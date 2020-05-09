.

AIM Patriot Dale writes:

On March 6, 2017, we posted the article below about which Dale writes:

The top-down, bottom-up strategy also works on the information battlefield where today’s WWIII is being waged. It is an easy and effective strategy. Look at the examples below. Can you join our ranks? If you are a bottom-up warrior, find your tribe and get to work at getting noisy at the ground level. If you are a top-down warrior, be brave and bold as you speak truth, knowing that the bottom-ups have your back.

Bottom-up

Top-down

Bottom-up.

Top-Down

Bottom-up

Top-Down.

Doug Collins raises a really good point about how Peter Strzok’s out of scope polygraph was treated. WATCH.

Bottom-Up.

BIG Bottom-Up

The Police Are Waking up to Corruption. Start at 8:46

To review, this week you have learned three powerful information warfare techniques:

Public shaming, which is another way to say ‘make the opposition live by the rules they espouse on others’. Bottom-up. Top-down. Such a beautiful way to squish swamp bugs. They’ll never know what hit ’em. Words are weapons. Until we win this war, everyone gets a pass for saying mean things to the opposition. To destroy propaganda, you sometimes need to be fierce with your words. Righteous Indignation!

Your homework assignment is to practice and perfect these techniques. Over time, you will be so amazing that your social media following will explode. The internet is hungry for truth tellers that can take the narrative beyond the spin-zones and with pizzazz. If you lean into the forward edge of the movement like we have at AIM, you will be so far ahead of the narrative that Jack Dorsey won’t even know you are redpilling folks. Your battlefield position on Twitter or YouTube should be safe because their algorithms aren’t picking up the words and names you will be using.

For example, they don’t have a clue that we know about Arvinder Sambei, yet he/she is key in linking Mueller and 9-11, Mueller and the Russia collusion investigation to the British. Start talking about Mueller and Arvinder…or how about the dinner meeting Alison Sanders had with Bruce and Nellie Ohr?

If you feel brave and bold, show the real ground-zero for coronavirus. Discuss Pirbright, Qinetiq, Elizabeth Manningham-Buller, Richard Dearlove. Cartoonize your memes or videos in a “James Bond” or “Dan Brown” theme and win an instant audience while you sneak in truth history. So many great ideas….don’t get us started! Make sure to post your “jewels” in the comment boxes so others can share your message in their network.

The bonus is that YOU are already a thought leader in your network. You didn’t find and stay with the AIM School of Truth for so long if you weren’t a deep thinker. You are the influencer in today’s truth narrative through the internet. Whoever you are and whoever you are connected to is creating a virtual space of truth consciousness that is enlighting the world as veils of centuries’ of lies and deceit are lifted.

If you reveal the ‘higher levels’ of the narrative, you will bypass their stupid Silicon Valley algorithms and start waking folks up to other truths that are important in the bigger war we are winning. Eventually, if you stick to the FACTS, your narrative, ours, and others will all come together in a beautiful 2020 vision called

FULL DISCLOSURE

Each one of us can contribute to creating this global picture of truth. Find your special talents, resources, interests and express your truth based on evidence, documentation, actual sources, facts. Create your own news by making positive changes in your community. Make your expression of unfolding truth sizzle in your own special way and together we will re-imagine our world in 7 billion points of light.

Is the the term mistress being preemptively “banned” to protect Kamala Harris, who was Willie Brown’s mistress, in advance of her being named as Biden’s VP?

….actually “mistress” was a kinder, gentler word we were using to describe Kamala. But the AP isn’t cool with that so we’ll just call her what she is….. Kamala Harris, Slut.

Finally. A place in Michigan open for a haircut. Texas a la mode was too far for us to drive.

Karl Manke’s Barber and Beauty

421 W. Main St.

Owosso, MI

Musings from ‘Q’.

Trust Sessions

Trust Wray

Trust the Plan

Thank you AIM Patriots Mark, Chris, and Condor for recommending this video. Italian Leader Slams ‘False COVID-19 Numbers: 25K Did Not Die, it’s a way to Impose a Dictatorship’

For those new to the AIM School of Truth, here is an explanation of Kek, Pepe, and all things frog. It helps to know your icons so that you can fully appreciate Pepe and Kek memes.

