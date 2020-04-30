Shiva Ayyadurai’s Fraud

Shiva Ayyadurai’s three patent applications re. Email contain evident frauds in even what has not been censored by SERCO

Several glaring items are that: (1) all of his detailed communications with the examiner is missing; (2) the two more recent patents were issued on the same day with the same examiners; and (3) the two more recent patents contain exactly the same list of prior art references (which cannot be verified since that detail has been removed by British SERCO that runs the U.S. Patent Office).

Shiva’s attorney, Robert E. Krebs, appears to have been a Pilgrims Society handler.

Apr. 30, 2020—Shiva Ayyadurai* is certainly not “the inventor of email” as he claims. His claim to have invented email at age 14 is anecdotal at best, according to his own evidence he produces on his website. https://www.inventorofemail.com/

* He also goes by the names of Sivapathy Ayyadurai, V.A. Ayyadurai, and V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai

Shiva presents a hodgepodge of largely irrelevant items as evidence his inventorship—none of which hold up when analyzed. An undated, unsigned and unattributed Westinghouse award entry flow chart is especially suspect. Note: Westinghouse is a stepchild of NBC, RCA, Marconi Wireless and GE—all Pilgrims Society insiders.

Shiva presents the cover pages of copyright filings as proof of his claims, which literally prove nothing about inventorship other than that his filings included “email” or “electronic mail” in the title.

Literally anyone on the planet can create such a filing.

Shiva evidently relies on the lack of knowledge of the public about the difference between a copyright and a patent. His so-called evidence is not convincing to anyone knowledgeable in intellectual property.

For example, he presents copyright office form TXu000111775, Aug. 30, 1982 titled “EMAIL, Computer program for electronic mail system. This proves nothing since he does not show us the contents of the filing.

On Mar. 07, 2011, Shiva formed CytoSolve, Inc. (File No. 4950124) in Delaware. This is confirmed by Delaware Entity search. CytoSolve is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

The company website says: “Cytosolve provides the world’s first computational systems biology platform for scalable integration of molecular pathway models to enable predictive and quantitative understanding of complex biomolecular processes and diseases to determine risk, toxicity, and efficacy UPFRONT in the product development process. CytoSolve’s technology platform is enabling innovative and visionary manufacturers to develop and deliver products to end-consumers that truly advance health and well-being, faster, cheaper, and safer.”

What does this even mean? What does Cytosolve do? Looks like whatever they want to claim it means.

Shiva’s CytoSolve funding handlers are a seven-layered cake, which is a classical Pilgrims Society obfuscation:

Shiva/Cytosolve et al; Breed’s Hill Capital LLC; Lake Street Advisors LLC; Ballentine Finn & Co; Senior Executive Service (SES, OMB); Oracle/Goldman Sachs/Mercer/Honeywell Aerospace; and then, Pilgrims Society (Privy Council).

.

Shiva’s most immediate funder is director John Edwards, who is a director of Breed’s Hill Capital, LLC, Boston, MA (assets under management $1.4B). Breed’s Hill appears to be little more than a feeder front company for Edward’s previous company: Lake Street Advisors LLC (up to 100 high net worth clients), Boston MA.

Lake Street has at least four sister companies: Lake Street Advisors LLC (CRD# 125471), Lake Street Advisors Group, LLC (CRD# 288300) (owned by LSA MANAGEMENT, LLC (NY); 47 clients, $1.2B under management; Fidelity Brokerage LLC operation (largest mutual funder of Facebook): includes former Bank of New York bank supervisor named Matthew R. Krege; former Fidelity auditor Brian J. Durkin; Merrill Lynch, State Street advisors Jaclyn Hirl, Leah Upton), Lake Street Financial, LLC (CRD #296761) ($376m assets under management), Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC (CRD# 164447) (Paul McNamee, CFO, formerly with Honeywell Aerospace) .

Here is the Lake Street Advisors directory.

Lake Street’s most senior advisor is Greg Alan Vanslyke who have been a registered broker dealer for 22 years. According to Vanslyke’s SEC records, before Lake Street, he worked for Ballentine Finn & Co. Inc. (CRD #108853).

Ballentine’s president and CEO is Drew McMorrow. Before 2002, Drew worked for Mercer Management Consulting that targeted technology companies. Earlier he was director of business operations at Oracle. Before that he worked as an analysis for the Congressional Budget Office tax analysis division. He has an MBA from UC Berkeley and a dual economics, international relationship degree from Brown.

Another Ballentine officer is Coventry Edwards-Pitt. she was Chief of Staff of Goldman Sachs’ Global Manager Strategies investment group.

Conclusion: At the risk of repeating ourselves, Shiva’s funding feeder system looks like this:

Shiva/Cytosolve et al; Breed’s Hill Capital LLC; Lake Street Advisors LLC; Ballentine Finn & Co; Senior Executive Service (OMB); Oracle/Goldman Sachs/Mercer/Honeywell Aerospace; and then Pilgrims Society (Privy Council)..

Shiva’s Wikipedia page is too long and too bigger than life to be real. It follows the pattern of many of the “cardboard cutouts” groomed by the Pilgrims Society.

