Trump Patriots Are Ready for Massive Social Crowding Again

These photos were just captured about 8:45 am on Apr. 29, 2020.

Wireless experts verify that this tower is a powerful omnidirectional 5G transmitter being installed on a perimeter road of this massive JPMorgan data center facility. Eyewitnesses confirm that approximately six (or more) of these towers have already been installed along the other perimeter roads: Polaris Parkway along the north, Sancus along the east, and Lazelle Road along the south. Each tower is powered by its own electric meter and is connected by fiber optic cabling. Experts also confirm that these JPMorgan computer facilities (including another major computer center in nearby Westerville, Ohio) are serviced by Tier I Internet rings.

Omnidirectional (any direction) 5G towers that surround a sensitive corporate center like JPMorgan’s act as a DIGITAL SENTINAL. This and its sister towers arrayed along JPMorgan Data Center’s perimeter can be used as an Active Denial System (ADS).*

JPMorgan is evidently using the COVID-19 smoke screen to finish the deployment of this ADS secretly, before citizens ask too many questions.

Why isn’t the Columbus press covering this story? Oh yes, they’ve been silent all along. We ask all true Patriots to demand answers and for JPMorgan to stop building this weapon.

* The Active Denial System (ADS) is a non-lethal, directed-energy weapon developed by the U.S. military, designed for area denial, perimeter security and crowd control. Informally, the weapon is also called the heat ray since it works by heating the surface of targets, such as the skin of targeted human subjects. Wikipedia.

JPMorgan Chase McCoy Data Center. Columbus Ohio. (Photo from 4-29-2020) Check in your neck of the woods. People have been reporting towers like this being installed at bank and school locations.

While we are locked down, are the evil ones busy installing their next level of control, surveillance, and perhaps…weapons?

AIM Patriot Chris calls them GFART google, facebook, amazon, reddit, twitter

Note to readers: Pay attention to Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia that rolled out stay-at-home orders which weren’t carefully thought out by the DemonRat enemies. Their Senior Executive Services operatives, which continue to obstruct the Executive Office, are stuck at home. But…wait…wait… looks like they started thinking about the repercussions of removing their bureaucrat soldiers from the SWAMP battlefield:

We entitled the video below: Collision of the Shills. The narrative about ‘invasion from outer space’ is a propaganda narrative that keeps citizens from looking at the real invasion already happening here on earth by other, actual human beings. We are talking about the EVIL EMPIRE – which is the British Imperial Empire, not some shadowy ship from outer space. Sorry to burst your bubble if you ever thought Dr. Steven Greer was based in truth. He has always been a distraction and distortion. Here Greer interfaces with Laura (who can hardly keep from laughing) that a transnational alien space invasion is coming.

Bottom line: Fake Fox News is running out of material for the daily news that doesn’t point closer to exposing the INVISIBLE ENEMIES’ complicity in the coup and coronavirus plague.

All roads lead to the British Imperial Empire. Just ask Sir Richard Dearlove about what he did to General Michael Flynn on order from the Queen to overthrow Donald Trump.

Not so fast Dr. Shiva….we see the Hillary Clinton sycophant you are. But first let’s catch this audience up on some details about your past claims to have invented email and other such matters. Y’all drop inside the headline link below to take your redpills about this George Soros operative – now exposed for his vaccine propaganda.

Mark your calendar for Sunday. Let’s make sure that Fox breaks all records for townhall viewers, not because we trust FAKE FOX NEWS which spews propaganda and lies to the American people 24/7, but to show globalists around the world that citizens are paying attention. We invite patriots around the world to turn on for this particular Fox presentation which features dumb and dumber Bret Baier and Martha MacCullum who will ask stupid questions that continue to deflect the real truth – that the British tried to overthrow Donald Trump and then they released a bioweapon upon the world. Dumb and dumber are just television props for us to listen to President Trump.

Rah points out the obvious, but perhaps some newcomers to AIM don’t know that Drudge is globalist propaganda.

“On the road. Just scanned the Drudge Report on my phone. Not a single mention of the revelations in the Flynn case. Nothing on Biden’s sexual assault problem either. No better evidence that Drudge is no longer a reliable news aggregation site. Only go to Drudge on occasion to see what they are trying to avoid reporting.”