Remember that Kamala Harris is not black. So when she tries to appropriate the African American experience, call her out. Hold up a copy of her birth certificate and ask her which parent is black. Her mother is Indian (dot, not feather) and daddy-o is Jamaican. She is not eligible to hold the office of president. Basically, she is an anchor baby. We did the research – just search for her name on our site. Her FAMILY were the biggest SLAVE TRADERS in the Caribbean. Grand pappy Harris loved his slave-selling biz down in Jamaica where he sold Irish and Africans. Who reaps financial rewards two generations later? This time we will be paying careful attention to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts who gave a green light for Barry Soetoro’s eligibility to hold the presidency. No legitimate birth certificate? No problem when you have a scumbag traitor like John Roberts hiding your ineligibility for office. Make sure to pass around Kamala’s birth certificate so everyone knows the truth about this CALIFORNIA SLUT. . . Carpe’s Corner Video . Lost your job? Consider becoming a NAZI SNITCH also known as a “contact tracer” “Contact tracers identify infected individuals based on test results, obtained by city and state health departments. Then they contact people — initially by phone, in most cases — who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Tracers will ask them to recall the names of everyone with whom they have recently come into contact. Finally, contact tracers will warn those people of their potential exposure, advise them to self-quarantine and provide them with access to resources they might need in order to follow protocol.” . . . . . . . . . . The AFI miners were working through the weekend. Those guys are amazing patriots! Sydney Brenner, the Pilgrims Society-Rothschild biowarfare gadfly? D. Carr Agyapong. (Aug. 27, 1990). Letter from D. Carr Agyapong [The Burroughs Wellcome Fund, North Carolina, USA] to Sydney Brenner [chief advisor to Biotechnology Investments Limited (BIL) (Rothschild Asset Management)] re. selection as Wellcome Visiting Professor in Basic Medical Sciences for 1990-91, Ref. SB/1/2/107/4, No. 71870. CSHL Archive Repository. Reproduced for educational purposes only. Fair Use relied upon. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/1990-08-27-Ltr-frm-D-Carr-Agyapong-Burroughs-Wellcome-Fund-to-Sydney-Brenner-re-Wellcome-Visiting-Prof-in-Basic-Med-Scncs-for-1990-91-Ref-SB-1-2-107-4-No-71870-CSHL-Archive-Reposry-Aug-27-1990.pdf This one letter reveals the Gordian knot relationship among Rothschild, Wellcome-Pirbright UK, Brenner, Pirbright Merial UK, Pirbright Merial Nanching China and Wellcome-North Carolina USA. All roads appear to lead to Sydney Brenner as the Pied Piper. It is interesting that Brenner died on Apr. 5, 2019 in Singapore where he helped weaponize their bio labs for the Office of Net Assessment’s Highlands Group. Perhaps Brenner had forbade release of their bioweapons “over my dead body?” That’s what they did with Coronavirus. More on Brenner’s biowarfare history (Note: Singapore (British) Deputy Prime Minister Tao Chee Hean was a contributor to DARPA’s DoD Office of Net Assessments profoundly illegal, secret technology weaponization program called the Highlands Group (a fascist public-private invitation only, Chatham House Rules gathering): Carolyn Khew. (Sep. 25, 2015). If Only Singaporeans Stopped to Think re. Sydney Brenner speech and award at Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (Singapore). The Strait Times, If Only Singapore. https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2015-09-25-If-Only-Singaporeans-Stopped-to-Think-re-Sydney-Brenner-speech-and-award-at-Institute-of-Molecular-and-Cell-Biology-(Singapore)-by-Carolyn-Khew-The-Strait-Times-If-Only-Singapore-Sep-25-2015.pdf . AIM patriot Cerveza asks if there is a silent revolt against the Crown going on in Canada (The Margarita Rebellion). She provided the video below in reference to her question. The Superior Crabs of Justice As we at The Children’s Army await the word of various players in the system of justice, we enjoy a conference at one of Canada’s most respected leaders, with the discussion being changing the Superior Court of Canada, erasing the fraud that is the Family Court System and bringing all connected to CAS child trafficking in Canada to justice…… by police, courts and Jurys,…. or by dragging them from their homes and churches and exterminated them on the streets in front of their homes. . Lamar Campbell – More Than Anything Presidential Tweets Today No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