Unsurprisingly, Shiva claims racism when people question his claim to be “the inventor of email.”

https://www.theweek.in/theweek/specials/life-and-struggles-of-shiva-ayyadurai.html

Here’s a list of Shiva’s patents:

http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO2&Sect2=HITOFF&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsearch-bool.html&r=0&f=S&l=50&TERM1=Ayyadurai%3B+V.+A.+Shiva&FIELD1=INNM&co1=AND&TERM2=&FIELD2=&d=PTXT

We note that:

6,668,281 PUBLIC PAIR is missing the wrapper documents,

6,718,367 PUBLIC PAIR is missing the wrapper documents, and

6,718,368 PUBLIC PAIR is missing the wrapper documents.

Shiva’s first patent, U.S. Pat. No. 6,718,368 was represented by Robert E. Krebs, THELEN REID & PRIEST LLP, P.O. BOX 640640, SAN JOSE CA 95164-0640.

This patent was filed by Krebs on Jun. 03, 1999. Awarded on Apr. 06, 2004. For context, Alibaba was found by Jack Ma on Apr. 04, 1999.

On Jun. 30, 1999, the 40-year Independent Council law was allowed to lapse.

In Jul. 1999, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown was appointed chairman and administrator of the U.N. Development Group.

On Jul. 01, 1999, Janet Reno implemented a new special counsel procedure inside the Justice Department (that was used to justify the Mueller witch hunt).

On Jul. 02, 1999, Larry Summers was appointed to be Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary.

On Jul. 03, 1999, Sheryl K. Sandberg was appointed Summer’s chief of staff (later started Gmail and is now COO of Facebook).

On Jul. 14, 1999, Clinton forms the National Infrastructure Assurance Council (NIAC) and later appoints Bill Gates and James P. Chandler as directors.

On Sep. 24, 1999, Yahoo! China was launched in partnership with Alibaba Group.

On Sep. 29, 1999, the C.I.A. is cleared to created In-Q-Tel as a private company. On Oct. 01, 1999, BlackRock went public.

On Nov. 21, 1999, Glass-Steagall Act repealed. On Nov. 17, 1999, Agilent spins off from HP in a $2.1B stock offering, the biggest ever. Agilent was evidently raising money to fund the development of Richard C. Walker’s “wet-ware” patents for the “Internet of Things.” On Nov. 30, 1999, General Electric Company (GEC) merged into BAE Systems in the UK; Pilgrims Society and Privy Council leader Sir Geoffrey Pattie continued as an officer.

On Dec. 16, 1999, Maj. Gen. James E. Freeze became inventor Leader Technologies first outside director.

Robert E. Krebs has been the attorney/agent of record on 221 patents at the U.S. Patent Office.

At about this same time (Jun. 03, 1999), Krebs also represented Sierra Wireless, Inc. in the award of U.S. Patent No. 6,712,627 for “Modem ejection assembly for a handheld wireless communication device” on Mar. 30, 2004—one week earlier than the Shiva patent.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a Canadian company that is completely dominated by the Pilgrims Society and the Queen’s Privy Council. The Sierra executive team includes people from Boston Consulting, Canada Media (Empire/Commonwealth Press Union), Canada Media Fund, Bell Canada (British Telecom), Cisco IoT (Pilgrims Society, C.I.A.), Orange (Privy Council), Cambridge, Juniper Networks (Pilgrims Society, C.I.A.), AT&T (NBC, Marconi Wireless), Sprint, Blackberry (Privy Council), Avaya/ Nortel/Bell-Northern Research (Pilgrims Society),

Krebs represented a Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. U.S. Pat. No. 6,714,529 that was also awarded on Mar. 30, 2004—also a week before Shiva. It is notoriously known that Nippon Telephone is a creation of the rogue NSA/C.I.A.

Krebs also represented Nippon U.S. Pat. No. 6,753,857 that was awarded on Jun. 22, 2004—less than three weeks after Shiva.

Very evidently, Robert E. Krebs was the Pilgrims Society’s man in San Jose, CA to handle and file for “special protected category inventors” like Shiva.

It appears that Shiva’s patents were originally intended to be a patent buffer between IBM Notes/Domino (groupware) against other claims of other collaboration tools.

However, when IBM and Professor James P. Chandler, III learned about Leader Technologies radical innovations (that have come to be called social networking), Leader’s innovations overturned their apple cart plan, so their Shiva asset had to be repurposed into bioweaponry.

Shiva’s email patents were obviously groomed by his Pilgrims Society handlers as some sort of sham-patent buffer against other inventors, like Leader Technologies, who had developed real innovations in collaboration. Leader’s inventions leapfrogged IBM Notes and Domino that the Pilgrims had evidently been planning to use as their platform for “The IBM Internet of Things.”

In Conclusion

Readers need to be reminded that the U.S. Patent Office is run by the American subsidiary of British SERCO GROUP Plc. This means any record can be doctored, removed or added to maintain the Pilgrims Society’s hold over world intellectual property. (Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie actually seized full Privy Council control of the British Patent Office on Sep. 22, 1994, just as the Clinton Chronicles by Larry Nichols, Clinton’s former chief of staff were released.)

The very fact that none of the patent wrappers for Shiva’s three patents are available for public review means his handlers are hiding the inner workings of his bogus email patents.

At the very least, given all the questions surrounding his claims, Shiva has a lot of explaining to do.

-END, Spread the Truth-

Ffigure

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

