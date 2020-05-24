.

‘It’s a vicious group of people. It’s very bad for our country,’ the president says .

Words are WEAPONS in the Great Information War. Have you fired off any today? Our global enemy is the British Imperial Empire. Patriots and citizens dominate the internet networks. The globalists use the old propaganda machines. We can pulverize them in terms of communication and narrative, but everyone needs to come out and start using TRUTH WORDS.

British Monarchy Attempts to Overthrow Trump. Start at 8:45. This is a good one to mirror on your video platform as the British Imperial Empire is ENEMY to all of HUMANITY.

Folks are calling him Judge Step-and-Fetch from the Democrat Plantation!

Inquiring minds want to know who will be paying Judge Sullivan’s attorney….him, the Court, or the DNC? “Johnheretohelp” reports that Emmett Sullivan has many skeletons in his closet that might require him to have a criminal attorney on retainer.

F L A S H B A C K

“Beth Wilkinson, a well-connected former assistant U.S. attorney best known for prosecuting Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh, is listed as representing three of Clinton’s top State Department staffers, according to a congressional letter obtained by POLITICO and dated Feb. 10. A fourth Clinton aide, Philippe Reines, is also represented by Wilkinson, according to sources familiar with their representation.” Read more…

Her husband used to work for NBC News and CNN. And she’s a personal friend of Merrick Garland. Source

Wilkinson is Married to David Gregory, of CNN

She Prosecuted Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh

Wilkinson Represented Cheryl Mills and Three Other Hillary Clinton Aides in the Probe into Clinton’s Private Email Server

….learn more

Question_Mark posts a few redpills about SES and Emmett Sullivan:

If you don’t like what Sullivan did, find out who made him do it and deal with them. Nowadays the USA is not a free country. Carter started the Senior Executive Service, and they run the United States now.

It was supposed to be an untouchable team of genius civilians who would oversee the government employees to “reduce fraud and waste”. they were made impossible to fire except by the head of SES, so if ANYONE including the president doesn’t like an SES employee – tough, complain to the head of SES and watch that person do Nothing about it. The SES is now untouchable. their employees run the USA, and their employees are chosen by the International Cartel (in the USA, it is now fronted as the CFR) for their obedience to the Cartel.

Ain’t-Black Lives Matter

The tweet said “Look what Charlie Daniels sent to General Flynn!!! Good people take care of one-another!! Beautiful gesture!!”

As one internet poster wrote:



“Lets be clear, General Flynn IS A POLITICAL PRISONER. Sullivan is doing this at the COMMAND of Barry Obama. The Day Flynn is free of all this,Obama’s legacy as a Muslim President are over. Flynn has the goods…he received the same letter from the UK that Susan Rice got, tell them the dossier was a hoax and 100% made up, and Steele was not to be trusted. They BOTH got that letter, Rice says it is lost in the department. Flynn knows and has evidence the NOT ONLY did Obama give Iran money, but was helping them against the other Muslim states ( including Saudi Arabia) and Israel, but was helping ISIS too ( Obama claimed ISIS was wiped out when he was actually giving them aid).

EX-president Muslim Obama will do anything to keep Flynn from talking. Flynn knows where the bodies are buried.”

Steve Pieczenik on Susan Rice and Mika Brzezinski:

v https://youtu.be/-llTX6l3_ac

