round Table organized as a secret society that borrowed Jesuit stealth takeover processes to hide their hegemonic intentions. With Rhodes’ blessing, they employed any tactic needed to acquire the resources to achieve their 200-year imperial corporatist-fascist goals “…(3) The seizure of the wealth necessary.”

On 13 March 1888, Rhodes launched De Beers Consolidated Mines where Rhodes was first chairman , with funding from N.M. Rothschild & Sons supplied in 1887.

Fig. 17—Henry (Rothschild) de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright. Appointed to key cabinet positions that gave him great influence over patents (incl. Nikola Tesla’s wireless telegraphy invention), animal-testing (vaccines), mining rights and establishment of the British South Africa Company.

In 1888, Queen Victoria appointed Baron Henry De Worms to the Privy Council. His barony was extinguished upon his death since he had no male heirs. However, he appears to have given away his land holdings to the Ministry of Defence which had been under his authority.

On Dec. 20, 1889, De Worms, Rothschild and Salisbury supported the formation of an autonomous British South Africa Company to enable Cecil J. Rhodes to form a replacement corporatist (Robber baron) model to replace the British East India Company. In this model the lower classes would be ruled under socialism and culled with eugenics (war, poison vaccines, man-made disasters) while the upper class rulers would live lives of luxury under the British peerage system. In their system, free thinking could not be tolerated, therefore, the Judeo-Christian ethic of free will would have to be neutralized or abolished. According to Rhodes’ 200-year plan, these commercial princes would operate as a secret society and use Jesuit stealth tactics to lie, cheat and steal to achieve their plan. Rhodes encouraged them that the resources to achieve this plan must be acquired at any cost.

The British South Africa Company would empower Rhodes to run South Africa as a corporation with its own laws, taxes and police force. This profligate governance model eventually led to Milner and Roberts establishing the world’s first concentrations camps in the 2nd Boer War. Over 60,000 souls, including 14,000 children were murdered in these barbaric camps via suspicious outbreaks of measles, typhoid and dysentery. Family described to our researchers that children with even sniffles were taken away from their parents and never returned, presumed murdered. Notably, Henry Wellcome supplied his medicine chests full of experimental vaccines to the British Army that were used in these death camps.

The British acknowledge that the concentration camps helped break the backs of the Boers and led to their defeat. This ghoulish model was repeated by Adolf Hitler thirty years later.

Fig. 18—Henry Morton Stanley, British explorer conspired with Henry (Rothschild) de Worms, Henry Wellcome and Cecil Rhodes to secure British monopolies in South Africa over diamond and gold mining, and pharmaceuticals. Stanley is buried in Pirbright, Surrey, UK.

The lionized British explorer Sir Henry M. Stanley is buried in Pirbright. His legend says he explored “Darkest Africa” and allegedly said upon encountering missionary David Livingstone who he was searching for: “Mr. Livingstone, I presume.” Given our new information into the propaganda surrounding the Stanley, we are wondering if any of this is true. It may have just been a tall tale that sold a lot of newspapers. It may have been a learning lesson for newspapermen that they could make up stories out of whole-cloth and the public would believe them unquestioningly.

In 1874, Stanley’s second African expedition was finance by two newspapers , The New York Herald and Britain’s Daily Telegraph. The Daily Telegraph’s editor, Edward Levy Lawson, later Lord Burnham, co-founder of the Pilgrims Society (1902), was chairman of the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909, and founded the Empire Press Union and while organizing of British MI6, MI5 and GC&CS, now GCHQ)—the last three events all in the summer of 1909.

Henry Wellcome told the story of Stanley’s use of his medicine chests full of experimental vaccines in his The Evolution of Journalism Etcetera (pp. 150, 151, 291) that he presented to the 650 newspapermen delegates at the First Imperial Press Conference, 1909. In that conference he asked the delegates to repeat Stanley’s efforts to collect toxins, cures and poisons and he would reimburse them to be sent to his Wellcome laboratories in the UK for analysis.

Wellcome helped finance Stanely’s expeditions. Stanely also helped Belgium’s Prince Leopold II secure the Congo for the Rothschilds and De Beers’ diamond and gold interests.

