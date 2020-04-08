Coronavirus Conspiracy – Banned David Icke Video

YouTube couldn’t handle the truth and removed this video. We saved it. Now you scale and share it.

View here a backup copy of the just-banned David Icke interview with London Real on the links between Coronavirus and 5G

Then, listen to the other interviews and read the full article on the British MI5, MI-6, HSBC, C.I.A., RCA, Marconi, NBC, Pilgrims Society connections to the inventors of the Coronavirus at The Pirbright Institute (UK)–heavily funded by Wellcome Trust, WHO, DARPA, SERCO, QinetiQ, EU and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation–the “military-industrial complex”

