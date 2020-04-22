.

BREAKING: Judicial Watch announced today it received 138 pages of emails between former FBI official Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page (1/3).https://t.co/kLwgZHAlm7

— Judicial Watch (@JudicialWatch) April 21, 2020

“These new emails show that Strzok and his Obama FBI colleagues knew almost immediately that McCain likely leaked the infamous dossier,” said @JudicialWatch President @TomFitton(3/3).https://t.co/kLwgZHAlm7

— Judicial Watch (@JudicialWatch) April 21, 2020

BREAKING: Obama did it. Today’s Senate “report” reconfirms Obama rushed out hit job on @RealDonaldTrump on Russia as one of his last major official acts. Abused entire intelligence system to try to destroy his successor. And his allies continue the sedition to this day. https://t.co/X2vCGMdb6f

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 22, 2020

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Vaccine-Wars.mp3

Grab all of the resource links Douglas discussed inside this link: Vaccine Wars are British Imperial Wars

The feminazi pictured below needs to be exposed for her role in the OVERTHROW attempt of Donald J.Trump. Are you throwing light on her sedition and espionage or you letting the girls get away with treason?

“Media outlets across the US have already responded to a huge drop in advertising triggered by the economic shutdown by sacking scores of employees. Some newspapers, just as demand is at its highest, have stopped printing – reverting to a digital-only operation that is just as vulnerable to the whims of advertisers.

The decrease in advertising was swift, as businesses tightened spending due to the economic impact of Covid-19. For a journalism industry already barely scraping by, the impact was almost immediate.” Read more good news about failing propaganda

A federal investigation found CDC researchers not following protocol.

“As the new coronavirus took root across America, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent states tainted test kits in early February that were themselves seeded with the virus, federal officials have confirmed.”

Harvard – a Hedge Fund with a University attached.

HOME OF CHINESE SPIES!!

Harvard should give back the money now. Their whole “endowment” system should be looked at! https://t.co/LcjOcsnCWT

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

Trump Retweet

President Trump: “I want Harvard to pay the money back, okay? If they won’t do that, then we won’t do something else.” pic.twitter.com/CZV6ibUiQG

— The Hill (@thehill) April 21, 2020

Hold on, patriots. We had a Conclave meeting yesterday and were throwing ideas on the big board to see what would stick and someone shouted out “what’s all the insulin stuff about?” To which another smart AIM cat said: “Probably a bioweapon from Wellcome and the British. Let’s see what the miners can find.”

Within an hour a miner pulled up this beautiful nugget below. Think we found the vein to something that will be another truth history motherlode?

https://dlcs.io/pdf/wellcome/pdf-item/b28681642/0

. Simple search at USPTO on “Burroughs Wellcome” ASSIGNEE https://wellcomecollection.org/works/b68gtsgu

Perot Conservative posts:

“…Legal experts have long been wary of the Durham investigation–due both to Durham’s pedigree of protecting CIA lawbreakers and for the circumstances leading up to Barr’s initiation of the probe probing the probe.

“With all due respect to people who say otherwise, there is no reason to trust John Durham who buried Bush Admin[istration] torture crimes [and] has signed on to this obviously corrupt endeavor,” former federal prosecutor Elizabeth de la Vega said at the time.”

Bogeyfree remarks on the Law & Crime article:

Based on this list, I’d say: spot on.

1) Uranium One – No Crimes, No Indictments

2) Hammer 47 Hard Drives – No Crimes, No Indictments

3) Anwan Brothers – No Crimes, No Indictments

4) HRC Unsecured Server & 33K Emails – No Crimes, No Indictments

5) Wiener Laptop Contents – No Crimes, No Indictments (outside Wiener)

6) DNC Server Hack – Alleged Crime, No Indictments

7) Seth Rich murder – No arrests

8) Fake Dossier and fraud on FISA Court 4 times – No Crimes, No Indictments

9) Years of FISA Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments

10) Years of FIB Contractor Abuse – No Crimes, No Indictments

11) Carter Page FISA Leak – No Crime for Leaking (just one count lying)

12) Numerous other Classified Leaks – No Crimes, No Indictments

13) Numerous referrals to DOJ – No Crimes, No Indictments

14) Numerous Agents violating policy – No Crimes, No Indictments

15) Ukraine WB fraud – No Crimes, No Indictments

16) Impeachment Fraud and made up narrative by House Leader – No Crimes, No Indictments

17) Ukraine Money Laundering – No Crimes, No Indictments

18) Epstein Death – No Crimes, No indictments

19)Withholding and then losing exculpatory evidence and records in the General Flynn case as alleged by Sidney Powell.

