.
.
Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice Open to Being Joe Biden’s VP
.
For those of you who may be new students at the AIM School of Truth, Susan Rice is on the globalist team.
Susan Rice Unmasked: White House Warmonger
.
“Call it as it is. Susan Rice is a liar. She has continuously lied to the American people and she lied to hide the crimes of the Obama administration. She is so good at lying that most people have forgotten her many fallacious testimonies before Congress. The recent surveillance “unmasking” of Trump and associates during the campaign is the tip of the iceberg.
She is also a murderer. Because of her actions, millions have died in Africa and her direct actions have led to some of the worst human crisis situations in modern history including genocide. Rice’s crimes are washed away by a complicit media who will not inform the American people of her heinous crimes, so it is left for those of us who will not forget. This is another article from the Anonymous Patriots, pushed out into the Internet like one might put a message in a bottle, hoping that it will be found by a diligent prosecutor researching the crimes of Susan Rice, and so many others, for research needed to prepare indictments.”
Read all about Susan Rice who is really angling for the presidency. Joe Biden is just a speed bump.
Lies of Benghazi
CIA-Provocateur with Oil Ties
Responsible for Millions of African Deaths
.
The British Wage War on the World
.
Thanks to AIM Patriot Giorgio, this flier is ready to go to your local print shop. Here is the PDF version. COVID-19 FLYER Make sure to print on a bright background -orange or yellow. You can print on 8.5 x 11 or blow up to a larger poster size. To give the poster a longer shelf life, you may want to laminate it. We would like to see these posted all over the world on street signs, benches, walls – wherever you can get this important GLOBAL ALERT out to your community.
Type “print anything” in your browser to find an online print service. Or email your PDF to a local print shop and pick up when they are finished. You can purchase lamination pouches that you slip your flier into and apply heat with an iron, or use your school or print shop laminator. Lamination is optional.
Next step is to get off your tush and make it happen. These posters have to find their way to the public. Patriots are known for their ACTION.
.
.
Operation Warp Speed eliminates Fauci’s power to delay vaccines
.
Italian Politician Demands Bill Gates Arrest For Crimes Against Humanity
.
FDA Halts Bill Gates-Backed COVID-19 Testing Program
.
.
.
The American Freedom Trifecta of 2020
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEKEND
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
.
.
Joelander
.
Bizarre EU Funded Comic Book Predicted Pandemic — Globalist Saviours
.
Raw audio file to share on your video channel or blog: https://videos.files.wordpress.com/EGfTkF20/2020-05-15-america-versus-egalitarianism-america-first-clips-ep-11-by-michelle-malkin-nicholas-j-fuentes-paul-gottfried-samuel-t-francis-america-first-clips-may-15-2020_hd.mp4
John Gotti‘s daughter says to John Brennan:
.
ODNI to Give Election Security Briefings Ahead of November Vote
We certainly hope the ODNI can do a better job in disclosing all the ways that elections are rigged than a couple of retired school teachers in Michigan. What a bummer if Grenell and team don’t start speaking up about the corruption in our elections, especially the cyber theft of votes in Mitt Romney’s Optech fractionalized voting scheme or the way that Fox News and the other propaganda networks use AVID ISIS Management prompters to stay on unified, anti-Trump message.
Ronna Romney and the RNC Rigged Election Boxes
Hey, Ronna, have you told your boss yet about Uncle Mitt and Cousin Tagg’s rigged election boxes or are you just another George Soros operative like your girlfriend in Michigan – tyrant Gestapo Gretchen – waiting for the opportunity to cause mischief in the RNC?
Just saying’ folks don’t be deaf, dumb, and blind. There’s a ROMNEY at the helm of the Republican National Party. Don’t be distracted with her lipstick. Ask her in her social media accounts why she isn’t talking about election rigging. She knows about the family biz. If she were a patriot, she would be confessing the sins of the Romney family.
Election Rigging Keeps the Globalists like Mitt Romney in Power
Diane Feinstein and husband Richard C. Blum control MSM censorship with Lord Mark Malloch-Brown using AVID ISIS LeaderPlus election “management” software
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Behind Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections
Obama-Clinton-Schmidt-Zuckerberg Election Rigging Failed
.
