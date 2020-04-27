.

“First it was omission, now it is outright collusion with the Biden presidential campaign. First, CNN kept hidden their own footage that links Biden to a sexual assault. CNN would have succeeded in keeping that hidden but for the MRC that also had, and released, the footage.”

“According to a press release, this particular legislation would amend communications law in a way that would preclude the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from granting licenses to “broadcast applicants who intend to change the language of the station they are purchasing, unless the FCC can certify that the programming of the station will never be influenced by a foreign government or governing party.””

They can only win if they cheat – big time. We busted their electronic voting machine scam that uses George Soros – Mark Malloch Brown – Mitt Romney Optech software. This is the system that fractionalizes votes in cyber space in a man-in-the-middle scheme where votes are manipulated downward or upward to give the desired result. How do you think we wound up with so many governors that support the Soros Purple Revolution agenda?

We say send the states (all states) INFRASTRUCTURE money only for roads, highways, public utilities. Let the states award contracts to companies within their states. They, in turn, will hire employees who will create tax revenue (income, gas, sales) because they are working. This is a great time to force BLOATED NON-ESSENTIAL government to scale back. Underfunded pensions? War is hell. Do a better job budgeting in the future.

SPECIAL ALERT!

Globalists Pilgrims Society within the U.S. military funded Chinese scientists at Harvard; have developed a silica nano-cannon capable of ending human civilization

PROOF: DARPA, Army, Navy & Harvard-Lieber funded four Chinese nationals to invent a biowarfare nano-silica cannon

What if this Pilgrims Society nano-cannon is triggered to fire in your blood stream?

These moral midgets must be defunded NOW before they make another “mistake” like Coronavirus. What does a fool build with unlimited funds? Weapons capable killing us all.

In 2007, DARPA, Army, Harvard & Navy co-funded four Chinese nationals (shown below) Lu, Wu, Xiang & Yan with indicted Harvard professor Charles M. Lieber and sidekick Timko to invent a silica nano-cannon for evident use in biowarfare

Charles M. Lieber et al. (Dec. 28, 2010). Nanowire Heterostructures, filed May 25, 2007, assignee Harvard College re. Ballistics Transport, funded by DARPA, US Army Research. USPTO.

An electrically charged Silica-Germanium (or other metals) nanowire can “ballistically transport” its metal contents, or the metal core can be hollowed out, leaving the exterior silica coating, and the core can be replaced with, for example, bio substances (like viruses) and fired—like a cannonball from a cannon.

Cross-section of the Lieber nanowire:

Will he confess to packing a penis under those skirts or are the DemonRats ashamed of trannies, homosexuals, and ‘ chicks with dicks ‘? Will they continue to hide this inconvenient truth about Big Mike or will we see full transparency?

‘Droves’ of people are fleeing New York City permanently to live in the suburbs or smaller cities – sparking questions of how the city will bounce back once coronavirus lockdown is lifted

AIM Patriot Taji Ra’oof Nahl introduces his work to the community.

He writes: “I’ve been following you since 2017. I’m a conceptual artist that works deals with social commentary thru human decency. I have used many of contents resources to develop many of my bodies of work. www.araoof.com is where you can find a sampling of my oeuvre.”

We took a look. Spectacular. Vibrant. Bold. Told you that this community of truth seekers contains amazing artists, creators, writers, researchers, thinkers, and philosophers.

