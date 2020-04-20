.

Make sure to read the details in the report below. Save this TRUTH HISTORY in your family records so that your children are never indoctrinated by these evil Brits again.

Foul language alert. People are getting sick and damn tired of the British operation against the world with their wee little death boxes and coronaviruses. Alas, this man may not know the depths of the corruption as you do – but wait until the regular folks in the world find out that the British have been running this operation against us.

R E P A R A T I O N S !!

Demand full disclosure of the war being waged by the British Imperial Empire against humanity.

Amazing Actress is digging and researching, but patriots are beginning to notice that her research keeps them in a spin zone and doesn’t take them to full disclosure. Why isn’t she pointing out the British Monarch and its attempt to OVERTHROW Donald Trump in a coup attempt by Crown agents Senior Executive Services?

Is Polly shilling for the crown? Propaganda is not limited to the main stream media, folks. If you happen to be on her YT or other accounts, hold her feet to the flames. She provides good research. Ask her why she continues to have a blind spot for the QUEEN.

The U.S. Treasury will be buying every security and loan in sight while the Fed will be the banker – financing the whole scheme.

So essentially this is a Fed/Treasury merger. A behemoth dispensing loads of helicopter money.

And the winner is BlackRock—the biggest money manager on the planet, with tentacles everywhere, managing the assets of over 170 pension funds, banks, foundations, insurance companies, in fact a great deal of the money in private equity and hedge funds. BlackRock — promising to be fully “transparent” — will buy these securities and manage those dodgy SPVs on behalf of the Treasury.

BlackRock, founded in 1988 by Larry Fink, may not be as big as Vanguard, but it’s the top investor in Goldman Sachs, along with Vanguard and State Street, and with $6.5 trillion in assets, bigger than Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank combined.

Now, BlackRock is the new operating system (OS) of the Fed and the Treasury. The world’s biggest shadow bank – and no, it’s not Chinese.

AIM Patriot and investigative sci-tech journalist Ramola D. at The Everyday Concerned Citizen sends us the links below. Get some eyeballs on this, especially our British friends. Features info on Wellcome Trust,WHO, SAGE, GAVI, CEPI, and Imperial College.

Are your eyes wide open…or are you still asleep? Make sure your information network knows about Tavistock programming and how it is used on a mass GLOBAL scale. The British Imperial Empire uses psychology and biology to terrorize the world so that the BATshit Queen and her evil Empire can take over the world. Please note that there are comments in the video that may or may not suit your spiritual inclinations.

Meanwhile, back in Michigan, Feminazi Gestapo Governor has her evil, KAREN eyes on the White House.

Folks are beginning to question the indoctrination warehouse centers that globalist pigs use to shape the minds and thoughts of future citizens. Nice discussion inside this thread. There may be material that can help you inform others about homeschooling.

Do you realize that you have been homeschooled at the AIM School of Truth for the last few years? Cat Reports are actually daily lesson plans from our online TRUTH SCHOOL. As time goes on some of the frivolous pictures and videos on these reports may lose their historical value, but each lesson plan takes you closer and closer to FULL DISCLOSURE.

When we first started the AIM School of Truth, we wrote individual citizen intelligence reports that showed you how to spot false flag operations, who really hacked the DNC server, and how fake news media and modern day spies originated from the UK Imperial Press Union operation. All of these early citizen intelligence reports remain on our site and are still relevant today because they are based on evidence and facts, not evil propaganda lies and deceit.

After beefing up our blog with research that the propaganda media wasn’t reporting, we started posting Truth News Headlines to help all of us awaken from centuries of British programming and propaganda. We needed to make sense out of our world – step by step, putting each fact in its proper place. We did daily TNH postings for about a year until we were ready to take the AIM4Truth “class” to the next level which became our daily Cat Reports which may seem like a collection of news articles and posts to the uninitiated, but to those who know, they are deep lessons in how to perceive the actual truth of western civilization.

Basically, we have all been lied to our entire lives. We have been brainwashed and programmed. We are now waking up, faster than ever, to the world of British imperial fascism that uses fake media to propagandize humanity into committing suicide genocide.

Harvard Magazine: “The Risks of Homeschooling.” . The elites are terrified that families are figuring out they can educate their own children at home. Harvard’s Elizabeth Bartholet “recommends a presumptive ban” on homeschooling. They are coming after your right to educate your children at home.

Trump Tweets lead the news of the day. Read the tweets first…then, you’ll be prepared for the day’s Cat Report.

Presidential Tweets Today

The great misfortune of our age

It is very pleasant to have ideals and fine principles and often still pleasanter to give expression to them. But what is needed is that we should really plunge down into the reality, recognise it, and penetrate it.

We are plunging more and more deeply into that which has brought about these sad times, if we continue to carry on this worshipping of the idols of the husks and shadows of ideas, if we do not learn to see that it is not of the slightest value to have ‘such beautiful ideas and conceptions,’ and to talk about them unless there is the will to get right down to the realities and recognise them.

