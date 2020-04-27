.
Some hair salon owners in Northern California defy stay-at-home orders, both reopen to pay bills
California law makers have had enough of Gavin Newsom’s tyranny. Send scathing letter.
Attorney General Bill Barr Issues DOJ Memo: “The Constitution is Not Suspended in Times of Crisis”
Bozell Statement: CNN Is Colluding with Biden Campaign to Bury Tara Reade Story
“First it was omission, now it is outright collusion with the Biden presidential campaign. First, CNN kept hidden their own footage that links Biden to a sexual assault. CNN would have succeeded in keeping that hidden but for the MRC that also had, and released, the footage.”
Ted Cruz to introduce legislation preventing Chinese ‘propaganda’ from exploiting FCC regulations
“According to a press release, this particular legislation would amend communications law in a way that would preclude the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from granting licenses to “broadcast applicants who intend to change the language of the station they are purchasing, unless the FCC can certify that the programming of the station will never be influenced by a foreign government or governing party.””
They can only win if they cheat – big time. We busted their electronic voting machine scam that uses George Soros – Mark Malloch Brown – Mitt Romney Optech software. This is the system that fractionalizes votes in cyber space in a man-in-the-middle scheme where votes are manipulated downward or upward to give the desired result. How do you think we wound up with so many governors that support the Soros Purple Revolution agenda?
Pelosi on Next Relief Package: ‘We Will Be Supporting Vote-By-Mail’
We say send the states (all states) INFRASTRUCTURE money only for roads, highways, public utilities. Let the states award contracts to companies within their states. They, in turn, will hire employees who will create tax revenue (income, gas, sales) because they are working. This is a great time to force BLOATED NON-ESSENTIAL government to scale back. Underfunded pensions? War is hell. Do a better job budgeting in the future.
Rick Scott: ‘Not Fair’ to Bail Out Indebted States via Coronavirus Bill
IRS Won’t Touch Leftie Darling David Brock
SPECIAL ALERT!
Globalists Pilgrims Society within the U.S. military funded Chinese scientists at Harvard; have developed a silica nano-cannon capable of ending human civilization
PROOF: DARPA, Army, Navy & Harvard-Lieber funded four Chinese nationals to invent a biowarfare nano-silica cannon
What if this Pilgrims Society nano-cannon is triggered to fire in your blood stream?
These moral midgets must be defunded NOW before they make another “mistake” like Coronavirus. What does a fool build with unlimited funds? Weapons capable killing us all.
In 2007, DARPA, Army, Harvard & Navy co-funded four Chinese nationals (shown below) Lu, Wu, Xiang & Yan with indicted Harvard professor Charles M. Lieber and sidekick Timko to invent a silica nano-cannon for evident use in biowarfare
Charles M. Lieber et al. (Dec. 28, 2010). Nanowire Heterostructures, filed May 25, 2007, assignee Harvard College re. Ballistics Transport, funded by DARPA, US Army Research. USPTO.
An electrically charged Silica-Germanium (or other metals) nanowire can “ballistically transport” its metal contents, or the metal core can be hollowed out, leaving the exterior silica coating, and the core can be replaced with, for example, bio substances (like viruses) and fired—like a cannonball from a cannon.
Cross-section of the Lieber nanowire:
San Francisco Bay Area Extends Lock-Down Order Throughout May
Will he confess to packing a penis under those skirts or are the DemonRats ashamed of trannies, homosexuals, and ‘chicks with dicks‘? Will they continue to hide this inconvenient truth about Big Mike or will we see full transparency?
‘Becoming’: Netflix Sets Doc About Former First Lady As Latest Project From The Obamas
Shocking Signs The Great Awakening Has Begun
‘Droves’ of people are fleeing New York City permanently to live in the suburbs or smaller cities – sparking questions of how the city will bounce back once coronavirus lockdown is lifted
AIM Patriot Taji Ra’oof Nahl introduces his work to the community.
He writes: “I’ve been following you since 2017. I’m a conceptual artist that works deals with social commentary thru human decency. I have used many of contents resources to develop many of my bodies of work. www.araoof.com is where you can find a sampling of my oeuvre.”
We took a look. Spectacular. Vibrant. Bold. Told you that this community of truth seekers contains amazing artists, creators, writers, researchers, thinkers, and philosophers.
Bloodline of the Serpent Seed – ROBERT SEPEHR
Sarah Westall discusses ‘frequency science’. How 5G Could be Used to Block Oxygen & Potential Much More – Science of 5G, Frequency, & Humans
Coronavirus: Cancelling your rights
For our Conclave kitties, one from the maestro himself. Memory “Cats” played by Andrew Lloyd Webber under lockdown
BACK TO THE MINES. Pulled up some beauties today.
Source: The Pilgrims, ‘Proceedings of the Annual Meeting of Members’, 1973, 1976, 1978-1986, and 1988-1995 (Located at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Historical Society Library Pamphlet Collection). These proceedings contain a list of officers and a necrology of members who died since the last gathering.
The Pilgrims, ‘Proceedings of the Annual Meeting of Members’, 1995
Henry Luce III, Caspar W. Weinberger, Alexander M. Haig, et al. (1995). Executive Committee, Proceedings of the Annual Meeting of Members’, 1995. University of Wisconsin-Madison, Historical Society Library Pamphlet Collection.
