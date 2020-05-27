.
50 MILLION WILL DIE IN U.S. FROM COVID VACCINE – DRS. JUDY MIKOVITS & SHERRY TENPENNY AGREE
CDC Quietly DOWNGRADES Covid Death Rate, Media IGNORES Good News
Twitter Intervenes to Control Speech of The President
Donald Trump Threatens Regulation or Shutdown of Social Media Companies
Twitter’s Trump ‘Fact Check’ Does Not Disclose Company Partnered with Groups Pushing Mail-In Ballots
Twitter Has Not Fact-checked Adam Schiff’s False Claims of ‘Russian Collusion’
Take note, Mr. President, the folks who once supported you are now growing angry about the lack of ACTION from your administration regarding social media censorship.
Trump Furious After Getting a Taste of Censorship
President Trump tweets: “I hope all Republican House Members vote NO on FISA until such time as our Country is able to determine how and why the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in USA history took place!”
YouTube Caught Censoring Comments Deemed ‘Offensive’ To The Communist Party
At 17:05 Papadopoulos brings up Arvinder Sambei, the UK operative that worked with Robert Mueller to cover-up 9-11 and then worked with him/her on the Trump overthrow operation. Sambei gets his/her orders from the Privy Council or maybe Elizabeth Manningham-Buller. The masterminds of the coup are hiding up the Queen’s nasty skirts along with the Rothschilds bankers and brokers.
Dinner with the Ohrs Shows Queen Elizabeth Naked as a Jay Bird
A Rogue Counter-Intelligence Trap, Part of OBAMAgate | Ep. 36 with George Papadopoulos
Let’s not forget who was at the London CIA station during the UK’s operation to overthrow President. Haspel is knee deep in swamp alligators and is complicit.
President Trump Remarks Discussing Protections for US Seniors With Diabetes
Why is this attention to insulin important? Not for the obvious reasons of price and availability, but our research shows that this was the globalists’ next global false flag – crisis of insulin shortages and high prices. Good to see the President being proactive about this very serious situation. We posted the tidbits below a few Cat Reports ago:
Diabetes Can Increase Complications of COVID-19
A salt that could wipe-out diabetes?
Could it be that a Michigan attorney Kenneth Kohn https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-kenneth-kohn-4831037/ has suppressed a cure for many if not all viruses, including heart disease and diabetes caused by “Ljungan virus,” renamed “Parechovirus B” in Jul. 07, 2014 led by the Pirbright Institute? Read post here.
Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel Caught Up in Election Manipulation Allegation
Ric Grenell Declassifies Wiretapped Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts, and “Other Russia Probe Origination Documents” – Leaves Release Option for Incoming DNI Ratcliffe
Questions of voter fraud after man finds 83 ballots shipped to a single address in his apartment complex
Boo Hoo. Everybody cry for Gestapo Gretchen, aka stretchin’ Gretchen (look that one up yourself – too disgusting here) because keyboard warriors and the Michigan militia are being mean. Good job, patriots. Our words are getting to her. Looks like her husband isn’t too happy, either – tried motoring away on a boat..then raking leaves at moonlight…then on the Appalachian Trails. Keep the keyboards firing and the militia on guard.
Wretched Gretchen, along with all these other tyrannical George Soros governors, will feel citizen wrath in a more personal way when they don’t have their State Police to protect them. They will be washed-up politicians who destroyed lives and businesses. They will have no place to hide, anywhere in America…for a very long time. Patriots have a long memory.
BTW – someone needs to tell the feminazi from Michigan that the tranny doing sign language does not enhance her image.
Comrade Crazy – Governor Gretchen Whitmer Claims She is Being Victimized By Citizens of Michigan
Your “Immunity Passport” Future Begins To Materialize As Airlines Call For Digital ID Tracking Systems
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 299 airlines, recently issued their publication, Biosecurity for Air Transport A Roadmap for Restarting Aviation, which outlines their strategy to open up air travel as governments begin to lift travel restrictions. The organization calls for contact tracing, a controversial method of tracking the civilian population to track the spread of COVID-19.
Rush Limbaugh:
US pension funds approach point of no return
The Arrival Of The ‘Unavoidable Pension Crisis’
Just say no to state pension bailouts
Naked short selling — the counterfeiting of shares that are never delivered — is one of Wall Street’s greatest on-going crimes. Articles, books, and lawsuits have documented toward $100 trillion (not billion — TRILLION) in money stolen in this fashion. Read more
WATCH: 10 Local TV Stations Pushed the Same Amazon-Scripted Segment
Psychiatrists Wrote 86% More Prescriptions For Psychotropic Drugs During Lockdown Months
Mandatory Masks Aren’t About Safety, They’re About Social Control
In the end, it is the face mask that is the clearest symbol of America’s divide
Red Sprites and Blue Jets Explained – New Discovery!
Start Steve about 2:50 to skip promotions. Trump WINS the LOCKDOWN WARS as More Americans Get RED PILLED!
