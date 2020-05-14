.
Mueller’s Gang Tried To Take Down Our Superman
.
List of Obama Officials Who May Have ‘Unmasked’ Michael Flynn Includes Joe Biden
- U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Samatha Power
- Director of National Intelligence James Clapper
- Deputy Chief of Mission to Italy and Republic of San Marino Kelly Degnan (now Ambassador to Georgia)
- U.S. Ambassador to Italy and the Republic of San Marino, John R. Phillips
- CIA director John Brennan
- U.S. Treasury Office of Intelligence and Analysis Patrick Conlon
- Secretary of the Treasury Jack Lew
- Acting Assistant Treasury Secretary Arthur “Danny” McGlynn
- Acting Deputy Assistant Treasury Secretary Mike Neufeld
- Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Sarah Raskin
- Under Secretary Treasury Nathan Sheets
- Acting Under Secretary Treasury Adam Szubin
- U.S. NATO Advisor Robert Bell
- U.S. Representative to the NATO Military Committee Vice Admiral John Christenson
- FBI Director James Comey
- U.S. NATO Office of the Defense Advisor Policy Advisor for Russia Lt. Col. Paul Geehreng
- U.S. NATO Defense Advisor James Hursh
- U.S. Deptuy Chief of Mission to NATO Lee Litzenberger (now Ambassador to Azerbaijan)
- U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Douglas Lute
- U.S. NATO Political Office Scott Parrish
- Deputy Secretary of Energy Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall
- U.S. NATO Political Advisor Tamir Waser
- U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Tefft
- U.S. Ambassador to Turkey John Bass
- White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough
- Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Intelligence Integration Michael Dempsey
- Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Stephanie O’Sullivan
- Vice President Joe Biden
.
.
.
.
‘His’ husband is Cass Sunstein, best pal to Barry Soetoro. Obama-Powers-Sunstein – such a lovely swamp throuple.
.
.
Samantha Power Claimed She Never Tried To Unmask Michael Flynn, But Records Show She Unmasked Him 7 Times
.
People around the world are waking up to the controllers of the planet – the British Imperial Empire. Are you educating and enlightening your network about the Queen’s attempt to overthrow President Trump and her corona (crown) virus that was released on to the world. Some say they Queen is no longer alive, but merely a holographic or CGI image.
Who’s hiding behind the franchise known as “the Monarchy”? The Pilgrims Society. Richard Dearlove, Mark Malloch-Brown, Geoffrey Pattie, the Privy Council gang. And who can forget conspiracy theorist favorite – the Rothschilds – who have been directing the planet’s banking and money system since the Venetian Banker days.
The Fairytale of the Crown
.
.
Watch: Michigan Sheriff Dismantles ‘Not Clear and Concise’ Gretchen Whitmer Executive Orders
.
.
WA Governor To Residents: COVID-Test-Deniers Will Not Be Allowed To Leave Home To Get Groceries
No Grocery-Shopping for Test-Refusers
.
Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order that closed businesses to limit spread of coronavirus
.
.
Trump Was Asked About Obamagate: ‘It’s Only The Beginning’
.
Outrageous – Flynn Judge Orders Retired Judicial Ally to File Brief Supporting Prosecution of Michael Flynn
.
“The swamp will not drain itself. Someone actually has to turn the plug of the sewer and ignore the screeching of the swamp rats.” Source
.
kek_saved_the_world posts:
“Flynn’s case ending leads proof he was being framed by the FBI, which leads to unmasking, which leads to leaking by fake media, which leads to Obama using tools of justice to spy on a political opponent during an election leading ObamaGate and after as a soft coup which leads to treason.”
.
.
Impeachment Boomerang: Contacts exposed between US embassy, Hunter Biden-connected Ukraine firm
.
The Whole Thing Was Corrupt and We Caught Them
.
Republican Mike Garcia picks up Katie Hill’s California seat as Dem candidate concedes race
.
Paul Manafort released to home confinement over coronavirus concerns
.
Secretary Mnuchin slams Pelosi’s new bill as ‘completely partisan’
.
FBI Deliver Search Warrant to Senator Richard Burr – Seize Cell Phone
.
Devin Nunes With Lou Dobbs
.
.
MUST WATCH! Prefilled Covid-19 Vaccine Syringes With RFID Microchip Tracking System!
.
MARK OF THE BEAST!!!
ApiJect – Listen to the video inside.
Introducing the BFS Prefilled Syringe.
Share this important information with your network using this tinyurl: https://tinyurl.com/y7gm9m9b
.
Top Eight Myths about Covid-19
.
National Research Council strikes deal with China to develop COVID-19 vaccine in Canada
.
.
Stop Blaming the Virus!
.
.
The Biden Campaign is a TOTAL DISASTER! Dems Fear TRAIN WRECK In November
.
Angry truckers descend on US capital
.
.
.
Out Of Touch | Kevin James Short Film
.
.
US government pension fund halts plan to buy Chinese stocks
“In a letter, Robert O’Brien, national security adviser, and Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, warned against investing in Chinese companies since there was a “possibility that future sanctions will result from the culpable actions of the Chinese government with respect to the global spread of the Covid-19 pandemic”.”
.
Dissidents project anti-Xi Jinping images onto Chinese consulate building in Los Angeles
.
.
.
Actually, Gestapo Gretchen is a COVIDiot.
.
.
Blue Sky posts a reminder: “Judge Sullivan resides in the same court as the FISA Court. Here he is with James Boasberg & Rosemary Collyer who both signed the FISA warrant. Judge Contreras Flynn’s first Judge had to be removed from the case because of his personal relationship with Strzok.”
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
