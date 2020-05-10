.

.

.

.

.

Seriously, The Federalist is just now getting around to reporting on this meeting ….SNOOZE! What took them so long! None of these media folks should be considered for future “Pulitzers” if they cannot exceed the reporting and research abilities of the citizen reporting that occurs every day at the American Intelligence Media. When average every-day citizens do a better job of truth disclosure than paid so-called reporters, we really need to re-examine how we are educating and enlightening the citizenry.

.

.

.

.

.

Anthony Fauci, the little chicken shit that he is, runs for cover and self-quarantines as the swamp heats up.

In the meantime, what happened to Nurse Rached and Rod Rosenstein’s sister Nancy Messonnier?

No, no…nothing here. Move along please.

“All three men are scheduled to testify before a Senate committee on Tuesday. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., the chairman of the panel, said the White House will allow Redfield and Hahn to testify by videoconference, a one-time exception to the administration’s policies on hearing testimony. The statement was issued before Fauci’s quarantine was announced.”

.

.

.

.

Hey, you Brits that tried to overthrow our United States President, then threw the world in a frenzy with the Queen’s Pirbright coronavirus, take a gander of our huge, powerful military, meeting on a Saturday night, planning their next operation. Will this be an operation to remove the source of the coronavirus? Watch out, Richard Dearlove and Mark Malloch-Brown. You and your Privy Council tried to destroy America. America is WOKE.

General Mark A. Milley, USA, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General John E. Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

General David L. Goldfein, USAF, Chief of Staff of the Air Force

General David H. Berger, USMC, Commandant of the Marine Corps

General James C. McConville, USA, Chief of Staff of the Army

Admiral Karl L. Schultz, USCG, Commandant of the Coast Guard

General John W. Raymond, USSF, Chief of Space Operations

Patriots, notice that VP Pence is not in the room, unless he is the one taking the picture. He is not listed on the attendee roster.

.

.

.

Gates is small potatoes at Pirbright. He can’t do anything there without the Queen’s approval. She holds the controlling shares of Pirbright so the patented coronavirus release would have needed her approval. She is the shareholder that matters. Very nice that Amazing Actress discusses Pirbright and Gates relationship in her most recent video entitled The Global Health Mafia Racket …but what she doesn’t tell you is how the Queen runs the whole show from Qinetiq to Pirbright.

Come on, Polly the Parrot, report the whole truth, not those convenient for Canada and the Crown. Propaganda is so wicked when it doesn’t take you all the way to truth.

.

Let’s get some public shaming troops over to Lindsey Graham’s social media. You might start with his cozy relationship with traitor John McCain. The guy is a total wuss and can easily be taken down. But you need to shame him in a very public way. Shame him so badly that he will never want to run for office again. You can be an information warrior right from your couch. Or get big, bold, and brave and find out where he hangs out in D.C. and make some noise.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Andrea Mitchell and her colleagues at MSNBC are a special kind of stupid. Make sure to drop in to Andrea’s site and let her know about what’s really going on in the news since they genuinely are clueless, stupid, or both.

.

Our favorite WOKE tweeter KazimirRampant reminds us of the limits of Jim Hoft and Gateway Pundit, a punk news site that we busted long ago as being a controlled oppo site.

.

Just in case this Jamaican-Indian anchor baby starts making sounds about running as Joe’s VP….get your audience up to speed about Kamala the Slut. She likes the big bamboo!

.

.

AIM Patriot Martin Burbridge and Douglas Gabriel are huge fans of Melania Trump and wanted her to know this in case she didn’t already.

.

We asked AIM patriots for their input on vetting Dr. Judy Mikovits. AIM Patriot Rick sent the article below for consideration. Rick has been in our AIM audience for several years. He plays the Glass Bead Game and participates on the other side of the bridge. Rick loved our VIBES enzymes when we offered them and was pleased when we recommended a substitute enzyme product so that he could continue his great digestive results.

As far as the article, it is posted without prejudice for the Conclave and readers to review.

.

Tiffthis posts:

So the snitch “next door app” which I was a member of until 2018, sent me a letter asking me to join so I could keep our community safe during the Shanghai shivers- no thanks. Sounds like they want me to snitch or be snitched on.

.

.

Save this image on your phone and the next time you are hassled in the store for going face naked, let them read this. You can also print a version.

.

.

.

.

So does this mean we have grounds to punish governors like Wretched Gretchen and other George Soros governors who are keeping us from working and feeding our families? Gestapo Gretchen, feminazi of the Mid West, is using extreme tactics to deny Michigan citizens their Constitutional rights. Her lock down on Michigan commerce is adversely effecting the commerce of other states and the livelihood of those citizens, too.

Seriously folks, we going to have to imprison and/or execute these scumbags – duh, after a trial and all that other legal stuff. But if these governors and mayors are found guilty, what choice do we have? We must execute the punishment to the fullest extent permitted by law and the crimes that they are found guilty of.

Rope.

Hemp rope.

Made-in-America hemp rope.

.

.

.

Inquiring minds want to know why this traitor in a military uniform who LIED to Congress hasn’t been in front of a military firing squad yet? This was Vindman’s admission in November 2019…tick tock. Citizens are in no mood for lackadaisical military when we have domestic enemies like Vindman all around us.

. Top 5 people having a bad pandemic . We are coming after the British Imperial Empire. . 5 Benefits of Slow Living Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