Conclusion of this quick biography analysis: The two consistencies of this Pilgrims list are: (1) its members are all influencers, (2) WIKIPEDIA never mentions their association with the Pilgrims Society.
|Pilgrims Society position
|Hugh Bullock, GBE
|Chairman, President
|First American to receive the GBE Honour by the Queen
Wikipedia (no bio disclosing his Pilgrims Society Presidency)
|Grayson Kirk, KBE
|Vice President
|Pres. Columbia University
Wikipedia (no mention of his Society Vice-Presidency); See EIR summarizing these seditious KBE knighthoods to Americans also awarded by the Queen Reagan, Kissinger, Fairbanks, Kirk, Mellon, Schwarzkopf, Powell, Scowcroft, Weinberger)
|Paul Moore, Jr., D.D., S.T.D.
|Vice President
|13th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of New York; Wikipedia (no mention of his Pilgrims Society Vice-Presidency); liberal activist
|Elliot I. Richardson
|Vice President
|Wikipedia (no mention of his Pilgrims Society Vice-Presidency); Secretary of Health, Education, and Welfare (1972); U.S. Secretary of Defense (Nixon, 1973); WATERGATE Attorney General (Nixon, Oct. 1973) ; Ambassador to the UK (Ford, 1975-1976); U.S. Sec. of Commerce (Ford, 1976-1977); Ambassador-at-Large (Carter, 1977-1980); US delegate for UN Conference on the Law and Sea (Carter, 1980); Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP
|Herbert Brownell
|Wikipedia. (No mention that Brownell was Pilgrims Honorary Secretary in 1995); US Attorney General (Eisenhower, 1953-1957); Republican Party Chairman (1944-1946); Lord Day & Lord LLP; Aristotle Onassis dummy corporations
|John R. Drexel, III
|Honorary Treasurer
|Drexel & Co. Banking; No Wikipedia listing at all!; J Partnered with JPMorgan, Astors, Aldriches and Rockefellers; John R. Drexel, IV, son, also joined the Pilgrims Society
|C. Douglas Dillon
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); US Treasury Secretary (Kennedy, Johnson, !961-1965); US Sec. of State (Eisenhower, 1959-1961); US Sec Economic Growth (Eisenhower, 1958-1959); US Ambassador to France (Eisenhower, 1953-1957).
|Mark Dixon
|Executive Committee
|Forbes; net worth $1.1B; British
|Angier Biddle Duke, CBE
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; heir American Tobacco; US State Dept Chief of Protocol; illegal CBE Honours from the Queen
|Douglas Fairbanks, Jr., KBE, DSC
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); Actor
|John W. Gardner, MF
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; Sec. of Health, Education and Welfar (Johnson); founded Common Cause; Carnegie Corporation (1946); US Marines, OSS; Stanford trustee
|S. Parker Gilbert
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); Chairman of Board and President of Morgan Stanley (1983-1990)
|Alexander M. Haig, DSC, DSM
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); Sec. of State (Reagan, 1981-1982); Supreme Allied Commander Europe (1974-1979); White House Chief of Staff (1973-1974); Vice Chief of Staff of the Army (1973); Deputy National Security Adviser (1970-1973)
|James D. Hodgson
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; ; (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); Sec. of Labor (1970-1973); US Ambassador to Japan (1974-1977)
|James C. Humes
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); Presidential speechwriter; GW University (Professor James P. Chandler, III)
|Robert V. Lindsay
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); New York Mayor (1966-1973); US House (1959-1965);
|Henry Luce, III
|Executive Committee
|NNDB; Publisher, Time, Life, Fortune, Elizabeth Dole Committee; Federation of American Immigration Reform
|Emil Mosbacher, Jr.
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; Chief of Protocol (Nixon, 1972); Stanford Hoover chair; Chemical Bank, Chuff, Abercrombie director
|Eben W. Pyne
|Executive Committee
|U.S. Congress; (No biographies mention his Pilgrims Society Executive Committee in 1995); Citibank, Sr. Vice President; National City Trust, president and director
|Bernard W. Rogers, DSC, DSM
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); US Army Chief of Staff; NATO Supreme Commander, Europe;
|Caspar W. Weinberger, MF, GBE
|Executive Committee
|Wikipedia; (No mention of Pilgrims Executive Committee in 1995); US Sec. of Defense (Reagan, 1981-1987); US Sec. of Health, Education and Welfare (Nixon, Ford, 1973-1975); Director, Office of Management and Budget (Nixon, 1972-1973); Federal Trade Commission, chairman (Nixon, 1969-1970); California Republican Party, chairman (1962-1964); illegal GBE Honour from Queen Elizabeth
.
Note below that Casper W. Weinbergr (Pilgrim), Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie (Pilgrim) fellow award winner at ISSA Strategy 2000, Jun. 20, 2000. Both men join Time-Life CEO Henry Luce III (Pilgrim) who pushed forward Bill Gates forward in 1997 as the chief technical officer of the Pilgrims Society.
Casper W. Weinberger, second from left.
Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, second from right.
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
