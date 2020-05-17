.

Let’s review information warfare tactics that we have learned and which many of you are already implementing…brilliantly.

We know the power of memes and we create and/or post them everyday in our social network. A picture is worth a thousand words and images can help people break through years of brainwashing and programming.

We learned that words are powerful and that we can use them as weapons to annihilate the enemy. The best words to use are those of TRUTH. The enemy has spent centuries perfecting the weapon of propaganda which are WORDS of lies and deceit. These are words that derive from their Father of Lies. We use words of TRUTH.

We learned how to camouflage links by using archive.is, tinyurl.com and other places that permit url changes. We can use this technique to bypass social media censorship in many cases.

We learned a powerful fumigation tool to use against swamp rats – PUBLIC SHAMING AND BLAMING. This useful warfare tactic can be used on the ground as well as cyber space. Find out where the swamp corruptocrats work, dine, or live and make some noise around them, making sure to shame them for the horrific things they have done to the country. Drop into their primary social media accounts and lay down some truth bombs. Visit frequently and encourage other information warriors to join you.

We have learned how to move the Overton Window on words and concepts that the enemy does not want us to embrace, like treason, espionage, public executions, firing squads, hangings. We have learned that use of these words en masse will trend as top words and phrases which can bring terror and fear into the hearts of our enemy.

We don’t ‘trust the plan’ at the American Intelligence Media, WE WORK THE PLAN. One of the ways that we work the plan is by educating and enlightening folks anywhere we can. One of our favorite places to teach is inside comment boxes. We ran across this Keyboard Warrior (see below) and were impressed with his girthy post. Not that they have to be this huge to be effective…but whoa it’s a show stopper if your didn’t know that Michelle Obama is a pretend-woman.

Flipbarryfromreddit posts:

Lmfao yep. Irl his Indonesian dad was a CIA hit man with dozens of bodies for George Bush Sr. He was one of the 10-15 richest men in the world and left Obummer billions of dollars that is given out every year hundreds of million dollar deposits in foreign accounts that can’t be taxed. Lolo Soetoro. Judge Joe Brown exposed this in a interview you can watch on YouTube! Muslims aka Prince Waled funded Obama’s Harvard college and high school stay too. It’s a confirmed project look it up! A famous civil rights leader exposed that. MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN PROVE ME WRONG!!! Here’s a vid of him fixing his dick at Harvard- nothing is more eye opening than this!:

Obama and his “family”- as Clint Eastwood said, “are the biggest fraud ever perpetrated onto the American people.” Read the truth about Bathouse Obummer here, almost everything about him is a lie. Why are there no photos of his “wife” Michelle pregnant, why are there no hospital or birth records of her kids being born and why do their god parents, who are Obummer & Michael’s longtime best friends who “delivered” them at Michigan look literally exactly like them? Explain that- see the uncanny resemblance between them here.

Here’s a vid of Michelle the ugly brute’s dick popping out on Ellen

Barack Obama lied and defrauded the American people about his family and his religion in order to be elected to the president of the United States. Btw why did Larry S1nclair testify Obama had him get him crack and that Larry sucked Obama’s dick off in a limo while Barack smoked the crack then fucked him in the ass at his apartment? Larry’s full press conference is here

Obama was very active in the Chicago gay bathhouse scene, having several memberships hence his nickname Bathouse Barry. Also Obama had his ex boyfriend church pastor taken out by machine gun (shot 9 times) in his apartment

When the dude had no enemies, they met at his church and dated and Barry Obummer had Loretta Fuddy drowned on video by a scuba diver bc she authorized his fake birth certificate which was proven to be faked. Watch her get k i l l e d here:

Obama’s own promotional pamphlet given to the press for his first book says he was born in Kenya and raised in Indonesia and Hawaii

Watch how the birth certificate is proven to be fake here 9 signs of forgery

Sheriff joe also exposed it 2 independent agencies said it had 13 signs of forgery. Obama’s first act as President, literally one day after getting elected was sealing his college records to conceal the fact that this Saudi billionaire who went to jail (Prince Waleed) funded his admission & gave him automatic straight A’s! confirmed here by widely respected black activist Percy Sutton who first heard about Obummer in the 80’s when he met Khalid Mansuer who was raising money for Obama at the time (btw who didn’t have the grades to get in Harvard & only got in bc his dad was a big Harvard doner)…. and Manseur worked for Waleed himself:

Here’s the vid of the interview w Sutton

Watch any of the vids I listed if you’re a real man. Make your parents proud and stop ignoring the truth. Just look at this photo of Obama, high asf sitting in the lap of 3 middle eastern men (& possibly his college funded Prince Waleed) in what appears to be right before or after he got the train ran on him and tell me if you think he’s gay or not Reddit tried soooo hard to ban this comment I had to update it several times, I got you pedes! Love y’all.

Rip to Joan Rivers, who died two weeks after exposing Obama as gay and Michelle as a tranny to a reporter

Her doctors gave her procedures they didn’t even tell her about and walked out the room for an hour after they ripped open her chest on a simple lung procedure, even taking pics w her dead body! Joan River’s daughter sued about this. Obama has even admitted he’s Muslim multiple times

and referred to Michelle as Michael on numerous occasions

also he said he’s the first sitting president to be from Kenya!

#Holy shit! Judge Joe Brown said Trump could never be racist Bc he dated black supermodels and never accepted the loans back from black entrepreneurs he funded. Obama’s Indonesian adopted dad (No wonder ppl think Obama is Indonesian) Lolo Sotero coordinated the CIA hits w George H Bush…. wow!!!!! He was one of the 10-15 richest ppl in the world and left a 3rd of his fortune to Obama, billions in a Indonesian bank account so the USA can’t have access to it- and that’s how Obama makes $500 mill a year after taxes!

.

.

To continue today’s wild ride in the internet, listen to Greg Hunter and Bo Polny. Put on your discernment cap as some of their conclusions are way out there, but we enjoyed listening to the Biblical timeline compared to our current one. Listen for entertainment and grab the nuggets that interest you.