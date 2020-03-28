Charles M. Lieber and the Queen’s QinetiQ

Indicted Harvard carbon nanotube bio-warfare [likely constructed the Coronavirus nanotube 5G delivery system] professor Charles M. Lieber has hidden from public disclosure that his father (the son of a Romanian Jewish émigré candy manufacturer Leo Lieber), Robert I. Lieber , was a satellite tracking and radar spy for RCA’s AEGIS satellite system (Sir Geoffrey Pattie, Privy Council, NBC, GE, BBC, Sarnoff) now managed by Lockheed Martin, SERCO, QinetiQ and the British Privy Council.

Lockheed Martin is controlled by the Queen’s Golden Share. RCA became SERCO & QinetiQ and now manages much of America’s large-scale infrastructure, including FEMA, air traffic control, Obamacare, OMB, OPM, SES, State Department, warfighting, and even including managing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The U.S. Patent Office has blocked access to Robert Lieber’s weaponized patents, even though this patent is out of his normal radar expertise.

They were discovered in well-presented form at the German Patent Office:

FR App. No. 1,369,330. (Jul. 06, 1964). [FR] Data processing system, Inventors: Hans Karl Flesch, Fredrick Theodore Gutmann, Robert Lieber. filed Apr. 11, 1962, assigned to International Standard Electric Corp., New York, N.Y. (USA). French Patent Office.

DE App. No. 1424634. (Jan. 30, 1969). [DE] Data processing system, Inventors: Flesch Hans Karl, Frederick Theodore Gutman, Robert Lieber. filed Apr. 25, 1962, assigned to International Standard Electric Corp., New York, N.Y. (V. St. A.). German Patent and Trademark Office (DPMA).

U.S. Patent No. 3,204,086. (Aug. 31, 1965). Data Processing Systems. Inventors Hans K. Flesch, Glen Cove, N.Y., and Fredrick T. Gutmann, Caldwell, and Robert Lieber, West Orange, N.J., assignors to International Telephone and Telegraph Corporation, Nutley, N.J., a corporation of Maryland Filed Apr. Z7, 1961, Ser. No. 106,090 16 Claims.

Note: The U.S. Patent Office (USPTO) is blocking PUBLIC PAIRS (full record of an application) and even SIMPLE SEARCH access to this Robert Lieber patent.

Here’s the proof that the U.S. Patent Office is blocking access to the Robert Lieber patent:

Robert Lieber Search. (Accessed Mar. 29, 2020). Illustration that the Patent Office is blocking access to U.S. Pat. No. 3,204,086 awarded to Robert I. Lieber, RCA, father of prolific Harvard carbon nanotube professor Charles M. Lieber indicted for espionage. USPTO.

R. Lieber (Robert I. Lieber), contributor (Feb. 01, 1978). Digital computer simulation of radar systems (AEGIS Combat System, RCA, now Lockheed Martin), by J. Liston, G.M. Sparks, Acknowl. to Robert Lieber, p. 88, Vol. 23, No. 5, Feb-Mar 1978, accessed Mar. 28, 2020. RCA Engineer.

R. Lieber (Robert I. Lieber) (Jun. 01, 1967). Subject Index, pp. 87, 89, MISSILE AND SURFACE RADAR DIVISION Leiber, R. radar, Vol. 13, No. 1, Jun-Jul 1967, accessed Mar. 28, 2020. RCA Engineer.

.

Geoffrey Pattie led the GE acquisition of RCA.

The Sarnoff Center was donate to SRI International that became SERCO, Inc. in 2008.

https://findingaids.hagley.org/xtf/view?docId=ead/2464_09.xml

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#serco-precursor-formed

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#1897

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/cyberhijack/cyber-hijack-findings.html#serco-bought-si-international

[1021] Press Release. (Mar. 19, 2013). Serco Processes 2 Millionth Patent Application for U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Serco.

[1022] Press Release. (Nov. 30, 2015). Serco Awarded $95 Million Patent Classification Contract with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Serco.

.

This has taken five days to track down!

Bingo on Charlie’s elusive dad Robert

The obit came through again… one of the few times people tell the truth.

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/23851216

Robert I. Lieber. (d. Jan. 06, 2008 Age 81). Obituary (1926-2008), memorial 23851216. b. May 06, 1926. Find A Grave.

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2008-01-06-Robert-I-Lieber-(1926-2008)-d-Jan-06-2008-Age-81-Obituary-Memorial-23851216-b-May-06-1926-Find-A-Grave-Jan-06-2008.pdf

RCA, Sarnoff (Pilgrims Society), SERCO, Pattie, Privy Council, Malloch-Brown….. bingo

He introduced them to Euro globalists on their airplane hobby trips to Europe.

Charlie NEVER talks about his family, especially his father, or his Romania Eastern European heritage.

Robert Lieber was a spook for RCA, ITT, Cable & Wireless, Navy, Admiralty with the Brits re. building the AEGIS system!

He even has a patent that is being blocked by the USPTO, but found in the German Patent Office!

The RCA AEGIS unit is now run by Lockheed Martin.

R. Lieber (Robert I. Lieber), contrib. (Feb. 01, 1978). Digital computer simulation of radar systems (AEGIS Combat System, RCA, now Lockheed Martin), by J. Liston, G.M. Sparks, Acknowledgement to Robert Lieber, p. 88, Vol. 23, No. 5, Feb-Mar 1978. RCA Engineer.

. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1978-02-01-R-Lieber-(Robert-I-Lieber)-contr-Digital-computer-simulation-of-radar-systems-(AEGIS-Combat-System-RCA)-J-Liston-GM-Sparks-Ackn-Robert-Lieber-p-88-Vol-23-No-5-Feb-Mar-1978-RCA-Eng-Feb-01-1978.pdf

https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1978-02-01-R-Lieber-(Robert-I-Lieber)-contr-Digital-computer-simulation-of-radar-systems-(AEGIS-Combat-System-RCA)-J-Liston-GM-Sparks-Ackn-Robert-Lieber-p-88-Vol-23-No-5-Feb-Mar-1978-RCA-Eng-Feb-01-1978.pdf