Wellcome and Stanley were both born promoters who used the corridors of power to secure their wealth and influence. Wellcome Trust today is the second largest grant-maker in the world after The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Now we must return to Wellcome’s, Rhodes’s, Milner’s, Robert’s and Stanley’s Parliamentary sponsor Henry de Worms 1’s Baron Pirbright.

In his powerful positions at the Board of Trade and as overseer of the Colonies, De Worms was responsible for all patents and trademarks.

During this time, a bright young Serbian-born inventor named Nicholai Tesla was inventing wireless telegraphy, electric light, motors, power and free energy devices. His first patent, for an electric arc lamp, was awarded on Sep. 02, 1886 30, 1884. (De Worms assumed control of the Board if Trade in 1885).

Therefore, during De Worms trade and colonial oversight of the British patent office (1885-1892), Tesla filed 56 patents.

Hindsight makes it quite evident now that we can see the forces behind the transition of the British Empire from control by the British East India Company to a new form of British corporatist imperial fascism, that they would apply Rhodes’ admonition to acquire resources at any cost, to stealing Tesla’s wireless telegraphy invention for use in their imperial communications scheme for use in the Admiralty and as a propaganda tool to control the masses and “create public opinion.”

It is our strong belief that these Robber barons created Guglielmo Giovanni Maria Marconi as their cardboard cut-out front man to create a British global monopoly named Marconi Wireless on emerging wireless telegraphy. In short, Marconi’s alleged parallel invention of wireless telegraphy is all fake.

Indeed, during deWorms oversight of trade and the colonies, the British post office began secretly creating deals with Marconi Wireless without the knowledge of Parliament. The insider trading got so bad that in 1913 it almost took down a future Prime Minister (David Lloyd George) and King’s Counsellor Rufus Daniel Isaacs. These men while knowing that Marconi’s monopoly (organized by De Worms and his Rhodes’ relative Charles F.G. Masterman—later chief of the British War Propaganda Bureau) was unassailable, had secretly bought shares for themselves in Marconi America, just before Marconi Wireless Britain went public.

The unmistakable commonality here in Britain’s new corporatist-fascist imperial plan for the new British Empire was to have unanimity of vision and direction across banking (dominated by Rothschilds), pharma (dominated by Wellcome), government (controlled ultimately by the Pilgrims Society), Wireless Technology (controlled by the Marconi Wireless monopoly), propaganda (controlled by the Empire Press Union) and information (controlled by MI6, MI5, GC& CS, renamed GCHQ).

According to Rhodes’ instructions, these men were compelled to nudge America back into the Empire. They used these levers of power and control to achieve this goals, and they are still at it today. After forming their secret Pilgrims Society and took control of global newspapers, intelligence, wireless and cable, they set out to recapture America.

Andrew Carnegie even bankrolled American education, textbooks and libraries to change American opinion about Britain in order to condition the population for re-assimilation.

They use the Crown Agents to press this plan globally.

They promoted the Round Table and Milner’s Kindergarten.

They promoted Fabianism.

They promoted Zionism.

They promoted Bolshevism, Socialism and Communism.

They formed Reuters and Associated Press.

They direct Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, The Times, Washington Post, New York Times.

They funded American libraries and textbooks.

They promoted the League of Nations.

They promoted the U.S. Federal Reserve.

They promoted Fascism.

The promoted The Inquiry.

They crashed the U.S. stock market in 1929 to consolidate their ability to control American banks.

They promoted the Council on Foreign Relations

They formed organizations like the Tri-Lateral Commission, the Atlantic Council, NATO, Bilderberg, Aspen Institute, Bohemian Grove to promote their reassimilation of American into their new world order Empire.

They promoted NATO.

They promoted the World Bank and IMF.

They stole the social networking inventions from Columbus-innovator Leader Technologies via the IBM Eclipse Foundation to unify and accelerate their activities world.

The Crown Agents successfully formed the Senior Executive Service (SES), the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), USAID, The Aerospace Corporation to take over the Executive Branch with a permanent Pilgrims Society bureaucracy.

We return to the question of why the Pirbright Institute—the patent holder of CORONAVIRUS—is situated on the same Ministry of Defence property as the Cobbett Hill Earthstation with massive array of powerful, weapons-grade antennas and dishes. And, that is only what we can see from satellite images.

As with most secret government labs doing often questionable and illegal research, these facilities are probably massive underground.

On paper, QinetiQ sold Cobbett Hill in 2004, but this appears to have been a shell game to hide the fact that the government flipped the property in order to avoid scrutiny. Given the fact that former C.I.A. director George Tenet was a QinetiQ director on Oct. 24, 2006 (see also QinetiQ 2006 Annual Report) along with former Deputy Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr. (Oct. 08, 2008), who is believed to still be a director, continued use of Cobbett Hill for illegal intelligence activity is sure. Such facilities are difficult to build and are not easily replaced.

Fig. 13—George J. Tenet, outgoing C.I.A. Director became an QinetiQ director on Oct. 24, 2006.

Fig. 14—Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr., outgoing Deputy Chief of the Joint Chief of Staff became an QinetiQ director on Oct. 08, 2008.

One thing is certain, QinetiQ’s current address in nearby Farnborough, near the airport, is not a good location for such satellites given all the interference from airport flight communications. In radio communications, once you get a “clean” spot free of extraneous electronic noise, you tend to keep it.

The Pirbright Institute records show that it is heavily financed by Wellcome Trust, Bill Gates, the European Commission, the World Health Organization and U.S. DARPA. In addition to Wellcome, the pharmaceutical AstraZenica provides vaccine research funding also.

HOW DO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY AND VACCINES GO TOGETHER?

Researchers all know that stress increases disease.

Imagine a Coronavirus specially constructed to lie dormant in a person’s body until it is triggered by the right radio frequency.

Imagine nano tech devices that can hide inside a vaccine and be triggered by wireless transmissions passing through your body.

Imagine 5G technology that, on command from Cobbett Hill Earthstation, can trigger nono tech devices in all the bodies of the citizens in an entire city.

Is this farfetched? Not at all.

“Directed Energy Weapons” are being openly disclosed by the military. While their propagandists are quick to say the tech is non-lethal, but the assertions are not believable given their history of lying. Their own descriptions indicate the ability to stun, dazzle, blind, deafen, scream at “or even kill” at people while they think they are hearing the voice of God.

5G technology disperses these capabilities to be able to deliver signals to all people in a target area or group at the same time.

The Pirbright Institute appears to be using the Cobbett Hill satellite teleport facilities to communicate with their Pilgrim Society minions worldwide. Perhaps Nellie Ohr’s shortwave set was actually communicating with Qinetiq at Cobbett Hill and the Pirbright Institute.

ARE THE C.I.A., MI6 & DARPA BUILDING BIO-WEAPONS LIKE CORONAVIRUS VIA QINETIQ, SERCO AND THE PIRBRIGHT INSTITUTE?

One thing is certain:

American and British Pilgrims Society, newspapers, intelligence, tech and banks must confess that they are using Crown-controlled QinetiQ and SERCO to get over $18 billion in U.S. defense contracts to build bio-weapons at The Pirbright Institute, Wellcome Trust, AstraZeneca, Crown Agents and Senior Executive Service (SES) to kill us.

In conclusion, as we go to press with this post, the author of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 (BWATA), international law professor Francis A. Boyle indicates that the University of North Carolina was involved with the Coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation heavily finances both The Pirbright Institute and the University of North Carolina.

CONCLUSION:

The evidence is overwhelming that the Pilgrims Society (which is often called the Deep State, Senior Executive Service, Crown Agents, shadow government) is manipulating the public to achieve its new world order objectives.

The evidence is also overwhelming that the Pilgrims Society strategy, perhaps conceived long ago by Henry (Rothschild) de Worms, 1st Baron Pirbright, has been stealing and weaponizing patents since about the 1880’s.

The patents being stolen focus on vaccines, wireless technology, communications, computers, propaganda, mind control and educational delivery systems.

DEFUND, DISGORGE, REBUILD GUIDED BY THE GOLDEN RULE

Now that the activities of the Pilgrims Society are becoming known, we citizens of the world must demand that their source of money be cut, force them to disgorge their ill-gotten gain to their victims, and (re)create governments that actually follow the Golden Rule—”Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Leviticus 19:18, Matthew 7:12 , Luke 6:31).