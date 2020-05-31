.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Chris notes:

JTTF is the ‘joint terrorism task force’, and it’s only deployed against terrorists

AG Barr / DOJ released a statement saying they’ve deployed JTTF against ANTIFA, meaning it’s now considered implicitly (though not explicitly) a domestic terrorism organization

.

.

.

.

.

.

Why are American patriots funding a globalist operation that seeks to destroy nations, while aligning itself with Communist China? Citizens, contact your legislators and demand that ALL FUNDING to the United Nations be stopped immediately.

.

All Antifa member computer and cell phone information must be investigated to find their networks domestically, internationally, and members that have infiltrated media organizations. The First Amendment does not permit terrorism.

AG Barr has already announced Title X of the Civil Rights Act will be used to take down Antifa.

This is commonly referred to as the Anti-Riot Act, intended to criminalize interfering in the civil rights of American citzens under federal law

.

.

Now that Antifa is a declared terrorist group, the US must issue a travel ban for all foreign member of this terror group, those who aid them and those who fund them.

.

.

AIM Patriot Maria points out a disturbing “work in progress” that she noted is “very complex and understandably in the works for a very long time.” https://www.weforum.org/covid-action-platform

.

Remember folks, Antifa has no rights.

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/50/842

“The Communist Party of the United States, or any successors of such party regardless of the assumed name, whose object or purpose is to overthrow the Government of the United States, or the government of any State, Territory, District, or possession thereof, or the government of any political subdivision therein by force and violence, are not entitled to any of the rights, privileges, and immunities attendant upon legal bodies created under the jurisdiction of the laws of the United States or any political subdivision thereof; and whatever rights, privileges, and immunities which have heretofore been granted to said party or any subsidiary organization by reason of the laws of the United States or any political subdivision thereof, are terminated”

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot John points to this Conservative Treehouse article. He adds comments below.

.

Who believes in coincidences?

This is an excellent and very revealing article. (You can skip the face the nation video.) I understand why Sundance (the author) doesn’t want to get into this. This is truly dangerous ground.

He brings out again that “officer” Chauvin and George Floyd worked at the same “dance club.” He also states again that this “club” was a front for money laundering and possibly counterfeiting. What he adds today that this was also probably a front for one of our “three letter” agencies.

“El Nuevo Rodeo (hereafter ENR) is a front business. Nothing is as it seems.

The background ownership of ENR takes you to a shady network of LLC’s and the name Omar Investments Inc. (est. 1996). Dig a little deeper and something else becomes evident… The ownership might connect to one or more U.S. three letter agencies.

The ownership network has previous interactions with FBI operations in/around Minneapolis. This is not surprising because Minneapolis Minnesota has more national security operations ongoing than any other community in the country. Various Somali groups are being watched, and anyone can do a google search to see when those security operations surface in the media.

Omar Investments Inc. owns El Nuevo Rodeo Cantina and night club since 1996. The principle of Omar Investments Inc. is Muna Sabri. In 2001 a close relative, Basim Sabri, was captured by the FBI in a sting operation.

…”In 2001, FBI agents recorded Sabri giving Herron $5,000, cash intended to curry the lawmaker’s support for his development. Sabri was later convicted on three bribery counts and fined $75,000.” (link)….

FBI intercept in 2001, there’s the capture. That’s the asset creation point for U.S. security to find a way to embed within Minneapolis, and assist the Sabri’s along the way.

The presented “former club owner”, Maya Santamaria, seen on television, appears to be a purposeful ‘front’ (a face useful in deflecting attention from the primary owner and operations). With that in mind, the scale of false information in/around the visible event, horrible as it was/is, creates layers and layers of purposeful misinformation and a need to control what the public sees in the media.

As I said before, I prefer to sit this one out; however, it is interesting. If you consider that El Nuevo Rodeo might likely be a front for a three letter national security agency; or at the very least a valuable inside source for domestic intelligence and surveillance, things start reconciling rather quickly.

ENR also looks like a money laundering operation. Part of that laundry operation appears to involve counterfeit currency. This enterprise, writ large, looks like the answer to ‘how’ a U.S. agency infiltrated the background criminal network in Minnesota to watch and monitor for domestic threats. So there are layers to what is visible and a myriad of interests involved.

Officer Derek Chauvin is a 19-year veteran of the Mineapolis police dept. Derek Chauvin also worked at ENR for 17 years. That timeline puts Derek Chauvin showing up to work security at El Neuvo Rodeo cantina and club right after the FBI busts Basim Sabri (everyone remembers what intel agencies were doing right after 9-11-01).

Recently – When the Wuhan Virus hits the night club needs to shut down. By extension this shuts down any illicit activity maintained by the legit operation. Any activity within a laundering operation would have to be paused. It would look silly, very suspicious, if the ENR club bookkeeper was making bank deposits while the business is closed.

The police were called because George Floyd was passing counterfeit $20 bills.

Could the way Chauvin, and the responders writ large, interacted with George Floyd have been an outcropping of concern that Floyd was putting the ENR operation at risk?

Read the indictment. Everything was cool until the responding officers attempted to put Floyd in Derek Chauvin’s squad car. Floyd is presented as being ok with the arrest stuff; but really, really, didn’t want to get in Derek’s car.

17-years as a “security officer” for El Nuevo Rodeo. Was Chauvin the enforcer?

Does that explain why everyone seems casual, even the responding EMT’s?

Could the national security angle explain why no prior charges against Chauvin in a 2006 shooting were ever sought?