Why would Susan Rice be promoting mail-in ballots? Maybe because her past is murderous and treasonous and she needs to keep the DemonRATS in power to protect her, Barry Soetoro, and “the resistance” from hanging in the public square. Refresh yourself on this evil woman:

“Call it as it is. Susan Rice is a liar. She has continuously lied to the American people and she lied to hide the crimes of the Obama administration. She is so good at lying that most people have forgotten her many fallacious testimonies before Congress. The recent surveillance “unmasking” of Trump and associates during the campaign is the tip of the iceberg.

She is also a murderer. Because of her actions, millions have died in Africa and her direct actions have led to some of the worst human crisis situations in modern history including genocide. Rice’s crimes are washed away by a complicit media who will not inform the American people of her heinous crimes, so it is left for those of us who will not forget.”

AIM Patriot Russ asks why “no new audio show since April 22nd—-that’s eight days I’ve been checking daily for new content without joy. Get the cappuccino machine going, call the conclave, and tell us what you find!”

Our reply: Douglas and Michael have been in the mines the last few weeks, pulling up important discoveries that patriots need to know. Douglas will be releasing a report on vaccines – coming out in the next day or so. Michael is currently revealing the origins of diabetes and viruses.

Tyla has been trying to get them to record something special for you, Russ, but they are being uncooperative because they are deep in the mines and don’t want to be disturbed. It’s a man cave thing. She tells them that people don’t care if their research is not quite finished and that it is important to touch base with the community so that folks can hear what they are finding.

Michael and Douglas, please make some time to record an audio or two this week for Russ.

“The question was about where are the deaths occurring in people under the age of 70. It appears that no one under that age has died other than in a long-term care facility, but the point of the question was to verify that. The answer is a non-answer. It just says, yes people under 70 died but doesn’t say where. Kind of important to know, since the Governor is scaring the hell out of everyone. Might make a difference if people knew, if I just stay out of a nursing home, I should be fine.”

posted by TopKeksWithFrens:

REMINDER: MITCH MCCONNELL’S WILL NEVER DO ANYTHING ABOUT CHINA BECAUSE HIS WIFE’S FAMILY WORKS WITH THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Elaine Chao: Daughter of James Chao, Sister of Angela Chao, current “Transport Secretary” for America. James Chao: started “Foremost Group” Angela Chao: current owner of “foremost group”

Foremost Group: Shipping Trading and Finance Company that sources and majority of its products go to China. They shipped the steel the China was knocking off and dumping on us which hurt our steel industry. It’s ships are made in Beijing shipyards using money loaned to it by Beijing. It also transports the base goods that China uses to destroy manufacturing in the USA.

Be careful GEOTUS, traitors are everywhere

If you can, get your children out of the public school indoctrination centers. If you can’t, pay attention to the curriculum agenda that is being taught in your local schools and libraries. This is how they are destroying the minds of future generations.

Last September, these parents (in the headline link below) stood up to the perverted sex ed curriculum in their schools. You can stand up and put an end to this, too.

‘Oxygen’ posts this summary of Scarborough’s alleged murder: “She was a young, 28 year old, gorgeous, beautiful, sweet catholic woman, sang in the local church, etc. Her family stated she had no health problems. She was also a marathon runner and member of a Florida track club. Then, they find her body, slumped over one morning in Joe piece-of-shit Scarborough’s office, and they ruled she had “slipped and hit her head on his desk.” The body had been there for some time by the time it was found. They blamed it on fainting because of an unverified heart condition which her family vehemently denied, and which even if true, would not have resulted in lack of bloodflow to the brain.

Then we later find out the coroner who performed the autopsy had already lost his license in two states for lying and neglecting his duties, as well as being charged in 2012 for storing dead body parts in his storage unit. His autopsy report didn’t even have an estimated time of death. We also find out that people involved in the investigation had donated heavily to Scarborough’s campaign.

Scarborough also came out within 3 hours of her death and held two press conferences saying she had medical problems. And a few years later on Don Imus’s radio show, he joked about having to murder his intern after having sex with her.

Conclusion? She was probably pregnant or something, he killed her or had her killed, then resigned to avoid the limelight. That is my best guess based on the info I’ve seen.”

'May the 4th' left this glass bead at the bottom of yesterday's Cat Report. Didn't want you to miss it. Pay attention to what is being said here – that there are many "spokespeople" in the traditional media, even alt media, that have sold out to the propagandists that keep them from reporting TRUTH. Disney owns many channels now and with that comes total control of the messengers and the message.

