AIM Videos -Audios May 2020

May 29, 2020
Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship
Douglas Gabriel and Michael McKibben look at the fine print inside the Executive Order.
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/The-Big-Lie-of-Social-Media.mp3
May 28, 2020
Betsy and Thomas discuss the Executive Order as well as updates on the vaccine wars and why Anthony Fauci can be arrested for murder. Feel free to mirror this on your own video platform.
Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/executive-order-on-preventing-online-censorship.mp3
.
May 22, 2020
Betsy and Thomas review the latest on the intelligence community, including John Ratcliffe’s appointment as Director of the ODNI and where Ric Grenell may wind up. Also what’s up with CIA Gina Haspel who has been laying low, staying off the Trump radar.
Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/05/overthrow-of-the-rogue-intelligence-community.mp3
May 17, 2020
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Glorious-Sound-of-Swamp-Draining.mp3
Here is a video that Michel from Infotoons made from a recent discussion between Douglas and Michael: https://youtu.be/be0tVX9Bonw
May 8, 2020
Obama’s going down with the swamp rat ship
Raw video file:https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Obamas-going-down-with-the-swamp-rat-ship.mp3
May 3, 2020
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Propaganda-of-17-intelligence-agencies.mp3
To read the articles that were referenced: Propaganda from 17 Intelligence Agencies
May 1, 2020
Shiva the Destroyer and the Queen’s Vaccine Wars
Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Shiva-the-Destroyer-and-the-Queens-Vaccine-Wars.mp3
Click on the headline link to learn more. Shiva the Destroyer and the Queen’s Vaccine Wars