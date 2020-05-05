.

Will she have the balls to do it?

Will she have the balls to do it?

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack will leave his post by the end of the month as part of a corporation-wide shake-up, NBCUniversal’s chief executive announced in a Monday memo to the news organization.

Democrat House leaders last week decided against returning to D.C., citing coronavirus-related concerns.

“After hearing from our members and consulting with the speaker and the attending physician, the House will not reconvene next week,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) stated last week. “We will return once the CARES 2 package is ready.”

Kevin McCarthy:

Dear Xi Jinping: What’s really going on is that the British are playing you and your equally mentally-challenged CCP cult. Furthermore, no one in the world takes the U.S. intelligence agencies seriously for any reliable information.

The last time any of us here in America listened to “intelligence agencies”, they told us Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Then they tried telling us that Trump colluded with Putin in the 2016 elections.

Start looking into where the virus originated and you will see the Queen of England all over the patent. She holds controlling shares of Pirbright and it was from Elizabeth Manningham-Buller that the coronavirus was released into the Wuhan city population. It was spread internationally by the participants of the World Military Games as well as participants of the largest dinner ever served (40,000 participants). Both events were held in Wuhan at the same time the virus was being releasing into the general population.

We know…sounds like a James Bond movie. But it is a total British operation. We found the Pirbright patent and we showed you the Queen’s controlling shares of the company. We are thinking some serious reparations need to be paid to us from the old bird. The American economy has suffered tremendously.

What about your country? Have you or a loved one suffered needlessly? Have you had physical, psychological or financial setbacks due to the Queen’s coronavirus? Looking for fast financial relief? Before calling Mike Pompeo, Rick Grenell, or Five Eyes…

The Invisible Enemy Revealed

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/the-invisible-enemy-revealed.mp3

One way to get rid of the British spying on America through Five Eyes! "Not A Bluff": White House Might Pull US Military & Intelligence From UK Over China's Huawei . . . Pictured below are three of America's top FEMINAZIS. Literally. Not a joke anymore, Rush.

Ghostof_PatrickHenry posts:

We all must recognize that this is OUR WAR.

The God Emperor is providing cover fire, but we the MAIN ATTACK.

SPREAD YOUR MEMES.

WAKE YOUR NEIGHBORS.

THE REVOLUTION IS AT HAND!

They are recreating SERC as an American story, not British/Pattie

https://sercuarc.org/what-is-the-serc/

AIM Patriot Chris writes:

How do we know that most of them aren’t going to be simply deepfaked. Most won’t even say anything, they’ll just sit there. They might not even facetime. they might just vote yea/nay, and we can’t guarantee that their vote isn’t manipulated on the way via man in the middle 25 of the usual annoying dem reps that hit the news (ex AOC, pelosi), and a handful of republicans from sen and house, like <10, is a TINY fraction of 525 congresspeople.

“The first few minutes of the interview are weird because Bartiromo doesn’t seem to recognize the PPP program is essentially a grant to small business to keep their employees on payroll. Ms. Bartiromo appears to want the PPP grants to be shifted to free money to replace business revenue, and she’s pushing hard for her Wall St buddies.”

Pay attention, Information Warriors. These ancient principles and practices are applicable to our fight against the EVIL EMPIRE. Get your Rebel Alliance team in shape and ready to engage. Stop standing around scratching your head, complaining what to do. Our country is being attacked by the British Imperial Empire, also known to the covidiots as coronavirus and to the President as the INVISIBLE ENEMY.

Whatever you call it, AIM Patriots know who the enemy is and are creating disruptions in the New World Order plans all around the world. What did you do today to restore the Republic?

slaphappy reminds us:

Is it a coincidence – that Mitch McConnell, who didn’t vote a penny for the Trump wall, also received a dowry of 40 million dollars to marry a Chinese woman half his age, daughter of a guy who builds ships for the Chinese Navy ?

Jimmy33 adds:

I heard her family in CCP China is in Transport, and she’s the Transportation Secretary of the USA. Can’t make this shit up.

671-EVIL writes:

I’m an MD and here’s my no BS advice: when wearing a mask claim you get panic attacks (hard to disprove). Health conditions prevent some from wearing masks

