Watch the progress of the southern border wall, closing America to foreign invaders. After this project, we’ll need to build on the Canadian border. Great infrastructure project to bring lots of jobs and tax revenue to the northern border states.

schism pointed out:

Trump made a huge 4D move with the re-nomination of Ratliffe to DNI, a huge reformer. If the Senate doesn’t confirm him now, they get Grenell, who they hate more. If Ratliffe is confirmed, Grenell is freed up for Director of FBI… and since he’s already been through a Senate confirmation, he doesn’t need to be reconfirmed to become FBI Director.

Are you paying attention to George Soros, his sponsored NGOs, and the continuing Purple Revolution?

“A coalition of progressive groups, many funded by billionaire George Soros, is sponsoring a “People’s Bailout” community organizing outfit nudging Congress to use the next stimulus package during the coronavirus crisis to enact reforms that would fundamentally transform American society by achieving longtime progressive aims.” Learn more.

Here comes the American version of China’s Dragonfly. It is sneaking in as a special app to use for your “health and safety”. Make sure your network of listeners know that this is a way to “nudge” you into full blown Chinese-style social credit scoring.

Can you imagine your telephone company interrupting your conversations to censor your cursing? That’s the difference between a public utility for communication and a private platform pretending to be a public place for dialogue.

Both AIM Patriot Tim and Rachel send us the video link below and ask for our opinion. Also look at Mark’s post below about Judy Mikovits. He has an ‘inquiring mind’ that has some unresolved questions about Mikovits.

Inquiring minds want to know!

First red flag is that it is posted on Video Advice which is a propaganda/ disinformation video site. Next, the video is professionally made – lots of flashy lights, nice graphics, etc. Not your basic citizen-raw production. Someone put some time, effort, and money creating the message. They want the video piece to go viral.

It is a slick piece that deflects the origin of coronavirus. The Rothschilds and Pilgrims Society do not want you to look at the QUEEN’s controlling interest in the company Pirbright so the video distracts you from this and only takes you to a connection between Pirbright and the Gates Foundation.

Looks like Queen Lizard is throwing Bill and Melinda under the bus to save her sorry ass!

Also notice how you are tricked into thinking that Dr. Buttar is actually delivering the bulk of the message. He is not. He speaks at the beginning and then his voice is blended into the low, husky voice that narrates a good portion of the video. The video closes with Buttar speaking. A listener who isn’t paying attention will think that Buttar gave the entire message.

They want you to think that Pirbright operation settles at the feet of Bill Gates. Rubbish. The Queen is naked…and we are getting ready to show you with our upcoming blockbuster research who is hiding behind her skirts.

Some homework for those of you who have joined the AIM School of Truth recently, and a good refresher for those who have been in the trenches with us for awhile:

