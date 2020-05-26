.

Muzzled.

Shem Horne tweets: Don’t forget, the same people attacking President Trump and blaming the 100,000 Coronavirus deaths on him were just two months ago saying there would be 2 million dead by now. Going by their numbers, they should be praising him for saving 1.9 million lives.

More hot air coming from the Bloviator-in-Chief. He’s all blow. No action.

The people from all walks of life are WOKE.

The_Kekatoa_incident posts:

Agreed, never will I think the “happening” is “happening” until I actually see the ropes laced around their necks on the aforementioned gallows, at that point will I know if the “happening” has come to be, and up to that point any rumblings of the “happening” is nothing but the lead up to what I’ve been looking forward to and wanting my elders to see since the beginning of all this crazy shit that’s been going on before my birth. . GouverneurMorris adds some specificity to what this all means: The Russians decapitated them, mounted heads on spikes and trampled the mutilated corpses into the mud for weeks during theStrletsy uprising. Marie Tussaud sculpted the decapitated, powdered head of Marie Antoinette. Several of her aids were laid bare, tits cut off and roasted on a fire between their crotch. Irish rebels were hanged until ALMOST dead, let down, gutted and strangled with their own entrails, then drawn and quartered, then decapitated. one lived to the drawing. Washington slaughtered the french, in a fort skirmish, his Indian warriors skinning and decapitating them. Starting the French and Indian war. History is so quaint.

Should it be called Maskbook now?

All talk. No do. How long have we heard that the Trump administration would be doing something about social media? We have even offered excellent suggestions, but still no mention of the theft of social media by the Obama Executive Office, a theft which could easily be resolved and end the control Silicon Valley techlords have over the national conversation. Here we have VP Pence talking up a storm again…blaa, blaa, blaa….while patriots continue to be harassed by Jack, Eric, and Mark.

I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August. Unfortunately, Democrat Governor, @RoyCooperNC is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August. They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina! Share the Trump tweet thread

Takes her about 5 minutes to get through her promotions. What the Research Shows About Masks

READER NOTE: The last few Cat Reports have had formatting issues. We have corrected the web versions, but your email versions will not have the corrections. Stuff happens. But wanted to make sure you knew that we were aware of the issue.

Too vanilla.

F L A S H B A C K

Jack Posobiec tweets:

After McMaster replaced Flynn he asked Susan Rice who he should appoint as his personal aide

She suggested someone she considered loyal in the Obama Admin who was still on NSC

His name?

Eric Ciaramella

I thought AIM readers might find this interesting…AIM Patriot Isabelle Italy finally figures out CV https://news-af.feednews.com/news/detail/22cb399074fb9f89a7abbb72f851e3bc?client=news Italy Ministry of Health. @italiarevelacurardelcovid19 If they come in contact with Covid-19, which is not a Virus, as they have been made to believe, but a bacterium, amplified with 5G electromagnetic radiation that also produces inflammation and hypoxia. They will do the following: They administer Aspirin 100mg and Apronax or Paracetamol. Why? Because it has been shown that what Covid-19 does is to clot the blood, causing the person to develop a thrombosis, and the blood not to flow and not oxygenate the heart and lungs, and the person to die quickly due to not being able to breathe. In Italy they questioned the WHO protocol and did an autopsy on a corpse that died from Covid-19. They cut the body and opened the arms and legs and the other sections of the body and realized that the veinsnwere dilated and coagulated blood and all veins and arteries filled with thrombi, preventing the blood bfrom flowing normally and bringing oxygen to all organs, mainly to the brain, heart and lungs and the patient ends up dying. Already knowing this diagnosis, the Italian Ministry of Health immediately changed the Covid-19 treatment protocols, and began to administer to their positive patients Aspirin 100mg and Apronax. Result: the patients began to recover and present improvements and the Ministry of Health released and sent home more than 14,000 patients in a single day. . . . . The widower does not speak for the people of the State of Florida who need to request Governor DeSantis to re-open the case. The husband may not be interested in finding out the truth, but patriots are and want to see this homicide re-investigated. Widower: Delete Trump tweets suggesting wife was murdered . 5 Things | Joe Scarborough Conspiracy in a nutshell . . To our Boer friends: It ain't easy to KILL a BOER! Song by DEAN CHANCY of Texas

