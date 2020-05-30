.
What’s really going on…..
Most Minneapolis Rioters Don’t Even Know Who George Lloyd Is!
George Floyd Autopsy: “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”
Black militias are guarding black owned businesses with automatic rifles
White House goes on brief lockdown after protest erupts nearby
Nothing Inappropriate – DNI John Ratcliffe Releases Wiretapped Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts and FBI Summaries (“CR Cuts”) Of Those Transcripts
Amid Sanctions, Flynn Tried to Salvage Anti-Terror Cooperation With Russia, Transcripts Show
Donald Trump: America Terminating Relationship with World Health Organization
Seriously? What is really going on here? Did the Queen and her virus henchmen let loose another virus in another country and are using monkeys as their cover story?
Monkeys run away with coronavirus test samples after attacking lab technician
“YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki declared that her company will censor any information that fails to conform with the message of the WHO by flatly admitting, “Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations (on COVID-19) would be a violation of our policy.” In other words, we are now supposed to trust and depend on the United Nations as our only source of information. Who believes WHO? Only fools and Susan Wojcicki.” Read more
Inquiring minds want to know, Susan Wojcicki, in light of the recent announcement that the United States is severing ties with W.H.O, will YouTube be supporting America or WHO and the Chinese Communist Party?
Facebook Slams Trump’s Executive Order, Claims It Will ‘Restrict More Speech’ Online
Read how Facebook supports terrorism with this citizen’s collection of White Helmet pictures
Facebook, like Twitter and Google, are products of DARPA and the U.S. Government. They are ‘window dressing’ to get you ‘inside’ their product which is really set up as a surveil and control system.
Twitter, in an email to the White House, admitted that the very tweet they are censoring does not violate any Twitter rules. So why are they still censoring it? Read the email here.
33 Examples Of Twitter’s Anti-Conservative Bias
Chief Justice John Roberts Sides with Liberal Justices as Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Restrictions on Religious Services
The United States and the World Trade Organization
AIM Patriot Betty writes:
I pay close attention to you all and what you have to offer to all of us, I believe we need a good source of information, and consider myself lucky to have found you. And I spend my time daily posting to facebook and twitter, I can only hope it will reach folks in a way that makes sense and will help, last night I posted a picture of Stalin: that states America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold, out of one of your emails sent to me.I was suspended for 3 days, my question is did you or other folks have this kind of trouble from facebook on this meme? And is there anything I can do about this kind of treatment? Thank you for all you do~ Betty A.
Our reply:
We do not have a FB or Twitter account, but we know that our material is censored. If you are in the United States, contact your state AND congressional legislators with a formal complaint. Make sure to ask your legislator what he/she is doing to protect your First Amendment right of free speech.
Actually, what you will find when all the masks are lifted is the Pilgrims Society. This organization is enemy of humanity. It includes the Queen, the Privy Council, oligarchs and billionaires…and, of course, plenty of Bauer/Rothschilds to keep everyone in line with the agenda of their New World Order – Neo-feudalism.
Dem Anger Grows at Klobuchar Earlier Failure to Prosecute Cop Involved in George Floyd Killing
In Joe Biden Veepstakes, Elizabeth Warren is the New Flavor of the Week
Y’all remember this video (below) from October 2019? Where is Greg Jarrett on the breaking news about the Queen’s attempted overthrow of Donald Trump? Oh…that’s right, Jarrett works for propaganda Fox News and can never go all the way with truth. He’s what we call a “limited hangout” where he will only be able to go as far with truth as his pay masters allow.
When will Greg Jarrett, John Solomon, Sara Carter and all the other propagandists in the so-called “news” call out the Rothschild bankers and brokers…the Senior Executive Services….the theft of social media…the Pilgrims Society…or the Queen’s Pirbright coronavirus? Why can’t Jarrett and his ilk report the FACTS that really matter?
Who controls the Queen? SHOCKING NEW HISTORY!
K–12: Elon Musk Says Take the Red Pill
“It Felt Like An Earthquake”: SpaceX Prototype Starship Blows Up In Massive Explosion Day Ahead Of Manned Launch
Chanel Rion: “Is @JoeNBC Scarborough avoiding a defamation suit against @realDonaldTrump? A defamation suit would force Scarborough to explain why a 28 yr old woman was found dead by his desk with multiple skull fractures.” Watch the OANN full clip
Baby Boomers Panic Hoard “Covid Campers” To Escape Big Cities
We never saw Maxine Waters looking and sounding so good. Wink. Can we keep a muzzle on her? Her video is under this link.
Presidential Tweets Today
