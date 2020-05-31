.

Lee Zeldin tweets: While the country is reopening coast to coast, the House Speaker just canceled session in DC for THE NEXT … ENTIRE …MONTH!

“Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda.

In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organized, and driven by anarchistic and far left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence.

We must have law and order on our streets and in our communities, and it is the responsibility of the local and state leadership, in the first instance, to halt this violence. The Department of Justice (including the FBI, Marshals, ATF, and DEA), and all of our 93 U.S. Attorneys across the country, will support these local efforts and take all action necessary to enforce federal law.

In that regard, it is a federal crime to cross state lines or to use interstate facilities to incite or participate in violent rioting. We will enforce these laws.”

CBS News tweets: Mayor Carter says he has been told that every person arrested in Saint Paul last night was from out of state

President Trump Tweets: 80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents who want peace, equality, and to provide for their families.

VaPnut reminds us:

If you don’t want to fight, get your ass out there and

VOTE

Many are posting that voting is not enough; patriots need to eradicate the country of all Democrats by voting straight RED in November. Remove Every Democrat.

As humanity fights to restore the American Republic and save the planet from the evil of globalism, we remember Who we trust ultimately!

Here at AIM we know how pathetic and useless the FBI is in solving crimes. They still haven’t reported that no children died at Sandy Hook or that Robert Mueller is a crown agent who works with Arvinder Sambei to destroy America for the Queen and the Privy Council. Any hoot– why is it that we have a NATIONAL “police”? The FBI has a horrific record for solving crime. They run false flag operations against Americans (Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, 9-11, name any school shooting, Crossfire Hurricane, and many, many more). Actually, the FBI terrorizes Americans.

ChrisCharles posts:

FBI agents were probably assisting the Anarchist

YuugeNews says:

Wray is too busy focusing on diversity, Islamic outreach and the threat of white supremacists (which is a commie queef for Patriots like us). F^ck the FBI, they’ve done nothing about Antifa, BLM, CAIR, BAMN, for over 5 years. The only people they went after were Cliven Bundy, the Proud Boys and the Hammonds.

Catturd tweets: I’m starting to believe that the only reason the FBI exists – is to cover up its own crimes.

Toughsky_Shitsky has this to say about Boente’s resignation:

38 year career bureaucrat crooked who tried to overthrow a duly elected US President … gets to resign into full pension, paid for by the American people that he f^cked.

What a f^cking joke.

Who is really a joke is Christopher ‘SES’ Wray.

Scott Adams tweets: All of the people involved with framing Flynn need to go to jail for a long time, including anyone who knew the truth and said the opposite on CNN and MSNBC.

Actually, Scott, we have some other thoughts about what to do with these traitors. Gallows to go!

Easy solution for the United Nations. Defund. Demolish. Rebuild with class and style.

well….what did you expect from a Crown Agent who works for the Queen and the Knights of Malta? This scumbag needs to be impeached.

Rioters just handed President Trump the 2020 election. Let’s make it a red tsunami to remember – Vote Straight RED

Cellardoor writes:

The absentee ballot has never been a problem. It’s been used for years. The media is trying to confuse it with “mail-in voting” on purpose. Two different things.

Go here: https://www.vote.org/absentee-ballot/

Also get up to speed reading these:

Absentee Ballot https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Absentee_ballot

Postal Voting (Mail-In Ballot) https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Postal_voting

Proxy Voting https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proxy_voting

Early Voting https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Early_voting

