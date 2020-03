Our Vimeo channel was delisted. All videos, including our spiritual videos, were deleted. Thanks to all y’all out there for saving copies. Make sure the truth lives on. We aren’t going back to replace them. The folks who needed the information, have long had it. And we can say all these words over again…and again…and again. We told you this is the Great Information War and YOU are an information warrior. Now go out and start teaching others what we have taught you over these last few years.