.
Face Masks Pose Serious Risks To The Healthy
.
President Trump Warns Mitch McConnell: “Time is Running Out”
.
arsumbris posts:
Add Grassley to the list of Senate RINO losers that would rather take action against Trump for taking action against coup members, than they would against the coup itself. Hope everyone realizes that, that we’re also at war with a movement of traitors on our own side.
.
Grassley demands Trump answer for firing State Department watchdog who ‘failed’ in Steele dossier inquiry
.
State Department Inspector General Is Fired, Was Investigated For Mishandling Sensitive Information
.
.
.
Trump Boat Parade in Jacksonville Florida (16MAY2020)
.
Pay attention, patriots. They simply rebranded MARTIAL LAW into something you would accept. It was a marketing strategy. Pretty good. Covidiots everywhere now.
.
.
.
One day, Gretchen, you will not have the Michigan State Police to protect you from the Michiganders whose lives you have ruined. Your ugly face will be known long after you leave office from Michigan. People around the world see you as the face of FEMINAZI TYRANNY. The harm you did to your citizens is long-lasting…and so will be their memory of the destruction you heaped on families, businesses, and economy. Just pointing out the inconvenient facts. Soon you will be a private citizen. But your ugly mug will always be a public one.
.
.
There is a team of doctors dedicated to keeping Nancy from falling apart
.
Shiny Nancy
.
Resistance is futile.
,
Derivative image by Chris Olstead based on Albert Dorne’s 1944 poster for the Office of War Information. The original poster is available under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0. https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metadc489/
.
Some restaurants have started tacking a COVID-19 surcharge onto customers’ bills
.
President Trump Retweeted this awesome video by Mad “ObamaGate” Liberals
.
.
.
Paycheck Protection Program OMB Control Number 3245-0407 Loan Forgiveness Application
.
.
KITTENS VS. THUGS
.
.
.
How to Stop Being a Coward
.
.
Let’s review information warfare tactics that we have learned and which many of you are already implementing…brilliantly.
We know the power of memes and we create and/or post them everyday in our social network. A picture is worth a thousand words and images can help people break through years of brainwashing and programming.
We learned that words are powerful and that we can use them as weapons to annihilate the enemy. The best words to use are those of TRUTH. The enemy has spent centuries perfecting the weapon of propaganda which are WORDS of lies and deceit. These are words that derive from their Father of Lies. We use words of TRUTH.
We learned how to camouflage links by using archive.is, tinyurl.com and other places that permit url changes. We can use this technique to bypass social media censorship in many cases.
We learned a powerful fumigation tool to use against swamp rats – PUBLIC SHAMING AND BLAMING. This useful warfare tactic can be used on the ground as well as cyber space. Find out where the swamp corruptocrats work, dine, or live and make some noise around them, making sure to shame them for the horrific things they have done to the country. Drop into their primary social media accounts and lay down some truth bombs. Visit frequently and encourage other information warriors to join you.
We have learned how to move the Overton Window on words and concepts that the enemy does not want us to embrace, like treason, espionage, public executions, firing squads, hangings. We have learned that use of these words en masse will trend as top words and phrases which can bring terror and fear into the hearts of our enemy.
We don’t ‘trust the plan’ at the American Intelligence Media, WE WORK THE PLAN. One of the ways that we work the plan is by educating and enlightening folks anywhere we can. One of our favorite places to teach is inside comment boxes. We ran across this Keyboard Warrior (see below) and were impressed with his girthy post. Not that they have to be this huge to be effective…but whoa it’s a show stopper if your didn’t know that Michelle Obama is a pretend-woman.