Iris Weinshall “Wife” of Chuck Schumer Transvestigation
A viral video may keep Biden’s nasty little habit in the public eye
Biden Blames Chalarmagne tha God for His ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comments
Trump Just Posted This Video Slamming Biden
Thus Spoke Trumpathustra 2020
Martel_West writes about the Matrix:
“It’s a great metaphor for reality. The Matrix is the social system of control that surrounds us. “Words are violence” is true for people who believe it; if you say the right words to someone, they will be truly hurt, they may even commit suicide. But if you free your mind from the Matrix, words won’t hurt you. You don’t have to dodge the haters or even fight back; you become invincible.”
We are going to be discussing details of the Rothschild Family and wanted you to have this handy link so you can follow along. Sometimes cock roaches all look the same so this genealogy tree can help you sort them out. The Rothschild Genealogy.
Those hard working miners came up for air and brought us these nuggets:
This book seems to have been expunged from all libraries.
Just learned from this that Carnegie was knighted in
Curiously, Wikipedia missed that https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Carnegie#Legacy_and_honors
https://www.post-gazette.com/business/businessnews/2007/10/30/Only-known-recording-of-Andrew-Carnegie-gives-voice-to-history/stories/200710300181
https://old.post-gazette.com/downloads/20071030biza_andrew_carnegie.mp3
Amazon has no copies
Sir Andrew Carnegie and Cecil J. Rhodes Planners of Internationalism George Mason School of Correspondence Jan. 01, 1967
https://www.newspapers.com/clip/4092766/andrew-carnegie-receives-1-ton-of/
…. But, we found a used copy, which I have ordered.
https://www.amazon.com/Andrew-Carnegie-Cecil-Rhodes-Internationalism/dp/B007V6ES5E
Carnegie was pitching imperial federalism in 1891
https://books.google.com/books?id=vD_ffcUKXyQC&pg=PA303&lpg=PA303&dq=andrew+carnegie+london+gazette+knighthood&source=bl&ots=2Xzn0j8Bg5&sig=ACfU3U1gYB109hBQdXKSty23Xi4IxbiHRQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiA76fl0czpAhVFGM0KHQe1AwIQ6AEwDHoECA8QAQ#v=onepage&q=andrew%20carnegie%20london%20gazette%20knighthood&f=false
All hail the great Andy.
https://books.google.com/books?id=NmVMAAAAYAAJ&pg=PA799&lpg=PA799&dq=%22andrew+carnegie%22+london+gazette+knighthood&source=bl&ots=9NIFGvyyEy&sig=ACfU3U24gseZ6kB5fx-baE6JQIZpHuEeCg&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjVwqTm0szpAhUYLs0KHbAYCh4Q6AEwAHoECAcQAQ#v=onepage&q=%22andrew%20carnegie%22%20london%20gazette%20knighthood&f=false
Turn of the Century Footage of Andrew Carnegie, Industrialist
https://books.google.com/books?id=jrk_AQAAMAAJ&pg=RA20-PA24&lpg=RA20-PA24&dq=%22andrew+carnegie%22+edinburgh+gazette+knighted&source=bl&ots=KIlmgp9VPY&sig=ACfU3U0sj9N5X9dOKhjqnxO3lA_Ezp9THA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwj55Ljx1czpAhXOVc0KHYAcA-sQ6AEwAnoECAkQAQ#v=onepage&q=%22andrew%20carnegie%22%20edinburgh%20gazette%20knighted&f=false
Telegraph Boy, then Operator at Age 14-18 (1849-1853) (b. Nov. 25, 1835, d. Aug. 11, 1918 Age 83)
https://www.electricscotland.com/history/america/newyork/historyofsaintan00sainuoft.pdf
This is good:
https://ecommons.luc.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2235&context=luc_diss
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnegie_Hero_Fund
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnegie_Hero_Fund_Trust
The founding of the Carnegie Hero Fund Trust was announced in September 1908 with a bold statement from its benefactor, Andrew Carnegie, “Gentlemen…we live in a heroic age.
The first Carnegie Hero Fund Trust Board of Trustees[edit]
The first Board of Trustees was made up of: sixteen life Trustees, originally appointed by Carnegie; six members appointed by the Corporation of Dunfermline; and a further three appointed by the School Board of Dunfermline. The 16 life Trustees were all members of the 1903 Carnegie Dunfermline Trust Board of Trustees and comprised:
Edward James Bruce, 10th Earl of Elgin, 14th Earl of Kincardine KT, CMG, TD, CD, JP (9 June 1881 – 27 November 1968) was the son of Victor Bruce, 9th Earl of Elgin who became Assistant Private Secretary to the Secretary State for the Colonies (1908–11) and a director of the Royal Bank of Scotland.[1] – Henry de Worms was Sec. of State for the Colonies 20 years earlier.
“Investigated” the Boer War atrocities (to appease the widows and orphans), the report was used as an excuse to set up MI5, MI6 and GC&CS
Presidential Tweets Today
