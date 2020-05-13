.

.

Truth warrior Sidney Powell slays swamp rats.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot David is an INFORMATION WARRIOR. He sent the picture below with this note: “I had spinal surgery and they are making rehab patients wear masks. That’s fine I guess I will call it out.”

.

.

.

Two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton says:

.

.

Seriously, can you believe that a prominent media channel has taken OVER THREE YEARS to report what all of us in the AIM community have known all this time? Breitbart is always claiming to be the leader in independent news space, but how can they justify this when their “news” is so stale? Make sure your networks know how bad Breitbart really is – It is not the Breitbart of its founder.

.

Emerald Robinson @EmeraldRobinson . Allow me to summarize Dr. Fauci’s plan to defeat the virus in America: vaccines. He doesn’t have one yet. He doesn’t know if it’s even possible to create one. He doesn’t know when it will be ready. He doesn’t know if it will be safe. He just knows you gotta have one.

.

.

.

This was a Donald Trump retweet

.

.

.

.

.

Sen Rand Paul: “I fear some people who don’t want to investigate Obama are the same people, LINDSEY GRAHAM, ( yes he said it), who don’t want FISA reform because they love the power of the intelligence community to snoop on anyone, incl. Americans”. Source

.

.

.

.

.

‘Flat earth’ posts a comment under one of these articles and takes the narrative further by pointing out where all of this originates. Perhaps his comment will help others understand the scope of this crime against humanity. He writes:

Well done, this article and part 1 yesterday is an excellent insight into the fascist’s CROWN VIRUS.

The is a bit missing though and that is, who is behind the curtain? It is none other than the ultimate evil – THE PILGRIMS SOCIETY

Who the f*ck are they? They are THEM – the monsters from hell. They have lots of old school aristocratic sodomizing pedophiles in this gang of Satanic and Baal worshiping psychopaths. The list of members is lengthy but to give you a little clue “suicide” Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andy are members. The Queen, Rothchilds and a host of Anglo/USA lords, ladies and other wealthy shitbags are members forming the “special relationship” between the British Empire and its wholly owned and controlled Corporation called the USA.

They produced covid 19 and have produced, from animals, every virus since the Spanish Flu, including Influenza, SARS, MERS, Mad Cow Disease etc – the whole lot in their posh lab in Woking, England – The Pirbright Institute.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Epoch Times updates its flowchart of the swamp.

.

.

Here is an example of public shaming. decided to help @BarackObama get some exposure on his side hustle.

.

.

.

.

And barely a mask in sight!

Belarus was the epicenter of partisan resistance in Nazi-occupied Europe 1941-1944, birthing more guerrilla resistance per capita than any other place on the continent. Now history repeats itself

.

.

.

.

.

.

F L A S H B A C K April 2018. Don’t forget who sleeps with Mitch. If the federal pension funds must now divest of Chinese equities, why is it ok to keep a Chinese operative as our Secretary of Transportation?

Who recommended that President Trump place a Chinese operative as head of the federal transportation department?

Y’all start laying down some public shame and blame on this couple of China-friendly swamp rats. We can’t expect the President to do all the work by himself.

Where are our truth warriors?

.

.

.

They did this to themselves. By not arresting one another for lesser crimes or by Obama giving them all a blanket pardon for past sins, their lesser punishments for their former crimes cannot be given. But now we are talking about FRESH NEW CRIMES, crimes that the entire world watched over the last 4 years. We watched them commit treason, seditious conspiracy, and espionage. Now, the punishment of their individual crimes must be meted in full. Had their plan succeeded, they would have forever put the “lights out” on all humanity.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Howard P. gives his rendition of the Gates of Hell

.

.

. Carman Trump Blues (Updated) . . Rob from the other side of the bridge asks: Hello Mr. Gabriel. I am a big fan. I am an Anthroposophist in Spirit and Soul, not a rank & file Dornach bureaucrat. I enjoy the works published by Temple Lodge, Stephen Usher, and Paul Emberson. Recently I have attended an anthroposophic study group in Los Angeles, and have been thoroughly dismayed at finding a strange leftist/socialist entrenched sentiment deeply embedded in this group. It seems that these sentiments are approved of by the basket cases in Dornach, since they are first class members in good standing. Are you aware of this current intimate intrusion and alteration of Steiner’s principles and Metaphysics? I knew that The Goetheanum has had it’s problems since the 1926 Christmas Party, but I can’t believe it has gotten this bad. I would have thought they would have had better game against The Ahrimanic Globalists. Please let me know. Thank you!! Our reply: You might find the answer here inside these articles where Douglas writes about Dornach: Tree of Life and Inedia Secrecy of the First Class, the Circle, and Steiner Freemasonry . Back in the mines: Pilgrims Society members David Sarnoff, RCA, NBC and Victor Rothschild (SERCO, QinetiQ, Pirbright, Big Pharma, Privy Council, Crown Agents) were both fellows of the Weizmann Institute (formed 1934) as shown by this Congressional Hearing on Jul. 14, 15, 17, 19, 1969. Rothschild’s Novel chemist advisor Sydney Brenner was a guest of the Weizmann Institute, and may have been a member as well, we’re still checking. The way Weizmann boasts of its Nobel credentials, it is highly likely. https://www.google.com/books/edition/Hearings_Reports_and_Prints_of_the_House/6fE1AAAAIAAJ?hl=en&gbpv=1&dq=%22victor+rothschild%22++%22david+sarnoff%22&pg=PA1448&printsec=frontcover . . Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

