.

Mike and Doug review the latest findings from the miners and show you that John F. Kennedy’s assassination and the current coronavirus wars are being waged by the same rogue faction of the military industrial complex, which is controlled by the Queen.

Listen to them below and then open up the evidence that we show you that these things are true. Apologies that the audio has some “bumps” in it. The excuse that Streamyard gives us these days is “coronavirus is causing us technical issues”. Blaa. blaa. blaa. Big Brother doesn’t want you to know truth.

.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truthblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/04/kennedy-assassination-and-coronavirus.mp3

.

Just released Top Secret CIA/DoD papers

Shocking proof that the U.S. Constitution was shredded by Dulles and McNamara on surveillance just months into the Kennedy Administration

Secret deal with the DoD for the CIA to operate a parallel NRO (National Reconnaissance Office) (Satellites) starting in Aug. 07,1961 by Allen W. Dulles

… two years before President Kennedy was assassinated by Dulles and his CIA because Kennedy was planning on shutting down the CIA

Robert S. McNamara, SECDEF. (Aug. 07, 1961). TOP SECRET: Management of National Reconnaissance Program, Agreement with Allen W. Dulles, CIA, Declassified Oct. 01, 2012 by C/IART, NRO. USAF.

.

1961-08-07-Robert-S-McNamara-SECDEF-TOP-SECRET-Management-of-National-Reconnaissance-Program-Declassified-Oct-01-2012-by-C-IART-NRO-USAF-Aug-07-1961

.

.

IBM, NSA, GCHQ faked the “Colossus” codebreaker computer at Bletchley Park in WWII

. . . to hide Anglo-American complicity with Nazi eugenics plans to decrease the world population—all tracked by IBM’s Hollerith indexing system (“the first search engine”) Read more.



.

.

.

.

.

Has your trusted source for news started telling you the truth about the “Deep State Shadow Government” by NAME – Senior Executive Services? Or are they fake news, poor researchers, and/or shills keeping you in a limited hangout of half-truths and misdirection? Start your citizen re-education by clicking on the highlighted headlines on this page and explore a world of truth.

.

.