20)Phil Haney Murder – No Crimes, No Indictments

Here we are ZERO CRIMES & ZERO INDICTMENTS!

Joe Dan is back with a new episode of Intellectual Froglegs. Grab the popcorn and jump in for some well-deserved belly laughs.

How will your state fare in the greatest economic collapse in U.S. history? State revenues will be totally destroyed. Think about the almighty “gasoline tax”. With falling gas prices and fewer tanks filled because of lockdowns, what will happen to these revenues? What will happen to state student aid to public schools and universities? Think it out, patriots, and prepare for life on the other side of the shift.

Do you want your children sitting in schools with 5G towers beaming deadly rays into their wee little forming brains? Do you want to have their heads filled with Pilgrims Society propaganda and history lies? Do you want social justice warriors and drag queens teaching your children about civics and human sexuality?

We are excited to report to you that a parent who has homeschooled for over 20 years will be discussing this with Douglas Gabriel, author of The Eternal Curriculum for Wisdom Children and a professional K-12 educator, and providing you tips on how to get started and what he and his wife experienced. You are going to love our guest – Michael McKibben who homeschooled 5 children and survived!

AIM Patriot Glenn writes: “I’m looking for print resources that include the truths conveyed in your videos or any other media. Do you have “history books” available that convey the true history of our United States?”

Our reply: This is a great idea, but we simply do not have time. Until we get rid of the British Imperial Empire and the Batshit Queen who is using her Pirbright bioweapon to KILL HUMANITY, we have to stick to our immediate work – which is to

provide AIM first-tier media creators with groundbreaking research for use in developing articles, posts, commentary, videos, memes, etc.,

for use in developing articles, posts, commentary, videos, memes, etc., feature relevant articles, memes, videos for infowarriors to use in the social media battle, and

for infowarriors to use in the social media battle, and organize leading topics from current events, AFI-AIM research, and truth history to educate and enlighten the AIM community.

Where are the history book writers in our community? We will need new history books, written by patriots, not the Pilgrims Society. One AIM patriot, Randall White, took the challenge and published an outstanding civics book that homeschooling families and self-educated patriots should have on hand.

You can purchase Randall White’s book at American Popular Sovereignty.

AIM Patriot Scott B. was in synchronicity with today’s Cat Report when he sent this note:

“Tyla, Doug, and Michael, thank you so much for all you do! I’ve learned a ton over the last year from your research and I love the big-picture information that saves time on the small stuff (symptoms).

I’m a semi-retired ex-business owner and now mostly volunteering as a writer (7 books on the world religions so far and on Hinduism now).

Your research is astounding! I am a strong patriot and have been for a long time so I appreciate all the truth you uncover.”



Goes to show you that we have some serious talent in this audience. Perhaps Scott will try his hand at writing truth American history books.

Did you know that we deliberately set out to draw in the most influential thinkers of the world by offering high level content and discussions to an audience who were already super smart, clear thinkers? We initially sent our posts and videos, which were from our spiritual work, to various Rudolf Steiner discussion groups that Douglas had developed on Facebook for a few years. People who gravitate towards Steiner are typically above average thinkers as it takes effort to read and comprehend his lectures and books.

Douglas drew in smart people from around the world as smart people like to hang with other smart people. They invited their smart friends to join the community ….and our global network of smart and influential infowarriors began to grow. Some of you have information networks much larger than ours and are able to translate what you find and learn at the AIM School of Truth into information that your audience can appreciate. In this way, TRUTH reaches large groups of people, all around the world, simultaneously. Media creators and infowarriors, known in our community as the rebel alliance and starships, pass this information into their networks in a way that is appealing to their audiences.

We are highly decentralized. We are highly intelligent. We are defeating the Evil Empire. We count on each one of you to do your part. Time to release the force.

AIM Patriot Curtis is looking for guidance and would appreciate comments from the community. You can send correspondence directly to us or leave comments below.

I made quite a bit of effort in gathering and generating information to help our cause over the past couple of weeks and was able to do so, since I had to take some leave or lose it. Now I’m back at work. I’m taking a short break at the moment. One thing I noticed was when I attempted to read and digest a particularly long article, I ended up cutting/pasting a lotttaaaa times.

As a programmer/analyst, it occurred to me that what I need is a tool that allows me to gather information, store it and then, link it in a flow like manner to make charts. What I have in mind is to start my design in Excel, identifying the fields such as, company name, key individuals, their titles, pictures of these individuals, brief bio, and etc. Once I get that flushed out a bit, I’ll use Access to build the dB.

Then, I want to see how to link the Access data to Visio. If anone in the AIM community is aware of any software that already does this, please let me know. I don’t want to reinvent the wheel and my time is …. You KNOW what I mean. Appreciate the hard work you are doing!

