Inquiring minds want to know the relationship of the Pirbright Institute that PATENTED the coronavirus and the Wuhan Lab. Don’t let 17 intelligence agencies and British-controlled Five Eyes spew propaganda without citizen push-back.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Propaganda-of-17-intelligence-agencies.mp3

To read the articles that were referenced: Propaganda from 17 Intelligence Agencies

The word is getting out. More and more people, around the world, are beginning to see who the INVISIBLE ENEMY is. Are you educating and enlightening your audience about who is really behind the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump and the coronavirus smack-down meant to kick start New World Order tyranny?

Our patriot information decentralized network works best when creators, like you, “translate” what you have learned in the AIM School of Truth into messaging, videos, memes, and posts that resonate with your special network of followers. Check out the amazing creations below and help the creators get traction by pushing their memes and videos through your network.

The crown virus rap video (“CROWN VIRUS” (COVID-19 AGENDA EXPOSED) by DISL Automatic) might prompt a viewer to question the Queen’s connection to coronavirus. DISL Automatic has created an outstanding video – it’s full of truth information (the message) and delivered with a dynamic tune and edgy graphics. While ODNI boss Richard Grenell reports that the virus is not man-made or genetically modified and its origins is in Wuhan, make sure your network knows the real truth, not the propaganda spewed by 17 clueless intelligence agencies.

It’s patented, Mr. Grenell.

It’s Queen-made, Mr. Grenell.

Mr. ODNI Grenell needs to go back to school and learn the history of the British Imperial Empire , the INVISIBLE ENEMY of the world . Surely, his office with its vast resources, capabilities, and connections to the president can do better than this lame press release his office pushed on April 30.

After reading this article, you might ask: Why isn’t former CIA Pompeo telling the American people about the real ORIGINS of the virus? Why are Trump officials protecting Richard Dearlove, Arvinder Sambei, Geoffrie Pattie, Elizabeth Manningham-Buller and the rest of the Queen’s entourage of spies and propagandists? It’s almost like the U.S. State Department and Department of Justice are working overtime to protect their crown agents and UK interests. Here we go again…connecting all those pesky dots between the Senior Executive Services, British Crown Agents, the Privy Council and the attempted OVERTHROW of Donald Trump and the Queen’s take-down of the world with CROWN VIRUS.

AIM Patriot Tim writes:

THANK YOU to The Conclave and Mr McKibben’s team for hauling out the Pirbright patent. Now whenever I come across any virus “Truther” content where a quick perusal doesn’t reveal that most elemental fact, I know I can leave that content and throw that source into the LIMITED HANGOUT pile. It means I don’t have much news to read outside “The CAT Report,” but my time isn’t wasted and I’m not stumbling through a fog. Feels great.

Below is an example of a tweet from a corporate media propagandist idiot. On May 3, Fournier, a so-called “news” reporter, posted the tweet below, thinking that he had uncovered a huge revelation. YOU knew this three years ago.

You might drop in to his tweet and ask him where the hell he has been for three years…..Tell Ryan, the classroom dunce, to giddy-up. (Every class has one of these very slow students. ‘No child left behind’ residuals.) All us regular folks out here know the origins of the coup and coronavirus reside with the Queen and her Privy Council. Will it take Ryan another three years to report the Queen’s involvement with the patented virus?

Remember, this is the Great Information War. YOU are an information warrior. Start using your truth bombs and weapons to educate idiots like Ryan ‘the Dunce’ Fournier.

HA HA This LOSER had to turn off his comments because the world knows he is a GENOCIDIST and his vaccines are POISONS used to kill you and your family.

African patriots are dialed in to the EVIL of Bill GATES FROM HELL. Listen and scale the message so that African victims of the Gates Foundation will RUN from the evil eugenic vaccine pushers. This is another example of how our AIM network is highly decentralized, contains the same truth messages, yet appeals to different audiences. How are you educating and enlightening those in your world?

Strive every day to wake up someone, even if it is just a wee bit. Keep nudging those sleepy heads to wake up. Wake Up Outta Your Sleep

U.S. savings rate jumps to highest level in 39 years https://t.co/Qz1goRru8g

Told ya this would happen. Just as in WW II, with no ability to go out people overall save money. There will be a spending boom when the US is opened up.

— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) May 2, 2020

Lt-Aldo-Raine adds:

Also…

Elizabeth Warren is not an Indian

Robert France O’Rourke is not a Mexican

Kamala Harris is not African-American

Richard Blumenthal is not a Viet Nam War Veteran

Peter Buttigieg is not a Christian

Democrats are 100% full of shit.