If we do that, we shall not only find the substance, but also the Spirit therein. It is the worshipping of idols, of the mere shadows and husks of ideas, which lead us away from the Spirit. It is the great misfortune of our age, that people are intoxicated with fine words.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 175 – Cosmic and Human Metamorphoses – Lecture 4 – Morality, As A Germinating Force – Berlin, 27th February 1917

What ever happened to the investigations into Ilhan Omar? She committed marriage fraud, immigration fraud, and funneled thousands of dollars into her lovers consulting group. Share this tweet



The world is jumping on the let’s sue China train. OK with us. We will watch from the sidelines as it unfolds…but remember that the Queen is playing XI as the fool he is. Once we grab our reparations from China, let’s go after after the royal scum for their wealth. Any other country joining us or will America be the sole benefactors of the wealth of the British Imperial Empire when we strip the Privy Council and the royal trash for their crimes against humanity?

Here’s a UK patriot’s suggestion:

HOW TO LEGALLY DECLINE A VACCINATION

Politely decline (don’t refuse) by asking the following:

1. Does the vaccine contain MRC-5 in it (they all do, these are aborted fetal cells & other DNA). If it does, you have the right to decline.

2. Ask if there is the possibility of a “latrogenic reaction” (an adverse reaction caused by multiple compounds or drugs interacting with each other) from the vaccine (they all do). When the doctor says “Yes it does”, that’s your get out of vaccine jail free card.

Remember doctors have taken the Hippocratic Oath (which is to do no harm) & they MUST honour it.

This is how we can legally & respectfully decline their offered mandated vaccination services. This is doing the rounds in the UK, can’t be sure in USA.

Now back to the alt media who are having a difficult time connecting Christopher Steele to the biggest espionage operation in the history of the world. Why aren’t they reporting on the connection between Crossfire Hurricane and UK Richard Dearlove? We have been patient with Sundance (CIA-United Fruit Company?) but some serious gaps in CTH research when they won’t report the obvious – the British overthrow attempt of President Donald Trump. Instead, Sundance prefers to keep his readers in the shallow end of the information pool with more Russia-Russia spin.

Another bloviator on Fox News is also incapable of reporting full truth. Below is an article from propaganda Daily Caller, Tucker Carlson’s blog, continuing to push the Russia-Russia narrative instead of looking at the real enemy – the British Monarch and this old dude named Richard Dearlove.

. “It Will End Very Quickly” | Cell Biology EXPERT Shares His Discovery . . Will Life Ever Go Back to Normal? (Yes, we, too, see those British SERCO chemtrails spraying the skies with their poisons at the 2:00 mark) . Time to remind your information network about the TRUTH OF FACEBOOK? We know you know…but does your information network know? . AIM Patriot Charles provides an update on what is going on in the Philippines. He writes: Lockdown in the Philippines has not been easy. President Duterte and Senator Cayetano have spoken and WARNED those who may want to pervert their plans for any reason! This so they can keep people inside & we can slow the spread of CV. Govt agency in charge: DSWD, was ordered to give every household 5000-8000 pesos to help reduce the impact of not being able to work during this time. If households consisted of two or more families, each family would receive this amount! President Duterte borrowed $4-$5 Billion Dollars from the USA for this purpose. This is what has happened: DSWD set up a complex questionnaire to determine eligibility to receive the 5-8k funding: The SCAM begins; They began asking questions of each household. If you had a Foreigner living within; NOT Eligible

If you had a person who normally works at a regular job; NOT Eligible

If you’re a senior, but you live with someone who provides for you; NOT Eligible

If you’re pregnant, but living with someone who works; NOT Eligible

Single mom, but living with someone to help support you; NOT Eligible SO MANY RESTRICTIONS! To DATE – NO ONE has recd the money and ppl are STARVING! We decided that the Govt was WORTHLESS & would NOT help the ppl. We bought rice and supplies for our customers! One family always buys from us for daily needs, then sends their children to play on our Pisonet machines knowing they are safe while they work during the day. . We are shut down now; ALL machines are inside just in case, for safety. We learned this one family, with 8 people, had sit down for their last meal. They were going to share ONE LAST Sardine between them. When I heard that; I could no longer take it! I bought 2, 50 Kilo bags of rice and put other mixed condiments in the bags along with 3 kg of rice each. The local barangay, (district police) were only going to distribute 1.5 kg rice each. Again, NO ONE has recd ANYTHING! We contacted our customers and requested they come to pick up their portions, because ONLY ONE person gets a pass to go out at any one time. Our customers began showing up, we just started taking pictures to show you what we are doing with your money! The people are SO THANKFUL! We will do this two more times SPREADING OUT WHEN WE DO IT AGAIN, using your money. The banks are closed, so we cannot access that money even if it was there. . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