One thing is clear, as attested by Benjamin Crump, Derek Chauvin and George Floyd knew each-other; this was not some random street incident. Arguably, every single person in/around law enforcement and EMT response that day knew each-other.”

Who would go through a cost-prohibitive process to counterfeit $1 dollar bills?

A U.S. national security agency conducting an operation with little interest in the profit dynamic; that’s who.

And now the rest of the story.

The entire “Russia, Russia, Russia” hoax was managed through the CIA and particularly John Brennan and Peter Strzok II. Strzok was both FBI and CIA. One common thread with the CIA, is that they seem to keep membership within the families. Peter’s father was also CIA and Peter spent grade school in Iran until the fall of the Shaw. Then he went with his father to Saudi Arabia where his father ran CIA operations in East Africa. Little Pete graduated from Georgetown in 1991 and became an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army. He participated in operations in East Africa. And his uncle was a Jesuit priest missionary in East Africa. Little Pete left the military in 1996 and joined the FBI as an intelligence research specialist and reportedly did this without ever going through an FBI training program.

Peter’s father retired from the military after 21 years and settled in Minnesota and took an assignment with Catholic relief services, where I believe he continues to work.

It is obvious that both of them are very familiar with East Africa, Islam and Somalia. I have also read in many places that once a person is CIA, they are always CIA. They never retire.

There are multiple other “coincidences,” but we do not want to get down too far into the rabbit hole. But how can you rectify the connection between the police officer, his victim, and this latest false flag attempting to bring down POTUS in the United States?

.

.

Suture_Self posts:

Reddit allows a domestic terror organization to have a private forum where they can coordinate and communicate without the general public being able to see what they’re saying.

https://www.reddit.com/r/antifascist

Here’s the another large one still active https://www.reddit.com/r/AntifascistsofReddit/

Time for an investigation?

.

BlackKnightRides posts:

Seems like BAILING TERRORISTS OUT qualifies Demo☭rats as ACCOMPLICES.

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Tweeted: Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late!

POTUS just FLIPPED the SCRIPT on Demo☭rats:

Governors must now bring in the National Guard and suffer the consequences for first the Damage from their Delay and second the Fallout from Failed Leadership.

.

.

Let’s make a list of celebrities promoting Antifa violence!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Timberlake

DiCaprio

Cardi B

Gaga

Ellen

Cher

Streisand

Meathead (Reiner)

DeNiro

Tom Hanks and Rita

Susan Sarandon and Jane Fonda

.

.

.

.

.

starfcker posts

There’s a reason most revolutions end in purges. We don’t do that here, but we should be bringing every penalty that lawfully can be applied to these people. They will never stop. Everything is power, everything is politics, everything is corrupt, everything is destruction. They can’t live in our society. They prove that again and again.

.

Shout out to AIM Patriot HillBilly-Hick who is a regular poster at the_Donald.win. We see how you are spreading our memes and stuff and love it. This is a great way to educate and enlighten an important patriot audience. Y’all drop into HillBilly-Hick account and follow him. Give him upvotes so he can get into a higher position with his posts. Basically, your upvotes help a fellow information warrior gain more prominent ground on the information battlefield.

.

Derek Chauvin Didn’t Kill Himself!

.

.

Deplorable Barney tweets: Rewatched the launch my self on YouTube. You guessed it a ducking MOUSE or small rodent in “SPACE” at the 4.13 mark. Elon Musk is a deep state fraud. Watch and share.

.

.

. . We asked AIM Patriot Ulrich who stands ‘patriot watch’ in Germany what the folks are saying about Merkel’s rebuff in attending G7. Ulrich writes: Keeping ALL the stuff in mind that you and others revealed AND observing Merkel from beginning, she positioned herself clearly on the OTHER side. She and Mr Spahn welcomed Bill Gates and she stands with WHO She stands with EU as it is and her coup was to enthrone Mr von der Leyen a corrupt bitch and system puppet She deliberately is lying from day one to the public BUT her main agenda she always told to the public: Germany is a market conform democracy in migrant crisis she said – we will accomplish it / we can do this there is no alternative to her decisions and now still shes saying the second wave is coming AND the first wave we only had the beginning then she had these tremors in public some months ago that she could not hide and that shows that shes struggling with reality G7 not to come to the US is a clear affront and she covers it to the public with the virus Germany will lead the EU for 6 months second half of the year and my guess is that this will be the last nail into EU coffin – we will see a break up in 3 parts: – southern EU – middle EU – eastern visegrad states that also means the EURO needs a kind of reset that’s my humble view 😉 . The Elite-manipulated ‘race war’: A poem unfortunately relevant yet again Presidential Tweets Today . Weapon of Mass Intelligence American Intelligence Media free app available on Apple and Android. You can also load on to your PC here. Our app is a discreet way to check the day’s headlines and truth news. We are sorry that we cannot answer all of your emails. Please feel free to leave your questions/comments below in the comment box. We have an amazing AIM4Truth community that can help you if we can’t get a response to you. Any errors or omissions are inadvertent. Our newest videos are at the top of the page here: AIM4Truth Videos Notices: Unless marked otherwise, American Intelligence Media (AIM), Aim4Truth.org, copyright claims are waived. Reproduction is permitted with or without attribution. This content and its links may contain opinion. As with all opinion, it should not be relied upon without independent verification. Think for yourself. Fair Use is relied upon for all content. For educational purposes only. No claims are made to the properties of third parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