HolaPendejos says don’t forget:

Bill Clinton is a rapist

Michelle Obama is not female

Good news for the coffee drinkers in the Conclave! Coffee & Mortality

What happens if your country does not have enough insulin stock-piled for the next globalist pandemic threat? If you are an insulin user, pay attention to the supply line and make sure you have enough on hand in case Dr. Mengele and Nurse Rached pull another pandemic false flag on us – this time an INSULIN SHORTAGE.

. . . . . This came in yesterday under Cat Report comments. After viewing it, can you imagine a series with these characters and plot line? It would be like Carrie Mathison on spiritual steroids. The creator of the video wrote: “ Earth is a dark prison planet disguised as light, but… that’s changing . This is a work in progress of our Sizzle reel. A long trailer for a show we are working in getting produced. We are up here in the Pacific Northwest making films and shows on our own terms not just because that’s the way it’s always been done. Please watch, subscribe and share if you are moved.” . For me personally, Tyla writes, a series like this would be a great way to help others understand that the process of ascension is real and that initiates on this path begin to experience the development of organs of perception that are beyond the ones typically recognized (the physical senses) or those of ordinary thinking, feeling, and willing. After crossing the threshold of consciousness, the initiate begins to develop supersensible organs of perception. It’s mind blowing …. and you see it happening in real-time every day here at the Cat Report. This path of human evolution is available to any one who strives. The Gabriels spent many years prior to AIM preparing the online Glass Bead Game for you. Your path towards higher knowledge is personal and does not require a guru or priest to lead the way to Sophia and Christ. We left you videos, posts, newsletters, articles, and suggestions. We also published a bookshelf of spiritual “how to” books for the deep thinker and spiritual traveler. We outlined a “diet” that we follow to activate this amazing spiritual flow of information and synchronicity that comes through us. We thought that you, too, might like to evolve as a human being becoming an angel. The angels are waiting to be fed by you. But first, you must prepare the banquet table. Here is an email we received this morning from Josh who shares his experience of ascension: “I just wanted to take the time to extend my gratitude for what you have shared over the years regarding Sophia. I myself have only just stumbled upon your work in the last couple of months but it has been profound for me personally. When I read your work it always takes me back to an experience I had when I was younger in which I was looking out towards the stars and really connecting when I was suddenly overwhelmed with an immense loving wisdom. There were beings that were always there for me on my path of spiritual development. It was just an amazing beautiful experience transcending words. This glimpse of the Divine has constantly inspired me on new and higher levels. I’ve always been an intellectual and into mathematics and philosophy. It was actually ontological mathematics that led me here. The supposed secret society who was sharing the mathematics of thought-waves and the soul talked of the Glass Bead Game by Hermann Hesse throughout their books. Then through looking into the Glass Bead Game I cake across one of your sites. In fact my whole life has been a Glass Bead Game. We are all players! Anyway I have been reading the Gospel of Sophia Volume 1 and absolutely love the way it weaves its tapestry of Wisdom! I stated out thinking of Sophia as just a Goddess. But through much contemplation She becomes revealed on greater and greater scales. I find a cosmology through Her Wisdom. Reflecting on Her triple nature and 12 Labors brings ever greater insight. I have shared the Gospel of Sophia with my friends as well as your videos. I am so grateful to you both as this is absolutely sacred to me beyond words! So thank you!” . The greatest virtuoso can do nothing unless she has an instrument People are apt to say of a gifted man that he must be the offspring of a gifted family, that he must have inherited his talents from his forefathers. When we observe the physical processes from the occult standpoint we know that it is not like this. We can, however, in a certain sense speak of processes of physical heredity, and we will take an example. Within a period of 250 years, twenty-nine musicians were born in the Bach family, among them the great Bach. A good musician needs not only the inner musical faculty but also a well-formed physical ear, a special form of ear. Laymen cannot perceive the differences here; it is necessary to look very deeply, with occult powers. Although the differences are very slight, a particular inner form of the organ of hearing is necessary if a man is to become a musician, and these forms are transmitted by heredity they resemble those which have been present in the father, grandfather and so on. Suppose that on the astral plane there is an individual who acquired great musical faculties hundreds or thousands of years ago; he is ready for reincarnation and is seeking a physical body. If he cannot find a physical body possessing suitable ears, he cannot be a musician. He must look around for a family which will provide the musical ear; without it his musical talents could not manifest, for the greatest virtuoso can do nothing unless he has an instrument. Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 99 – Theosophy of the Rosicrucian: VII: The Technique of Karma – Munich, 31st May, 1907 . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day's headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can't get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

