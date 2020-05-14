.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samatha Power

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Deputy Chief of Mission to Italy and Republic of San Marino Kelly Degnan (now Ambassador to Georgia)

U.S. Ambassador to Italy and the Republic of San Marino, John R. Phillips

CIA director John Brennan

U.S. Treasury Office of Intelligence and Analysis Patrick Conlon

Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew

Acting Assistant Treasury Secretary Arthur “Danny” McGlynn

Acting Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary Mike Neufeld

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Sarah Raskin

Under Secretary Treasury Nathan Sheets

Acting Under Secretary Treasury Adam Szubin

U.S. NATO Advisor Robert Bell

U.S. Representative to the NATO Military Committee Vice Admiral John Christenson

FBI Director James Comey

U.S. NATO Office of the Defense Advisor Policy Advisor for Russia Lt. Col. Paul Geehreng

U.S. NATO Defense Advisor James Hursh

U.S. Deptuy Chief of Mission to NATO Lee Litzenberger (now Ambassador to Azerbaijan)

U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Douglas Lute

U.S. NATO Political Office Scott Parrish

Deputy Secretary of Energy Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall

U.S. NATO Political Advisor Tamir Waser

U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey John Bass

White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough

Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration Michael Dempsey

Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stephanie O’Sullivan

Vice President Joe Biden

‘His’ husband is Cass Sunstein, best pal to Barry Soetoro. Obama-Powers-Sunstein – such a lovely swamp throuple.

Newly declassified records show that Samantha Power made seven separate unmasking requests related to Flynn in late 2016 and early 2017.

People around the world are waking up to the controllers of the planet – the British Imperial Empire. Are you educating and enlightening your network about the Queen’s attempt to overthrow President Trump and her corona (crown) virus that was released on to the world. Some say they Queen is no longer alive, but merely a holographic or CGI image.

Who’s hiding behind the franchise known as “the Monarchy”? The Pilgrims Society. Richard Dearlove, Mark Malloch-Brown, Geoffrey Pattie, the Privy Council gang. And who can forget conspiracy theorist favorite – the Rothschilds – who have been directing the planet’s banking and money system since the Venetian Banker days.

“The swamp will not drain itself. Someone actually has to turn the plug of the sewer and ignore the screeching of the swamp rats.” Source

kek_saved_the_world posts:

“Flynn’s case ending leads proof he was being framed by the FBI, which leads to unmasking, which leads to leaking by fake media, which leads to Obama using tools of justice to spy on a political opponent during an election leading ObamaGate and after as a soft coup which leads to treason.”

MARK OF THE BEAST!!!

ApiJect – Listen to the video inside.

Share this important information with your network using this tinyurl: https://tinyurl.com/y7gm9m9b

“In a letter, Robert O’Brien, national security adviser, and Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, warned against investing in Chinese companies since there was a “possibility that future sanctions will result from the culpable actions of the Chinese government with respect to the global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic”.”

Actually, Gestapo Gretchen is a COVIDiot.

Actually, Gestapo Gretchen is a COVIDiot.