AIM Patriot John Barnwell sends in this video and note:

Financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong says the President has the power to reopen the entire country.

“He doesn’t want to use it, but he actually has the power to open up the entire country. I wrote a piece on this, and it’s called the Commerce Clause (in the U.S. Constitution) which governs. They (the governors) have no legal authority to shut down the economy—period. They cannot do that. The Commerce Clause prohibits interference with interstate commerce—period. . . . Increasing the money supply, which is what the Fed is doing right now, is not going to save the day because the amount of money lost on a leverage basis is 20 to 30 times that. It’s like throwing a bucket of water into the wind, it’s going to come right back in their face. They can’t stimulate enough. It’s impossible to overcome this. . . . The only way to overcome this is to open up the economy. We have to get the productive capacity back up, which is what wealth is and you are destroying that. 70% of employment is with small business.” Martin Armstrong

AIM Patriot Diane writes:

Well Dear Friends…… Last wk when you shared the Gospel Revivals, I got right into it, and if you’ve never heard Mahalia Jackson, DO get one of more of her records/CDs. Many yrs ago when still living in S.F. there was an announcement in the paper that Miss Mahalia Jackson was coming to the SF Opera House for a ONE NIGHT PERFORMANCE! I had her records, got a ticket, and went. 1st, after going to the opera since childhod, this was the Very First Tme I EVER saw Black People at the Opera House and was thrilled. Let me just say that at intermission when I joined many in the lobby, I NEVER saw so many red-eyed people in my life – including mine. Mahalia Jackson’s Humility, Faith-Filled, and JOYOUS voice moved everyone to tears! Everyone! The audience brought her back at Least five times. Every time her mgr tried to thank us for coming, he was drowned out by the applause and, Wonderful woman that she was, she came back each time and the last time said” Well I’ll keep singing as long as you want me to” and we went wild ’cause none of us wanted her to stop. So thank you for the Revival and reminder. Got to dig out my Miss Mahalia records again.

Use your time wisely during the coronaville lockdown. Start putting together your fabulous Trump fangirl costume. Soon the Trump rally American Revivals will resume again and we will need lots of Trump cheerleaders. Make sure to upload your videos on how you and your team of cheerleaders are doing on this battlefront.

We welcome guys on our cheering squad!

Our movement to free the planet from the evil rule of the British Imperial Empire is global. Once we were connected to the smart students of Rudolf Steiner from around the world, our network grew to include other awake and talented people. Humanity is waking up and YOU are the reason this is happening. So keep on doing what you are doing. It’s working!

AIM Patriot Carlos Aliaga from Bolivia writes:

My respected friend L. W., suggested me to send you this video I produced in 2012. Perhaps after the Crown (Corona) Virus war against humanity and freedom on Earth we may feel like implementing sonething like I proposed in that video 8 years ago.

So important your Intelligence support to great Mr. Trump.

I am the first Independent candidate for President in the history of Bolivia my country of birth and where now I reside for the last 31 years, although I had left Bolivia at age 18 escaping the dictatorship of the pro Nazional Socialist general Banzer. I invented myself in the great US -my 2nd beloved country-, where working as a janitor etc. I got a MS degree in engineering at the University of Wyoming -“Cowboys Gogo” in 1981. Then I became a systems scientist and cybernetic engineer in California. And then I returned to Bolivia where I had 3 children with two wonderful and intelligently brave American ladies.

Anyway, my proposal for Bolivia is similar to President Trump: Transform the now repressed and repressive Bolivia -due to the pressure of the Gates Fauci Obummer Clinton Cartel dominated OMS’ in the:

Free Republic of the collective of creatively productive Individuals that freely and responsible associate with one another in an acratic/anti power way thus a Jeffersonian way.

The best to you and wish me my best.

Muchos saludos desde Bolivia

Here is the video:

A U T O M O B I L E F L A S H M O B

Join NY patriots in Operation Gridlock Albany. Not too late. Grab the keys, jump in the car, and join the protest. See if you can out number the protests in Michigan last week against Gestapo Governor Gretchen Karen Halfwit Nitwit Whitmer.

This article below demonstrates the power of our well-informed, decentralized network of information warriors. Did you participate in this take-down? If so, epic work, patriot! As the article reports: “As a result of what appears to be an underground network of subversive citizens; and due to an overwhelmingly coordinated effort to disrupt the intent of the effort; the snitch-alert system had to be temporarily taken down and purged.”

.

As Raptors2020 reminds us:



Overwhelm the system, like Cloward and Piven counselled.

