.

“The people of our country should think of themselves as warriors. Our country has to open.”

Donald Trump May 5, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

.

This is a casualty of the Rothschild’s evil plan to destroy the world’s economy. Those trillionaire fat cats could care less that this woman needs to feed her children. They are greedy, dirty bankers who control the world through debt and fear. Break loose. Let the truth set you free. Educate and enlighten others about the truth of coronavirus. Be as brave as this warrior who showed up and stood up!

.

.

Average working American sick of faked health data and MSM scaremongering. (May 06, 2020). Comparison of mortality rates among influenza, coronavirus and pneumonia over time. Source: CDC numbers.

. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2020-05-06-Comparison-of-mortality-rates-among-flu-coronavirus-pneumonia-over-time-CDC-May-06-2020.pdf

.

.

. . . . . . .

.

.

nimrodman posts:

Pelosi’s setting up a squeeze play

House will remain out of action so no sensible next bill can be created for Coronavirus economic mitigation

She’ll wait and wait and at the last minute dump a gargantuan mess of a bill with Green New Deal stuff, cheat-by-mail, all felons go free, and various other socialist wish-list items that has to be voted on at the last minute and it’ll be “have to pass it so we can see what’s in it”

Pushed right up to the last possible instant so there’s not possibility to vet or constructively modify it

Savor the victory on the information battlefield

.

.

.

Don’t fall for this Romney-loving, propagandist – Mr. Ann Coulter. He will say anything to keep you from connecting Pirbright or Christopher Steele to the British Imperial Empire.

.

AIM Patriot Brandon writes that he loves this spunky energy in the press room!

.

.

.

.

.

.

BTW, folks, all these videos coming out like the one below are propaganda. They want you to associate Pirbright to Bill Gates because they do NOT want you looking at Pirbright and the Queen…and more important… who is under her skirts. Basically, all the Queen’s men are throwing Billy Boy under the bus to protect the truth from biting the Rothschild dynasty in the hind end. So let’s get the folks aware of the Rothschilds. This is a great time to bring out your arsenal of “conspiracy theory” videos and memes on you-know-who-and-you-know-what.

“[URGENT] ” This Video Will Be DELETED Within 24 HOURS!” Dr. Rashid Buttar”

(no link -just title)

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

burnett044 posts: One thing is for sure the Globalist..(for lack of better term)….

have learned just how easy it is to control…millions….how easy to shut down the entire world…

…which reminds us of a video we posted long ago to help folks see what was happening to humanity.

. Which reminds us of another early AIM fav that we posted to help inspire you to get up and take action. And BTW – you guys are doing great! Keep it up and keep inspiring others to do the same. There are a lot more patriots than there are globalists. WINNING. Warriors take positive action to restore the Republic. We love to teach and write so that’s what we are doing for the movement. We have sent out a patriot newsletter every day (maybe a miss here or there) for over 4 years. At first you received citizen intelligence reports as they were published. Then we sent out daily Truth News Headlines for a year or so until we moved into our current configuration of the Cat Report. Prior to this we were writing books and articles which you can find on the other side of the bridge as part of a global game of consciousness called (thank you, Herman Hesse) the GLASS BEAD GAME. All we ask is that you use your skills, talents, interests, and resources in your community, offline or online, to help wake up those still sleeping through the greatest event ever on the planet. We are shifting big time into a new way of living on the planet. It is very exciting. We can get there a lot faster if more people were ‘WOKE’. Remember – not everyone will be able to absorb all that you have learned in the AIM School of Truth in the time that we have to make a difference. You are advanced students and know the deeper truths as you guide your own students towards full disclosure. Your job as TEACHERS is to teach the material at the level the student can comprehend. Leadership Dance . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

