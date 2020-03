New QinetiQ Annual Report Lookup Chart with topical bookmarks

This table allows you to navigate quickly through 2,061 page of reports from 2002-2019

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2020/02/coronavirus-uncovers-rothschild-lord.html#qinetiq-reports

Two American leaders who have no excuse for their treasonous activities as principals of British QinetiQ are:

George J. Tenet, former director of the C.I.A (1996-2004) Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr., former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (2005-2007)

Is the entire U.S. military today simply a bunch of morally limp-wristed soy boys?

Return to return to the beginning of this post.

Bookmark: #miller-act-notice | https://tinyurl.com/yxxwlded