Leftists hate ridicule, as Alinsky knew.

Chaos wrecks any system, while righteous protest is just self-gratification

.

Here’s another Feminazi Karen who knows better than you. Watch and share.

The snitch. Perfect non-essential jobs for Karens.

“I’ve taken down the yellow tape and “closed” signs off of about half the playgrounds in my town / suburb. Will get to the others soon. My small contribution to our liberation. Do your part. Just be smart about it.” HeavenlyTrumpets

. F L A S H B A C K Swine flu 60 minutes . Journalist Files Charges against WHO and UN for Bioterrorism and Intent to Commit Mass Murder . The Great Awakening: 3 Things You MUST Know . Glass Beach Recycled By The Ocean In the early 1900s, Fort Bragg, California, residents threw their household garbage over the cliffs above what is now Glass Beach. It is hard to imagine this happening today, but back then people dumped all kinds of refuse straight into the ocean, including old cars, and their household garbage, which of course included lots of glass. Beginning in 1949, the area around Glass Beach became a public dump, and locals referred to it as ‘The Dumps’. Sometimes fires were lit to reduce the size of the trash pile (up to 30 feet high). However in 1967, the city leaders closed the area. Various cleanup programs were undertaken through the years to try to correct the damage, but without success. Over the next 30 years the pounding waves cleaned the beach, by breaking down everything but glass and pottery. The pounding waves washed the trash up and down, back and forth. Tons of polished, broken glass were created by the pounding surf. These smoothened, colored glass particles then settled along the sea shore in millions, and so a magnificent beach was formed. The name was changed from, ‘The Dump’ to what we currently know as ‘The Glass Beach’. The sea glass that was created is the product of a very long and interesting process. It can take anywhere from 10 to 30 years to make sea glass, the name for any piece of glass that finds its way to the ocean and tumbles around in the water long enough to frost and smooth its surface. Once it makes its way into the ocean, the glass is broken up into shards and is tumbled around in the water, where sand and other rocks act like sandpaper to smooth out its rough edges. Sometimes as the sea glass is passed through fire, it becomes fire glass, the rarest of sea glass with certain inclusions, just like precious gems. In 1998, the private owner of the property determined that ‘Glass Beach’ should belong to the public and in 2002 it became part of MacKerricher State Park, open to the public. Within a period of a few years the ‘Glass Beach’ won fame, attracting a large number of tourists every year. Way back in time, people wanted to dump their glass products on this shore; now they would try to get one of these pieces to take home as a souvenir. It is ironic but true that where once it was illegal to dispose the glass on the shore, it now is a crime to remove it. Visiting the ‘Glass Beach’ today is a unique experience. What makes it even more remarkable, are the sounds produced by the glass pebbles as they are being washed away by the gentle waves. . . . For years, the water beat against the different kinds of trash that had been dumped. . . Glass, bottles, household appliances, even motor parts had been discarded on the beach. . . Waves and weather conditions wore down the overwhelming amount of garbage in the water, creating millions of beautiful smooth rocks. . . It was a disgusting dump due to human carelessness, but nature corrected what we had ruined. . . The name of the beach was changed from The Dump to The Glass Beach. . . The Glass Beach and the surrounding twenty acres were purchased by the California State Park system and were incorporated into MacKerricher State Park. . . This miraculous beach is now protected by the state. . . It’s hard to believe that the short-sighted mistakes we were making could have ruined this beautiful spot. . . Thanks to nature, the ocean transformed the trash into a sea of glass beads. . . Each colored gem on the beach has its own story. . . The ruby red glass stones are typically from old car tail-lights. . . The sapphire stones are the remnants of broken apothecary bottles. . . Glass, bottles, household appliances, even motor parts had been discarded on the beach. . . Waves and weather conditions wore down the overwhelming amount of garbage in the water, creating millions of beautiful smooth rocks. . . It was a disgusting dump due to human carelessness, but nature corrected what we had ruined. . . The name of the beach was changed from The Dump to The Glass Beach. . . The Glass Beach and the surrounding twenty acres were purchased by the California State Park system and were incorporated into MacKerricher State Park. . . This miraculous beach is now protected by the state. . . It's hard to believe that the short-sighted mistakes we were making could have ruined this beautiful spot. . . Thanks to nature, the ocean transformed the trash into a sea of glass beads. . . Each colored gem on the beach has its own story. . . The ruby red glass stones are typically from old car tail-lights. . . The sapphire stones are the remnants of broken apothecary bottles. . . The beach at Fort Bragg isn't the only glass beach in the world, as strange and beautiful as it is. . . There are other places in the world where Mother Nature put a stop to our foolishness. . . This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

