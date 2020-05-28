.

President Trump : “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!

.

.

.

.

.

AIM leads. Q follows.

Looks like the Q-anons are now just getting around to the British connection to the overthrow attempt of Trump. Of course they are pulling up late to the truth narrative. AIM Patriot Tim leaves these screen shots from a Qanon poster.

.

The media covidiots are just now paying attention to Qanon. These media bloviators in the CBS video below have no clue how Q started. Q is a reflection of a greater movement that low information folks will not be able to grok – ever.

Q is their INVISIBLE ENEMY.

These talking heads simply do not have the intellectual capacity or the curiosity to seek truth. They only perceive the surface of a huge global movement to destroy and obliterate the British Imperial Empire, the Queen, the Rothschilds, the Pope…and especially the corrupt propaganda networks.

Watch how Q-less these people are.

. Then read the real backstory of Q: Remember that time when we were Q? . We are well ahead of the enemy when it comes to truth revelation. Make sure your audience and network of truth seekers know the deep truth about the British Imperial Empire and how they have spied and lied on the world for centuries. Seven months ago, this is what our community learned: Who controls the Queen? SHOCKING NEW HISTORY! .

.

.

.

.

.

Make sure to check our Audio-Video page after President Trump’s Executive Order comes out. We will be responding with an audio update. This will also be posted at http://www.truthbits.blog and on tomorrow’s Cat Report.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Tom Cotton tweets: @Twitter is “fact checking” the argument that mandatory vote-by-mail would be ripe for fraud. It’s absurd for twitter to exercise editorial control over a public policy argument. And like most smug liberals, they’re wrong on the facts.”

.

.

.

Start Steve at 2:55 to skip promotions. Democrats PANIC as Top Economist Says US Will See ‘BEST ECONOMIC DATA’ in HISTORY

. . .

.

.

TD_Covfefe_Crusader posts:

I just had a friend of mine say today that people who aren’t following the state’s lockdown restrictions are just going to make the state extend the lockdown even longer. I swear that if the state told these people to load themselves into boxcars to go to the re-education camps, they would do so without question and wag their fingers at anyone who refused to comply. It’s amazing that we don’t already have a totalitarian government with so many willing participants.

.

MAGA_____bitches adds

I see hundreds and hundreds of people a day wearing masks out and about , and they’re constantly touching their face, adjusting their mask, or pulling it down to talk on their phone. Most retarded thing I’ve ever witnessed in my 50 years.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“George Floyd died at the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day. Floyd was handcuffed and held to the ground with Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd complained that he could not breathe. The arrest and detention were captured on sickening video. Three other officers were on the scene. It all went down at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis’s Third Precinct in south Minneapolis.”

.

.

.

.

Thank Eric Schmidt for this amazing technology – the Atlas Robot. Inquiring minds want to know what safeguards will be placed on this technology to protect humanity from being wiped out by robot warriors entering our homes and blowing our brains out against the kitchen wall, while our children watch…who then get picked up and taken away to be used for spare parts for the Rothschilds and their elite friends. Asking for a friend…

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

