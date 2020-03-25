Invisible Enemy Revealed

https://tinyurl.com/wwycex3

THE SELF-ANOINTED GODS AMONG US: DARPA, C.I.A. & the Senior Executive Services (SES) directed by the Anglo-American Pilgrims Society & British Privy Council weaponized Harvard/IBM nanotubes, 5G and social networking (to trigger weapons) for use as a bioweapon through illegal secret meetings named the Highlands Group.

They even described their planning in a website (since taken down, archive link below)

They weaponized crypto-currency in the same meetings (Goldman Sachs, Philip J. Venables)

(…but Patriots captured the site and have since obtained sworn affidavits from whistleblowers who attended)

Let Patriot policy makers know that the SES and Pilgrims Society are planning to kill us all—just like Prince Phillip wanted—with a killer virus. How? Delivered via nanotubes and triggered by 5G via your social networking profile.

If you doubt this….

Keep reading…

H.Prt. 96-NN. (Nov. 18, 1980). Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Post Office and Civil Service House of Representatives, 96th Congress, 2d Session. Y 4.G 74/7 😛 75/6/980, p. 149, PDF p. 161. GPO.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1980-11-18-H-Prt-96-NN-Plum-Book-Policy-and-Supporting-Positions-Committee-on-Post-Office-and-Civil-Service-House-of-Representatives-96th-Congress-2d-Session-Y4G74-7-P-75-6-980-GPO-Nov-18-1980.pdf#page=161

AFI. (Mar. 16, 2018). Obama hired them. Trump cannot fire them. So they say. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/03/obama-hired-them-trump-cannot-fire-them.html

Here’s the hard evidence that this is all painfully true.

Highlands Group, Highlands Group Forums. (Accessed Oct. 09, 2017). Organization Website. Highlands Group.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-10-09-Highlands-Group-Highlands-Forum-accessed-Oct-09-2017.pdf

AFFIDAVIT . (Apr. 23, 2019). Whistleblower Participant in Highlands Group Meetings, redacted, flattened.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2019-04-23-AFFIDAVIT-OF-PARTICIPANT-IN-HIGHLANDS-GROUP-MEETINGS-REDACTED-FLATTENED-Apr-23-2019.pdf

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-10-09-Highlands-Group-Highlands-Forum-accessed-Oct-09-2017.pdf#page=38

David Ignatius, The Washington Post, helped plan these bioweapons at the Highlands Group, while pretending to warn the participants, then remaining silent to the American public about their threats.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-10-09-Highlands-Group-Highlands-Forum-accessed-Oct-09-2017.pdf#page=23

“SERENDIPTIOUS INTERACTION”: The self-anointed Gods sat around and discussed the future of humanity over drinks

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-10-09-Highlands-Group-Highlands-Forum-accessed-Oct-09-2017.pdf#page=23

THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY, DARPA, SES ARE HOT ON NANOTUBES

WIRED MAGAZINE is in on this weaponization SCAM

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-10-09-Highlands-Group-Highlands-Forum-accessed-Oct-09-2017.pdf#page=26

The DoD/SES/Pilgrims Society plans on STOPPING “too much” IDEA FLOW emerging from social networking

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2017-10-09-Highlands-Group-Highlands-Forum-accessed-Oct-09-2017.pdf#page=101

Question for true American Patriots : Does the arrogance of these self-anointed “elitists” disgust you enough yet to stop them?

Here’s the layout of their plan for global domination… from their own patents filed in the mid 1990s into the early 2000s:

AFI. (Jan. 11, 2018). Meet The Person Who Can Remotely Crash Planes And Can Your Mind. Americans for Innovation.

https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/01/meet-geek-who-can-remotely-crash-planes.html

.

…and who is behind this nanotechnology-robotic-vaccine-genocide operation…ultimately?

.