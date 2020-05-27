.

Take note, Mr. President, the folks who once supported you are now growing angry about the lack of ACTION from your administration regarding social media censorship.

President Trump tweets: “I hope all Republican House Members vote NO on FISA until such time as our Country is able to determine how and why the greatest political, criminal, and subversive scandal in USA history took place!”

At 17:05 Papadopoulos brings up Arvinder Sambei, the UK operative that worked with Robert Mueller to cover-up 9-11 and then worked with him/her on the Trump overthrow operation. Sambei gets his/her orders from the Privy Council or maybe Elizabeth Manningham-Buller. The masterminds of the coup are hiding up the Queen’s nasty skirts along with the Rothschilds bankers and brokers.

Let’s not forget who was at the London CIA station during the UK’s operation to overthrow President. Haspel is knee deep in swamp alligators and is complicit.

Why is this attention to insulin important? Not for the obvious reasons of price and availability, but our research shows that this was the globalists’ next global false flag – crisis of insulin shortages and high prices. Good to see the President being proactive about this very serious situation. We posted the tidbits below a few Cat Reports ago:

Could it be that a Michigan attorney Kenneth Kohn https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-kenneth-kohn-4831037/ has suppressed a cure for many if not all viruses, including heart disease and diabetes caused by “Ljungan virus,” renamed “Parechovirus B” in Jul. 07, 2014 led by the Pirbright Institute? Read post here.

Boo Hoo. Everybody cry for Gestapo Gretchen, aka stretchin’ Gretchen (look that one up yourself – too disgusting here) because keyboard warriors and the Michigan militia are being mean. Good job, patriots. Our words are getting to her. Looks like her husband isn’t too happy, either – tried motoring away on a boat..then raking leaves at moonlight…then on the Appalachian Trails. Keep the keyboards firing and the militia on guard.

Wretched Gretchen, along with all these other tyrannical George Soros governors, will feel citizen wrath in a more personal way when they don’t have their State Police to protect them. They will be washed-up politicians who destroyed lives and businesses. They will have no place to hide, anywhere in America…for a very long time. Patriots have a long memory.

BTW – someone needs to tell the feminazi from Michigan that the tranny doing sign language does not enhance her image.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 299 airlines, recently issued their publication, Biosecurity for Air Transport A Roadmap for Restarting Aviation, which outlines their strategy to open up air travel as governments begin to lift travel restrictions. The organization calls for contact tracing, a controversial method of tracking the civilian population to track the spread of COVID-19.

Rush Limbaugh:

Naked short selling — the counterfeiting of shares that are never delivered — is one of Wall Street’s greatest on-going crimes. Articles, books, and lawsuits have documented toward $100 trillion (not billion — TRILLION) in money stolen in this fashion. Read more

Start Steve about 2:50 to skip promotions. Trump WINS the LOCKDOWN WARS as More Americans Get RED PILLED!

