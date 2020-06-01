AIM Videos -Audios May 2020

Anonymous Patriots
May 29, 2020

Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship

Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben look at the fine print inside the Executive Order.

social media thumbnail

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/The-Big-Lie-of-Social-Media.mp3

May 28, 2020

Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship

Betsy and Thomas discuss the Executive Order as well as updates on the vaccine wars and why Anthony Fauci can be arrested for murder. Feel free to mirror this on your own video platform.

censorship thumbnail

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/executive-order-on-preventing-online-censorship.mp3

May 22, 2020

Betsy and Thomas review the latest on the intelligence community, including John Ratcliffe’s appointment as Director of the ODNI and where Ric Grenell may wind up. Also what’s up with CIA Gina Haspel who has been laying low, staying off the Trump radar.

swamp rats thumbnail

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/overthrow-of-the-rogue-intelligence-community.mp3

May 17, 2020

swamp together thumbnail

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Glorious-Sound-of-Swamp-Draining.mp3

Here is a video that Michel from Infotoons made from a recent discussion between Douglas and Michael: https://youtu.be/be0tVX9Bonw

May 8, 2020

Obama’s going down with the swamp rat ship

obama treason jail

Raw video file:https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Obamas-going-down-with-the-swamp-rat-ship.mp3

May 3, 2020

Five eyes enemy thumbnail

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Propaganda-of-17-intelligence-agencies.mp3

To read the articles that were referenced: Propaganda from 17 Intelligence Agencies

May 1, 2020

Shiva the Destroyer and the Queen’s Vaccine Wars

vaccine war with crown

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Shiva-the-Destroyer-and-the-Queens-Vaccine-Wars.mp3

Click on the headline link to learn more. Shiva the Destroyer and the Queen’s Vaccine Wars

 

 