When they are ALL liars and criminals, who do you believe: China? W.H.O.? United Nations? The media? Here is an article below that could use your feedback in the comment boxes under today’s CR.

So they say: China Asked W.H.O. to Delay Declaring Coronavirus Pandemic

S.3612 – A bill to clarify for purposes of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 that receipt of coronavirus assistance does not affect the tax treatment of ordinary business expenses.

Goodness, folks. Bill Gates is a raving maniac. A mad man. He thinks he rules the world. Make sure to publicly shame and humiliate him wide and far, not that it will change his psycho behavior, but others who read your comments may begin to ask more questions about Bill Gates of Hell and his miracle vaccines.

This very rich, diabolical madman wants to kill you and your family. No joke. And he has big money and lots of global influence. But together, our voices are louder than his. Start making some noise.

Here’s the point. We did not make this meme. People are waking up all around the world and connecting the dots to Pirbright, Five Eyes, the coup, and coronavirus. Those dots include Bill Gates, but he is not the be-all, end-all of the attempt to destroy America. Those orders come straight from the Queen and her Privy Council….just like that time the royal asshoes ordered their crown agent Allen Dulles to take out John F. Kennedy.

Speculation on the unfolding situation with the royal asshoes :

The Privy Council has gone too far this time in their meddling in American affairs. The Queen is in serious danger of being exposed for her controlling stake of Pirbright, the UK company that patented coronavirus. This leaves her financial fortune exposed to lawsuits all over the world. The Pilgrims Society has met by now and concluded that Donald Trump put a wrench in their plans of world domination, at least for a while.

“That’s fine,” they say. “We’ll throw the Yanks some red meat – Obama, Bill Gates, little Anthony. Keep them off the track of the real source of coronavirus and the coup, then lay low for a few decades until we can get back into strategic position.”

You see, Venetian bankers have always played the long game. We patriots had no clue because our perception of the world was always limited to what the Pilgrims published in our textbooks, pushed on their propaganda media, and printed in their fake history books. But then came the internet and patriots all over the world began comparing notes and we started seeing the world in a different way.

Thanks, AIM Patriot Martin, for this meme that only those of us at AIM may understand, but deeply we do. Do you know about the legend of the Spear of Antioch and its power for those that hold it?

Gilead is donating their entire supply of Remdesivir, and giving the formula to other drug companies to make more, so that treatment is FREE currently. Read more.

@harrydhuffman posts:

Obama is “panicked” now because his CULT — his mass-movement view of how things ought to be, following his desires — is in danger of being exposed and dissolved. His cult encompasses what I identified in 2009 as “The Insane Left”, a coalition of the most radical and vengeful Leftist elements, and every one of them wrong-headed in their separate, false dogmas (“White Racist America”, “Global Warming”, “Islamophobia”). It IS the Democrat party, since he was raised to the highest office in America; and it is no longer a legitimate political party, but ONLY a criminal organized mob and an insane cult…HIS cult, HE is the empowerer and the leader (hence the tingles up the legs of the believers).

“For the people who pushed “social distancing” and destroying the economy as an absolutely necessary evil, this is a matter of self-preservation. If this information were widely known, citizens might be more inclined to demand that schools and parks and restaurants and malls be opened. But if schools open tomorrow, without testing, and there is not a surge in hospitalizations or deaths, then the obvious question is why the schools closed in the first place. If restaurants and other shuttered businesses open without a spike in hospitalizations and deaths, then why did they ever close?”

Big trouble in little Chy-na

