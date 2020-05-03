.

Is Coronavirus a sign of the end of the world?

Rev. Danny Jones gives today’s Red Pill sermon. The only thing we would add is that the “global elites” have a name. They are the Pilgrims Society, which includes other enemies of humanity – the British Imperial Empire, the Queen of England, the Privy Council, Five Eyes, Pirbright Institute, Qinetiq, the Rothschilds.

We have identified these human vermin that tried to OVERTHROW the President of the United States and are trying to gobble up the world in their New World Order so that they can rule the planet with Eric Schmidt’s digital tyranny and Bill Gates nanotube vaccine poisons.

Y’all share this raw video file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020-04-19-Sermon-starts-@-24min-11sec-Is-this-Cornoavirus-a-sign-of-the-end-of-the-world-Rev-Danny-Jones-Northlake-Baptist-Church-Gainesville-GA-Apr-19-2020.mp4

The Russia Hoax is the biggest political scandal in American history. Treason!!! Lets see how it ends????

Here come those “17 intelligence agencies” with more bogus reports. Y’all remember this gang of supposedly intelligent officers and staff who brought you breaking reports, like:

Iraq has weapons of mass destruction Putin meddled in the 2016 elections Russia was behind the DNC hacking Gas attacks in Syria



….so is it any surprise to read Fox News contributor John Roberts spew more fake news from this group?

Why is John Roberts citing an unnamed source? Fake Fox News! Don’t believe corporate media liars and losers. They are not on Team America.

“A Senior Intelligence Source tells me there is agreement among most of the 17 Intelligence agencies that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab. The source stressed that the release is believed to be a MISTAKE, and was not intentional.” John Roberts, Fox News

Translation: The British Imperial Empire is quaking and shaking as we move closer to ground zero of Coronavirus and the coup. Watch out Queen Lizard! We know that our 17 intelligence agencies are propaganda pushers for the benefit of your spy network called Five Eyes.

We know that the Queen has controlling shares of Pirbright, QinetiQ and SERCO, and that it is these companies that released the patented coronavirus into China.

We demand R E P A R A T I O N S from the British Monarch, the Pilgrims Society, and the Privy Council for the financial damage they have done to the American economy. Seize their (British) offshore accounts, sanction them financially, and hold international courts to put Queen Lizard and her ass-wiping privy entourage on trial for CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.

Why is Richard Grenell’s ODNI pushing propaganda, like what we read in the headline link below? Is his office so uninformed that they do not know the British created the Pirbright-patented coronavirus. There is its ORIGIN. The Brits released the bioweapon in China, per orders from Elizabeth Manningham-Buller and Jonathan Richard Symonds.

The world knows that Xi Jinping and the CCP are too stupid to know that they are being played by the British Imperial Empire. But we really expected better intelligence from Richard Grenell.

The American people are sick and tired of being lied to by “17 intelligence agencies” and we are in no mood for more propaganda from the ODNI, whatever the reason. The government press release actually wants us to believe that the virus is not man-made or genetically modified. We have ample proof that this is not the case.

Remember when we reported this in May 2019? It wasn’t the first time we told you about the British involvement in the coup attempt of Donald Trump.

The video below was posted in April 2019. Citizens are growing weary that Billy Barr still hasn’t arrested a one of these creeps and that the Queen is not locked up Guantanamo Bay for her crimes against humanity (coronavirus) and her failed attempt to overthrow Donald Trump.

Look who is back in the news. Long before the lovers Strzok and Page are arrested, these two will probably be yanked for treason and/or sedition. What do you think?

Y’all seen Miss “Done Being Quiet” out in public lately?

We are serious about this. These folks tried to DESTROY our country with their plan to OVERTHROW the president. They would have gladly destroyed our families, our future, our freedoms. We want public trials…and insist that the executions be made available to the public. The longer we wait for justice, the more pissed citizens are getting.

The Comey FBI explained.

Clinton not prosecuted, (they thought she was lying to the FBI).

Flynn prosecuted (they did not think he was lying to the FBI). pic.twitter.com/t4vtSnFngS

If you haven’t noticed, the internet is getting very mean about this tyrant pictured below. The people see through her too-tight, shiny facelift right through to the bones of her evil numbskull. The only thing missing for this FEMINAZI picture are some black shiny boots and a nice whip.