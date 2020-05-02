.

The continuity of government and the peaceful transition of the executive office was violated as a treasonous act by Obama, Clinton, and the other Chicago thugs who took over Washington D. C.

Never before has a presidential campaign seen such “meddling” by the opponent who conspired with enemy nations, used the U.S. intelligence community against a candidate, and then continued this seditious and traitorous behavior against a duly elected president. Never before have black-op projects from the CIA, FBI, DoJ, State Department, and the federal judiciary “in-justice” systems of grand juries, special councils, fake impeachment charges, and every other type of political attack completely supported by the main stream media be waged against one man, one citizen, this way.

Never before has an ex-president mounted a “RESISTANCE” to a sitting president. Due to these and many other reasons, President Trump was not duly empowered. Although he has mounted a legal and political counter-attack against the enemies of America and continues to lead us in a war to save the Republic, he is still not in his full role as President of the United States.

Obama and Hillary, with their globalist handlers, had long planned the finishing touches on a “New America” once she was elected. The Obama lawlessness would have continued, but on steroids. It was all set up by Obama’s team who created “Cross-fire Hurricane/Mueller’s Witch Hunt/Schiff scam impeachment, and now the global pharmaceutical attack on every person on the earth. This is Obama’s last “mother of all bombs” that has been dropped on Trump to destroy all the historic advances that have happened under an honest president.

Trump has fought every day against an onslaught that is inconceivable. The entire future of the globe is at stake. Trump, and his supports, have been attacked, abused, defiled, and dragged through the mud and still stand stronger than any presidency in US history. Trump will be re-elected, but until the outright “RESISTANCE” has been quelled, he is still fighting to take his position as president in a legitimate transition of power.

When Obama and the gang are locked up, then Trump’s presidency begins.

John Roberts knew full well that a coup was in play when he had Trump swear on the Bible to do his duties at his inauguration. Again, John Roberts was full aware of the coup. Susan Rice’s “memo to self” demonstrated the conspiracy — and Joe Biden plotted and planned with Obama. The Gang of Eight (Senate and House) were aware of the foreign and domestic attacks on Trump and did nothing — another fraud. When one member of the Gang of Eight, Devin Nunes, tried to tell the world, he was attacked, belittled, and a fake ethics investigation removed him as the ranking member of the House Select Committee on Intelligence, placing Schiff in charge.

The treasonous plan was known by those in power and they continue, to the present day, to defraud President Trump and the American people. John Roberts lead the “Sham-peachment” against Trump as the coup continued in another fraud. The coup must end and executive power, in its entirety, must finally be invested in Donald J. Trump.

Trump’s first term has yet to begun.

This is why we advocate that Donald J. Trump be given as many terms as it takes to get rid of the resistance. Once the domestic enemies of America are locked up, he can take the oath of office for his first term and rightfully hold the Office of President of the United States.

Calling on Patrick Philbin to create a constitutional way forward, even if it means a special constitutional amendment addressing this issue for President Trump and all future presidents. We realize that President Trump may be tired of this war and not interested in continuing beyond 2024. But We the People are fed up with the whole mess and don’t want to see this ever happen again.

.

.

.

Remember folks, Five Eyes ran the coup operation on Donald J. Trump, beginning with GCHQ Robert Hannigan coming over to America to assist John Brennan to wiretap Trump Towers. . . . When that failed, the UK ‘eye’ (Elizabeth Manningham-Buller) released the Pirbright-created coronavirus on the world, using China and the CCP as its mule. Five Eyes are ‘eyes and ears’ for the British Imperial Empire on the rest of the world. They are not our friends, despite what you have heard about our “special relationship” with the British. The report, headlined above, is PROPAGANDA.

The intelligence statement below is also propaganda. Total b.s. to cover for the British operation to take down the president and the global economy. The coronavirus origins go to Pirbright, and the Queen’s ownership connection to Pirbright is solid evidence. She has the controlling shares of the company that released the deadly virus on to the world. She must be held financially responsible for her crimes against humanity.

It’s the Rebel Alliance vs the Evil British Imperial Empire.

.

Hey guys did you know that that PPP money is taxable? The devil is in the detail. Looks like those Senior Executive Services staffers at the IRS want to make what little relief small business owners are getting, not as attractive as it was first proclaimed. Bait and switch.

Small business owners get f^cked again by the henchmen at the IRS.

.

“The AICPA believes strongly that the IRS’s interpretation denying deductions of expenses forgiven under the PPP program is contrary to Congress’s intent. Chris Hesse, CPA, chair of the AICPA Tax Executive Committee, said: “In effect, the IRS guidance means that the taxability provision [Section 1106(i)] has no meaning. Why waste the ink to say that for purposes of the Code, the loan forgiveness is not includible in income, if the government will just take away deductions in the same amount?”

Because it believes the intent of the CARES Act was to allow businesses to deduct all of their ordinary and necessary expenses — including any expenses used in determining PPP covered costs — the AICPA plans to seek legislative clarification. “We’re hopeful that we’ll see movement on the legislative front early next week,” according to Edward Karl, CPA, AICPA vice president–Tax Policy & Advocacy.” Read more

.

.

The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 1, 2020

Hey, Gestapo Gretchen, how are Michigan state revenues doing? No one driving = no gas taxes so all the campaign promises you made to get roads fixed mean ZERO. No one working = drastically reduced state income taxes so your big campaign plans to make schools better amount to NOTHING.

In just six weeks, Whitmer spent more taxpayer money buying personal protection equipment ($236 million) than what the state sends 83 counties in statutory revenue sharing ($226 million) – annually.

.

.

Forced vaccinations violate our most basic human and Constitutional rights

https://tinyurl.com/y9a8ukc7

.

Mike and Doug review the players and their game plan in the Vaccine Wars. They also look at their new discoveries that diabetes is a virus that tracks back to Pirbright Institute. You will be shocked to hear what we have uncovered!

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Shiva-the-Destroyer-and-the-Queens-Vaccine-Wars.mp3

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Simon says:

Shiva the Deceiver ? Wow, he had me fooled

.

.

.

.

.

.

crikey9 posts:

The mask is a sign that you have accepted you are a serf and answer to your king.

.

John Koskonin is SES (Queen’s Pilgrim Society Privy Council Crown Agents) during the first Clinton Administration

Then, lied repeatedly for the IRS in Congressional testimony about the targeting of the Tea Party

AFI. (Mar. 16, 2018). Obama hired them. Trump cannot fire them. So they say. Americans for Innovation.

p. 22, 1996 Plum Book.

S. Prt. 104-NN. (Nov. 04, 1996). Plum Book, Policy and Supporting Positions. Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. U.S. Senate, 106th Congress, 2d Session. Y 4.P 84/10:P 75/.

.

.

.

.

.

.

. . . . The Tallest Trees on Earth – 4K Nature Documentary Film Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

