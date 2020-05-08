.

Del Bigtree asks:

WHAT WOULD YOU DO if your six year old son or daughter tested positive for COVID19 and was taken from your home to a quarantine center by Ventura Health Authorities? This SHOCKING VIDEO demands that you plan ahead. #BeBrave #HistoryRepeating

Tick. Tock. Anyone from the coup arrested yet? American Patriots will not stand down. Our movement gets bigger and stronger every day. Where are the arrests, Bill Barr? We aren’t settling for crumbs anymore. We want red meat .

Let’s be very precise on the type of red meat that would begin to satiate our hunger for justice .

Attention digital warriors, information warriors, ‘a la mode’ street warriors: Today we embrace a new tactic in the Great Information War. It is called public shaming. When we all work together, this technique can be even more powerful than memes. Please watch this video (there is a lengthy commercial towards the end – feel free to skip). We need to become proficient in this warfare technique. Once you finish the lesson, drop below and see who we have our sights on as our first group target.

Nancy Pelosi our first AIM public shaming target. Who better to single out than Marie Antoinette Pelosi in her shameful display of hording, wealth, and corruption. She has basked in the limelight of her congressional career since 1987 with media fawning over her every word and decision. Her congressional colleagues cower in her shadow as she keeps blackmail fodder on each and every one of them. She thinks she is all that…and more.

It’s time for patriots to show Nancy Pelosi in the bright light of day. Let’s knock her off that House speaker pedestal and cast her into the streets of public opinion. Leave your pearls and stilettos at home, girls. Your words are weapons. Find her social media accounts, her home and work addresses, her speaking engagements and townhalls. You can create a Go Fund Me account to raise money for a billboard in her home district with your special message…or if you have big bucks, do it yourself.

Be the creative amazing information warriors that you are and surprise us in all the many ways we can SHAME and BLAME Nancy Pelosi.

“Think about this … Hillary Clinton never served a day in jail for storing classified information on a personal server. Shelley Luther went to jail for simply going back to work.” Source

We need y’all to get inside this Twitter account and start laying down some shaming and blaming on this gun-running creep. @EricHolder

. MUST READ – Full Interview Transcript of AG Barr Discussing Dropping the Flynn Case . Mission Possible – DNI Richard Grenell Delivers Satchel of Declassified Documents to AG Bill Barr . .

“From court papers: During transition, top Justice Department official Sally Yates learned about the Flynn-Kislyak phone call from President Obama himself. She was surprised.” Source . . . . Translation: “Career people” are the Senior Executive Services operatives, crown agents who have been running our government since back in the day when QEII ordered the assassination of President Kennedy which was carried out by another crown agent – Allen Dulles . . You see, America was infiltrated a few decades ago with foreign enemies who pretend to be average career service employees. They are not. They are the enemy inside America. We call these domestic enemies. Our military and law enforcement took an oath to protect us against domestic enemies… WHERE THE HELL ARE THEY?

Don’t you worry, Barry Soetoro, domestic enemy #1 , Big Mike is on the way to save the day.

Bogeyfree posts

Looks like they filed the paperwork to draft Michelle back on 4/30

https://www.fec.gov/data/committee/C00745075/?tab=filings

Duh…how stupid do you think we are out here? You expect us to believe a BRITISH college with the name IMPERIAL to give us reliable data when it is the very job of these folks to create a weapon of fear and terror as a way to roll out the Rothschild – Privy Council plan of global domination. Why didn’t we use an American university from the mid-west to do these calculations? Why are we listening to the BRITISH ENEMY?

Reveals BIL’s (Rothschild’s) biotech investing priorities and its American rep., James C. Blair (BIL was founded in 1981 by Jacob Rothschild to exploit his inside knowledge of bio/pharma deals in the U.S.)

Reminder: BIL was the first biotech investment company in the world in 1981

James C. Blair was the Rothschild’s U.S. catch and fetch it boy – after he had been groomed in Pilgrims Society school by RCA/NBC and David Sarnoff

John D. Diekman. (Apr. 01, 1991). Affymax Technologies N.V. letter from John D. Diekman to Sydney Brenner re. investing pitch to Biotechnology Investments Ltd. [sic. Limited] (BIL), Rothschild Asset Management, SB/1/2/9/33. CSHL Archives Repository.

. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1991-04-01-John-D-Diekman-Affymax-Tech-NV-ltr-to-Sydney-Brenner-re-investing-pitch-to-Biotechnology-Investments-Ltd-(BIL)-Rothschild-Asset-Management-SB-1-2-9-33-CSHL-Archives-Repository-Apr-01-1991.pdf

Important instructional video. Notice how the lone woman makes the first move to protest, then others follow. As we posted yesterday in the Leadership video, the first supporter is key to starting a movement. If you do not have the courage to step out and be the leader, muster the courage to be the first supporter. That, too, is an important leadership role. Then everyone else can quickly become a freedom flash mob.

“California police were in the process of arresting a woman for going on the beach. When dozens of other people joined her, the outnumbered police let her go and stood down.” WATCH

VetforTrump points out:

Telling you you must do something or not do something does not violate your rights. Arresting you once you do is when your rights are violated. Inhibiting the free exercise of religion. Go to church and take 100 people with you. If they arrest, molest or obstruct you you have a case. Not until. Make them enforce it and then sue.

A patriot points out this website created by the Estonian government to educate people about communist ideology and regimes.

The video below pairs nicely with these new findings:

How the British Crown Tried to Overthrow Donald Trump (Betsy and Thomas kicking royal ass on May 23, 2019)

Back in February 2019 we did this video which is getting lots of traction today. Wonder why…smile! This pairs nicely with We the People Make Official Charges of 28 Counts of Treason

Adam Schiff and Benedict Arnold. Who wore it better?

Release of House Intelligence Committee transcripts are here:

https://intelligence.house.gov/russiainvestigation/

. FudgyFudgeBots posts: This is the most bad ass woman on the planet! . . The difference between an initiate and a clairvoyant The person who, without being clairvoyant, understands everything spiritual science has to say, is an initiate. However, he who can enter these worlds, which we call the invisible world, is a clairvoyant. In earlier times, not so long ago, there existed a strict separation in the secret schools, between clairvoyants and initiates. As an initiate, without being clairvoyant, a person could attain to knowledge of higher worlds, if only he or she used their intellect in the right way. On the other hand, someone could be clairvoyant without being initiated into a particularly high degree. It will be clear to you what is meant. Imagine two people, a very scholarly man, who knows all that physics and physiology possibly have to say about light and the phenomena of light, but who is so near-sighted, that he can barely see ten centimetres in front of himself: his eyesight is weak, but he is thoroughly acquainted with the laws of light. Similarly, someone can be initiated into the spiritual world, but still be unable to perceive clearly what he sees. Another has excellent sight in the outer sensory world but has almost no knowledge of everything the scholarly man knows. Thus, there can also be clairvoyants who are able to perceive the spiritual world – they see into the spiritual world, but have no realisation, no knowledge of that which they see. Source (German): Rudolf Steiner – GA 56 – Die Erkenntnis der Seele und des Geistes – Berlin, October 10, 1907 (page 26) . The Dark Night of the Soul – Losing Who We Thought We Were Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

