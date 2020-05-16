.

By the time Grenell is done, Ratcliffe won’t have anything left to do.

The review led by U.S. Attorney John Durham is making life uncomfortable for America’s cautious spy chief.

“Haspel was the CIA’s station chief in London in 2016 when the U.S. Embassy there was made aware of Mifsud’s contact with a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, by Australian diplomat Alexander Downer. Haspel was briefed on Downer’s outreach to the embassy, according to a person familiar with the matter, but it’s unclear whether she was then made aware of the FBI’s plans to interview him or knew about the bureau’s use of an informant — University of Cambridge professor Stefan Halper — in London.”

Bottom line: This CIA goon was “all in” on the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump. That’s why she is laying low because once the bright lights are on, everyone will see Gina the Traitor working with MI5, MI6, the Privy Council, Arvinder Sambei, Alison Sanders, Robert Hannigan…the whole gang trying to destroy America by crown agents and saboteurs.

The President has not said that the coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory. In fact, he specifically indicated that not everyone will want to take the vaccine.

THE PRESIDENT: “No, we’re looking for a full vaccine for everyone that wants to get it. Not everybody is going to want to get it.”

We hear no indications that any government official has said these bloodstream poisons are mandatory. But what do you do for all the brainwashed covidiots out there who think vaccines are the only answer?

Let them make their own choice. We’ll make ours. However, as citizen educators, let’s try to enlighten as many folks as we can before coronavirus vaccines are offered to the public. Remember, in the end, not everyone makes it through war. There will be casualties, even in an information war. Many stupid people will not survive the Great Information War.

We are anti-vaxxers. Totally. We don’t put vaccine poisons in our precious bloodstream!

BTW – some of you boomers may now be experiencing shingles on your back, buttocks, sides, coccyx area. This is the result of the chicken pox vaccines that we had when we were children. We recommend taking a teaspoon or two of Manuka honey every day and supplement with 500 mg of L-Lysine. When you have an outbreak, try increasing your L-Lysine. You can apply the honey directly to the outbreak area for relief. Thanks to the amazing honey bees in New Zealand for Manuka honey – the only place in the world for this exceptional product!

Inquiring minds want to know what happens to the employment status of teachers and professors during this time period. What will happen to tuition prices? How will existing buildings be maintained when state are already in financial trouble with their decades of liberal spending?

How will teachers’ unions respond to massive layoffs of teachers, professors, administrators, support staff, facilities maintenance? What happens to collegiate sports? How about scholarships, dormitories, sororities, fraternities? What happens to all those Chinese professors working on nanotechnology in campuses around the country? How will our young people be indoctrinated in cultural Marxism without social justice warriors to fill their young heads with dreams of socialism and communism?

“The central California city of Atwater has declared itself a “sanctuary city” for businesses. The Friday resolution passed by the Atwater City Council allows business owners to open, openly defying Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus-related stay-at-home order.”

AIM Patriot Parker writes: “Based on a true story – a friend’s mother called our local Costco and asked if she could return bottles and cans. The employee misunderstood and blurted out, “No, you can’t return toilet paper that you hoarded!” After correcting her, the employee apologized and said they were getting tons of calls asking about returning TP and she was getting fed up with it. My meme mind kicked in…”

Has your health been harmed because of your governor’s draconian measures to take over your state by force? Were you denied important medical procedures while your governor played god and ruler over your state’s hospitals and medical providers?

“This whole ‘elective-procedure’ thing is now a time bomb,” Dr. Baker told The Washington Times. “There is no good reason to have a ban on elective surgery any more. This is now a significant health problem for the people of Michigan and our patients, and I’ve had one patient attempt suicide — a very serious attempt.”

The lawsuit goes onto describe the very serious complications that patients have experienced as a direct result of being denied their elective procedures, including a patient who needed a damaged feeding tube repaired and another who needed gall-bladder surgery and didn’t get it, which led to gangrene. The lockdown has literally sentenced medically fragile people, who would have been fine if they had been able to seek medical care, to life-threatening or even deadly conditions. And there was no good reason not to allow them in the nearly empty hospitals in Michigan.

