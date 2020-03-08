When they come for you, will you have defenders?

VIMEO is censoring the British origins of Coronavirus

DON’T SIT QUIETLY WHILE HARD-WON AMERICAN FREE SPEECH IS CENSORED BY IMPERIAL CORPORATE FASCISTS

Mar. 08, 2020—Over this weekend, VIMEO began censoring Americans for Innovation and American Intelligence Media video interviews related to investigations into the British-American origins of the Coronavirus.

To prevent these interviews from disappearing from the web, we encourage you to download them to your computer immediately, then repost them in many other places. If you don’t know how to save a file from these links, ask your children. They know!

Here are the online articles that contain some of the just-censored video interviews/presentations:

Download these files and get them to your trusted decision influencers:

AFI. (Feb. 20, 2020). Coronavirus uncovers Rothschild Lord Pirbright as key to the 140-yr. secret monopoly of the Pilgrims Society. Americans for Innovation. HTML | PDF | Site #1 Raw Video Interview File | Site #2 Raw Video Interview File

AFI. (Jan. 30, 2020). Coronavirus traced to the British Crown. Americans for Innovation. HTML | PDF | Raw Video Interview File

AFI. (Oct. 24, 2019). The 200-year Information War: The UK-U.S. Pilgrims Society controls the Press that directs intelligence (spy-lies) to bend words and culture to atheistic social fascism. Americans for Innovation. HTML | PDF | Raw Video File

Expose on VIMEO:

AFI. (Dec. 06, 2017). ABC actions were deliberate, devastating and Clintons complicit, again. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2017/12/abc-actions-were-deliberate-devastating.html

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/afi/2017-12-06-ABC-ACTIONS-WERE-DELIBERATE-DEVASTATING-AND-CLINTONS-COMPLICIT-AGAIN-Americans-for-Innovation-Dec-06-2017.pdf

Spread the truth

Betsy and Thomas had a few things to say about this topic in their latest audio:

Nothing is going to stop Betsy and Thomas from speaking TRUTH. It’s not just America that we need to protect from the British Imperialists. Patriots around the world are fighting a war for Planet Earth. It is Humanity vs the Pilgrims Society. Betsy and Thomas show us how to win.