Flipbarryfromreddit posts:
Lmfao yep. Irl his Indonesian dad was a CIA hit man with dozens of bodies for George Bush Sr. He was one of the 10-15 richest men in the world and left Obummer billions of dollars that is given out every year hundreds of million dollar deposits in foreign accounts that can’t be taxed. Lolo Soetoro. Judge Joe Brown exposed this in a interview you can watch on YouTube! Muslims aka Prince Waled funded Obama’s Harvard college and high school stay too. It’s a confirmed project look it up! A famous civil rights leader exposed that. MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN PROVE ME WRONG!!! Here’s a vid of him fixing his dick at Harvard- nothing is more eye opening than this!:
Obama and his “family”- as Clint Eastwood said, “are the biggest fraud ever perpetrated onto the American people.” Read the truth about Bathouse Obummer here, almost everything about him is a lie. Why are there no photos of his “wife” Michelle pregnant, why are there no hospital or birth records of her kids being born and why do their god parents, who are Obummer & Michael’s longtime best friends who “delivered” them at Michigan look literally exactly like them? Explain that- see the uncanny resemblance between them here.
Here’s a vid of Michelle the ugly brute’s dick popping out on Ellen
Barack Obama lied and defrauded the American people about his family and his religion in order to be elected to the president of the United States. Btw why did Larry S1nclair testify Obama had him get him crack and that Larry sucked Obama’s dick off in a limo while Barack smoked the crack then fucked him in the ass at his apartment? Larry’s full press conference is here
Obama was very active in the Chicago gay bathhouse scene, having several memberships hence his nickname Bathouse Barry. Also Obama had his ex boyfriend church pastor taken out by machine gun (shot 9 times) in his apartment
Mother of one murdered Obama gay lover speaks out. “There is more to the story. I do believe they are shielding somebody or protecting someone.”
When the dude had no enemies, they met at his church and dated and Barry Obummer had Loretta Fuddy drowned on video by a scuba diver bc she authorized his fake birth certificate which was proven to be faked. Watch her get k i l l e d here:
Obama’s own promotional pamphlet given to the press for his first book says he was born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii
Watch how the birth certificate is proven to be fake here 9 signs of forgery
Sheriff joe also exposed it 2 independent agencies said it had 13 signs of forgery. Obama’s first act as President, literally one day after getting elected was sealing his college records to conceal the fact that this Saudi billionaire who went to jail (Prince Waleed) funded his admission & gave him automatic straight A’s! confirmed here by widely respected black activist Percy Sutton who first heard about Obummer in the 80’s when he met Khalid Mansuer who was raising money for Obama at the time (btw who didn’t have the grades to get in Harvard & only got in bc his dad was a big Harvard doner)…. and Manseur worked for Waleed himself:
Here’s the vid of the interview w Sutton
Watch any of the vids I listed if you’re a real man. Make your parents proud and stop ignoring the truth. Just look at this photo of Obama, high asf sitting in the lap of 3 middle eastern men (& possibly his college funded Prince Waleed) in what appears to be right before or after he got the train ran on him and tell me if you think he’s gay or not Reddit tried soooo hard to ban this comment I had to update it several times, I got you pedes! Love y’all.
Rip to Joan Rivers, who died two weeks after exposing Obama as gay and Michelle as a tranny to a reporter
Her doctors gave her procedures they didn’t even tell her about and walked out the room for an hour after they ripped open her chest on a simple lung procedure, even taking pics w her dead body! Joan River’s daughter sued about this. Obama has even admitted he’s Muslim multiple times
and referred to Michelle as Michael on numerous occasions
also he said he’s the first sitting president to be from Kenya!
#Holy shit! Judge Joe Brown said Trump could never be racist Bc he dated black supermodels and never accepted the loans back from black entrepreneurs he funded. Obama’s Indonesian adopted dad (No wonder ppl think Obama is Indonesian) Lolo Sotero coordinated the CIA hits w George H Bush…. wow!!!!! He was one of the 10-15 richest ppl in the world and left a 3rd of his fortune to Obama, billions in a Indonesian bank account so the USA can’t have access to it- and that’s how Obama makes $500 mill a year after taxes!
.
.
To continue today’s wild ride in the internet, listen to Greg Hunter and Bo Polny. Put on your discernment cap as some of their conclusions are way out there, but we enjoyed listening to the Biblical timeline compared to our current one. Listen for entertainment and grab the nuggets that interest you.
Bo Polny – Coming Gold Rush Will Be Epic
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos