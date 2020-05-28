.
President Trump: “Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!“
.
Trump To Sign Social Media Executive Order On Thursday After ‘Fact-Check’, Political Bias Exposed
.
Twitter Exec In Charge of Fact-Checking Once Called Trump and His Team ‘Actual Nazis’
.
7 Ways the DNC Will Use Contact Tracers for Biden’s Campaign to Oust Trump
.
.
AIM leads. Q follows.
Looks like the Q-anons are now just getting around to the British connection to the overthrow attempt of Trump. Of course they are pulling up late to the truth narrative. AIM Patriot Tim leaves these screen shots from a Qanon poster.
.
The media covidiots are just now paying attention to Qanon. These media bloviators in the CBS video below have no clue how Q started. Q is a reflection of a greater movement that low information folks will not be able to grok – ever.
Q is their INVISIBLE ENEMY.
These talking heads simply do not have the intellectual capacity or the curiosity to seek truth. They only perceive the surface of a huge global movement to destroy and obliterate the British Imperial Empire, the Queen, the Rothschilds, the Pope…and especially the corrupt propaganda networks.
Watch how Q-less these people are.
QAnon conspiracy theory’s growing influence on American politics
.
Then read the real backstory of Q:
Remember that time when we were Q?
.
We are well ahead of the enemy when it comes to truth revelation. Make sure your audience and network of truth seekers know the deep truth about the British Imperial Empire and how they have spied and lied on the world for centuries. Seven months ago, this is what our community learned:
Who controls the Queen? SHOCKING NEW HISTORY!
.
.
.
With his tweets about Scarborough’s intern, Trump set a trap for Twitter
.
Trump: ‘I’ll Override Any Governor that Wants to Play Games’ by Not Opening Up Houses of Worship
.
.
Make sure to check our Audio-Video page after President Trump’s Executive Order comes out. We will be responding with an audio update. This will also be posted at http://www.truthbits.blog and on tomorrow’s Cat Report.
.
The “Obstruction of Justice Trap” – Former AAG Matt Whitaker Confirms Mueller Probe Was Used As Weapon to Cover Coup Effort
.
US Attorney John Bash Tapped to Probe Unmasking Requests Before and After 2016 Election
.
Face Mask Propaganda. Are you spreading it in your community?
.
Texas Supreme Court: Lack of immunity to COVID-19 alone not enough to vote by mail
.
Zuckerberg knocks Twitter for fact-checking Trump, says private companies shouldn’t be ‘the arbiter of truth’
.
.
.
Tom Cotton tweets: @Twitter is “fact checking” the argument that mandatory vote-by-mail would be ripe for fraud. It’s absurd for twitter to exercise editorial control over a public policy argument. And like most smug liberals, they’re wrong on the facts.”
.
.
.
Start Steve at 2:55 to skip promotions. Democrats PANIC as Top Economist Says US Will See ‘BEST ECONOMIC DATA’ in HISTORY
.
BOOM! Guess Who is Calling the Shots on Human Experimentation?
.
TD_Covfefe_Crusader posts:
I just had a friend of mine say today that people who aren’t following the state’s lockdown restrictions are just going to make the state extend the lockdown even longer. I swear that if the state told these people to load themselves into boxcars to go to the re-education camps, they would do so without question and wag their fingers at anyone who refused to comply. It’s amazing that we don’t already have a totalitarian government with so many willing participants.
.
MAGA_____bitches adds
I see hundreds and hundreds of people a day wearing masks out and about , and they’re constantly touching their face, adjusting their mask, or pulling it down to talk on their phone. Most retarded thing I’ve ever witnessed in my 50 years.
.
.
.
Here’s why fallout from coronavirus could be grim for colleges
.
American Public Schools May Never Recover
.
.
Minneapolis meltdown
“George Floyd died at the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day. Floyd was handcuffed and held to the ground with Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd complained that he could not breathe. The arrest and detention were captured on sickening video. Three other officers were on the scene. It all went down at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis’s Third Precinct in south Minneapolis.”
.
Donald Trump Demands Justice Department Investigation into Death of George Floyd
.
Hey, Minnesota! Don’t Take the Bait! ~ Rex Reviews [Video]
.
.
Thank Eric Schmidt for this amazing technology – the Atlas Robot. Inquiring minds want to know what safeguards will be placed on this technology to protect humanity from being wiped out by robot warriors entering our homes and blowing our brains out against the kitchen wall, while our children watch…who then get picked up and taken away to be used for spare parts for the Rothschilds and their elite friends. Asking for a friend…
When no one will fight for your evil, make your own robot warriors. Thanks, Boston Dynamics.
.
Mike Pompeo Says ‘Hong Kong Is No Longer Autonomous From China’
.
McCabe Memo Details How DOJ’s Rosenstein Proposed Wearing a Wire into Oval Office to Record President Trump — Judicial Watch
.
AIM Patriot RD asked: Was thinking about the Ark of the Covenant. What do you know about it?
Our reply:
The Enduring Legacy of Hans Solo and Indian Jones
.
Q and A from Indy Fans
.
Ark of the Covenant Found
.
Not so Deep Thoughts the Third
.
.
Gretchen Whitmer slips state money to leftist political operatives to spy on Michiganders, then lies about it
.
The Covid Nazification Of The National Health Service
.
Restaurant chains looking for further rent relief as eviction bans are lifted
.
.
This is a parody, folks:
.
Speaking of Nellie Ohr…wonder how hubby Bruce Ohr is doing over there at the DOJ? We still have our eyes on this corruptocrat, running the Senior Executive Services.
.
Remember her ham radio operation? Isn’t she a beautiful woman? And what about her husband Bruce? Some say he is Japanese…others say he is another Chinese asset inside our government. We haven’t researched this deeply, yet. Let us know what you find.
Dinner with the Ohrs
Why the Ohrs’ Dinner Party is an International Crisis
.
.
Why isn’t the media asking about Alison Sander’s dinner with the Ohrs? She was the Queen’s special prosecutor who had a private dinner with the Ohrs in their DC area home, four days before Robert Hannigan, who was the GCHQ director at the time, came over and wiretapped Trump Towers. Don’t tell us that the Brits aren’t all over the OVERTHROW attempt of Donald Trump. American TRAITORS Bruce and Nellie Ohr were state-side making it all happen.
.
Christopher Steele Failed in His British Spy Mission of Overthrowing Trump
.
Nellie Ohr has Ties to the Clinton Foundation
.
.
Presidential Tweets Today
.
Weapon of Mass Intelligence
American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news.
We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you.
Any errors or omissions are inadvertent.
Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos