AIM Videos -Audios April 2020

April 30, 2020

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/End-of-anti-vaccers.mp3

April 22, 2020

Douglas Gabriel reviews the crimes Bill Gates has committed against humanity in the audio below. The details are posted below the audio. Share wide and far.

Vaccine Warlord – King of Depopulation and Eugenicists

Click headline link below to access full media kit of material on Bill Gates. Get the word out.

April 21, 2020

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Vaccine-Wars.mp3

Grab all of the resource links Douglas discusses inside this link: Vaccine Wars are British Imperial Wars

April 20, 2020

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/British-Wage-War-against-the-World.mp3

Learn more at this link: The British Wage War on the World

April 18, 2020

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/SES-Terrorist-Group-in-America.mp3

April 17, 2020

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/the-queen-has-no-clothes.mp3

BONUS ROUND

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/heart-research-update.mp3

To access the additional audios about the heart that Douglas referenced above go to this headline link: The Queen Has No Clothes

April 13, 2020

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/vaccine-wars.mp3

April 11, 2020

There has been no other Easter on earth like the one we are all, globally, experiencing. Listen to Tyla and Douglas Gabriel explain why this is the great awakening and initiation of humanity.

https://neoanthroposophy.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/initiation-of-humanity.mp3

April 9, 2020

Thomas had two pages of notes that needed to be explained to Betsy about all the amazing things Donald Trump has done to move us forward in the war against the INVISIBLE ENEMY. Betsy insisted that we record the discussion so all y’all could hear, too. Thomas wrapped up at the end by giving his predictions. Listen up. You know how right he has been for many things. Wink.

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/the-best-is-yet-to-come.mp3

April 7, 2020

Mike and Doug review the latest findings from the miners and show you that John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the current coronavirus wars are being waged by the same rogue faction of the military industrial complex, which is controlled by the Queen.

Listen to them below and then open up the evidence that we show you that these things are true. Apologies that the audio has some “bumps” in it. The excuse that Streamyard gives us these days is “coronavirus is causing us technical issues”. Blaa. blaa. blaa. Big Brother doesn’t want you to know truth. Learn more under this link.

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/kennedy-assassination-and-coronavirus.mp3

April 4, 2020

Betsy and Thomas discuss some spiritual matters in this audio: The Light of Christ is in our Hearts.

April 1, 2020

https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/we-are-being-cooked-with-5g.mp3

