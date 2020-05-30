.

What’s really going on…..

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Seriously? What is really going on here? Did the Queen and her virus henchmen let loose another virus in another country and are using monkeys as their cover story?

.

.

“YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki declared that her company will censor any information that fails to conform with the message of the WHO by flatly admitting, “Anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations (on COVID-19) would be a violation of our policy.” In other words, we are now supposed to trust and depend on the United Nations as our only source of information. Who believes WHO? Only fools and Susan Wojcicki.” Read more

Inquiring minds want to know, Susan Wojcicki, in light of the recent announcement that the United States is severing ties with W.H.O, will YouTube be supporting America or WHO and the Chinese Communist Party?

.

.

.

.

Facebook, like Twitter and Google, are products of DARPA and the U.S. Government. They are ‘window dressing’ to get you ‘inside’ their product which is really set up as a surveil and control system.

.

.



Twitter, in an email to the White House, admitted that the very tweet they are censoring does not violate any Twitter rules. So why are they still censoring it? Read the email here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Let’s help these AIM Patriots get noticed. Here’s their website and proof of concept – Sizzle Reel.

.

AIM Patriot Betty writes:

I pay close attention to you all and what you have to offer to all of us, I believe we need a good source of information, and consider myself lucky to have found you. And I spend my time daily posting to facebook and twitter, I can only hope it will reach folks in a way that makes sense and will help, last night I posted a picture of Stalin: that states America is like a healthy body and its resistance is threefold, out of one of your emails sent to me.I was suspended for 3 days, my question is did you or other folks have this kind of trouble from facebook on this meme? And is there anything I can do about this kind of treatment? Thank you for all you do~ Betty A.

Our reply:

We do not have a FB or Twitter account, but we know that our material is censored. If you are in the United States, contact your state AND congressional legislators with a formal complaint. Make sure to ask your legislator what he/she is doing to protect your First Amendment right of free speech.

.

Actually, what you will find when all the masks are lifted is the Pilgrims Society. This organization is enemy of humanity. It includes the Queen, the Privy Council, oligarchs and billionaires…and, of course, plenty of Bauer/Rothschilds to keep everyone in line with the agenda of their New World Order – Neo-feudalism.

.

.

.

Y’all remember this video (below) from October 2019? Where is Greg Jarrett on the breaking news about the Queen’s attempted overthrow of Donald Trump? Oh…that’s right, Jarrett works for propaganda Fox News and can never go all the way with truth. He’s what we call a “limited hangout” where he will only be able to go as far with truth as his pay masters allow.

When will Greg Jarrett, John Solomon, Sara Carter and all the other propagandists in the so-called “news” call out the Rothschild bankers and brokers…the Senior Executive Services….the theft of social media…the Pilgrims Society…or the Queen’s Pirbright coronavirus? Why can’t Jarrett and his ilk report the FACTS that really matter?

.

.

.

.

Chanel Rion: “Is @JoeNBC Scarborough avoiding a defamation suit against @realDonaldTrump? A defamation suit would force Scarborough to explain why a 28 yr old woman was found dead by his desk with multiple skull fractures.” Watch the OANN full clip



.

.

. We never saw Maxine Waters looking and sounding so good. Wink. Can we keep a muzzle on her? Her video is under this link. . . World’s Largest All-Electric Passenger Aircraft Makes Maiden Flight . . . . It’s Over. Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

